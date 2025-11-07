November 7, 2025

Consumer Staples Under Pressure…for Now

In view of the alarming number of news headlines that point to a weakening economy (at least in some quarters of it), it may seem surprising that the normally defensive consumer staple stocks are underperforming.

Normally, the staples are viewed by investors as something of a safe haven during periods of economic uncertainty, providing as they do essential goods like food and household products that are purchased even in tough times. But the present environment is proving to be an exception to that rule of thumb.

Indeed, the sector as measured by the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) is down 3% YTD and down 10% from this year’s peak back in March, when stocks were generally being thrown to the curb and safe havens were in high demand. More recently, however, the consumer staples have themselves been thrown to the curb in favor of risk-oriented sectors—particularly high-tech stocks, or anything involving AI.

The traditional appeal of consumer staples is easy enough to explain. While the tech sector is higher risk (but offering a corresponding degree of higher profit potential), the stodgier staples offer the stability of predictable earnings and revenue streams and consistent demand from necessary products.

Another part of the allure is that during economic downturns, or periods of high inflation, consumer staples are known for their resilience and reliable dividend payments from established firms. Ironically, however, in the present high-tariff environment, many consumer staples providers are having a tough time navigating the resulting inflationary pressures.

Conagra Brands (CAG) and Procter & Gamble (PG) provide two such cases in point. For Conagra, the company is dealing with persistent inflation and tariffs, “both of which have drifted higher than our original expectations,” in the words of the top brass at a recent earnings call. Conagra said it expects its gross tariff exposure to be about 3% of its cost of goods sold and raised its total expected inflation rate to around 7%, noting “additional drag from weak consumer sentiment and value-seeking behavior” among shoppers dealing with higher prices.

For Procter & Gamble, management has observed a “consistently decelerating” global consumption trend in the everyday household and personal care items it produces. The slowdown has prompted the firm to raise its prices by around 2% to 2.5% to offset higher tariff and input costs. (In the U.S. market, however, it pointed to a “not great, but stable” sales environment with slower growth across its various product categories.)

The underperformance in both companies is symptomatic of the problems faced by a large number of producers in the staples sector, with the consistent reasons accounting for the lagging behavior being inflation and tariffs. The attendant effects include diminished spending on critical, everyday items and shrinking profit margins for the sector’s producers (and in many cases, limited pricing power to offset the higher costs).

Now the questions that beg to be answered for defense-minded investors are: “Will these headwinds persist for the staples?” and, “What might serve as a catalyst for a revival of interest from investors?”

My answer to the first question should come as no surprise, as I view inflation as being both structural and secular, with headwinds from rising costs likely to persist into the foreseeable future. That said, I still believe the staples can—and will—experience revived interest from Wall Street once the shine from the AI stock boom completely wears off.

We all know from experience that dramatic reversals in investor sentiment are cyclical, and once the growing concerns over the sustainability of the over-valuations in tech sector stocks and slowing economic growth reach a critical level, a “risk-off” attitude is almost certain to return. And that means defensive areas of the market like the staples should see a return to prominence.

To further elaborate this point, a recent fund manager’s survey (FMS) from Bank of America revealed that cash holdings among this class are plummeting to levels not seen in nearly five years, with the current cash level at 3.8%. (The “sell” signal for the BofA Global FMS cash rule was last triggered in July, when cash fell from 4.2% to 3.9%. It should also be noted that a reading below 3.7% is considered to be a “hard sell” signal.)

Source: BofA Securities

It’s no secret that much of the over-allocation to equities is centered around the AI trade, with high-tech stocks attracting the bulk of investor interest—and presumably accounting for the diminished cash levels. From a contrarian standpoint, this increases the likelihood of an upcoming sentiment shift away from tech and toward more defensive areas of the market. This would presumably benefit the consumer staples going forward, with portfolio constituents Kenvue (KVUE), Newell Brands (NWL), Pepsi (PEP) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) well positioned to receive residual support.

Other factors that could lead to a consumer staples rebound include recent efforts by many companies within the group that are investing heavily in automation and advanced supply chain management technology. These implementations should result in lower costs over time, in turn stabilizing or expanding margins—which in turn would be one of the biggest internal catalysts for companies in the sector.

A final consideration is that slower growth within a specific sector or industry often results in heightened interest for consolidation. The resulting M&A, divestitures of underperforming brands or spinoffs can unlock shareholder value, as we’ve all seen as turnaround investors. This is another likely catalyst for the staples in the foreseeable future (including, most recently, the Kenvue situation as discussed below).

All told, I don’t believe the headwinds facing the consumer staples will produce a lasting negative impact across the space. Instead, I see a reversion to a defensive posture among investors a likely outcome to the over-investment in AI/tech and other risky areas of the market. The inevitable backlash in sentiment, once it occurs, will benefit the less discretionary segments of the retail sector.

