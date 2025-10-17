October 17, 2025

Fear Makes an Unwelcome Return

The introduction of fear to the financial market can be either a good thing or a bad thing—but seldom is it neither.

In the first case, increasing fear among investors in an environment characterized by fairly limited public participation (i.e. an uncrowded market), relatively unstretched valuations and plenty of liquidity often results in the “wall of worry” phenomenon in which stocks actually benefit from the rising fear levels.

In the other case, too much public participation, overvaluation and shrinking liquidity can combine to prompt intense selling pressures, making the appearance of fear self-fulfilling (as the market experienced in 2008).

For much of the past year, periodic bouts of worry among traders, mainly as it has concerned tariffs or inflation, have benefited the market since a benign backdrop has mostly prevailed. But with the advent of fresh credit-related fears across several markets—including for auto loans, credit cards, student loans and, more recently, regional banks—the latest increase of fear is making its presence felt in concerning ways.

For instance, on Thursday, the Financial Times ran the headline: “U.S. regional bank shares sink on credit worries after fraud disclosures.” Specifically, recent disclosures by Western Alliance Bank (WAL) and Zions Bancorp (ZION) revealed that both lenders were exposed to “alleged fraud by borrowers, raising broader concerns about the health of bank loan portfolios.”

This development follows closely on the heels over the loan-related problems for the subprime auto lender Tricolor, which have left credit investors with significant losses, while prompting increased scrutiny from the U.S. Justice Department. The latest revelations also prompted a sharp sell-off in the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE), which fell over 6% on Thursday—its biggest one-day decline since the early-April market implosion.

Also reflecting the rising credit concerns is the latest share price performance for investment bank Jefferies (JEF), which has seen its stock plunge over 30% in just the last couple of weeks, its worst performance since March 2020. Accounting for the selling pressure are worries over the bank’s exposure to global automotive parts producer First Brands, which last month filed for bankruptcy.

Banking executive Jamie Dimon, in an earnings conference call for JPMorgan (JPM) earlier this week, vocalized the market’s rising concerns over the private credit market when he said, “When you see one cockroach, there are probably more.”

Thus far, however, the damage has been mainly relegated to narrow areas of the financial sector, with several key sectors (most notably tech) still in good shape. But with the highly-sensitive bank stocks showing signs of distress, and with the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) now slightly above the benchmark 25 level as of Thursday, it’s definitely time to pull our horns in a little bit as things could get more turbulent in the coming weeks. (Incidentally, I consider a VIX reading above 25 as a sign the market environment is mostly unfavorable for buying stocks in the immediate term.)

Another sign the market is increasingly beset by uncertainty is the relentless rally in gold and silver prices. Gold recently crossed above yet another millennial mark, the $4,000 an ounce level, and just keeps going higher. It’s beginning to look like those “crazy” institutional analyst calls for $5,000 gold “within the next couple of years” could actually be realized by the end of this year.

Then there’s gold’s sister metal, silver, which has seen its own remarkable run-up in the last several weeks as prices have gone nearly vertical and just settled at a record high. To be exact, silver closed above $50 per ounce for only the second time in history this week, recalling the infamous time the Hunt brothers tried to corner the market in 1980.

On that score, several news sources this week highlighted the fact that silver is experiencing a record short squeeze, prompting traders to rush bars to London to help alleviate the physical shortage of the metal. According to a recent Mining.com article, “Traders described a market where liquidity has almost entirely dried up, leaving anyone short spot silver struggling to source metal and forced to pay crippling borrowing costs to roll their positions to a later date.”

The seemingly non-stop rallies in both gold and silver are almost certainly more than just momentum-driven “greed” trades; they are reflections of the growing angst among participants as fears ranging from persistent inflation to tariffs and credit defaults roil the market.

Providing a degree of insulation from potential shocks arising from growing credit risk are the exposure we have in the portfolio to precious metal, as well as the defensive consumer staples and utilities sectors. In addition, I plan on focusing more on less aggressive areas of the market going forward until the aforementioned risks abate.

