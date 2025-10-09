October 9, 2025

Sell a Half Position in UiPath (PATH)

I’m recommending that we take a one-half profit in our position in UiPath (PATH).

After a tumultuous twelve months, the market has been kind to the stock in the last few weeks, with shares rallying an astonishing 62% since early September. The company’s recently announced collaborations with Nvidia, OpenAI, Snowflake and Google are the known catalysts for the latest surge.

As of early Thursday, the stock came within 80 cents of reaching our upside target of 18, but given the volatility this stock has historically exhibited, I think we should go ahead and grab some profit here while letting the rest of our position run.

After taking the partial profit, we’ll retain the remaining half position with a Hold rating. SELL A HALF.

