September 12, 2025

Sovereign Credit Concerns and Recession Risk

The ultimate “fear gauge” isn’t the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), as financial market pundits often insist. My contention is that it’s actually gold, which arguably is the most historically reliable barometer of how worried the average investor is over various economic, geopolitical and market-related developments.

Gold is also the most historically accurate measure of how worried investors are over inflation or deflation—particularly when either of those extremes of the long-term economic cycle are chronic. But another, often overlooked, attribute of the gold price is how reliably it measures participants’ fears concerning credit risks (be they sovereign or private sector in nature).

To that end, a case can be made that, aside from its obviously inflationary implications, today’s runaway bull market in gold is as much a reflection of global credit risk than anything else.

This week’s political upheaval in France, following the ouster of its prime minister, has raised fresh concerns in the mainstream press about the stability of the government and its potential implications for France’s sovereign debt. As reported by Reuters on Tuesday:

“The collapse of France’s latest government leaves the euro zone’s second-biggest economy lurching deeper into a morass of feeble growth, high borrowing costs and a debt burden becoming one of Europe’s heftiest.”

In the immediate wake of the government shakeup, France’s 30-year bond yields surged to levels unseen since 2009 (to 4.5%), reflecting investor unease about the country’s fiscal outlook ahead of what some analysts called a “likely political deadlock.”

Apparently benefiting from the subsequent flight to safety among global investors was the U.S. debt market, which saw 10-year bond yields fall to levels not seen since April, with the 10-year Treasury Yield Index (TNX) down 12% from its peak level from mid-May.

Granted that investors’ expectations of a Fed rate cut this month likely accounts for part of the TNX decline, but given the fallout from France, there’s little doubt that safety-related buying of U.S. Treasuries was another reason for it. And not to be outdone, gold prices also clearly benefited from the flight to safety by reaching another record this week.

However, it’s not just France that’s currently experiencing sovereign credit problems. As of 2025, more countries than the historical norm are experiencing credit pressures, with 20 nations said to be in sovereign debt distress so far this year—a multi-decade high (though not as concentrated as the 1980s Latin American debt crisis).

Source: ChatGPT

Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for the largest share of the debt distress (including Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia and Zambia). Meanwhile, Latin America takes up 25% of the credit crisis pie (mainly Argentina, Ecuador and El Salvador), with the Middle East & North Africa accounting for 15% and Europe and Asia bringing up the rear at 10% apiece.

Source: ChatGPT

The increasing possibility for a credit event in any of the aforementioned parts of the world is clearly higher than it has been in several years. This is another big reason, in my estimation, why holding gold/silver and precious metals mining stocks is a good idea for investors—mainly as a hedge against further global market volatility.

But here’s the good news: The U.S. financial market looks to be relatively immune to growing global credit risks this time around. Indeed, it instead appears poised to be a major beneficiary of overseas sovereign debt-related turbulence.

What’s more, the recent acceleration in recession risk for the U.S. appears to be exaggerated based on earnings trends and equity market performance.

On that score, I was heartened by Dr. Ed Yardeni’s interview this week on Yahoo Finance Live, where he laid out a bullish case for the S&P 500 through the end of this year—and well into next year—based on the remarkable resilience of U.S. corporate earnings in the face of inflation and geopolitical headwinds. He said:

“The earnings data belie all these fear mongerings going on about the economy being much weaker than we’re thinking. Earnings are just quite the opposite, [saying] that the economy is doing just fine and that productivity is maintaining profit margins, which is really surprising. And so, it looks like these companies are absorbing these tariff increases…and the fact of the matter is that earnings are turning out better than expected.”

Incidentally, Yardeni’s S&P 500 target for this year is 6,800 and 7,700 by the end of next year, up 3% and 17%, respectively, if realized.

His outlook dovetails with mine that international investors will likely continue using U.S. debt and equity markets, as well as gold, as not only inflation hedges, but as safe havens against growing sovereign credit and recession risks abroad.

Sovereign credit risk is rising worldwide, led by recent turmoil in France.

Recession risk is also a worry in the U.S., but corporate earnings remain resilient.

U.S. equities, bonds and gold/silver should all benefit from flight-to-safety.

Final note

Improving oil/gas outlook bodes well for Nabors Industries (NBR) .



Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM) on Tuesday acquired an additional 587,000 units of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:MGM) through a non-brokered private placement.