Friday, October 17, 2025 Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.



Today’s podcast is about 9 minutes and covers:



Private credit risks are rising, prompting increasing fears among investors and threatening to roil the broad market.

Recent Volatility Index (VIX) readings and regional bank underperformance further underscore the risks.

Defensive sectors, including precious metals, consumer staples, healthcare and utilities, should outperform.

Final note

An operational re-tooling for biopharma Arvinas (ARVN) looks promising.



Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Wells Fargo this week initiated on five major mining stocks with primary U.S. listings, including aluminum giant Alcoa (AA).

The bank’s analysts also updated forecasts to reflect recent commodity price strength, with estimates well above consensus for the remainder of 2025.

For Alcoa, the bank noted that the higher Midwest premium for aluminum now “more than covers” the tariff cost to ship Canadian aluminum to the U.S. Wells Fargo also anticipates potential positive catalysts from Alcoa’s upcoming investor day in late October, including details on emerging technologies, updates on cash deployment and information about potential asset sales.

However, although these positives “appear underappreciated in the share price,” the bank also expects a “messy” Q3 report due to weaker quarter-over-quarter alumina realizations. Earnings for Alcoa are due out next Wednesday, October 22 (post-market).

AA maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

BILL Holdings (BILL) on Thursday announced the addition of four new independent directors to its board following a cooperation agreement with activist investor Starboard Value LP.

The new directors include Natalie Derse, chief financial officer of Gen Digital, Peter Feld, managing member and head of research at Starboard, Beth Johnson, former vice chair and chief experience officer of Citizens Financial Group and Lee Kirkpatrick, former chief financial officer of Twilio.

Feld and Kirkpatrick will join the board on October 17, while Derse and Johnson will join immediately following the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. Three current directors will retire: Steve Cakebread and Brian Jacobs will step down at the 2025 annual meeting, while Steve Fisher retired on October 14.

The changes will expand BILL’s board from 12 to 13 members. Under the cooperation agreement, Starboard agreed to withdraw its director nominations for the 2025 annual meeting and entered into standstill and voting commitments.

BILL’s CEO, René Lacerte, said the new directors would support the company’s “value creation efforts and bring experience in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, fintech and operational excellence.” The company plans to hold an investor day in the first half of 2026 to discuss long-term financial targets and its path to revenue and profit margin growth.

Feld stated that Starboard invested in BILL due to potential for value creation through margin expansion and continued growth.

BILL maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Centuri Holdings (CTRI) announced Wednesday the appointment of Ryan Palazzo as President of U.S. Gas, where he will lead the company’s gas infrastructure services segment that represents approximately half of Centuri’s total revenue.

Palazzo brings more than 30 years of experience in pipeline and energy infrastructure construction to the position. His career includes leadership roles at U.S. Pipeline, CH2M Hill, El Paso Corporation, and most recently as President of Pipeline Group at Primoris Corporation, where he led multiple business units.

CTRI maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

Dollar Tree (DLTR) held its annual investors day conference on Wednesday, emphasizing a “new era” for the company based on creating a more connected customer experience in its stores. The issue of supply chain management was also a major topic of focus.

On the supply chain front, the company said that it’s modernizing its distribution centers with enhanced technology and infrastructure investments. Beyond merchandising and supply chain, Dollar Tree said it’s also making “tangible progress across operations by improving store level productivity and reducing turnover while promoting tens of thousands of associates.”

In IT, modernization efforts are replacing outdated “green screen technology” with integrated real-time tools that better support the business and deliver a return on investment, thanks to the data-driven flexibility and nimbleness they enable.

Across finance, the firm is focusing on tighter capital discipline, stronger cost controls and enhancing returns, including the return of $2.1 billion in capital to shareholders over the last two-and-a-half years.

The company also provided a mid-quarter update, noting that comparable same-store sales growth is up 3.8% so far in fiscal Q3 and that it has repurchased 2.8 million shares for $271 million quarter-to-date.

