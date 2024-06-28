Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
June 28, 2024

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) acknowledged disappointing quarterly results on Thursday, cutting its full-year financial guidance to a range of $2.80 a share to $2.95 a share, down from previous expectations of $3.20 a share to $3.35, and well off analyst estimates of $3.21. CEO Tim Wentworth discussed plans that could lead to the closure of thousands of its U.S. pharmacies as the company’s retail business continues to struggle. “We are at a point where the current pharmacy model is not sustainable, and the challenges in our operating environment require we approach the market differently,” Wentworth said, also noting that a quarter of the stores are not contributing to operating income. While there were positives – a well-performing international business and a growing U.S. healthcare segment for instance – future performance will heavily rely on the company’s shift toward greater efficiency.

Matt Warder

Download PDF

Friday, June 28, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 5 minutes long and covers:

  • Initial note
    • Introduction and setup for next CTL issue.
  • Comments on recommended companies
    • Mattel (MAT) announced that 80% of its global games portfolio will be colorblind accessible by the end of the year, and 90% in 2025, as part of its commitment to create more inclusive play experiences.
    • Western Union (WU) launched its first “concept store” in Morocco, in collaboration with Cash Plus. This is the first Western Union concept store to open in Africa and marks a significant milestone in the company’s “Evolve 2025” strategy for the country and the continent.
    • U.S. Steel (X) addressed concerns brought by an activist shareholder of potential acquirer Nippon Steel saying the takeover would increase decarbonization costs. The company is in the process of ramping up recycling facility Big River Steel which will replace a portion of traditional, carbon-intensive blast furnace capacity.
    • Foot Locker (FL) unveiled an enhanced FLX Rewards program and announced forthcoming upgrades to its mobile app, marking significant milestones under its Lace Up Plan – the Company’s strategy designed to drive sustainable and profitable growth.
    • Volkswagen (VWAGY) announced a joint venture with EV truck manufacturer Rivian (RIVN), providing them with a cash injection of $5 billion to create new proprietary technologies for future EV releases.

Please know that while I don’t yet personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks – including the stocks mentioned in this note – that will materially change over time.

Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at mwarder@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits, we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.

Portfolio

Market CapRecommendationSymbolRec. IssuePrice at Rec.Current Price *Current YieldRating and Price Target
Small capGannett CompanyGCIAug 20179.22 $ 4.60 -Buy (9)
Small capDuluth HoldingsDLTHFeb 20208.68 $ 3.78 -Buy (20)
Small capDril-QuipDRQMay 202128.28 $ 18.51 -Buy (44)
Small capKopin CorpKOPNAug 20232.03 $ 0.83 -Buy (5)
Small capAmmo, Inc.POWWOct 20231.99 $ 1.66 -Buy (3.50)
Mid capMattelMATMay 201528.43 $ 16.21 -Buy (38)
Mid capAdient plcADNTOct 201839.77 $ 24.68 -Buy (55)
Mid capXerox HoldingsXRXDec 202021.91 $ 11.568.6%Buy (33)
Mid capViatrisVTRSFeb 202117.43 $ 10.654.5%Buy (26)
Mid capTreeHouse FoodsTHSOct 202139.43 $ 36.27 -Buy (60)
Mid capThe Western Union Co.WUDec 202116.40 $ 12.167.7%Buy (25)
Mid capBrookfield ReinsuranceBNREJan 202261.32 $ 41.550.8%Buy (93)
Mid capPolarisPIIFeb 2022105.78 $ 77.293.4%Buy (160)
Mid capGoodyear Tire & RubberGTMar 202216.01 $ 11.38 -Buy (24.50)
Mid capJanus Henderson GroupJHGJun 202227.17 $ 33.594.6%Buy (67)
Mid capSix Flags EntertainmentSIXDec 202222.60 $ 33.18 -Buy (35)
Mid capKohl’s CorporationKSSMar 202332.43 $ 22.668.8%Buy (50)
Mid capFrontier Group HoldingsULCCApr 20239.49 $ 4.84 -Buy (15)
Mid capAdvance Auto PartsAAPSep 202364.08 $ 62.081.6%Buy (98)
Mid capMohawk IndustriesMHKJan 2024103.11 $ 112.47 -Buy (165)
Mid capVF CorporationVFCMar 202416.24 $ 13.412.7%Buy (25)
Mid capBarnes GroupBApr 202436.55 $ 41.331.6%Buy (55)
Mid capFirst Quantum MineralsFMApr 202415.93 $ 17.431.6%Buy (40)
Mid capUnited States SteelXJun 202437.12 $ 37.650.5%Buy (55)
Mid capFoot LockerFLJul 202426.56 $ 24.600.0%Buy (55)
Large capGeneral ElectricGEJul 2007304.96 $ 158.380.2%Buy (160)
Large capNokia CorporationNOKMar 20158.02 $ 3.783.4%Buy (12)
Large capMacy’sMJul 201633.61 $ 19.133.4%Buy (25)
Large capNewell BrandsNWLJun 201824.78 $ 6.313.4%Buy (39)
Large capVodafone Group plcVODDec 201821.24 $ 8.8511.5%Buy (32)
Large capBerkshire HathawayBRK.BApr 2020183.18 $ 407.20 -HOLD
Large capWells Fargo & CompanyWFCJun 202027.22 $ 59.032.4%HOLD (64)
Large capWestern Digital CorporationWDCOct 202038.47 $ 76.25 -HOLD (78)
Large capElanco Animal HealthELANApr 202127.85 $ 14.63 -Buy (44)
Large capWalgreens Boots AllianceWBAAug 202146.53 $ 12.128.3%Buy (70)
Large capVolkswagen AGVWAGYAug 202219.76 $ 11.977.7%Buy (70)
Large capWarner Bros DiscoveryWBDSep 202213.13 $ 7.43 -Buy (20)
Large capCapital One FinancialCOFNov 202296.25 $ 137.511.7%HOLD (150)
Large capBayer AGBAYRYFeb 202315.41 $ 7.027.7%Buy (24)
Large capTyson FoodsTSNJun 202352.01 $ 57.013.4%Buy (78)
Large capAgnico Eagle MinesAEMNov 202349.80 $ 65.102.3%Buy (75)
Large capFidelity Natl Info ServicesFISDec 202355.50 $ 74.952.7%Buy (85)
Large capBaxter InternationalBAXFeb 202438.79 $ 33.153.3%Buy (60)

Matt Warder
Matt Warder
Matthew Warder is Cabot Wealth Network’s Chief Analyst of Cabot Turnaround Letter