Each unit, priced at 60 cents, consists of one common share and one purchase warrant, which allows Agnico to acquire additional shares at 85 cents a share over the next 36 months.

Before the latest transaction, Agnico owned approximately 16% of Maple Gold’s outstanding common shares. It now owns 16.32% on a partially-diluted basis, with the potential to acquire up to a 20% stake in Maple Gold.

Agnico described the investment as part of its strategy to acquire “strategic positions in prospective opportunities with high geological potential,” and indicated it may acquire additional securities or dispose of its holdings in the future depending on market conditions and other factors.

Regarding the company’s updated production outlook, the firm is on a solid footing to realize its previously announced gold production target of around 3.4 million ounces this year. (Agnico’s gold production exceeded the mid-way point of this production forecast by the middle of 2025, as shown in the following graph.) With gold prices remaining strong, valuation isn’t an issue for the stock right now.

Source: Agnico Eagle

AEM maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

On Wednesday, Alcoa (AA) presented at Morgan Stanley’s 13th Annual Laguna Conference, where CFO Molly Beerman outlined the company’s strategic positioning amid a predicted aluminum market surplus. Acknowledging the surplus poses challenges, the company said it “remains optimistic” about its strong order book in North America.

Although it’s anticipating an aluminum market surplus from the second half of 2024 through 2026, Alcoa said it’s exploring strategic opportunities in recycling and low-carbon products, while also reducing net debt to between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, with monetization of assets planned.

On the operational front, the company said it’s progressing with mine approvals in Western Australia and expects a 1 million metric ton increase in aluminum production and cost reductions of $15 to $20 per metric ton.

Further out, management said the long-term demand for aluminum “looks strong,” with industry analysis projecting robust prices over the next decade. Alcoa also said it’s well-positioned to capitalize on growing markets with its low-carbon product offerings, and its strategic initiatives include exploring opportunities in recycling.

AA remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) announced this week that its Keyes plant subsidiary signed an engineering, procurement, and construction contract with NPL Construction, the largest subsidiary of infrastructure services contractor Centuri Holding (CTRI).

The agreement involves the installation of a mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) system at its 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in Keyes, California, with an estimated project cost of $30 million. Construction is scheduled to complete in next year’s second quarter.

The MVR system is projected to reduce natural gas usage at the Keyes plant by approximately 80% once operational. Aemetis estimates the system will generate $32 million of incremental annual cash flow from energy savings, increase LCFS credits from reduced carbon intensity of ethanol produced, and increase transferrable Section 45Z production tax credits.

CTRI remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) were trying to recover from last week’s earnings-related hit as of late Thursday, in which an otherwise solid Q2 report was overshadowed by management’s warning that tariff-related benefits will reverse in Q3.

The weak guidance prompted a number of ratings revisions on the part of institutional banks, including most recently Guggenheim, which lowered its share price target on Dollar Tree from 130 to 125 (current price 99.50).

The price target reduction follows Dollar Tree’s approximately 13% underperformance compared to the S&P 500, which Guggenheim attributed primarily to “softer comparable sales and below-consensus third-quarter earnings guidance that overshadowed the company’s significant second-quarter earnings beat.”

The investment bank further noted that the volatility in Dollar Tree’s performance is “largely tariff-related…affecting both cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses, with a potential normalization expected by mid-2026 barring additional changes.”

Guggenheim also acknowledged investor concerns about the company’s multi-price point (MPP) strategy and its execution, but said it’s “too early to assess” consumer reaction to pricing adjustments of between 25 and 50 cents, which the analysts at Guggenheim don’t see as “problematic” to Dollar Tree’s.

Guggenheim maintained its Buy rating for Dollar Tree, but said “patience will be required” from investors.

DLTR remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

GE Aerospace (GE) and electric aircraft maker BETA Technologies have announced a new partnership and investment deal to accelerate the development of hybrid electric planes.

The agreement aims to combine BETA’s innovation with GE’s global reach and aviation expertise to create a hybrid electric turbogenerator for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) applications, including long-range Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, future BETA aircraft and other potential applications (pending regulatory approval).

Additionally, GE Aerospace will make an equity investment of $300 million in BETA to facilitate work with key industry players to advance technologies that will support what it sees as “the future of flight.”

