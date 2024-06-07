June 7, 2024

Earnings season is largely over, so there were no companies that reported earnings this past week. However, we do have at least one company reporting next week – Ammo, Inc. (POWW). And the next earnings season is frankly just around the corner, with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) announcing they’ll release their next round of results the last week of the month.

Introduction – some thoughts on market action this week, and this month’s additions and subtractions in the Catalyst Report.

Mattel (MAT) recently announced a collaboration with Universal Pictures to create a live-action theatrical film of the popular toy line Monster High. Viatris (VTRS) will report its second-quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The Western Union Company (WU) recently announced its collaboration with Tenpay Global, the cross-border payment platform of Tencent’s renowned Weixin. The partnership is aimed at providing flexibility for WU users to transfer money to China directly through Weixin Pay wallets. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 26th of July . VF Corp (VFC) announced that board member and former Donna Karan International CEO Caroline Brown will step down in order to become global brand president of The North Face. Brown takes over for Nicole Otto, whose departure was described by VF as an “involuntary termination without cause,” according to a regulatory filing. United States Steel Corp. (X) announced Nippon Steel’s vice chairman Takahiro Mori plans to return to the United States this week for more talks over the proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel and would study selling some assets if necessary for the deal to go through. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will release its fiscal 2024 third-quarter results at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Bayer AG (BAYRY) had the $2.2 Billion Roundup verdict against them slashed to $400M by a Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday.



Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 $ 3.95 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 $ 3.81 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 $ 17.43 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 $ 0.78 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 $ 2.55 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 $ 17.66 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 $ 27.56 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 $ 14.08 7.1% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 $ 10.48 4.6% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 $ 36.23 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 $ 12.90 7.3% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Re BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 $ 41.63 0.8% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 $ 77.80 3.4% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 $ 12.07 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 $ 32.46 4.8% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 $ 25.89 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 $ 22.50 8.9% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 $ 5.53 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 $ 64.24 1.6% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 $ 113.95 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 $ 13.47 2.7% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 $ 37.82 1.6% Buy (55) Mid cap First Quantum Minerals FM Apr 2024 15.93 $ 16.73 1.6% Buy (40) Mid cap United States Steel X Jun 2024 37.12 $ 38.14 0.5% Buy (55) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 $ 161.59 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 $ 3.91 3.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 $ 18.43 3.4% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 $ 7.34 3.4% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 $ 9.06 11.3% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 $ 414.32 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 $ 58.27 2.4% Buy (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 $ 75.10 - Buy (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 $ 18.12 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 $ 15.93 6.3% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 $ 13.40 6.9% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 $ 8.30 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 $ 138.10 1.7% Buy (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 $ 7.62 7.1% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 $ 56.41 3.5% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 $ 64.59 2.3% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 $ 76.82 2.7% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 $ 33.20 3.3% Buy (60)

