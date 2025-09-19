September 19, 2025

State-Assisted Tech and Defense Sector Dominance

Thursday’s massive rally in Intel (INTC), a Cabot Turnaround Letter portfolio holding, did more than just underline the just-announced $5 billion stake that Nvidia (NVDA) initiated in the company. It also highlighted the degree to which growing federal involvement in tech- and defense-related companies—particularly those used to enable AI and other “mission critical” applications—has been driving the seemingly endless rallies of many leading tech sector stocks.

Indeed, one could argue that the government’s direct, and indirect, involvement in certain companies that help form the backbone of both the nascent AI paradigm, as well as the rapid expansion of the defense sector, is providing a backstop for investors in certain stocks—an implicit government-backed guarantee somewhat comparable to that of Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS).

Granted, the above statement is rhetorically strong, and I certainly am not suggesting that the government’s recent equity stakes in Intel and MP Materials (MP) are perfectly analogous to that of a Treasury bond in terms of a financial risk guarantee. But putting aside the political debate the public/private partnership subject has engendered, it’s hard to deny that having government as a financial backer is a powerful argument for individual investors maintaining a long position in such equities.

For one, the government is undeniably acting in some cases almost like a backstop by locking in revenues, helping de-risk certain companies or sectors and ensuring strategic supply chains, notwithstanding certain limits. Specifically, those limits include: 1.) a restraint on the government’s governing rights of the companies, and 2.) operational, market and regulatory risks that might still exist despite the government’s presence.

While the ostensible reason for Intel’s nearly 30% rally yesterday was the Nvidia deal itself, the unstated implication was (as some analysts have suggested) that Nvidia was tactically pushed by the government to make the deal. Per a Seeking Alpha analyst report from the group Tech Stock Pros:

“We suspect Nvidia is trying to appease the Trump administration, which already has a stake in Intel, in return for potentially getting approval on the B30A sale to China and an overall smoother negotiation with [Chinese President] Xi on [Friday’s] call. The deal carries far greater weight for Intel, as it could help revive the company’s competitive edge against AMD and potentially lead to higher pricing power and market share.”

Although the Intel and MP Materials deals are the only two direct government investors in publicly traded companies to date, the White House has hinted that similar stakes are possible in the near future. White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett said that the government’s equity stake in Intel is part of a “broader strategy” and that similar transactions in other companies are possible. “I’m sure that at some point there’ll be more transactions, if not in this industry [semiconductors] then other industries,” he told CNBC last month.

On that score, the U.S. Department of War (formerly known as the Defense Department) in January released its fiscal 2025 “investment strategy” outlining how it will use its authorities (including loans, guarantees and credit-based financial products) to support companies in “critical” tech or supply chain segments. According to the document, industry segments of “particular interest” for the federal program include:

“…advanced bulk materials; advanced manufacturing; autonomous mobile robots; battery storage; biochemicals; bioenergetics; biomass; hydrogen generation and storage; microelectronics assembly, testing, and packaging; microelectronics manufacturing equipment; microelectronics materials; nanomaterials and metamaterials; sensor hardware; spacecraft; and synthetic biology.”

This list, I maintain, can be taken as a veritable “cheat sheet” as to which segments of the market investors should be focused on going forward. And perhaps not surprisingly, most of the aforementioned industries have posted excellent returns in the year to date.

Aside from direct private sector investments, the issue of strategic minerals/materials was also underscored recently when the Secretary of the Interior added silver to the existing U.S. List of Critical Minerals (LCM). The parameters of this list include materials that: 1.) might become unavailable due to trade disruption, 2.) rely on a sole producer and 3.) play an outsized role in the economy—particularly the defense sector.

As one commentator has noted, “This is an important change that could have important implications for silver prices in the weeks and months ahead.” I agree with this assessment, and I also believe it was a catalyst behind the recent rally to new highs in another of our portfolio holdings, Pan American Silver (PAAS).

Finally, while we’re on the subject of precious metals, the continued strength in the price of gold has clearly benefited yet another portfolio holding, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), which just hit a lifetime high. On that score, I’m happy to announce that your chief analyst’s top stock pick for 2025 (Agnico) placed among the top 10 for the year to date in the MoneyShow The Best of the Best report. To obtain your complimentary copy of the Top 10 picks report, visit the following link: https://forms.moneyshow.com/t/oiJioycL28us

Friday, September 19, 2025 Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 9 minutes and covers:



Intel’s (INTC) big rally this week highlights growing federal involvement in the tech and defense sectors.

Department of War’s “investment strategy” report is effectively a “cheat sheet” for investors.

Recent Fed interest rate cut a potential tailwind for our gold/silver stock holdings.

Final note

Alcoa (AA) is poised to benefit from a shrinking trend in global aluminum stocks.



Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Gold prices remained elevated this week, but slipped slightly in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s quarter-percentage point rate cut. The move had only a limited spillover effect on the share price for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

Commenting on the U.S. economic outlook, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted growing signs of weakness in the labor market and said the risk of persistent inflation “should be managed.” His remarks were less dovish than his recent speeches, which helped to boost expectations for rate cuts.