Further out, Dollar Tree has a three-year outlook for a 12% to 15% compounded annual growth rate in EPS for fiscal years 2026 to 2028. That forecast is based on underlying annual EPS growth of 8% to 10%, increased by the absence of recent discrete cost items tied to tariff mitigation, multi-price store conversions, lost distribution capacity and the sale of Family Dollar. EPS is expected to grow by a high-teens percentage in fiscal year 2026 due to the timing of certain discrete cost benefits.

DLTR maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

GE Aerospace’s (GE) flight data monitoring app, FlightPulse, has seen its user base surge from about 40,000 commercial pilots last year to more than 60,000 today, with expectations to top 70,000 by the end of 2025, the company said this week.

The unique software lets pilots review their own performance against peers and gain insights into safer and more efficient flying techniques. Airlines pay a per-pilot subscription fee, though pricing is not disclosed.

Australian airline Qantas has partnered with GE Aerospace on FlightPulse since its launch in 2017 and now integrates the data across its seven carriers. Qantas uses the insights to refine procedures such as advising pilots to reduce reverse thrust when possible, a change that has delivered measurable fuel savings.

Currently deployed by 42 airlines ranging from regional carriers to global operators like Delta Air Lines (DAL) and private jet company NetJets, FlightPulse covers fleets with anywhere from a few hundred pilots to more than 15,000.

GE Aerospace’s Software as a Service (SaaS) division intends for FlightPulse to help the company deepen its relationships with airlines by tying them into its software & analytics ecosystem, thus become more “sticky,” while adding a steady, higher-margin revenue stream that is more scalable than hardware or one-time sales. The company further aims to surpass 100,000 users next year.

GE maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

Intel (INTC) announced on Wednesday a new data center AI chip, Crescent Island, set to launch next year as part of the company’s push to re-enter the AI hardware market.

The GPU is designed for energy efficiency and AI inference workloads, according to a Reuters report, which quoted Intel CTO Sachin Katti, who spoke at the Open Compute Summit on Tuesday. “It emphasizes that focus that I talked about earlier, inference, optimized for AI, optimized for delivering the best token economics out there, the best performance per dollar out there,” Katti said.

The launch highlights Intel’s effort to catch up with rivals AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA), which have dominated the AI chip market. Katti also said Intel plans to release new AI data center chips annually to match the pace of industry peers.

Katti further noted Intel’s open, modular approach that allows customers to mix and match chips from different vendors. The move follows Nvidia’s $5 billion investment in Intel for a 4% stake, part of a partnership to co-develop next-generation PC and data center chips.

INTC maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

If it weren’t for bad luck, Kenvue (KVUE) seemingly would have no luck at all. At least that’s the impression investors have been given after the recent succession of bearish developments for the consumer health giant.

In the wake of its widely publicized pressures relating to Tylenol’s potential link to autism, the company now faces new legal challenges in the United Kingdom pertaining to allegations that its baby talc products cause cancer.

In a lawsuit filed earlier this week at the English High Court and representing more than 3,000 people, Kenvue is accused of selling baby powder that allegedly caused ovarian cancer, mesothelioma or other diseases between 1965 and 2023. The legal action targets both Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which spun off Kenvue in 2023, and Kenvue U.K. Ltd.

KP Law, the firm representing the claimants, alleges the talc products contained carcinogenic fibers including asbestos and has estimated the value of the lawsuit at approximately £1 billion ($1.34 billion). Unlike similar cases in the U.S., these lawsuits will be decided by a judge rather than a jury, according to reports.

Of significance, in a statement in response to the lawsuit, Kenvue said: “Historically, damage awards in the U.K. have been lower than damage awards in the U.S. Punitive damages are available in the U.K., but U.K. courts rarely award punitive damages, and only in exceptional circumstances, unlike in the U.S. where they are more common.”

Kenvue maintains that its baby powder “did not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer.” Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, has directed queries to Kenvue, stating that the spinoff company “retained the responsibility and any purported liability for talc-related litigation outside of the United States and Canada.”