In connection with this partnership, GE Aerospace will also have the right to designate a director to join BETA’s Board.

GE remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

Intel (INTC) announced several management changes on Monday, including the departure of its former co-CEO, as part of the company’s wider turnaround plan.

Kevork Kechichian has joined Intel as executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group (DCG). Kechichian, previously of British chip design firm Arm (ARM), will be responsible for Intel’s data center business across cloud and enterprise, including the Intel Xeon processor family.

Jim Johnson has been named the head of Intel’s largest division by revenue, the Client Computing Group. Johnson, who has been at Intel for 40 years, had previously held a variety of engineering and leadership roles across the company.

Also joining the Intel leadership ranks is Srini Iyengar, who will head up the newly formed Central Engineering Group. Iyengar, formerly of Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), will focus on leading horizontal engineering functions and building a new custom silicon business for external customers.

Finally, Naga Chandrasekaran will expand his role in Intel’s foundry division and take on foundry services, the firm said in the statement. He was previously executive vice president and chief technology and operations officer of Intel Foundry.

INTC remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

Shares of Kenvue (KVUE), maker of Tylenol, sold off last Friday following news that Health & Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. is preparing a report on the drug’s potential risks for children.

The report, which is anticipated for release later this month, will reportedly suggest that the use of the pain killer Tylenol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy is linked to the development of autism in children.

According to The Wall Street Journal, while the report is based on existing research, it will also cover other possible autism causes and offer additional areas for further study.

Commenting on the Tylenol implication, a Seeking Alpha report said, “A 2024 study in JAMA found that use of acetaminophen during pregnancy was not associated with an elevated risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability in children.”

Meanwhile, a Kenvue spokesman told WSJ, “We have continuously evaluated the science and continue to believe there is no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism.”

Despite the severity of the share price decline (down 8%), I’m not changing the rating for Kenvue in the portfolio based on my observation that news-driven panics typically reverse their losses once the market’s worries subside and investors begin discounting the associated damage. I will, however, be closely monitoring the stock in the coming days for signs of further potential weakness.

On a related note, Goldman Sachs just reiterated its Neutral rating and 22 a share price target for Kenvue in the sell-off’s wake. The investment bank estimates that Tylenol accounts for 8% to 9% of Kenvue’s global sales, with pregnant women representing approximately 9% of U.S. Tylenol buyers.

Other major banks have also adjusted or reiterated ratings on Kenvue in recent days, including Evercore ISI, which has adjusted its price target for Kenvue to 23 from 25, maintaining an “In Line” rating due to the Tylenol concerns.

JPMorgan has maintained an “Overweight” rating on Kenvue with a 24.00 price target, while Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “Buy” rating with a 26 target, indicating “minimal legal risk based on current reputable studies.”

KVUE remains a Buy in the portfolio.

****

Pan American Silver (PAAS) this week reported very strong results relating to the discovery of multiple high-grade silver zones at its La Colorada mine in Zacatecas, Mexico.

The exploration program drilled approximately 65,000 meters across 170 holes between last November and June. The drilling extended mineralization eastward along the NC2 and Mariana vein systems and identified new high-grade zones in the southeastern portion of the property.

Notable drill results include intercepts of 3,844 grams per ton silver over 3.66 meters and 5,876 grams per ton silver over 2.27 meters.

Pan American identified a new style of high-grade silver and base metal replacement mineralization at the contact between volcanic and sedimentary host rocks. This discovery represents a previously unknown mineralization style for the La Colorada vein system, according to the company.

Pan American said exploration development has advanced over 300 meters east on four levels of the mine, which means the company isn’t just drilling—it’s physically developing new tunnels into the mineralized zones. This will allow for future production access in the event the results justify expansion.

Follow-up steps are likely to include additional infill drilling, updated resource/reserve calculations and possibly plans for scaling up mining in the newly defined areas.

PAAS remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

SiriusXM Holdings (SIRI) presented at the Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference 2025 on Monday. The company outlined its strategic focus on the in-car subscription business and growth in advertising, with management offering higher free cash flow guidance for 2025.

Specifically, SiriusXM raised its full-year 2025 free cash flow guidance by $50 million, to $1.2 billion, with a free cash flow target of $1.5 billion for 2027. Increasing both volume and rates for revenue growth is another focus.

