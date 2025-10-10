October 10, 2025

The Lonely, Lagging Consumer Staples

In a raging bull market that has benefited virtually every one of the S&P’s 11 sectors, the conspicuous laggard among them has been the consumer staples.

The staples sector is down 2.4% year-to-date, compared to positive net returns on the other 10 sectors. Leadership in recent quarters, which is illustrated in the following chart, includes: info tech (up 13%), communications services (up 12%), consumer discretionary (up 10%) and utilities (up 8%).

Source: First Trust Advisors

Each of these top performers have clearly benefited from momentum-oriented participants who have piled heavily into the AI-related trade—including the normally ultra-defensive utilities, which have gained on surging electricity demand for AI datacenters.

Given the relentless strength of this year’s bull market, it’s perhaps not surprising that the staples have fallen behind. After all, this sector normally underperforms when momentum-chasing is in vogue, as the emphasis is on growth-y names while the less compelling defensive names are left behind.

Investors are clearly assigning a premium to the strong growth the tech sector has delivered for much of this year, and for that reason, the staples stocks have lagged. What’s more, staples companies have faced higher input costs in recent months, with tariffs and inflation taking a bite out of profit margins, especially since many of the firms in this space have been reluctant to pass on the higher costs to their customers.

The abovementioned factors have had negative impacts, in varying degrees, on some of the consumer staples stocks in our portfolio—including Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Kenvue (KVUE). That said, there are reasons for believing the market’s recent spurning of the sector hasn’t been entirely based on its aggregate fundamental outlook, with the implication that the recent selling pressure has been overdone.

One such consideration that supports this contention is that there are signs the U.S. economy is slowing under the influence of several factors, including inflation and tariff-related pressures. For example, domestic unemployment has now reached four-year highs, while U.S. private sector employers have just shed the greatest number of jobs since 2023. According to the latest report from payroll processor ADP (as reported by CNBC):

“Despite the strong economic growth we saw in the second quarter, this month’s release further validates what we’ve been seeing in the labor market, that U.S. employers have been cautious with hiring.”

Interestingly, CNBC further reported that the weakest industries for jobs included leisure and hospitality, professional and business services companies, businesses that conduct financial activities, along with trade and transportation firms. Not surprisingly, these are the industries that are typically the most vulnerable during an economic slowdown.

Moreover, as reported by Seeking Alpha, “The percentage of auto borrowers with severely delinquent debt rose to the highest in over five years, while personal and business bankruptcies jumped 11.5% in the first half of the year compared to 2024.”

And in the latest release of the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index (LEI)— an early indication of significant turning points in the business cycle—the LEI for the U.S. declined 0.5% in August and fell nearly 3% over the six months between February and August 2025. This marked a faster rate of decline than its 0.9% contraction over the previous six-month period (August 2024 to February 2025). Even more concerning, the underperformance in August triggered a recession signal. Commenting on this, the Conference Board said:

“Besides persistently weak manufacturing new orders and consumer expectation indicators, labor market developments also weighed on the Index with an increase in unemployment claims and a decline in average weekly hours in manufacturing. Overall, the LEI suggests that economic activity will continue to slow. A major driver of this slowdown has been higher tariffs, which already trimmed growth in H1 2025 and will continue to be a drag on GDP growth in the second half of this year and in H1 2026. The Conference Board, while not forecasting recession currently, expects GDP to grow by only 1.6% in 2025, a substantial slowdown from 2.8% in 2024.”

Source: Conference Board

On that score, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell observed in a speech in late August that risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, while risks to employment are tilted to the downside—a development he described (in typically understated fashion) as a “challenging situation” for central bank policymakers.

Granted, it has been my contention in recent months that a recession will likely be averted, which is a sentiment shared by a number of leading Wall Street economists. (That said, not all economists agree, including Mark Zandi of Moody’s, who recently stated the U.S. economy is on the “precipice” of a recession.)

But even if the country dodges a recession, there’s no denying that consumer sentiment is waning, prompting consumers to tighten their belts. And while this development bodes ill for discretionary spending, it won’t necessarily undermine spending on consumer staples, as the latter tend to remain firm during economic downturns.

It’s also worth mentioning that the stocks that comprise the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) currently trade at discounts of between 20% and 55% across standard valuation metrics compared to the S&P 500. As noted by a Seeking Alpha sector survey, “Considering that growth-sensitive sectors could falter in a slowing economy, the relative discount for XLP looks compelling and suggests staples may have less downside.”

Staples stocks in the aggregate further boast dividend yields of around 2.8%, which compares favorably with the 1.2% yield for the S&P 500. This is another key argument for the consumer staples going forward, particularly if the economy continues to slow down (which would likely prompt investors to eschew momentum in favor of value).

Bottom line: I view the consumer staples as being only temporarily out of favor, with a mean reversion likely to occur in the coming months as investors increasingly take notice of the slowing economy.

The U.S. economy is slowing, which favors a rotation out of growth/momentum and into defensive sectors.

