Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Turnaround Letter
Out-of-Favor Stocks with Real Value
Premium Value Advisories  Cabot Turnaround Letter

October 6, 2023

October 6, 2023
Bruce Kaser

Download PDF

This week’s note includes updates on our companies, as earnings season is about a week away. Leading off the earnings reports is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) on Thursday, October 12, followed by Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) the next day. Nokia (NOK) reports on Wednesday, October 18, with the deluge starting the following week with as many as 12 companies reporting.

Friday, October 6, 2023 Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 10 minutes and covers:

  • Comments on recommended companies
    • Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) – Unveils innovative lending program. Sells $2 billion of private equity investments.
    • Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) – Raises prices on streaming service.
    • Viatris (VTRS) – Reaches agreements on remaining divestitures.
    • Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) – More governance improvements.
    • Macy’s (M) – Lower shipping costs, expanding roll-out of small-format stores.
    • Newell Brands (NWL) – Reaches agreement with SEC.
    • Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) – Said to be considering for CEO the former head of Cigna’s Evernorth business.
  • Elsewhere in the market
    • Belief vs. Reality
  • Final note
    • Chicago Cubs – extrapolating the past sometimes works.
Market CapRecommendationSymbolRec.
Issue		Price at
Rec.		Current Price *Current
Yield		Rating and Price Target
Small capGannett CompanyGCIAug 20179.22 2.51 - Buy (9)
Small capDuluth HoldingsDLTHFeb 20208.68 5.60 - Buy (20)
Small capDril-QuipDRQMay 202128.28 25.30 - Buy (44)
Small capL.B. FosterFSTRJul 202313.60 18.86 - Buy (44)
Small capKopin CorpKOPNAug 20232.03 1.17 - Suspended
Small capAmmo, Inc.POWWOct 20231.99 1.97 - Buy (3.50)
Mid capMattelMATMay 201528.43 20.73 - Buy (38)
Mid capAdient plcADNTOct 201839.77 35.06 - Buy (55)
Mid capXerox HoldingsXRXDec 202021.91 15.326.5%Buy (33)
Mid capViatrisVTRSFeb 202117.43 9.695.0%Buy (26)
Mid capTreeHouse FoodsTHSOct 202139.43 41.80 - Buy (60)
Mid capKaman CorporationKAMNNov 202137.41 19.214.2%Buy (57)
Mid capThe Western Union Co.WUDec 202116.40 13.117.2%Buy (25)
Mid capBrookfield ReBNREJan 202261.32 30.181.9%Buy (93)
Mid capPolarisPIIFeb 2022105.78 97.16 - Buy (160)
Mid capGoodyear Tire & RubberGTMar 202216.01 11.56 - Buy (24.50)
Mid capJanus Henderson GroupJHGJun 202227.17 24.236.4%Buy (67)
Mid capSix Flags EntertainmentSIXDec 202222.60 21.37 - Buy (35)
Mid capKohl’s CorporationKSSMar 202332.43 18.6610.7%Buy (50)
Mid capFrontier Group HoldingsULCCApr 20239.49 4.71 - Buy (15)
Mid capAdvance Auto PartsAAPSep 202364.08 52.967.6%Buy (98)
Large capGeneral ElectricGEJul 2007304.96 108.720.3%Buy (160)
Large capNokia CorporationNOKMar 20158.02 3.542.6%Buy (12)
Large capMacy’sMJul 201633.61 11.116.0%Buy (25)
Large capNewell BrandsNWLJun 201824.78 7.593.7%Buy (39)
Large capVodafone Group plcVODDec 201821.24 9.4310.8%Buy (32)
Large capBerkshire HathawayBRK.BApr 2020183.18 345.06 - HOLD
Large capWells Fargo & CompanyWFCJun 202027.22 39.303.6%Buy (64)
Large capWestern Digital CorporationWDCOct 202038.47 46.11 - Buy (78)
Large capElanco Animal HealthELANApr 202127.85 9.76 - Buy (44)
Large capWalgreens Boots AllianceWBAAug 202146.53 22.188.6%Buy (70)
Large capVolkswagen AGVWAGYAug 202219.76 12.627.3%Buy (70)
Large capWarner Bros DiscoveryWBDSep 202213.13 10.09 - Buy (20)
Large capCapital One FinancialCOFNov 202296.25 92.112.6%Buy (150)
Large capBayer AGBAYRYFeb 202315.41 11.584.7%Buy (24)
Large capTyson FoodsTSNJun 202352.01 48.174.0%Buy (78)

Disclosure: The chief analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter personally holds shares of every Rated recommendation. The chief analyst may purchase securities discussed in the “Purchase Recommendation” section or sell securities discussed in the “Sell Recommendation” section but not before the fourth day after the recommendation has been emailed to subscribers. However, the chief analyst may purchase or sell securities mentioned in other parts of the Cabot Turnaround Letter at any time. Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at bruce@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.
Bruce Kaser
Bruce Kaser
Bruce Kaser has more than 25 years of value investing experience in managing institutional portfolios, mutual funds and private client accounts. He has led two successful investment platform turnarounds, co-founded an investment management firm, and was principal of a $3 billion (AUM) employee-owned investment management company.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.