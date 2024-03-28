March 28, 2024

In today’s note, we discuss the recent earnings reports from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Our note also includes the monthly Catalyst Report and a summary of the April edition of the Cabot Turnaround Letter, which was published on Wednesday.

This will be my last Cabot Turnaround Letter note, as I am moving on to focus on investing for my family. Your new chief analyst will be Matt Warder. I spoke at length with Matt earlier this week to help ease his transition and found him to be an experienced, thoughtful and capable analyst. He will no doubt bring reliable continuity to the Cabot Turnaround Letter, so you will continue to be in good hands.

Comments On Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) – Once a retail pharmacy powerhouse, Walgreens faces secular challenges from an overbuilt, mature and poorly run store base facing plenty of competition along with enduring pricing pressure in its pharmacy operations. The poorly chosen first-round turnaround CEO was fired in September 2023. We anticipate that the second-round CEO, Tim Wentworth, who joined in October 2023, will restore confidence in the company’s prospects.

Walgreens reported a reasonable quarter and fractionally reduced its full-year 2024 earnings guidance. The company appears to have found a capable CEO with deep and directly applicable industry experience, a sensible bottom-up turnaround approach and the ability to bring in and lead an upgraded talent roster. Walgreens’ turnaround will be slow, measured in years, and not without risk given the highly complex industry changes, but our confidence is sharply increased that a successful turnaround is possible. No change to our rating.

What builds our confidence is that Tim Wentworth, in the CEO seat for only five months, is making many sensible changes to how Walgreens operates. A few indicators: scrapping the expensive and risky built-from-scratch new tech platform launched by the prior CEO, elevating the role of its pharmacists (which in many ways is the only reason Walgreens even exists today) while also helping ease pharmacists’ burden of low-value grunt work, and pushing accountability down to the store level backed by matching changes to the incentive compensation metrics. Wentworth is also refreshing the senior leadership team by elevating some executives and hiring outside talent where needed.

In the quarter, sales in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment rose 5%, helped by 9% same-store growth in pharmacy sales that more than offset 4% lower same-store retail (everything but pharmacy) sales. Operating income fell 30% due to a variety of factors that were partly offset by cost cutting. We watch the general trends in sales and profits but recognize that from quarter to quarter, with a company like Walgreens, the short-term noise can be loud.

International sales rose 3% while operating profits fell 32%. The healthy underlying fundamentals of Boots U.K. was offset by noise as well as the accounting effects of Walgreens’ declining stake in Cencora (formerly Amerisource Bergen). While anything is possible, we see a sale of the U.K. Boots business as being pushed out, partly because Walgreens is using this business as a testing ground for navigating complex but generic regulatory matters that can then be applied to the U.S. operations. We anticipate that the Cencora stake will continue to be a source of cash.

The U.S. Healthcare operations produced its first-ever positive EBITDA (at $17 million). This segment’s strategy is under intense management scrutiny. One indicator of progress is that VillageMD is pruning its weakest locations. Walgreens wrote off $5.8 billion of its VillageMD investment, a healthy recognition by management that the company overpaid for this acquisition. Walgreens charged off a total of over $13 billion in goodwill and other assets in the quarter.

The balance sheet remains reasonably liquid and sturdy. Free cash flow as calculated by Walgreens was an outflow of $(610) million – the company needs to start generating positive free cash flow to create a sustainable turnaround.

In the quarter, revenues increased 6% and were 3% above estimates. Adjusted earnings of $1.20/share rose 3% and were above the $0.82 estimate, but it is not clear how comparable the two numbers are.

General Electric (GE) – Completing its three-way split-up next week. Western Digital (WDC) – Shares now within 16% of target after a huge downdraft over the past 2½ years.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 2.33 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 4.93 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 22.82 - Buy (44) Small cap L.B. Foster FSTR Jul 2023 13.60 27.11 - SELL Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 1.85 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 2.84 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 19.76 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 33.17 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 17.75 5.6% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 11.83 4.1% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 39.16 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 13.71 6.9% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Re BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 41.33 0.8% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 99.08 2.7% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 13.57 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 32.98 4.7% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 26.09 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 28.44 7.0% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 7.96 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 85.32 1.2% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 128.92 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 15.09 2.4% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 37.48 1.7% Buy (55) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 180.12 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 3.60 3.3% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 19.85 3.5% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 7.87 3.6% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 8.83 11.6% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 416.93 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 57.61 2.4% Buy (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 67.64 - Buy (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 16.17 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 21.02 4.8% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 15.20 6.1% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 8.64 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 144.51 1.7% Buy (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 7.67 7.0% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 58.81 3.3% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 57.85 2.8% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 73.46 2.0% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 42.69 2.7% Buy (60)

