November 12, 2024

Sell Baxter International (BAX)

I’m recommending that we sell our position in Baxter International (BAX).

Baxter is a legacy position from my immediate predecessor that was initiated as a Buy in February. The stock has had its share of ups and downs since then (mostly downs), but has recently established a series of lower highs. And while BAX is in a tenuous position as it struggles to establish support above the benchmark 33 price level (which held as support earlier this summer), our money management discipline is to sell any position that sheds more than 13% from its initial buy price (with exceptions made for unusual market conditions).

In addition, Baxter—despite its steady dividend history—decided to cut its dividend today by 41% (in anticipation of the divestiture of its Kidney Care business segment to Carlyle) and expects total company Q4 sales to be negatively impacted by approximately $200 million. SELL

