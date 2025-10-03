October 3, 2025

Wither the Small Caps?

I was recently asked, “Why are there so few small-cap stocks in the Cabot Turnaround Letter portfolio?” That’s a fair question—a timely one at that—so I’ll address it here.

To be exact, there’s currently just one small cap in the portfolio, Helen of Troy (HELE). Obviously, this is in stark contrast to the far greater number of small companies represented in the portfolio in past years.

My portfolio strategy hasn’t been one of deliberate exclusion where small-cap stocks are concerned. To the contrary, I’ve long been cognizant of the relative lack of such companies among our holdings, and have at times even tried to remedy that by scouring for small-cap stocks with turnaround potential. But in most cases, I found that the risks of holding small-cap turnarounds had (at least in my view) exceeded the potential rewards.

Source: St. Louis Fed

I think a big reason why mid-caps and large caps predominate in the portfolio is because the overall economic and investment climate has favored bigger companies for much of the last couple of years. Historically, whenever the Treasury yield curve inverts (as it did for much of 2022 to 2024), it has favored large caps over small caps.

The reason is obvious: an inverted yield curve suggests tighter credit conditions and weaker economic growth expectations, both of which favor the more established companies with fewer credit risks. Small-cap companies, by comparison, are more heavily reliant on credit markets and are therefore a lot more vulnerable to tightening credit.

To that end, a recent Charles Schwab study found that: “Compared with large-cap companies, small caps have a larger share of debt coming due in the next four years, exposing them to potentially higher interest rates.” Until fairly recently, the fear of rising rates was still a pressing concern on Wall Street, which in turn caused many institutional investors to spurn the small caps.

Source: Charles Schwab

The study (which was published in June) went on to assert, “An improved interest rate environment would be a huge boon for many small-cap companies.” Thankfully, recent signs point to the early stages of such an environment, which could signal the start of a reversal of the prevailing “small-cap bad” versus “large-cap good” paradigm of recent years.

What’s more, when the yield curve is steepening (as it is now), it points to more lenient credit conditions. And that favors smaller companies with greater growth expectations that can take advantage of the easier credit terms.

History also teaches that small-cap stocks tend to outperform during the middle stages of a steepening trend in the yield curve when inflation expectations are also rising. This further coincides with a period when credit is typically more available to smaller—and more leveraged—companies. And that, I believe, is where we are today.

Granted, the current yield curve steepening isn’t particularly dramatic; indeed, today’s 0.57% spread is still relatively modest by historical standards. But some of that steepening is the result of short-term rates falling faster than long-term rates, instead of long rates rising sharply—a development that’s also more favorable to holding small-cap stocks in one’s portfolio.

All told, the improvement in the yield curve, along with the improvement in the overall Russell 2000 small-cap universe since April, are bullish developments that argue for increasing our exposure to small-cap stocks. To that end, I recently did a complete review of the Russell 2000 components, both technically and fundamentally, in an attempt to identify some potentially attractive turnaround candidates. I’ll be sharing those findings with you in the next few newsletters.

I’m still not quite ready to start upping our exposure to small caps in the portfolio, especially since I still see more value in mid-cap and large-cap stocks. But I have a growing suspicion that we’ll be slowly adding more small caps to our holdings in the coming months.

A potential U.S. federal government gold re-valuation would likely benefit Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) .



Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Is a gold revaluation imminent? That’s the question posed by a ZeroHedge article last week which examined the U.S. Treasury’s gold hoard recently surpassing $1 trillion for the first time ever. It could also have a direct, or indirect, bearing on our holding of Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

The article observed, “That is more than 90 times what’s stated on the government’s balance sheet and is reigniting speculation that Treasury Secretary Bessent could revalue (mark to market) the massive pile of precious metal.”

It was further noted that unlike most countries, the U.S. government’s gold is held by the government directly, rather than by its central bank. (Instead, the Federal Reserve holds gold certificates in relation to the value of the Treasury’s gold holdings and credits the government with dollars in return.)

This means that, in ZeroHedge’s words, “an update of the reserves’ value in line with today’s prices would unleash roughly $990 billion into the Treasury’s coffers, dramatically reducing the need to issue quite so many Treasury bonds this year.” (It should be noted, as an aside, that already countries such as Germany, Italy and South Africa have revalued their reserves in recent decades.)

Source: Bloomberg via ZeroHedge

A re-valuation of gold by the U.S. Treasury would increase assets relative to the value of the gold re-marking, while liabilities would rise by the size of gold certificates issued to the Fed. For the Fed, assets would rise by the value of gold certificates and liabilities would increase by a crediting of cash to the Treasury cash balance.

Should it occur, ZeroHedge likened this development to “a QE-like operation, one which sees the Fed quietly funnel almost $700 billion in cash to the Treasury… but without actually doing a thing!”

