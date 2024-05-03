Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Turnaround Letter
Out-of-Favor Stocks with Real Value
Premium Value Advisories  Cabot Turnaround Letter

May 3, 2024

Gannett (GCI) reported after the bell yesterday, beating on revenue but missing earnings expectations by 21%. The company posted an $84M loss on $635M in income but reiterated guidance to 10% growth in its digital division, keeping overall revenue declines to the low to mid-single digits. CEO Michael Reed reiterated the focus on digital transformation, with revenues from that side of the business likely to comprise 50% of Gannett’s income by 2025.

May 3, 2024
Matt Warder

Download PDF

Gannett (GCI) reported after the bell yesterday, beating on revenue but missing earnings expectations by 21%. The company posted an $84M loss on $635M in income but reiterated guidance to 10% growth in its digital division, keeping overall revenue declines to the low to mid-single digits. CEO Michael Reed reiterated the focus on digital transformation, with revenues from that side of the business likely to comprise 50% of Gannett’s income by 2025.

Dril-Quip (DRQ) reported 1Q 2024 results on Wednesday, posting revenue of $110M (+21% YoY) versus a net loss of $20M (+10% YoY). Although revenue was down sequentially on the quarter, that was primarily due to lower Subsea Product connector and surface equipment sales and a delayed Subsea Service project in Europe. The company has suspended guidance updates pending its merger with Innovex, so we will have to wait a bit for clarity regarding future projections.

Adient (ADNT) reported a challenging quarter, with numbers down across the board both sequentially and on an annual basis. Revenue fell 4% to $3.75B while earnings slipped into negative territory, showing a loss of $0.77/share versus estimates of +$0.42/share. Unsurprisingly following their recent announcement of layoffs, the company provided an update to its FY24 outlook, recognizing slow ramp of launches, adverse customer mix and softer electric vehicle production in the Americas and EMEA.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) reported yesterday, coming in line with expectations on revenue but surpassing earnings expectations by nearly 35%. CEO Roger Thompson noted, “The improvement was driven primarily by the U.S. concentrated growth, international alpha and Global Alpha strategies. In the multi-asset capability, the balanced strategy, which is the vast majority of assets in this bucket moved back above its benchmark on a one-year basis and is now ahead of its benchmark across all time periods.”

Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) beat expectations by reporting a 2% increase in revenue year-on-year, but underwhelmed on earnings, posting a net loss of $24M. Overall cost and revenue performance were still better than expected, however, with CEO Barry Biffle noting, “We expect results in the balance of the year to build on the revenue and network enhancements we’re implementing, most notably the transition to underserved, high-fare markets, revenue diversification and cost savings, including benefits related to network simplification.”

Newell Brands (NWL) posted revenue in line with estimates, but crushed earnings expectations by 81%. The company posted revenue of $1.65B – down about 8% year-on-year – but showed a net loss of only $9M, more than 90% improved on an annual basis. CEO Chris Peterson said that the company “operationalized the new operating model and continue to execute our strategy, which focuses on disproportionately investing in innovation, brand building and go-to-market excellence in our largest and most profitable brands and markets while driving further standardization and scale efficiencies across the supply chain and back-office functions.”

Baxter International (BAX) beat on both the top and bottom lines as it reported revenue of $3.6B (+2%) and EPS of $0.65 (+9%). According to CEO Joe Almeida, “Performance was fueled by top line results, combined with our intense focus on driving improved supply chain execution across our manufacturing network. Overall, performance is clearly benefiting from the streamlining and strategic clarity afforded by our newly implemented operating model, as we leverage the advantages of improved visibility globally, increased accountability and function of verticalization.”

Friday, May 3, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 7 minutes long and covers:

  • Initial note
    • Introduction – a quick look at the seven CTL companies that reported this week.
  • Comments on recommended companies
    • Kopin (KOPN) further expanded its customer base by receiving a third production order for its Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) microdisplays, for use in thermal imaging vision systems - both mounted and handheld for Indian Armed Forces.
    • Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) announced the completion of its acquisition of American Equity Investment Life (AEL) in a cash and stock transaction valued at $56.50 per AEL share. AEL’s fixed annuity business boosts BNRE’s expanding insurance operations and increases its assets under management to over $100 billion.
    • Six Flags (SIX) announced that the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Six Flags Theme Parks Inc., as co-issuers, closed their private offering of $850 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2032.
    • VF Corporation (VFC) announced plans to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m.

