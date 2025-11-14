November 14, 2025

Fast Food on the Chopping Block

In her latest State of the Union address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen provided the parliament and citizens of Europe with a stark reminder of a problem that continues to plague governments, corporations and individuals around the world.

In her speech, she specifically referenced “the higher cost of living” for millions of Europeans as “THE global crisis” (emphasis mine). Not climate or geopolitical instability or cybersecurity threats, but inflation.

Her warning highlights a theme that has been something of a centerpiece for our portfolio strategy over the past year and a half. With inflation having been established as both structural and secular, it’s clearly not going away anytime soon, hence the need to view every prospective investment through the lens of how higher input costs might impact it.

Perhaps nowhere is this point more salient than in the restaurant industry, where price sensitivity is most acutely felt by customers—especially in the lower-margin fast food segment of the business. And as it turns out, many players in the fast food arena are finding out just how hard inflation is hitting consumers.

Earlier this week, fast food giant Wendy’s (WEN) made headlines when several news outlets published stories on the firm’s persistent struggles in the wake of its latest earnings. The stories referenced numerous problems Wendy’s management is facing, but the biggest one of all appears to be inflation.

It was widely noted that Wendy’s plans to close hundreds of its restaurants around the country in a massive cost-cutting effort, which is part of its recently launched “Project Fresh” turnaround plan. In last Friday’s Q3 earnings call, management expressed confidence in the turnaround effort, even as domestic same-store sales fell by nearly 5% in the quarter.

Tellingly, Wendy’s blamed inflation, as well as a decline in traffic, as major reasons for its Q3 underperformance.

Interim CEO Ken Cook said Wendy’s is “acting with urgency” to facilitate a return to comp sales growth and, to that end, has hired former Yum Brands’ CEO Greg Creed’s consulting firm to “strengthen its brand positioning and enhance marketing effectiveness,” among other strategic measures.

But while Wendy’s management is using the lingo of modern finance to describe its restructuring efforts—replete with terms like “segmenting consumers, “leveraging consulting” and “driving AUVs higher”—the customers themselves have resoundingly made clear the number one issue that needs to be resolved: higher checkout prices.

In a Yahoo Finance article by Alicia Kelso, the comment section was rife with complaints over rising ticket prices and, in some cases, accusations of lower food quality at Wendy’s. Here’s a sampling:

“Perhaps sales are down because everything has decreased in size except the price, which has gone up.”

“Wendy’s used to be one of our go to places [but] sadly, the prices have skyrocketed so much over the past few years that now we choose other fast-food places when needing quick food.”

“If the food is brought back to the level of quality it had in say, 1999, people will pay the higher prices. They changed the fries, the burgers, the buns, even the pickles, and the taste suffered across the board. Even the Frosty does not taste as good.”

“It’s not a mystery. People used to get fast food because it was convenient, fast and cheap. It no longer feels convenient, it’s no longer fast and it’s definitely not cheap anymore. Toss in the lack of quality these days and it’s a wonder any of them are still open.”

So there you have it; the customers have spoken and they’re obviously not pleased with what they’re seeing at Wendy’s (and at other takeout joints, too, apparently). Unsurprisingly, higher costs were the number one complaint cited in the article’s comment section.

However, some of the underlying problems at Wendy’s don’t have a quick fix, including labor costs. The Yahoo article noted that Wendy’s “cited commodity and labor inflation” as reasons for its declining performance. With many states now mandating minimum wages at $15 an hour or higher (the so-called “Fight for $15” initiative)—and with that being the current nationwide median hourly pay for fast food workers—Wendy’s faces significant headwinds from this ongoing development.

I don’t pretend to have the answer for the firm’s cost inflation conundrum, nor will I make any proposals for how Wendy’s can successfully right-size the company. What I will say is that, as turnaround investors, we must remain prudent in approaching any potential stock purchase when the company in question faces an abnormally high cost burden.

Unfortunately, that tends to be the case for most food service companies these days, hence my reticence for adding such stocks to the portfolio.

Friday, November 14, 2025, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 8 minutes and covers:



A leading European politician named inflation as the number one global crisis.

Inflation is also making its unwelcome presence known in the fast food industry.

Wendy’s (WEN) is the latest casualty of higher costs and wages, with its turnaround efforts in question.

Final note

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Pan American Silver (PAAS) stand to benefit from crypto’s recent woes.



Portfolio Comments

Financial pundits and cryptocurrency investors alike are lamenting the recent slump in crypto assets, with bitcoin prices down by 22% from last month’s peak. However, this cloud’s silver lining (pun intended) is the corresponding rotation back into gold and other precious metals.

Now that bitcoin is below $100,000 for the first time since the spring, investors are giving the precious metals a closer look. This comes after the gold price suffered its sharpest drop since 2013 just a few weeks ago. The revival of interest in the metals has put Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) back in the spotlight.

After recently posting record financial results in Q3, helped by record gold prices, Agnico has drawn attention to its ability to maintain cost controls and boasted of having the “strongest financial position in the company’s history,” which it attributes to ongoing investments in five key pipeline projects and an “exceptional exploration program.”

The company’s accelerating strength against the backdrop of the strong precious metals environment is a reason why the stock has lately received a number of upgrades from major investment banks and other institutions. Among the most recent examples:

Agnico received ratings upgrades from Raymond James and Citigroup earlier this month, with both outfits raising their price targets for the stock (to 182 and 198 per share, respectively).

On Thursday, Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2025 EPS estimate for Agnico from $8.63 to $10.80. And Wall Street Zen increased its rating from “buy” to “strong buy” last week.

The buoyant investor sentiment helps the near-term case for Agnico, in my view, but the most important consideration going forward is gold’s likelihood of receiving continued support from the structural inflation trend.