Providing further context to this development, former New York Fed member and current Bank of America interest rate strategist, Mark Cabana, said that “a gold re-marking could cause [the Treasury General Account] to be paid down in ways that stoke macro activity, risk inflation and add excess cash into the banking system.” He added, “In essence, gold re-marking would ease both fiscal & monetary policy, all else equal.”

Cabana concluded by opining that a gold re-marking, while possible, “may not be well received by the market since it would amount to an easing of fiscal & monetary policies plus erosion of fiscal/monetary independence.”

On this subject, a growing number of analysts believe that an explicit gold re-valuation above current market prices would be interpreted as a policy signal and would likely send gold futures prices soaring, along with the stocks of companies that produce it, including Agnico Eagle.

AEM retains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) agreed to acquire Oxy Petroleum’s (OXY) chemical business for $9.7 billion in cash, the companies said on Thursday, adding a non-insurance asset to Berkshire’s portfolio of fully owned businesses.

It was reported earlier this week by The Wall Street Journal that the two companies were nearing an approximately $10 billion deal for the business after the Financial Times reported on Sunday that Occidental was in talks with an unnamed potential buyer.

Occidental plans to use the deal’s proceeds to immediately repay around $6.5 billion of debt, with the remaining $1.5 billion of after-tax proceeds going to its balance sheet. This will result in more than $350 million of annual interest expense savings, according to sources. The company said it will also improve its credit metrics and enhance its financial flexibility, per a Seeking Alpha report.

BRKB maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

Centuri Holdings (CTRI) announced Wednesday nearly $400 million in customer awards, including a steel pipe replacement project with an existing customer in the Midwest, in direct response to the PHMSA Gas Mega Rule.

The company said the customer awards also included a multi-year contract with a long-tenured customer to support natural gas distribution replacement, system improvement and growth across multiple service territories in New England.

The awards further included the full project delivery of a clean energy project comprising a Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) system to upgrade an existing ethanol plant. The awards complement the previously announced $300 million in awards on August 27.

CTRI maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

A key aspect of the bullish argument for the turnaround success at Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) is the company’s EV and commercial tire sales outlook. With global EV sales growing by double digits—and with continued acceleration expected until at least 2030—the potential is there for Goodyear to significantly increase sales of premium priced tires.

The company has also been highlighting its sustainable tire technology (which involves bio-based materials like soybean oil, rice husk ash and recycled materials that deliver lower rolling resistance), which aligns with EV buyers, who tend to be environmentally conscious. As one analyst recently noted, “If marketed well, this can strengthen brand value and margins.”

On the commercial front, with trucking, logistics and bus fleets being less cyclical than passenger automobiles—and with fleet tires wearing out at a much faster pace—Goodyear has another potential growth catalyst going forward.

And in a development that combines both segments, fleets are gradually electrifying delivery trucks and vans (including UPS, FedEx, Amazon, etc.). This positions Goodyear to sell both EV-specific and standard commercial tires into that channel.

But another, less discussed aspect to the growth outlook for Goodyear is the firm’s military contracts. With defense sector spending currently in a major boom cycle with the federal government, the company is well positioned to benefit on this front.

While defense contracts currently represent a small portion of its total revenue, Goodyear does have exposure here: it was awarded a Department of Defense contract of $135 million in late 2024 for supplying tires for various military services.

According to Defense Daily, “Goodyear supplies both ground-vehicle and aircraft tires under defense-supply contracts. In addition, there are contracts tied to Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and ‘sustainment’ requirements—i.e. replacing / maintaining tires over time—not just initial OEM (original equipment manufacturer) supply.”

With the growth rate for military tires globally expected to expand significantly in the coming years, Goodyear has an opportunity to increase its footprint in this space—including through the DLA Global Tire Program, with which the company already has annual contract amounts around $40 to $50 million in that program.

Assuming Goodyear continues its focus on tire innovation (to keep pace with the changing specifications and demands for lighter military vehicles in particular), and with governments worldwide significantly increasing military budgets, the company has some strong potential catalysts for the turnaround beyond its traditional passenger tire business.

GT retains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Shares of UiPath (PATH) rallied 10% earlier this week after the automation solutions specialist announced an array of new collaborations with Nvidia (NVDA), OpenAI, Snowflake (SNOW) and Google (GOOG).

According to a company release, UiPath’s automation abilities will combine with Nvidia’s Nemotron models and NIM to deploy enterprise-ready artificial intelligence models as “microservices.” These include abilities such as natural language processing, image understanding and predictive analytics.

The partnership also includes the Integration Service Connector that connects UiPath and Nvidia NIM and Nvidia Nemotron, and which the company said “can quickly create and deploy advanced automation with AI agents to serve complex use cases in regulated environments.”

UiPath also announced the launch of its Conversational Agent, which is powered by Google’s Gemini models, and which allow customers to trigger and orchestrate automations through real-time speech, “making agentic AI more intuitive, more accessible and more impactful in the flow of everyday work.”