Portfolio Comments

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) last weekend posted Q3 revenue of $95 billion, up 2% year-on-year, along with earnings of $13.5 billion that increased 34%.

The company returned to quarterly operating earnings growth after posting back-to-back declines in Q2 and Q1. Also noteworthy was the company’s cash holdings of $382 billion as of September 30, which increased from $344 billion in the previous quarter.

“The comparative earnings increase in the third quarter was primarily attributable to lower incurred losses from current year significant catastrophe events and from prior accident years’ claims, as well as the impact of accruals in the third quarter of 2024 in connection with a bankruptcy settlement,” the company said.

Berkshire’s investment returns logged gains of $17.3 billion in Q3, up 7.5% from a year ago.

In the railroad business, quarterly after-tax earnings at BNSF climbed 5%, to $1.5 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway Energy after-tax earnings fell 9%, to $1.5 billion in Q3, reflecting lower earnings in U.S. utilities and natural gas pipelines.

Q3 after-tax earnings from the company’s manufacturing, service and retailing businesses improved 8%, to $3.6 billion.

BRKB maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

BILL.com (BILL) announced fiscal Q1 (ended September 30) after the market closed on Thursday. Revenue of $396 million was 10% higher from a year ago, while earnings of 61 cents beat estimates by a dime.

Management said the company began fiscal 2026 with “strong momentum” with an expanded reach, and it delivered a “significant beat” on profitability, driven by its BILL AI agents.

Founder and CEO René Lacerte said, “Through new partnerships with NetSuite, Paychex and Acumatica…we’re meeting more businesses where they work and embedding BILL directly into their tech stack. Our AI Agents are an important breakthrough, enabling touchless B2B transactions that simplify operations and drive efficiency at scale.”

Core revenue, which consists of subscription and transaction fees, was $358 million, up 14%. Subscription fees were $71 million, up 5%. Transaction fees were $287 million, up 16%.

Other key metrics were equally sanguine, including transactions of 33 million that increased 16% and total payment volume of $89 billion that rose 12%. At the end of the quarter, BILL served 498,100 businesses, up 5%.

For the full fiscal year, the top brass guided for total revenue of around $1.6 billion at the midpoint (up 10% if realized) and EPS of $2.20 (unchanged).

BILL maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Centuri Holdings (CTRI) released a mostly favorable Q3 earnings report on Wednesday, with revenue of $850 million increasing 18% from a year ago and posting a company record, while earnings of 19 cents increasing from the year-ago six cents, but missing estimates by a dime.

Commenting on the results, President & CEO Christian Brown said the firm’s commercial achievements in the quarter “underscore the underlying strength of our market position,” while Centuri continues its improvements in operational efficiency.

Year-to-date awards in Q3 were over $3.7 billion, with nearly 80% of new awards secured in the quarter representing new opportunities. Management said that this commercial momentum, combined with the firm’s “robust” sales pipeline of $13 billion, including near-term MSA renewals and strategic bids of $3 billion, “provides clear visibility into sustained growth trajectory and positions [Centuri] well to achieve double-digit base revenue and base gross profit growth in 2026.”

Also during Q3, Centuri secured approximately $815 million in total bookings, comprised of approximately $645 million of new customer contracts and MSA awards (79% of total) and $170 million of MSA renewals (21% of total). These bookings drove a book-to-bill ratio of 1.8x through the first three quarters of 2025, with the company now having already significantly exceeded its full-year 2025 book-to-bill target of at least 1.1x.

Centuri ended the quarter with a backlog of approximately $5.9 billion, compared to $5.3 billion last quarter.

Concurrently, Centuri’s comprehensive multi-year strategic planning process is underway, focused on establishing the company as a top-tier standalone infrastructure services provider. This plan emphasizes sustainable earnings growth, enhanced organizational integration under the ‘One Centuri’ strategy, plus industry-leading resource delivery capabilities. “These initiatives,” said Brown, “collectively position us to capitalize on the substantial opportunities within North America’s expanding energy infrastructure landscape.”

CTRI maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

Turkish Airlines is set to meet with Boeing (BA) and engine maker CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace (GE) and Safran (SAFRY), in the coming weeks to finalize a major 737 Max jet order, according to Reuters, citing comments from Chairman Ahmet Bolat. Negotiations also include plans for a possible engine maintenance facility in Turkey.

CFM is the exclusive engine supplier for Boeing’s 737 Max series and competes with RTX’s (RTX) Pratt & Whitney for Airbus A320neo engines. Airlines, including Turkish Airlines, have been plagued with global engine shortages and maintenance delays, in turn impacting aircraft availability.