Despite lagging the rest of the market, consumer staples are undervalued and poised for recovery.

Staples also sport superior dividends versus the S&P 500.

Final note

The turnaround for PepsiCo (PEP) looks promising amid pressure from a major activist investor.



Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Wallbridge Mining (WLBMF) said last week it sold mineral claims comprising the Detour East property to Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) for $5.7 million in cash plus a 2% net smelter return royalty over the property, with a $2.9 million buyback option in favor of Agnico Eagle.

Another recent development for Agnico was its acquisition of a $5.9 million stake in a subsidiary of Fuerte Metals (FUEMF), a Canadian copper and precious metals miner.

Prior to this investment, Agnico owned approximately 8.4% of Fuerte’s outstanding shares. Following the transaction’s completion, Agnico is expected to own about 8.1% of Fuerte’s shares on a non-diluted basis and 11.7% on a partially diluted basis if all warrants are exercised.

“The investment aligns with Agnico Eagle’s strategy of acquiring positions in projects with high geological potential while maintaining focus on its internal growth pipeline,” according to a company statement.

AEM maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

Oracle (ORCL) announced Tuesday that its AI cloud enterprise resource planning solution, NetSuite and BILL Holdings (BILL) are collaborating to deliver enhanced payment processing to customers.

BILL-powered payment automation capability will be embedded in NetSuite Intelligent Payment Automation for accelerated accounts payable processes, increased efficiency and reduced risk.

Oracle said its strategic partnership with BILL “will enable our customers to optimize payment processes within NetSuite. It will also help us continue to extend the value our customers get from NetSuite Intelligent Payment Automation, one of the most advanced, AI-powered accounts payable offerings on the market.”

BILL maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

GE Aerospace’s (GE) flight data monitoring app, FlightPulse, has seen its user base surge from about 40,000 commercial pilots last year to more than 60,000 today, with expectations to top 70,000 by the end of 2025, the company said Thursday.

The software allows pilots to review their own performance against peers and gain insights into safer and more efficient flying techniques. Airlines pay a per-pilot subscription fee, although pricing is not disclosed.

Among its users, Australian airline Qantas has partnered with GE on FlightPulse since its launch in 2017 and now integrates the data across its seven carriers. Qantas uses the insights to refine procedures such as advising pilots to reduce reverse thrust when possible, a change that has delivered “measurable fuel savings.”

Currently deployed by 42 airlines ranging from regional carriers to global operators like Delta Air Lines (DAL), and private jet company NetJets, FlightPulse covers fleets with anywhere from a few hundred pilots to more than 15,000. Andrew Coleman, head of GE Aerospace’s Software as a Service (Saas) division, said the company aims to surpass 100,000 users in 2026.

GE maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) has announced the creation of a new Global Racing organization that will consolidate all its motorsport operations under a unified structure.

Xavier Fraipont has been appointed vice president of Global Racing, effective October 1, with the task of overseeing the teams supporting the NASCAR, NHRA, WEC and BTCC racing series.

The company serves as the exclusive tire supplier for several major racing series, with its Eagle tire being used across various racing disciplines.

The company noted that motorsport remains “a central pillar” of Goodyear’s brand strategy, calling racing “the ultimate proving ground” for the company’s products. The reorganization further aims to enhance its motorsport strategy globally.

GT maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

Helen of Troy (HELE) released fiscal Q2 (ended August 31) earnings on Thursday which revealed that revenue of $432 million decreased 9% year-on-year, while earnings of 59 cents a share beat estimates by six cents.

On the balance sheet, inventory increased by 13%, total long- and short-term debt increased by 25%, to $893 million, while free cash flow dropped to $23 million, nearly 60% less than last year.

Weighing on the company in the quarter were tariffs, sluggish demand in its Beauty and Wellness category, higher transportation costs and increased promotional costs.

CFO Brian Grass acknowledged a “difficult environment” but said the company is making a “concerted effort to maintain ongoing investment in the health of our brands, while optimizing productivity.”

While stating that Helen of Troy isn’t satisfied with the latest results, he said Q2 marked a “step forward” with net sales and adjusted earnings per share at the “better end” of the firm’s guidance.

Grass further stated the company continues to adapt to “significant” business disruption and cost headwinds, which resulted in the firm lowering its outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

In the earnings call, the company said it’s making efforts to mitigate the impact from import tariffs by diversifying its production outside of China to regions with lower tariff exposure, lowering its cost of goods sold (COGS) exposed to China tariffs to around 30% by the end of the fiscal year.

To further mitigate the impacts from tariffs, inflation, eroding consumer confidence and overall macroeconomic conditions, the company is suspending all non-critical projects and spending, lowering personnel costs and pausing most project and travel expenses.

For Q3, net sales are expected to decline between 3.5% and 7.5%, to a range of $491 million to $512 million, with earnings forecast to drop to a mid-point of 37%, to $1.55 to $1.80 per share, both of which compare to estimates of $505 million and $1.98 per share, respectively.