“Labor demand has softened, and the recent pace of job creation appears to be running below the break-even rate needed to hold the unemployment rate constant,” Powell said on Wednesday, adding, “I can no longer say” the labor market is “very solid.”

Gold prices were down by around 1% in the immediate wake of the rate cut, while Agnico closed at a token new high on Thursday. Gold had briefly hit a record of $3,707 an ounce following the rate cut, on the back of investors’ expectations that a falling-rate environment is normally bullish for non-yielding bullion.

However, it’s my contention that the persistence of geopolitical worries, global trader uncertainties and domestic inflation should keep the yellow metal’s price elevated going forward, with or without the Fed’s assistance via interest rate reductions.

AEM maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

In what would presumably be good news for Alcoa (AA), the global aluminum market—which has been in a structural supply surplus for years—might be “sleepwalking into the biggest deficits in 20 years.”

Those were the words of a recent Citi report, which highlighted the bank’s expectation that aluminum prices will have to “rise from its current level around $2,700 per metric ton to over $3,000 and stay there to stop the world running out of metal.”

Underscoring Citi’s bullish argument for the industrial metal is that top producer and consumer China (which accounts for 60% of global aluminum output) is quickly approaching “peak aluminum” due to the government’s mandated capacity cap of 45 million tons per year. According to consultancy AZ Global, China’s output last month was equivalent to 44.5 million tons.

As a Mining.com editorial commented on Thursday, “With Beijing showing no sign of adjusting the cap, the country’s seemingly relentless production growth is shuddering to a halt.”

Moreover, Mining.com observed that sanctions on Russian aluminum suggest it can’t be delivered to the London Metal Exchange (LME) if it was produced after April 2024, which is why so much of it is now being relegated to meeting China’s import demand.

Not only has this diversion of the metal (once one of LME’s main sources of physical liquidity) contributed to falling exchange stocks of aluminum, but the lack of significant new inflows from other sources has become apparent, with total LME aluminum stocks currently around the 700,000-ton mark since May. (See chart below.)

Source: Mining.com

Per Mining.com, “The stocks’ games are continuing, judging by the cancellation of almost 100,000 tons earlier this month, but the exchange liquidity pool is much smaller than it once was.”

Additionally, high energy costs worldwide are prompting producers in various countries—including most recently in Mozambique—to curtail smelting of the metal, further exacerbating the supply shortfall. (Ironically, growing aluminum demand in so-called “energy transition sectors” like EVs and solar is also contributing to the problem.)

AA maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

Centuri Holdings (CTRI) announced Monday it has completed its final separation from Southwest Gas Holdings, following Southwest’s sale of its remaining 27.3 million shares of Centuri common stock on September 5.

In other news, the utility infrastructure services company appointed Christopher Krummel as Chair of its Board of Directors, replacing Karen Haller, effective Monday. Haller, who has resigned from the Board’s compensation committee, will remain on the Centuri Board of Directors.

Krummel, who has served on Centuri’s Board since the company’s IPO in 2024, brings over 30 years of financial executive experience in the energy and construction industries to his new role as independent Board Chair.

Centuri did not sell any shares of its common stock and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of its common stock by Southwest Gas in the offering, according to the company’s press release statement.

CTRI maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

GE Aerospace (GE) has reached a tentative five-year agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) covering employees at the company’s Evendale, Ohio, and Erlanger, Kentucky facilities.

The deal secures commitments on job security, additional vacation time, and health care costs, with GE Aerospace agreeing to absorb nearly all premium increases over the contract term. UAW said minimum staffing levels and new work for both sites are also included in the deal.

The company confirmed the tentative agreement, stating that it “looks forward to continuing collaboration with its workforce.” The Evendale plant produces engines for the U.S. Navy, while Erlanger supplies engine components.

Also, in company news, GE Aerospace declared a 36-cent per quarterly share dividend on Thursday (forward yield 0.5%), in-line with the previous dividend, payable on October 27 for shareholders of record September 29.

GE maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

In the latest institutional analyst evaluation for Goodyear Tire (GT), Citigroup analyst Ross MacDonald initiated coverage on the company with a “Neutral” rating and a share price target of 10.

This reverses a recent trend of downgrades and lowered price targets for Goodyear, with a growing number of analysts believing that much of the bearish sentiment on the company has already been factored in by price, in turn leaving room for upside if fundamentals improve.

Moreover, Goodyear’s forward P/E of 4.35 signals deep undervaluation and could serve as a further attraction for new inflows in the coming weeks and months, as Citigroup pointed out.

Goodyear is actively pursuing its goal of doubling its segment operating income margin to 10% this year through $1.3 billion in cost reductions and revenue initiatives, as outlined in its “Goodyear Forward” transformation plan.

Already, success in achieving this object is evident, with $195 million in savings achieved in Q1, despite volatility in Q2 results. However, if management successfully executes the turnaround, the potential upside is “significant” in the words of one Wall Street analyst, with a re-rating of both earnings and enterprise value likely.

