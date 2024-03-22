Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
March 22, 2024

Earnings season is over, so there were no companies that reported earnings this past week. However, the next earnings season is just around the corner, starting with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) on March 28.

Bruce Kaser

Due to the Good Friday holiday next week, we will be publishing our Friday Note and podcast on Thursday, March 28.

Friday, March 22, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 7½ minutes and covers:

  • Comments on recommended companies
    • Nokia (NOK) – Starts new share buyback program.
    • Vodafone (VOD) – Deal to combine U.K. operations with Three U.K. faces considerable regulatory challenges.
    • Kopin Corp (KOPN) – Files $200 million mixed shelf offering.
    • Macy’s (M) – Shares tick higher as it opens books to bidders.
    • Dril-Quip (DRQ) – Stealth sale is possibly huge positive.
  • Final note
    • Congratulations to the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies.

Please know that I personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks, including the stocks mentioned in this note.

Portfolio

Market CapRecommendationSymbolRec. IssuePrice at Rec.Current Price *Current YieldRating and Price Target
Small capGannett CompanyGCIAug 20179.22 2.26 -Buy (9)
Small capDuluth HoldingsDLTHFeb 20208.68 4.96 -Buy (20)
Small capDril-QuipDRQMay 202128.28 24.91 -Buy (44)
Small capL.B. FosterFSTRJul 202313.60 23.29 -SELL
Small capKopin CorpKOPNAug 20232.03 2.06 -Buy (5)
Small capAmmo, Inc.POWWOct 20231.99 2.73 -Buy (3.50)
Mid capMattelMATMay 201528.43 19.71 -Buy (38)
Mid capAdient plcADNTOct 201839.77 33.73 -Buy (55)
Mid capXerox HoldingsXRXDec 202021.91 17.075.9%Buy (33)
Mid capViatrisVTRSFeb 202117.43 12.014.0%Buy (26)
Mid capTreeHouse FoodsTHSOct 202139.43 38.41 -Buy (60)
Mid capThe Western Union Co.WUDec 202116.40 13.836.8%Buy (25)
Mid capBrookfield ReBNREJan 202261.32 42.670.7%Buy (93)
Mid capPolarisPIIFeb 2022105.78 94.722.8%Buy (160)
Mid capGoodyear Tire & RubberGTMar 202216.01 13.28 -Buy (24.50)
Mid capJanus Henderson GroupJHGJun 202227.17 32.294.8%Buy (67)
Mid capSix Flags EntertainmentSIXDec 202222.60 25.49 -Buy (35)
Mid capKohl’s CorporationKSSMar 202332.43 27.507.3%Buy (50)
Mid capFrontier Group HoldingsULCCApr 20239.49 7.22 -Buy (15)
Mid capAdvance Auto PartsAAPSep 202364.08 86.451.2%Buy (98)
Mid capMohawk IndustriesMHKJan 2024103.11 126.18 -Buy (165)
Mid capVF CorporationVFCMar 202416.24 14.542.5%Buy (25)
Large capGeneral ElectricGEJul 2007304.96 176.640.2%Buy (160)
Large capNokia CorporationNOKMar 20158.02 3.583.4%Buy (12)
Large capMacy’sMJul 201633.61 20.793.3%Buy (25)
Large capNewell BrandsNWLJun 201824.78 7.703.6%Buy (39)
Large capVodafone Group plcVODDec 201821.24 8.6011.9%Buy (32)
Large capBerkshire HathawayBRK.BApr 2020183.18 413.78 -HOLD
Large capWells Fargo & CompanyWFCJun 202027.22 57.852.4%Buy (64)
Large capWestern Digital CorporationWDCOct 202038.47 63.74 -Buy (78)
Large capElanco Animal HealthELANApr 202127.85 16.30 -Buy (44)
Large capWalgreens Boots AllianceWBAAug 202146.53 20.804.8%Buy (70)
Large capVolkswagen AGVWAGYAug 202219.76 14.856.2%Buy (70)
Large capWarner Bros DiscoveryWBDSep 202213.13 8.72 -Buy (20)
Large capCapital One FinancialCOFNov 202296.25 143.181.7%Buy (150)
Large capBayer AGBAYRYFeb 202315.41 7.177.5%Buy (24)
Large capTyson FoodsTSNJun 202352.01 58.073.4%Buy (78)
Large capAgnico Eagle MinesAEMNov 202349.80 56.392.8%Buy (75)
Large capFidelity Natl Info ServicesFISDec 202355.50 72.262.0%Buy (85)
Large capBaxter InternationalBAXFeb 202438.79 42.012.8%Buy (60)

Disclosure: The chief analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter personally holds shares of every Rated recommendation. The chief analyst may purchase securities discussed in the “Purchase Recommendation” section or sell securities discussed in the “Sell Recommendation” section but not before the fourth day after the recommendation has been emailed to subscribers. However, the chief analyst may purchase or sell securities mentioned in other parts of the Cabot Turnaround Letter at any time. Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at bruce@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.
Bruce Kaser
Bruce Kaser has more than 25 years of value investing experience in managing institutional portfolios, mutual funds and private client accounts. He has led two successful investment platform turnarounds, co-founded an investment management firm, and was principal of a $3 billion (AUM) employee-owned investment management company.