GE maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) announced Q3 results on Monday, with revenue of $4.6 billion declining 5% from a year ago, plus per-share earnings of 28 cents that beat estimates by 13 cents.

Commenting on the results, CEO Mark Stewart said, “Even in that environment, we achieved meaningful sequential earnings and margin expansion, driven by the continued strong execution of the Goodyear Forward initiatives.”

He highlighted the completion of planned divestitures, including the Chemicals business, and efforts to restore the balance sheet. He further emphasized a focus on more premium product launches, including three new all-terrain product lines and the finalization of the Goodyear Eagle F1 all-season tire, plus announced plans to expand the firm’s retail footprint with new store openings.

Addressing market dynamics, management acknowledged a surge of low-cost imports in the domestic replacement market and ongoing high channel inventories, but pointed to new high-margin product lines and expanded retail as key strategic responses. He said, “OEM resourcing [is expected] to remain a positive contributor for us going forward,” adding that in EMEA, the business returned to profitability with 20% growth in its consumer OEM volume, representing more than three points of market share gain.

Additionally, Goodyear said its third-quarter results show lower costs with the benefit of Goodyear Forward and a significant reduction in debt. “We are well positioned for growth as the broader economy strengthens in 2026,” said CFO Christina Zamarro.

In other company news, Goodyear announced the consolidation of its global aviation business under a unified global structure to better serve its commercial, military and private aviation customers.

GT maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Kenvue (KVUE) released Q3 earnings of 28 cents a share that beat estimates by 6% and revenue of $3.8 billion that was down 4% year-on-year.

For full year 2025, net sales and organic sales are expected to be down by low single-digits (assuming an approximately neutral impact from foreign currency translation), adjusted operating income margin is expected to decline year-over-year and adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.05.

The company also announced this week that the Board of Directors has named Kirk Perry as Chief Executive Officer on a permanent basis, effective immediately. Perry, who had served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since July 14, will also continue to serve as a non-independent member of the Board.

Separately, in a transaction expected to deliver immediate upfront value to shareholders, Kenvue announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Kimberly-Clark (KMB) will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Kenvue common stock in a cash and stock transaction. (The deal is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, with a close targeted for the second half of 2026.)

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors, Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash as well as 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share held at closing, for a total consideration to Kenvue shareholders of 21.01 per share, based on the closing price of Kimberly-Clark shares as of October 31.

Moreover, upon closing of the transaction, current Kenvue shareholders are expected to own approximately 46% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Following the merger announcement, I’m removing the previous Buy rating and price target for Kenvue since its shares are now being influenced by deal dynamics instead of company fundamentals. I’ll revisit my view at a later date once additional details of the transaction become available, but Kenvue remains in the portfolio.

For now, KVUE is assigned a “No Rating” designation.

****

Heading into last Friday’s earnings report for Newell Brands (NWL), I mentioned that my expectations were low for the latest quarter and believed that the stock would see a negative reaction. But I’ll admit that I didn’t think the reaction would be quite as pronounced as it turned out to be.

Indeed, Newell shares fell 27% in response to the Q3 results, which featured revenue of $1.8 billion that declined 8% year-on-year, plus earnings of 17 cents that missed estimates by a penny, but up a penny from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was down $25 million from the same quarter last year to $250 million, while the firm’s adjusted gross profit margin decreased by 90 basis points to 34.5%.

The company faced numerous headwinds in the quarter, including tariff-related gross margin compression of at least 55 basis points and higher spending on innovation and brand building. And as a result of increased use of working capital to mitigate tariff costs and higher cash bonus payout during the quarter, the company’s operating cash flow was cut by more than two-thirds to $103 million.

The lower sales were driven by both the Home & Commercial and the Learning & Development segments, which both realized losses from a year ago. Sales in the company’s Outdoor & Recreation segment were unchanged year-over-year.

On a more positive note, normalized overheads declined as a percentage of sales for the first time in three years—an improvement expected to continue as efficiency gains and AI-driven investments take hold, according to Newell.

Management also believes the “turnaround continues to advance,” even as Newell and the broader industry navigated significant trade disruptions in the third quarter. It added that the company “responded swiftly [to tariff disruptions] with strategic measures including sourcing changes, pricing actions and productivity initiatives to mitigate the impact.”

Further elaborating on current strategy, CEO Christopher Peterson said that while these factors weighed on third quarter results, “net distribution gains are expected to exceed distribution losses” starting in Q4 and extending through 2026. He announced, “our consumer-driven product and consumer innovation programs are getting stronger every day,” and he expects the international business, which accounts for roughly 40% of total sales, to return to growth in this year’s Q4 after recent instability in Brazil and Argentina.

