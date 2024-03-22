Earnings season is over, so there were no companies that reported earnings this past week. However, the next earnings season is just around the corner, starting with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) on March 28.
Due to the Good Friday holiday next week, we will be publishing our Friday Note and podcast on Thursday, March 28.
Friday, March 22, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:
Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.
Today’s podcast is about 7½ minutes and covers:
- Comments on recommended companies
- Nokia (NOK) – Starts new share buyback program.
- Vodafone (VOD) – Deal to combine U.K. operations with Three U.K. faces considerable regulatory challenges.
- Kopin Corp (KOPN) – Files $200 million mixed shelf offering.
- Macy’s (M) – Shares tick higher as it opens books to bidders.
- Dril-Quip (DRQ) – Stealth sale is possibly huge positive.
- Final note
- Congratulations to the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies.
Please know that I personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks, including the stocks mentioned in this note.
Portfolio
|Market Cap
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|Rec. Issue
|Price at Rec.
|Current Price *
|Current Yield
|Rating and Price Target
|Small cap
|Gannett Company
|GCI
|Aug 2017
|9.22
|2.26
|-
|Buy (9)
|Small cap
|Duluth Holdings
|DLTH
|Feb 2020
|8.68
|4.96
|-
|Buy (20)
|Small cap
|Dril-Quip
|DRQ
|May 2021
|28.28
|24.91
|-
|Buy (44)
|Small cap
|L.B. Foster
|FSTR
|Jul 2023
|13.60
|23.29
|-
|SELL
|Small cap
|Kopin Corp
|KOPN
|Aug 2023
|2.03
|2.06
|-
|Buy (5)
|Small cap
|Ammo, Inc.
|POWW
|Oct 2023
|1.99
|2.73
|-
|Buy (3.50)
|Mid cap
|Mattel
|MAT
|May 2015
|28.43
|19.71
|-
|Buy (38)
|Mid cap
|Adient plc
|ADNT
|Oct 2018
|39.77
|33.73
|-
|Buy (55)
|Mid cap
|Xerox Holdings
|XRX
|Dec 2020
|21.91
|17.07
|5.9%
|Buy (33)
|Mid cap
|Viatris
|VTRS
|Feb 2021
|17.43
|12.01
|4.0%
|Buy (26)
|Mid cap
|TreeHouse Foods
|THS
|Oct 2021
|39.43
|38.41
|-
|Buy (60)
|Mid cap
|The Western Union Co.
|WU
|Dec 2021
|16.40
|13.83
|6.8%
|Buy (25)
|Mid cap
|Brookfield Re
|BNRE
|Jan 2022
|61.32
|42.67
|0.7%
|Buy (93)
|Mid cap
|Polaris
|PII
|Feb 2022
|105.78
|94.72
|2.8%
|Buy (160)
|Mid cap
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber
|GT
|Mar 2022
|16.01
|13.28
|-
|Buy (24.50)
|Mid cap
|Janus Henderson Group
|JHG
|Jun 2022
|27.17
|32.29
|4.8%
|Buy (67)
|Mid cap
|Six Flags Entertainment
|SIX
|Dec 2022
|22.60
|25.49
|-
|Buy (35)
|Mid cap
|Kohl’s Corporation
|KSS
|Mar 2023
|32.43
|27.50
|7.3%
|Buy (50)
|Mid cap
|Frontier Group Holdings
|ULCC
|Apr 2023
|9.49
|7.22
|-
|Buy (15)
|Mid cap
|Advance Auto Parts
|AAP
|Sep 2023
|64.08
|86.45
|1.2%
|Buy (98)
|Mid cap
|Mohawk Industries
|MHK
|Jan 2024
|103.11
|126.18
|-
|Buy (165)
|Mid cap
|VF Corporation
|VFC
|Mar 2024
|16.24
|14.54
|2.5%
|Buy (25)
|Large cap
|General Electric
|GE
|Jul 2007
|304.96
|176.64
|0.2%
|Buy (160)
|Large cap
|Nokia Corporation
|NOK
|Mar 2015
|8.02
|3.58
|3.4%
|Buy (12)
|Large cap
|Macy’s
|M
|Jul 2016
|33.61
|20.79
|3.3%
|Buy (25)
|Large cap
|Newell Brands
|NWL
|Jun 2018
|24.78
|7.70
|3.6%
|Buy (39)
|Large cap
|Vodafone Group plc
|VOD
|Dec 2018
|21.24
|8.60
|11.9%
|Buy (32)
|Large cap
|Berkshire Hathaway
|BRK.B
|Apr 2020
|183.18
|413.78
|-
|HOLD
|Large cap
|Wells Fargo & Company
|WFC
|Jun 2020
|27.22
|57.85
|2.4%
|Buy (64)
|Large cap
|Western Digital Corporation
|WDC
|Oct 2020
|38.47
|63.74
|-
|Buy (78)
|Large cap
|Elanco Animal Health
|ELAN
|Apr 2021
|27.85
|16.30
|-
|Buy (44)
|Large cap
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|WBA
|Aug 2021
|46.53
|20.80
|4.8%
|Buy (70)
|Large cap
|Volkswagen AG
|VWAGY
|Aug 2022
|19.76
|14.85
|6.2%
|Buy (70)
|Large cap
|Warner Bros Discovery
|WBD
|Sep 2022
|13.13
|8.72
|-
|Buy (20)
|Large cap
|Capital One Financial
|COF
|Nov 2022
|96.25
|143.18
|1.7%
|Buy (150)
|Large cap
|Bayer AG
|BAYRY
|Feb 2023
|15.41
|7.17
|7.5%
|Buy (24)
|Large cap
|Tyson Foods
|TSN
|Jun 2023
|52.01
|58.07
|3.4%
|Buy (78)
|Large cap
|Agnico Eagle Mines
|AEM
|Nov 2023
|49.80
|56.39
|2.8%
|Buy (75)
|Large cap
|Fidelity Natl Info Services
|FIS
|Dec 2023
|55.50
|72.26
|2.0%
|Buy (85)
|Large cap
|Baxter International
|BAX
|Feb 2024
|38.79
|42.01
|2.8%
|Buy (60)
