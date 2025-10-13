October 13, 2025

Moving Helen of Troy (HELE) to Sell

I’m recommending that we sell our position in Helen of Troy (HELE).

The stock has come under intense selling pressure after last week’s earnings revealed that tariffs, sluggish demand in its Beauty and Wellness category, higher transportation costs and increased promotional costs are weighing on the sales outlook. The company subsequently lowered its earnings guidance for Q3 and fiscal 2026.

As I explained in last week’s update, while I have confidence in the strength of the long-term turnaround plan under new CEO Scott Uzzell, as a consumer discretionary business, Helen of Troy is heavily exposed to the vagaries of an economy that is facing headwinds. Accordingly, I’m downtrading the shares from Hold to Sell in the portfolio as of today. SELL

