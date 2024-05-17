May 17, 2024

In today’s note, we discuss the recent earnings reports from Kopin Corporation (KOPN), Adient (ADNT), and Bayer (BAYRY).

Our note also includes the monthly Catalyst Report, which we encourage you to look through. This report is a listing of a few companies that have reported a catalyst in the past month. These catalysts include new CEOs, activist activity, spin-offs, cyclical turnarounds and other possible game-changers. We source many of our feature recommendations from this list. You will find it nowhere else on Wall Street.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) reported Q1 2024 revenues of $10.0 million, a 7% decrease from the previous year, despite an 18% increase in product revenues. Defense revenues rose by 28%, offsetting a 17% drop in industrial revenues. The quarter featured a strong 2.7:1 book-to-bill ratio and anticipates double-digit revenue growth for 2024. The period included significant new orders, such as a Naval Warfare Research Contract, but faced a substantial legal setback with a jury verdict in the Blue Radios litigation, leading to a potential $24.8 million liability.

Adient (ADNT) announced its Q2 2024 financial results with a GAAP net income of -$70M and EPS of -$0.77, but an adjusted EPS of $0.54. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $227M, marking a year-over-year increase of $12M and a margin improvement of 60 basis points to 6.1%. Despite reduced revenues, they reported strong performance due to effective cost management and operational efficiencies. The company ended the quarter with gross and net debts of approximately $2.5B and $1.6B respectively, and cash equivalents of $905M. Adient also repurchased $50M worth of shares – totaling $150M year to date – but lowered its FY24 outlook due to slow launch ramps, adverse customer mix, and reduced electric vehicle production in the Americas and EMEA.

Bayer AG (BAYRY) reported a slight decline in first-quarter 2024 earnings, with core earnings per ADR dropping to €0.77 from €0.79 year over year. Total sales decreased by 4.3% to €14.95 billion, with a minimal 0.6% drop after currency and portfolio adjustments. The Crop Science segment saw a 3% decrease, primarily due to lower herbicide volumes and fungicide sales in EMEA. Pharmaceuticals revenue rose 3.9% to €4.4 billion, driven by strong sales in new cancer and kidney disease treatments. Consumer Health dipped by 1.8% after the previous high-demand quarter. Bayer reaffirmed its 2024 guidance with expected sales between €47-€49 billion and adjusted core earnings per share forecasted to be between €4.80 and €5.20.

Friday, May 10, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 16 minutes long and covers:



Initial note

Introduction – thanks to subscribers for their comments, and a brief synopsis of the newest Catalyst Report. A quick rundown of the three CTL companies that reported this week.

Comments on recommended companies

Duluth Holdings (DLTH) announced plans to release its 1Q 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 30, 2024, before the market opens. Kohl’s (KSS) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share with an ex-dividend date of June 12, 2024. Shareholders of record at the close on that day will receive payment on June 26, 2024. Walgreens Boots (WBA) is reportedly considering selling its U.K. Boots drugstores, currently valued at $8.8 billion. According to Bloomberg, the company is initiating early-stage discussions with potential buyers. Volkswagen (VWAGY) may sell up to 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) of stock in its truckmaking subsidiary Traton SE, according to Reuters. The sale, potentially occurring within the next few weeks through an accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investors, could represent about a 6% stake in Traton.



Please know that while I don’t yet personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks – including the stocks mentioned in this note – that will materially change over time.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 $ 3.69 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 $ 4.44 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 $ 19.37 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 $ 0.83 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 $ 2.48 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 $ 18.63 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 $ 29.26 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 $ 13.93 7.2% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 $ 10.93 4.4% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 $ 35.43 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 $ 13.13 7.2% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Re BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 $ 44.29 0.7% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 $ 84.04 3.1% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 $ 12.93 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 $ 34.01 4.6% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 $ 26.02 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 $ 25.58 7.8% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 $ 5.95 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 $ 74.07 1.4% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 $ 120.61 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 $ 12.95 2.8% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 $ 40.83 1.6% Buy (55) Mid cap First Quantum Minerals FM Apr 2024 15.93 $ 19.13 1.6% Buy (40) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 $ 159.77 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 $ 3.92 3.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 $ 19.59 3.4% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 $ 8.11 3.4% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 $ 9.80 10.4% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 $ 415.51 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 $ 61.06 2.3% Buy (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 $ 72.63 - Buy (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 $ 17.05 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 $ 18.27 5.5% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 $ 15.24 6.0% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 $ 8.06 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 $ 141.80 1.7% Buy (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 $ 7.82 6.9% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 $ 60.97 3.2% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 $ 69.95 2.3% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 $ 78.37 2.7% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 $ 35.40 3.3% Buy (60)

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.