Please know that while I don’t yet personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks – including the stocks mentioned in this note – that will materially change over time.

Portfolio

Market CapRecommendationSymbolRec. IssuePrice at Rec.Current Price *Current YieldRating and Price Target
Small capGannett CompanyGCIAug 20179.22 $ 3.12 -Buy (9)
Small capDuluth HoldingsDLTHFeb 20208.68 $ 4.21 -Buy (20)
Small capDril-QuipDRQMay 202128.28 $ 18.88 -Buy (44)
Small capKopin CorpKOPNAug 20232.03 $ 0.79 -Buy (5)
Small capAmmo, Inc.POWWOct 20231.99 $ 2.53 -Buy (3.50)
Mid capMattelMATMay 201528.43 $ 18.56 -Buy (38)
Mid capAdient plcADNTOct 201839.77 $ 27.47 -Buy (55)
Mid capXerox HoldingsXRXDec 202021.91 $ 13.467.4%Buy (33)
Mid capViatrisVTRSFeb 202117.43 $ 11.734.1%Buy (26)
Mid capTreeHouse FoodsTHSOct 202139.43 $ 37.68 -Buy (60)
Mid capThe Western Union Co.WUDec 202116.40 $ 13.407.0%Buy (25)
Mid capBrookfield ReBNREJan 202261.32 $ 42.440.8%Buy (93)
Mid capPolarisPIIFeb 2022105.78 $ 84.313.1%Buy (160)
Mid capGoodyear Tire & RubberGTMar 202216.01 $ 12.24 -Buy (24.50)
Mid capJanus Henderson GroupJHGJun 202227.17 $ 32.584.8%Buy (67)
Mid capSix Flags EntertainmentSIXDec 202222.60 $ 24.21 -Buy (35)
Mid capKohl’s CorporationKSSMar 202332.43 $ 24.358.2%Buy (50)
Mid capFrontier Group HoldingsULCCApr 20239.49 $ 5.91 -Buy (15)
Mid capAdvance Auto PartsAAPSep 202364.08 $ 76.921.3%Buy (98)
Mid capMohawk IndustriesMHKJan 2024103.11 $ 116.76 -Buy (165)
Mid capVF CorporationVFCMar 202416.24 $ 12.582.9%Buy (25)
Mid capBarnes GroupBApr 202436.55 $ 36.57 -Buy (55)
Mid capFirst Quantum MineralsFMApr 202415.93 $ 18.28 -Buy (40)
Large capGeneral ElectricGEJul 2007304.96 $ 164.460.2%Buy (160)
Large capNokia CorporationNOKMar 20158.02 $ 3.703.2%Buy (12)
Large capMacy’sMJul 201633.61 $ 19.423.6%Buy (25)
Large capNewell BrandsNWLJun 201824.78 $ 7.683.6%Buy (39)
Large capVodafone Group plcVODDec 201821.24 $ 8.6211.8%Buy (32)
Large capBerkshire HathawayBRK.BApr 2020183.18 $ 403.40 -HOLD
Large capWells Fargo & CompanyWFCJun 202027.22 $ 60.232.3%Buy (64)
Large capWestern Digital CorporationWDCOct 202038.47 $ 70.74 -Buy (78)
Large capElanco Animal HealthELANApr 202127.85 $ 13.47 -Buy (44)
Large capWalgreens Boots AllianceWBAAug 202146.53 $ 17.825.6%Buy (70)
Large capVolkswagen AGVWAGYAug 202219.76 $ 14.306.4%Buy (70)
Large capWarner Bros DiscoveryWBDSep 202213.13 $ 8.05 -Buy (20)
Large capCapital One FinancialCOFNov 202296.25 $ 142.461.7%Buy (150)
Large capBayer AGBAYRYFeb 202315.41 $ 7.597.1%Buy (24)
Large capTyson FoodsTSNJun 202352.01 $ 61.403.2%Buy (78)
Large capAgnico Eagle MinesAEMNov 202349.80 $ 65.022.5%Buy (75)
Large capFidelity Natl Info ServicesFISDec 202355.50 $ 70.452.0%Buy (85)
Large capBaxter InternationalBAXFeb 202438.79 $ 37.313.1%Buy (60)

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.
Matt Warder
Matt Warder
Matthew Warder is Cabot Wealth Network’s Chief Analyst of Cabot Turnaround Letter
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.