GT maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Kenvue (KVUE) has planned a “strong defense” if an upcoming report from the Health and Human Services Department links autism with acetaminophen, the active ingredient in its Tylenol pain medication, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, WSJ said Kenvue is planning a “full-throated defense of Tylenol” if the report cites the over-the-counter drug as a cause for the developmental condition.

According to WSJ, the company’s interim CEO Kirk Perry and Chief Scientific Officer Caroline Tillett “assured Kennedy in a hastily arranged private meeting [last] week that there was no such link and there are only a few alternatives to acetaminophen when treating fevers in pregnancy.”

KVUE maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Earlier this month, Newell Brands (NWL) presented at the Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference, outlining the progress of its ongoing turnaround plan.

Among some of the progress noted by management, Newell referenced that its new operating model is “very much focused on establishing global brand management and “ruthlessly scaling our go-to-market supply chain and back office” as a single organization structure. The company also noted its recent successes in upgrading talent, changing the company’s culture to a high-performing, innovative and inclusive culture and establishing a new set of values across the company.

Newell said as a result of this strategic focus, its rate of core sales growth has improved “significantly” in 2025 compared to where it was two-and-a-half years ago when it began its strategic journey. The company also emphasized that it’s on its way back to core sales growth, having already taken gross margin up by nearly 6% in the last two years.

Additionally, Newell highlighted a reduced net leverage ratio, an improved balance sheet and “strong” cash flow.

Commenting on the broader economic outlook, the top brass indicated that the economy is “headed to an environment where interest rates are likely to come down as we go into next year. That helps directly on household formation and—which directly impacts some of our categories.” Newell also said recent statistics showing GDP growth above 3% are “encouraging.”

Concluding his comments at the conference, President & CEO Christopher Peterson said, “So we think we’re on the right track, although we’re not satisfied with where we are, there’s still more work ahead of us to go.”

NWL maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that India’s silver imports are expected to “gather momentum in the coming months,” supported by stronger investment and industrial demand that has already absorbed the surplus from last year’s elevated shipments. This development carries potentially bullish implications for our holding of Pan American Silver (PAAS).

According to the report, “Higher imports by the world’s biggest silver consumer could give further support to global prices that are close to their highest level in 14 years.”

Chirag Thakkar, CEO of silver importer Amrapali Group Gujarat, noted that with silver prices rising, investment demand has increased to nearly twice as much as before. Additionally, Thakker told Reuters that silver imports are set to pick up in the coming months, with the annual total likely to be between 5,500 and 6,000 metric tons.

The industry had previously expected a sharp decline in India’s 2025 imports after shipments more than doubled last year to 7,669 tons. But strong demand in recent months has depleted stocks of the metal, prompting banks and dealers to increase imports.

On a related note, inflows into silver ETFs reached 17.6 billion rupees in July and 19 billion rupees in August, well above the last fiscal year’s monthly average of 6.7 billion rupees, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

PAAS maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

The share price rating for SLB Ltd. (SLB) was updated this week by institutional analysts at Stifel, which reiterated its “Buy” rating on the company based on strong survey results.

The rating was predicated on the oilfield services company’s strong performance in market research firm Kimberlite’s latest oil industry survey.

SLB demonstrated consistent performance across all geographical regions and product lines, with particularly notable strength in international markets, according to Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro.

The survey revealed that SLB currently holds a premium position in offshore and international markets, where customers consistently categorize its services as “costs more but worth it.”

Kimberlite’s analysis emphasized SLB’s ability to maintain “strong consistency across its entire product portfolio,” reinforcing Stifel’s confidence in maintaining its positive outlook on the stock.

SLB maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

RATINGS CHANGES: In the interest of unencumbering the portfolio, I’m recommending that we sell our full position in Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN). While I still see long-term turnaround potential in the stock, I think we should probably reduce our risk to the more economically-sensitive companies right now given the macro environment. SELL

After taking a one-quarter profit in our position in Intel (INTC) last month, I recommend that we book an additional 50% profit after Thursday’s 30% rally in the wake of the above-mentioned Nvidia (NVDA) deal. After the sell, this brings our final position in the stock to 25%. SELL A HALF

NEW POSITIONS: None.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec.

Issue Price at

Rec. Current Price * Current

Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Jul 2025 $9.00 $ 7.00 8.2% -22.0% Sell Small cap Helen of Troy HELE Sep 2025 $24.30 $ 23.50 0.0% -3.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 22.00 0.0% 18.0% Hold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 12.20 0.0% -11.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 35.30 1.3% 46.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 23.00 4.6% -6.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 8.60 0.0% -24.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 5.90 4.6% 0.0% Buy (12) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 297.00 0.5% 52.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 491.00 0.0% 168.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 155.00 1.1% 210.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 33.00 1.3% -16.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 35.00 3.6% -20.0% Buy (55) Large cap Toast Inc. TOST Dec 2024 $43.00 $ 41.50 0.0% -3.0% Buy (70) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 18.00 4.5% -22.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 30.60 0.0% 46.0% Sell a Half Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 98.50 0.0% 23.0% Hold Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 74.50 0.0% 2.0% Buy (85)

