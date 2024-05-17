Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Turnaround Letter
Out-of-Favor Stocks with Real Value
Premium Value Advisories  Cabot Turnaround Letter

May 17, 2024

In today’s note, we discuss the recent earnings reports from Kopin Corporation (KOPN), Adient (ADNT), and Bayer (BAYRY).


Our note also includes the monthly Catalyst Report, which we encourage you to look through. This report is a listing of a few companies that have reported a catalyst in the past month. These catalysts include new CEOs, activist activity, spin-offs, cyclical turnarounds and other possible game-changers. We source many of our feature recommendations from this list. You will find it nowhere else on Wall Street.

Matt Warder

Download PDF

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) reported Q1 2024 revenues of $10.0 million, a 7% decrease from the previous year, despite an 18% increase in product revenues. Defense revenues rose by 28%, offsetting a 17% drop in industrial revenues. The quarter featured a strong 2.7:1 book-to-bill ratio and anticipates double-digit revenue growth for 2024. The period included significant new orders, such as a Naval Warfare Research Contract, but faced a substantial legal setback with a jury verdict in the Blue Radios litigation, leading to a potential $24.8 million liability.

Adient (ADNT) announced its Q2 2024 financial results with a GAAP net income of -$70M and EPS of -$0.77, but an adjusted EPS of $0.54. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $227M, marking a year-over-year increase of $12M and a margin improvement of 60 basis points to 6.1%. Despite reduced revenues, they reported strong performance due to effective cost management and operational efficiencies. The company ended the quarter with gross and net debts of approximately $2.5B and $1.6B respectively, and cash equivalents of $905M. Adient also repurchased $50M worth of shares – totaling $150M year to date – but lowered its FY24 outlook due to slow launch ramps, adverse customer mix, and reduced electric vehicle production in the Americas and EMEA.

Bayer AG (BAYRY) reported a slight decline in first-quarter 2024 earnings, with core earnings per ADR dropping to €0.77 from €0.79 year over year. Total sales decreased by 4.3% to €14.95 billion, with a minimal 0.6% drop after currency and portfolio adjustments. The Crop Science segment saw a 3% decrease, primarily due to lower herbicide volumes and fungicide sales in EMEA. Pharmaceuticals revenue rose 3.9% to €4.4 billion, driven by strong sales in new cancer and kidney disease treatments. Consumer Health dipped by 1.8% after the previous high-demand quarter. Bayer reaffirmed its 2024 guidance with expected sales between €47-€49 billion and adjusted core earnings per share forecasted to be between €4.80 and €5.20.

Friday, May 10, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 16 minutes long and covers:

  • Initial note
    • Introduction – thanks to subscribers for their comments, and a brief synopsis of the newest Catalyst Report.
    • A quick rundown of the three CTL companies that reported this week.
  • Comments on recommended companies
    • Duluth Holdings (DLTH) announced plans to release its 1Q 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 30, 2024, before the market opens.
    • Kohl’s (KSS) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share with an ex-dividend date of June 12, 2024. Shareholders of record at the close on that day will receive payment on June 26, 2024.
    • Walgreens Boots (WBA) is reportedly considering selling its U.K. Boots drugstores, currently valued at $8.8 billion. According to Bloomberg, the company is initiating early-stage discussions with potential buyers.
    • Volkswagen (VWAGY) may sell up to 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) of stock in its truckmaking subsidiary Traton SE, according to Reuters. The sale, potentially occurring within the next few weeks through an accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investors, could represent about a 6% stake in Traton.

Please know that while I don’t yet personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks – including the stocks mentioned in this note – that will materially change over time.

Portfolio

Market CapRecommendationSymbolRec. IssuePrice at Rec.Current Price *Current YieldRating and Price Target
Small capGannett CompanyGCIAug 20179.22 $ 3.69 -Buy (9)
Small capDuluth HoldingsDLTHFeb 20208.68 $ 4.44 -Buy (20)
Small capDril-QuipDRQMay 202128.28 $ 19.37 -Buy (44)
Small capKopin CorpKOPNAug 20232.03 $ 0.83 -Buy (5)
Small capAmmo, Inc.POWWOct 20231.99 $ 2.48 -Buy (3.50)
Mid capMattelMATMay 201528.43 $ 18.63 -Buy (38)
Mid capAdient plcADNTOct 201839.77 $ 29.26 -Buy (55)
Mid capXerox HoldingsXRXDec 202021.91 $ 13.937.2%Buy (33)
Mid capViatrisVTRSFeb 202117.43 $ 10.934.4%Buy (26)
Mid capTreeHouse FoodsTHSOct 202139.43 $ 35.43 -Buy (60)
Mid capThe Western Union Co.WUDec 202116.40 $ 13.137.2%Buy (25)
Mid capBrookfield ReBNREJan 202261.32 $ 44.290.7%Buy (93)
Mid capPolarisPIIFeb 2022105.78 $ 84.043.1%Buy (160)
Mid capGoodyear Tire & RubberGTMar 202216.01 $ 12.93 -Buy (24.50)
Mid capJanus Henderson GroupJHGJun 202227.17 $ 34.014.6%Buy (67)
Mid capSix Flags EntertainmentSIXDec 202222.60 $ 26.02 -Buy (35)
Mid capKohl’s CorporationKSSMar 202332.43 $ 25.587.8%Buy (50)
Mid capFrontier Group HoldingsULCCApr 20239.49 $ 5.95 -Buy (15)
Mid capAdvance Auto PartsAAPSep 202364.08 $ 74.071.4%Buy (98)
Mid capMohawk IndustriesMHKJan 2024103.11 $ 120.61 -Buy (165)
Mid capVF CorporationVFCMar 202416.24 $ 12.952.8%Buy (25)
Mid capBarnes GroupBApr 202436.55 $ 40.831.6%Buy (55)
Mid capFirst Quantum MineralsFMApr 202415.93 $ 19.131.6%Buy (40)
Large capGeneral ElectricGEJul 2007304.96 $ 159.770.2%Buy (160)
Large capNokia CorporationNOKMar 20158.02 $ 3.923.4%Buy (12)
Large capMacy’sMJul 201633.61 $ 19.593.4%Buy (25)
Large capNewell BrandsNWLJun 201824.78 $ 8.113.4%Buy (39)
Large capVodafone Group plcVODDec 201821.24 $ 9.8010.4%Buy (32)
Large capBerkshire HathawayBRK.BApr 2020183.18 $ 415.51 -HOLD
Large capWells Fargo & CompanyWFCJun 202027.22 $ 61.062.3%Buy (64)
Large capWestern Digital CorporationWDCOct 202038.47 $ 72.63 -Buy (78)
Large capElanco Animal HealthELANApr 202127.85 $ 17.05 -Buy (44)
Large capWalgreens Boots AllianceWBAAug 202146.53 $ 18.275.5%Buy (70)
Large capVolkswagen AGVWAGYAug 202219.76 $ 15.246.0%Buy (70)
Large capWarner Bros DiscoveryWBDSep 202213.13 $ 8.06 -Buy (20)
Large capCapital One FinancialCOFNov 202296.25 $ 141.801.7%Buy (150)
Large capBayer AGBAYRYFeb 202315.41 $ 7.826.9%Buy (24)
Large capTyson FoodsTSNJun 202352.01 $ 60.973.2%Buy (78)
Large capAgnico Eagle MinesAEMNov 202349.80 $ 69.952.3%Buy (75)
Large capFidelity Natl Info ServicesFISDec 202355.50 $ 78.372.7%Buy (85)
Large capBaxter InternationalBAXFeb 202438.79 $ 35.403.3%Buy (60)