Kenvue shares were down 13% on Thursday in the wake of the talc lawsuit news, as the stock hit a new 52-week low. I’m still prepared to hold on to the shares for now despite the ongoing selling pressure as I see great potential in the company once its recent challenges have been fully addressed. The 5% dividend is a further attraction.

I’m still giving Kenvue a long leash and am watching to see if it can soon build support near, or not terribly far from, current levels. That said, I’m not prepared to hold the stock indefinitely if the intense selling pressure persists.

KVUE maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

RATINGS CHANGES: We sold Helen of Troy (HELE) earlier this week. SOLD

NEW POSITIONS: None.

Stocks of Interest

Furthering our discussion of the increasingly attractive healthcare sector, a stock that I’ve long been keeping an eye on as a potential turnaround is Arvinas (ARVN), a clinical-stage biotech focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins.

The “turnaround” in this case isn’t about right-sizing a mature-but-struggling business in the classical sense, but is more of a recalibration of developmental priorities for the company.

At its lowest level in August, the shares were down 70% year-over-year after a seemingly interminable period of selling pressure. Revenue in Q2 fell 71%, to $22.4 million, largely due to the completion of a Novartis transaction and changes in its Vepdegestrant cancer drug collaboration.

A marketing application for Vepdegestrant, also known as ARV-471, in advanced breast cancer had been filed, with additional Phase III combination trials planned for 2025. The drug is being developed in conjunction with drug giant Pfizer (PFE).

However, last month both companies announced they had decided to out-license the commercialization rights to Vepdegestrant, stating that a third party “is the best path forward to unlock the full value of Vepdegestrant and ensure Vepdegestrant is available promptly if approved for use by regulatory authorities.”

As a result of the change in the Vepdegestrant program, Arvinas said it would downsize 15% of its workforce, pursue strategic business development opportunities and identify additional efficiencies.

The company’s pipeline currently has three candidates in Phase I testing, including: ARV-102 for progressive supranuclear palsy and Parkinson’s disease, ARV-393 for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and ARV-806 for solid tumor malignancies.

Meanwhile on the financial front, while Arvinas did report a significant revenue shortfall in Q2, the company said its cost cuts and restructuring efforts have extended its cash runway into 2028, with just over $950 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet—nearly $400 million above the current market capitalization of the stock. What’s more, Arvinas has less than $1 million in long-term debt.

And as a way of signaling its confidence in the operational re-tooling, Arvinas’ management recently announced a buyback program for the repurchase of up to $100 million of the currently outstanding shares of the firm’s common stock.

Arvinas is still generating losses, so its rebound is by no means guaranteed. But the recent cost cuts, undervaluation and liquidity improvements argue in the stock’s favor, with upcoming upper management changes possibly serving as a bullish catalyst.

Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at cdroke@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.

Disclosure: The chief analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter personally holds shares of every Rated recommendation. The chief analyst may purchase securities discussed in the “Purchase Recommendation” section or sell securities discussed in the “Sell Recommendation” section but not before the fourth day after the recommendation has been emailed to subscribers. However, the chief analyst may purchase or sell securities mentioned in other parts of the Cabot Turnaround Letter at any time.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec.

Issue Price at

Rec. Current Price * Current

Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Helen of Troy HELE Sep 2025 $24.30 $ 20.00 0.0% -17.0% Sold Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 20.20 0.0% 8.0% Hold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 16.00 0.0% 16.0% Hold Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 42.00 1.0% 77.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 21.30 5.0% -10.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 7.15 0.0% -13.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 4.80 5.8% -15.0% Buy (12) Mid cap BILL Holdings BILL Oct 2025 $53.50 $ 50.00 0.0% -6.0% Buy (80) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 300.00 0.5% 54.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 489.00 0.0% 167.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 186.00 0.9% 275.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 37.20 1.1% -3.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 33.00 3.5% -24.0% Buy (55) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 14.10 5.1% -39.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 37.00 0.0% 76.0% Hold Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 94.00 0.0% 18.0% Hold Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 72.00 0.0% -1.0% Buy (85)

