May 3, 2024

Gannett (GCI) reported after the bell yesterday, beating on revenue but missing earnings expectations by 21%. The company posted an $84M loss on $635M in income but reiterated guidance to 10% growth in its digital division, keeping overall revenue declines to the low to mid-single digits. CEO Michael Reed reiterated the focus on digital transformation, with revenues from that side of the business likely to comprise 50% of Gannett’s income by 2025.

Dril-Quip (DRQ) reported 1Q 2024 results on Wednesday, posting revenue of $110M (+21% YoY) versus a net loss of $20M (+10% YoY). Although revenue was down sequentially on the quarter, that was primarily due to lower Subsea Product connector and surface equipment sales and a delayed Subsea Service project in Europe. The company has suspended guidance updates pending its merger with Innovex, so we will have to wait a bit for clarity regarding future projections.

Adient (ADNT) reported a challenging quarter, with numbers down across the board both sequentially and on an annual basis. Revenue fell 4% to $3.75B while earnings slipped into negative territory, showing a loss of $0.77/share versus estimates of +$0.42/share. Unsurprisingly following their recent announcement of layoffs, the company provided an update to its FY24 outlook, recognizing slow ramp of launches, adverse customer mix and softer electric vehicle production in the Americas and EMEA.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) reported yesterday, coming in line with expectations on revenue but surpassing earnings expectations by nearly 35%. CEO Roger Thompson noted, “The improvement was driven primarily by the U.S. concentrated growth, international alpha and Global Alpha strategies. In the multi-asset capability, the balanced strategy, which is the vast majority of assets in this bucket moved back above its benchmark on a one-year basis and is now ahead of its benchmark across all time periods.”

Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) beat expectations by reporting a 2% increase in revenue year-on-year, but underwhelmed on earnings, posting a net loss of $24M. Overall cost and revenue performance were still better than expected, however, with CEO Barry Biffle noting, “We expect results in the balance of the year to build on the revenue and network enhancements we’re implementing, most notably the transition to underserved, high-fare markets, revenue diversification and cost savings, including benefits related to network simplification.”

Newell Brands (NWL) posted revenue in line with estimates, but crushed earnings expectations by 81%. The company posted revenue of $1.65B – down about 8% year-on-year – but showed a net loss of only $9M, more than 90% improved on an annual basis. CEO Chris Peterson said that the company “operationalized the new operating model and continue to execute our strategy, which focuses on disproportionately investing in innovation, brand building and go-to-market excellence in our largest and most profitable brands and markets while driving further standardization and scale efficiencies across the supply chain and back-office functions.”

Baxter International (BAX) beat on both the top and bottom lines as it reported revenue of $3.6B (+2%) and EPS of $0.65 (+9%). According to CEO Joe Almeida, “Performance was fueled by top line results, combined with our intense focus on driving improved supply chain execution across our manufacturing network. Overall, performance is clearly benefiting from the streamlining and strategic clarity afforded by our newly implemented operating model, as we leverage the advantages of improved visibility globally, increased accountability and function of verticalization.”

Friday, May 3, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 7 minutes long and covers:



Initial note

Introduction – a quick look at the seven CTL companies that reported this week.

Comments on recommended companies

Kopin (KOPN) further expanded its customer base by receiving a third production order for its Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) microdisplays, for use in thermal imaging vision systems - both mounted and handheld for Indian Armed Forces. Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) announced the completion of its acquisition of American Equity Investment Life (AEL) in a cash and stock transaction valued at $56.50 per AEL share. AEL’s fixed annuity business boosts BNRE’s expanding insurance operations and increases its assets under management to over $100 billion. Six Flags (SIX) announced that the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Six Flags Theme Parks Inc., as co-issuers, closed their private offering of $850 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2032. VF Corporation (VFC) announced plans to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m.



Please know that while I don’t yet personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks – including the stocks mentioned in this note – that will materially change over time.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 $ 3.12 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 $ 4.21 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 $ 18.88 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 $ 0.79 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 $ 2.53 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 $ 18.56 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 $ 27.47 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 $ 13.46 7.4% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 $ 11.73 4.1% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 $ 37.68 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 $ 13.40 7.0% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Re BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 $ 42.44 0.8% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 $ 84.31 3.1% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 $ 12.24 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 $ 32.58 4.8% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 $ 24.21 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 $ 24.35 8.2% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 $ 5.91 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 $ 76.92 1.3% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 $ 116.76 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 $ 12.58 2.9% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 $ 36.57 - Buy (55) Mid cap First Quantum Minerals FM Apr 2024 15.93 $ 18.28 - Buy (40) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 $ 164.46 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 $ 3.70 3.2% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 $ 19.42 3.6% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 $ 7.68 3.6% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 $ 8.62 11.8% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 $ 403.40 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 $ 60.23 2.3% Buy (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 $ 70.74 - Buy (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 $ 13.47 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 $ 17.82 5.6% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 $ 14.30 6.4% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 $ 8.05 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 $ 142.46 1.7% Buy (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 $ 7.59 7.1% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 $ 61.40 3.2% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 $ 65.02 2.5% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 $ 70.45 2.0% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 $ 37.31 3.1% Buy (60)