The firm also announced a partnership with the AI data cloud business Snowflake, with plans to unite UiPath’s Agentic Automation platform with Snowflake Cortex AI. It’s intended to help businesses transform data insights into autonomous actions and also helps UiPath Maestro deploy low-code to no-code agents.

Finally, UiPath announced a collaboration with OpenAI to build a ChatGPT connector integrating OpenAI’s frontier models with enterprise customer workflows and which is expected to simplify AI agent development and deployment for enterprise clients.

PATH maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Stocks of Interest

Continuing our recent discussion of how federal intervention in the financial market is becoming more conspicuous, the healthcare sector was in the spotlight this week after a high-profile announcement from the White House.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration reached an agreement with Pfizer (PFE) which involved the company voluntarily lowering its domestic drug prices in exchange for a three-year exemption from tariffs targeting the pharmaceutical industry. Pfizer pledged $70 billion in U.S. manufacturing and research as part of the deal, according to CNBC.

More saliently for our purposes, Pfizer’s stock took flight in the immediate wake of the news. This is a signal development for PFE—and indeed for many of its peers—as the stock has been in Wall Street’s doghouse for years. And after spending the last few months treading water and going essentially nowhere, PFE rallied 16% in the two days after the announcement.

Pfizer, along with several other major pharmaceutical firms, has lately been currying favor with the White House by announcing new investment projects in domestic manufacturing and research facilities—and it appears those efforts at courting the president are beginning to pay off.

Another example of this is Vaxcyte (PCVX), which has lately taken its part in what some observers are calling an “onshoring investment rush.” The California-based company has just paid $1 billion to Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to access its drug fill-finish capacity at a production facility in North Carolina.

Vaxcyte is still a clinical-stage biotech with no approved product in the market, so it’s not a classic turnaround situation. But its stock price was hammered earlier this year after the abrupt resignation of Peter Marks, the head of the U.S. FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a move that sent shockwaves throughout the biopharma industry. But with the company’s recent investment in domestic manufacturing, the stock appears to be coming back into favor among participants piling into the onshoring/re-shoring trend.

However, not all of the drug industry’s—or the broader healthcare sector’s—recent market strength is the result of this trend.

For instance, Moderna (MRNA) hasn’t announced any new investments for U.S. research or manufacturing facilities this year. Instead, and perhaps counterintuitively, the company opened a new manufacturing and R&D facility in the U.K.

And while Moderna’s stock (which has also been lagging in recent years) didn’t enjoy the same level of strength that Pfizer’s did this week, there are signs that a rebound is beckoning for the stock.

Earlier this year, Moderna announced that it plans to cut approximately $1 billion in cash costs for 2025. This is part of a bigger strategic move to preserve cash and achieve cash flow break-even by 2028.

In the aftermath of the high-growth era during 2020 to 2021, the company’s renewed focus appears to be on efficiency and a disciplined spending approach, rather than on new infrastructure investments. And while the market hasn’t yet rewarded Moderna for this strategic shift, the stock appears to be bottoming out and is potentially on the cusp of a turning point.

The near-term catalyst for a Moderna stock rally, however, isn’t likely to be a big revival in domestic drug sales, but rather the broader rotational shift currently underway within the healthcare sector (and drug stocks in particular).

As discussed in previous newsletters, there are technical reasons for expecting the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) to be up strongly through the end of this year and even into next year. And based on what we’re now seeing with federal intervention taking place in the sector, this development appears to be underway.

And as it relates to the falling interest rate environment mentioned above, the emerging rate paradigm also favors healthcare companies generally—and biotech and pharma companies in particular. Indeed, historical analysis shows that healthcare is a strong performer in the years following Fed rate cuts, since lower interest rates make borrowing costs cheaper, freeing up capital to fuel research and innovation, while also allowing for easier financing of equipment and expansions.

Bottom line: I expect more strength across the healthcare sector in the coming months, with many of the underperforming pharmaceutical stocks of recent years to become more heavily favored by sector rotation investors.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Helen of Troy HELE Sep 2025 $24.30 $ 25.50 0.0% 5.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 20.70 0.0% 11.0% Hold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 12.75 0.0% -7.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 39.20 1.1% 62.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 22.60 4.8% -7.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 7.50 0.0% -34.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 5.20 5.4% -12.0% Buy (12) Mid cap BILL Holdings BILL Oct 2025 $53.50 $ 55.40 0.0% 4.0% Buy (80) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 300.00 0.5% 54.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 496.00 0.0% 171.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 168.20 1.0% 238.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 34.80 1.2% -11.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 34.10 3.2% -22.0% Buy (55) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 15.75 5.2% -30.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 37.30 0.0% 78.0% Hold Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 90.25 0.0% 13.0% Hold Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 74.60 0.0% 2.0% Buy (85)