I still regard Helen of Troy as having longer-term mean reversion potential, with incoming CEO G. Scott Uzzell having a strong background in turnaround situations. On the earnings call, he reiterated his turnaround plan for the company, and given his past successes, there are reasons for believing he can deliver once the macroeconomic headwinds subside.

However, as a consumer discretionary business, Helen of Troy is heavily exposed to the vagaries of an economy that could be further weakening (as discussed in the opening commentary for this week’s issue). Accordingly, I’m downtrading the shares from Buy to Hold in the portfolio, with the proviso that if HELE fails to maintain support around the 20 level (a key technical benchmark), I’ll likely downgrade it further to a Sell as I don’t want the portfolio to be burdened with a stock that’s vulnerable to weakening economy.

HELE is now rated a Hold in the portfolio.

On Thursday, Intel (INTC) unveiled architectural details for its next generation client processor Intel Core Ultra series 3, also known as Panther Lake.

The company said Panther Lake is expected to start shipping later this year and is the company’s first product built on Intel 18A, which the firm touts as “the most advanced semiconductor process ever developed and manufactured in the U.S.”

Intel also previewed Xeon 6+ (code-named Clearwater Forest), its first Intel 18A-based server processor, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

Both Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest, as well as multiple generations of products built on Intel 18A, are being manufactured at Fab 52, Intel’s new, state-of-the-art factory located in Arizona.

The firm also said that Arizona’s Fab 52 is fully operational and set to reach high-volume production using Intel 18A later this year.

INTC maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

RATINGS CHANGES: We took a 50% profit in our position in UiPath (PATH) on Thursday after the stock reached our upside target at 18. The remaining half of the position has been assigned a Hold rating. SELL HALF, HOLD THE REST

We downgraded Helen of Troy (HELE) from Buy to Hold in the wake of Thursday’s earnings report. HOLD

Stocks of Interest

Furthering our discussion of the consumer staples, a conspicuous standout in this sector is food and beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP).

Pepsi’s stock came under heavy selling pressure starting in 2023 as investors realized the brand was lagging behind rival Coca-Cola (KO). Pepsi’s flagship soda brand now ranks fourth in U.S. sales behind Coke, Dr. Pepper and Sprite. Additionally, the company has faced shrinking demand and margin pressure in its core North American market in recent years.

However, even in the face of these challenges, Pepsi still holds a major market position and a sizable brand value, and to that end, its turnaround strategy is starting to show signs of gaining traction.

A big part of the company’s focus is on brand building, including options like Pepsi Zero—a sugar-free option that Pepsi is advertising as a superior beverage pairing with food—as well as innovation with various new flavors being actively released. It has also secured long-term partnerships with other major food purveyors, most notably with Subway, to provide its beverages.

Beyond the brand re-vamp, Pepsi is actively restructuring, with activist investor Elliott Investment Management taking on a $4 billion stake and pushing for changes, such as spinning off bottling operations and cutting underperforming brands. (Of significance, Pepsi is reportedly the hedge fund’s largest equity position ever.)

On Thursday, the company released Q3 results that featured revenue of $24 billion that increased 3% from a year ago, plus earnings of $2.29 that beat estimates by three cents. The market received the results favorably, with shares rallying by more than 4%.

Management emphasized the acceleration of revenue growth in the quarter, which it said reflects the resilience of its international business, as well as the improved momentum within its North America Beverages segment and the results of its portfolio reshaping strategy.

Looking ahead, the company said its top priorities are to accelerate growth and aggressively optimize cost structure by introducing a “strong pipeline of innovation” to accelerate the ongoing portfolio transformation. It also plans to improve its price pack architecture to enhance customer value, along with right-sizing its entire cost base to help fund expansion activities.

For the full year, Pepsi expects to deliver low-single-digit organic revenue growth with core constant currency EPS to be approximately even with the prior year. It further said its 2025 core EPS outlook has improved due to a more favorable outlook on foreign exchange translation rates for the balance of the year.

I find the turnaround potential of Pepsi particularly appealing from a longer-term standpoint, especially given that activist investor Elliott has taken a strong interest in the company, which underscores the strength of the turnaround. A potential bottling operations spin-off (which Elliott is pushing for) is another possible catalyst for the company’s turnaround success.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Helen of Troy HELE Sep 2025 $24.30 $ 20.70 0.0% -15.0% Hold (40) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 21.00 0.0% 12.0% Hold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 18.50 0.0% 34.0% Sell a Half Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 38.60 1.1% 60.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 22.15 4.8% -10.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 7.15 0.0% -37.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 5.00 5.4% -15.0% Buy (12) Mid cap BILL Holdings BILL Oct 2025 $53.50 $ 51.10 0.0% -4.0% Buy (80) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 300.00 0.5% 54.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 497.00 0.0% 172.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 162.00 1.0% 225.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 38.00 1.1% -3.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 33.20 3.3% -24.0% Buy (55) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 16.90 5.1% -27.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 37.80 0.0% 80.0% Hold Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 89.00 0.0% 11.0% Hold Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 72.00 0.0% -1.0% Buy (85)