The top brass also reiterated its focus on in-car subscription enhancements and expanded advertising efforts, while further emphasizing that a “significant push is underway to improve monetization through new pricing tiers and strategic content investments.”

On the capital expenditures front, the firm said on-satellite capital spend is expected to be at the lower end of the $450 to $500 million range.

SIRI remains a Buy in the portfolio.

****

RATINGS CHANGES: None.

NEW POSITIONS: None.

Stocks of Interest

Nabors Industries (NBR) is an established top-tier contract driller and oilfield services company that provides drilling rigs, directional drilling and technology solutions for both oil and natural gas wells. More recently, however, the company has shifted its focus toward gas rigs and international markets, which has provided it with more opportunities for growth.

Domestically, Nabors has significant exposure to shale basins like the Permian (mainly oil) and the Haynesville/Marcellus (mainly gas). It’s also focused on land-based drilling (versus offshore) diminishes volatility risk.

The company further emphasizes automation, digital drilling technologies, and geothermal drilling—not just hydrocarbons—so it’s positioning itself beyond a single commodity.

A big downturn in the North American natural gas market, plus an associated drilling slowdown, during 2023 and 2024 accounted for much of the firm’s problems. During that time, U.S. rig counts fell steadily, dropping more than 30%. Moreover, Nabors’ rig utilization fell, directly impacting its revenues and margins, and the company’s piling on of debt didn’t help matters.

But a turnaround appears to be underway after a series of strategic initiatives have lately shown traction, including recent acquisitions of international assets that are expected to improve free cash flow and leverage metrics.

Further helping the case for Nabors is the SANAD joint venture (with Saudi Aramco), which continues to expand its new-build rig deployment while enhancing international drilling growth. A recent rise in U.S. rig counts, along with improving day rates, are also boosting margins and demand, plus the recent securing of $360 million for new ventures and expansion is also boosting the firm’s turnaround case.

Analysts believe a rebound in oil and gas prices could further boost Nabors’ prospects, with some on Wall Street seeing 75 a share as a possibility by next year. I see it as a deep value play and a worthwhile turnaround opportunity if you’re willing to stomach commodity-related volatility.

Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), also known as K&S, is a leading provider of advanced semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment, serving industries including automotive, consumer electronics, communications, computing and industrial applications.

As the digital economy expands, there is a growing demand for increasingly powerful semiconductors to support emerging technologies like AI, as well as conventional technologies such as PCs and smartphones. This is where K&S enters the picture.

After a period of underperformance, the firm is now in the midst of a strategic turnaround, navigating a sharp restructuring while pivoting toward high-margin, high-growth segments in the semiconductor sector.

The company is focused increasingly on Vertical Wire (especially for memory and general semiconductor applications), as well as Thermo-compression bonding (or TCB, which is vital for AI, high-performance computing and mobile uses).

Innovations like the ATPremier MEM Plus system, fluxless TCB, and strategic acquisition of Advanced Jet Automation (AJA) further bolster the company’s technology reboot.

Financially, K&S guided for Q4 revenue of around $170 million, with per-share earnings of around 22 cents expected, which signals a projected return to profitability. Management also expects a gross margin improvement of around 47%.

Wall Street, meanwhile, expects the turnaround to find its full traction by Q3 next year, with revenue projected to increase by around 30% year-over-year at that time while earnings growth accelerates. The stock is already well of its lows from April, but I can see a pathway to around 46 a share and, as such, it may be worth a speculative nibble around current levels.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Jul 2025 $9.00 $ 7.00 8.2% -22.0% Buy (20) Small cap Helen of Troy HELE Sep 2025 $24.30 $ 24.70 0.0% 2.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 23.20 0.0% 24.0% Hold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 11.70 0.0% -15.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 36.80 1.2% 52.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 24.00 4.5% -2.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 8.60 0.0% -24.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 6.30 4.6% 7.0% Buy (12) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 282.00 0.5% 45.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 297.00 0.0% 172.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 154.00 1.1% 209.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 32.30 1.3% -17.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 36.00 3.5% -18.0% Buy (55) Large cap Toast Inc. TOST Dec 2024 $43.00 $ 41.00 0.0% -4.0% Buy (70) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 19.00 4.5% -17.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 24.60 0.0% 17.0% Hold Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 99.50 0.0% 24.0% Hold Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 73.80 0.0% 1.0% Buy (85)

