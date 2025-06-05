June 5, 2025

Sell a Quarter Position in Pan American Silver (PAAS)

I’m recommending that we take a one-quarter profit in our position in Pan American Silver (PAAS).

Silver prices just soared to their highest levels in 13 years, leading to across-the-board strength in the stocks of leading silver miners. Among them was Pan American, which just hit a new high on Thursday on the back of the precious metal’s strength.

Driving the silver price jump is a combination of factors, including technical momentum, improving fundamentals and a growing interest from participants looking for protection from persistent inflation pressures, tariffs and a potential re-acceleration of geopolitical turmoil.

Additionally, the recent strength in the gold-to-silver ratio (which just hit its highest level since 2019) has also benefited both the physical metal and the major silver miners. And as mentioned in a recent analytical piece at Investing.com, “Silver’s unique position as both a financial asset and an industrial material, particularly in clean-energy technologies like solar panels, contributes to its appeal.”

With PAAS now up 20% since our initial recommendation in February, I’m now recommending that we take a one-quarter profit at this time. After taking the partial profit, we’ll retain the remaining three-quarters position with a Hold rating. SELL A QUARTER, HOLD THE REST

