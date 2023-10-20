October 20, 2023

This week’s note includes our comments on earnings from Nokia (NOK). Next week, the deluge starts, with earnings from as many as ten companies.

Comments on Earnings

Nokia (NOK) – Initially recommended in 2015, Nokia has struggled for years to regain its competitiveness. New CEO Pekka Lundmark (March 2020) is finally getting the company back into the game.

Nokia reported a weak third quarter compared to a year ago and to estimates, as demand and pricing were sloppy in the Mobile Networks and Networks Infrastructure segments. The lesser segments (Cloud Services and Nokia Technologies) were healthier. In response, Nokia is pushing more operating and sales autonomy down to its business units and cutting around €1 billion in costs (roughly 4% of revenues, or 25% of EBITDA) by 2026. The company kept its full-year revenue and earnings guidance as well as its long-term 14% operating margin target, but reaching these now appears to be more vulnerable to disappointment.

Our view is that the global 5G roll-out cycle is stalling and even India’s advanced telecom spending is likely approaching its peak despite stunning 100% growth in the most recent quarter. In response, Nokia is right-sizing itself for the post-cycle era – slashing its costs and ambitions. This is exactly the right strategy but clearly not what the future looked like even six months ago.

In the quarter, sales of €5.0 billion fell 20% (down 15% ex-currency) and missed estimates by 12%. Adjusted earnings of €0.05/share fell by 50% and were 44% below estimates for €0.09.

Demand was weak in nearly all geographies except India. Sales in North America comprise about 25% of total sales, and here, sales fell a huge 40%. Telecom companies have slowed their buying as they “evaluate their spending and digest inventories” which implies over-buying in the recent past. These reasons appear to apply to most telecom customers around the globe, again, except in India.

The balance sheet remains robust with €3 billion in cash above its debt. While free cash flow was €(412) million in the third quarter, the outflow was entirely due to a recurring drain from rising working capital. Management said this drain should finally reverse in the fourth quarter, with Q4 free cash flow reaching an implied €2 billion.

All-in, Nokia’s sales outlook is weakening while its margin outlook appears better protected. The balance sheet and cash flows remain healthy, so Nokia isn’t a melting ice cube and will readily make it through the downturn. The shares discount a grim future that we believe is brighter. No change to our rating.

Friday, October 20, 2023 Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 7 minutes and covers:



Earnings updates

Comments on recommended companies

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) – Competitor RiteAid files for bankruptcy.

Elsewhere in the market

5% Treasury yields are normal, but the market hasn’t digested this new reality. A Fed rate cut likely won’t help.



Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec.

Issue Price at

Rec. Current Price * Current

Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 2.48 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 5.32 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 26.41 - Buy (44) Small cap L.B. Foster FSTR Jul 2023 13.60 18.99 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 1.14 - Suspended Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 2.64 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 20.73 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 34.48 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 14.02 1.8% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 9.31 1.3% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 40.56 - Buy (60) Mid cap Kaman Corporation KAMN Nov 2021 37.41 19.23 1.0% Buy (57) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 13.24 1.8% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Re BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 31.28 0.4% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 94.87 - Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 12.38 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 23.51 1.7% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 20.42 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 20.79 2.4% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 4.29 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 51.30 1.9% Buy (98) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 106.95 0.1% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 3.21 0.7% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 11.38 1.5% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 7.03 1.0% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 9.34 2.7% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 338.66 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 41.18 0.8% Buy (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 43.06 - Buy (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 9.10 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 20.96 2.3% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 12.42 1.9% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 10.39 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 92.70 0.6% Buy (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 11.12 1.2% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 46.59 1.0% Buy (78)

Disclosure: The chief analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter personally holds shares of every Rated recommendation. The chief analyst may purchase securities discussed in the “Purchase Recommendation” section or sell securities discussed in the “Sell Recommendation” section but not before the fourth day after the recommendation has been emailed to subscribers. However, the chief analyst may purchase or sell securities mentioned in other parts of the Cabot Turnaround Letter at any time. Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at bruce@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.