AEM maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Alcoa (AA) continues to benefit from rising aluminum prices, which continued to strengthen on the London Metal Exchange (LME) this week. Of all traded metals on the LME, aluminum has been the strongest performer in recent months, thanks in part to “investors weighing the impact of Chinese capacity curbs at a time of resilient demand,” in the words of a Seeking Alpha (SA) report.

Also per SA, Panmure Liberum analyst Tom Price is forecasting an aluminum market deficit of 1.8 million tons this year, based on China’s net exports of refined metal and semi-fabricated products having fallen by 900,000 tons per year to 1.9 million tons annually over the last two to three years.

By contrast, “over the same period, aluminum metal production outside China has fallen 1.1 million tons a year,” he said, “Together, that’s a two-million-ton decline in aluminum availability outside China.”

Moreover, aluminum prices “may stay elevated considering near-term bullish sentiment among fund investors,” said Jinrui Futures in a note, although high margins for aluminum producers may limit further upside for prices.

AA maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

BILL Holdings (BILL) shares jumped by as much as 16% intraday on Wednesday after a report was published indicating the company is exploring a sale.

According to a Bloomberg report, BILL is working with a financial adviser to garner interest from larger industry peers as well as private equity firms. It was noted that no final decision has been made, and BILL may decide to remain a standalone company.

The development follows the recently disclosed stake in the company by activist investor Starboard Value, which entered a cooperation pact with BILL last month. BILL appointed four new independent directors, including one Starboard member.

In the wake of the report, an analyst at Truist Bank said BILL could see $65 to $85 a share in a sale, with BILL currently trading at around 3.5x the consensus NTM revenue forecast, which is below the average multiple of deals in both the payments and fintech space that have been announced in the past 18 months, according to Truist.

“We would argue that BILL is a higher quality asset compared to [payment processing competitor] AvidXchange due to its relatively faster growth profile,” wrote Truist analyst Matthew Coad.

BILL maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Centuri Holdings (CTRI) on Tuesday named Dustin DeMaria, a senior analyst at Icahn Enterprises (IEP) and Icahn Capital, to its board under an agreement with IEP, effective immediately.

DeMaria joined as an independent director and will stand for election at Centuri’s 2026 annual shareholders meeting, and the company will include DeMaria on its recommended slate of nominees for election at the meeting.

With the appointment, Centuri said its board has expanded to eight members, six of whom are independent, including the Chair.

In other company news, Centuri announced Thursday the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7.4 million shares of Centuri’s common stock.

Centuri has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.1 million shares of Centuri’s common stock. The offering is expected to close on November 14.

Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $160 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and the private placement for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the funding of acquisitions and the repayment of borrowings outstanding under its current credit agreement.

CTRI maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

GE Aerospace (GE) disclosed a 9.2% ownership stake in Beta Technologies (BETA), as recently announced.

According to a regulatory filing, the company purchased around 1.5 million Class A shares in the IPO for a total approximate price of $50 million.

GE Aerospace and Beta Technologies are co-developing a hybrid electric aircraft, with the former investing $300 million into Beta Technologies, the companies said earlier this year, as part of GE’s growing interest in the advanced aviation and electric mobility sectors.

GE maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

Newell Brands (NWL) this week declared a quarterly dividend of seven cents per share, or 28 cents annualized.

The dividend will be payable on December 15, to stockholders of record on November 28, with an ex-dividend date of November 26. The annual yield on the dividend is 8.7%.

NWL maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Pan American Silver (PAAS) released Q3 earnings on Wednesday, which featured revenue of $884 million that increased 24% from a year ago and earnings of 48 cents that improved 50% but missed estimates by two cents.

Among other key metrics for the quarter were record attributable cash flow from operations of $324 million, record free cash flow of $252 million, attributable silver production of 5.5 million ounces that increased 1% and attributable gold production of 184,000 ounces that declined 18%.

In view of the strong cash flows, the company increased its dividend to 14 cents per common share, a 17% increase from the prior quarter’s dividend (with a forward yield of 1.5%).

The company also raised its 2025 silver production guidance (from 22 to 22.5 million ounces) and lowered its estimated all-in sustaining costs (AISC, to around $15 an ounce) for the silver segment to reflect recent contributions to the portfolio from the firm’s recently acquired (from MAG Silver) Juanicipio mine.

Pan American is also maintaining the remainder of its 2025 operating outlook, “which continues to call for back-end weighted gold production.”

Aside from what the outfit sees as “growth opportunities” through the MAG acquisition, management said it continues to advance internal growth opportunities, including at its La Colorada Skarn silver/zinc/lead project (currently in a two-phase development plan), which it said has the potential to deliver a higher-grade, lower-tonnage and less-capital-intensive first phase of development than initially envisioned.

PAAS maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

RATINGS CHANGES: None.

NEW POSITIONS: None.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 21.00 0.0% 12.0% Hold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 14.30 0.0% 4.0% Hold Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 39.00 1.1% 64.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 21.60 5.0% -10.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 7.80 0.0% -31.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 3.40 8.3% -42.0% Buy (12) Mid cap BILL Holdings BILL Oct 2025 $53.50 $ 50.10 0.0% -6.0% Buy (80) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 305.00 0.4% 60.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 513.00 0.0% 180.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 169.00 0.9% 250.0% Buy Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 39.00 1.0% 0.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 36.40 3.1% -15.0% Buy (55) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 17.00 4.9% -26.0% No Rating Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 36.10 0.0% 72.0% Hold Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 103.00 0.0% 29.0% Hold Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 75.25 0.0% 3.0% Buy (85) Large cap PepsiCo PEP Nov 2025 $148.00 $ 145.50 3.9% -1.0% Buy (200)