During the earnings call, Peterson further highlighted strong innovation momentum with the 2026 Writing program, a major shelf reset at a key retailer, as well as continued market share gains in the firm’s significant Baby Care segment due to its Graco innovation program. On that score, he noted that “points of distribution will be considerably higher after a major retailer completes a total shelf reset this month.”

For Home & Commercial, proactive pricing and increased promotions in the Kitchen segment are expected to put near-term pressure on sales and margins, while the Home Fragrance Yankee Candle restage is anticipated to drive a return to growth in Q4 and well into 2026.

Peterson also emphasized cost discipline, stating that “normalized overheads as a percent of sales declined approximately 120 basis points year-over-year, the first reduction in three years,” and he affirmed that Newell’s balance sheet “remains solid,” with net debt at $4.5 billion, down from the prior year.

Going forward, the company expects net sales to decline by around 5% for 2025 and for core sales to decline 4% to 5%. Normalized operating margin is expected at around 8.5% with EPS at about 58 cents.

For 2026, Newell sees operating cash flow strengthening significantly as both cash taxes and incentive compensation decline year-over-year, while 2026 CapEx spending is expected to be “meaningfully below 2025 levels.”

In the wake of the earnings, institutional analysts understandably sounded a mostly cautious note on the company’s near-term prospects, with one major bank (RBC Capital) lowering its price target to 4.50 a share. However, it also acknowledged that Newell is “a much better run company than when it started this journey” toward recovery, noting that operational improvements have been made.

It’s obviously going to be a long, slow turnaround, with lots of volatility undoubtedly ahead, but I maintain my confidence in the company’s ability to simplify its product portfolio, streamline the supply chain, pay down debt and, ultimately, stabilize margins (which it’s already showing signs of doing) while improving free cash flow consistency.

NWL maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

SLB Ltd. (SLB) just launched a new artificial intelligence tool called Tela to automate processes and transform workflows for oilfield service companies moving to leverage AI to unlock growth.

The company said Tela will be embedded in its portfolio of applications and platforms, enabling agentic AI to act as a proactive collaborator—augmenting the workforce to achieve greater productivity and efficiency at scale.

Tela agents can work in collaboration with humans or autonomously to make decisions on items including interpreting well logs, predicting drilling issues and optimizing equipment performance, the company said.

SLB began reporting its digital business as a standalone division in the most recent quarter and has forecast double-digit Y/Y sales growth for the segment.

SLB maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Solventum (SOLV) beat top- and bottom-line estimates in its Q3 report on Thursday. Revenue of $2.1 billion was 1% higher year-on-year, with per-share earnings of $1.50 beating estimates by seven cents.

Commenting on the results, CEO Bryan Hanson said, “Our underlying momentum, combined with the deliberate steps we are taking to accelerate growth and optimize our business, gives us even more confidence that we will drive long-term sustainable growth and significant value creation.”

Management also highlighted progress on supply chain simplification, a reduction in global manufacturing locations, and improved product availability.

The company also just announced the launch a “Transform for the Future” plan, which it describes as a new multiyear global initiative to further accelerate its long-term growth strategy and strengthen its position in the rapidly changing healthcare environment. Once fully implemented, the Program is expected to generate approximately $500 million in annual cost savings, with a portion of the savings reinvested in strategic growth initiatives.

Solventum also said the company is progressing towards its 2028 long-range plan goal of 4% to 5% “faster than expected” with continued sales and margin improvement planned in 2026.

The company revised full-year EPS guidance to $6.02 at the midpoint, up from the previous $5.95 post-P&F sale. It also updated free cash flow guidance to $150 million to $250 million due to the divestiture.

SOLV maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

RATINGS CHANGES: Kenvue’s (KVUE) rating has changed from Buy to No Rating after its merger announcement this week. NO RATING

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 21.40 0.0% 14.0% Hold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 14.10 0.0% 2.0% Hold Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 34.00 1.2% 42.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 21.60 4.9% -10.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 7.80 0.0% -31.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 3.10 8.7% -45.0% Buy (12) Mid cap BILL Holdings BILL Oct 2025 $53.50 $ 47.00 0.0% -12.0% Buy (80) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 306.00 0.4% 57.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 493.00 0.0% 169.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 163.00 1.0% 227.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 36.70 1.1% -6.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 36.40 3.1% -15.0% Buy (55) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 16.50 5.1% -26.0% No Rating Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 37.30 0.0% 78.0% Hold Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 102.00 0.0% 28.0% Hold Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 67.60 0.0% -7.0% Buy (85) Large cap PepsiCo PEP Nov 2025 $148.00 $ 142.00 3.9% -4.0% Buy (200)

