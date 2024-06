June 28, 2024

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) acknowledged disappointing quarterly results on Thursday, cutting its full-year financial guidance to a range of $2.80 a share to $2.95 a share, down from previous expectations of $3.20 a share to $3.35, and well off analyst estimates of $3.21. CEO Tim Wentworth discussed plans that could lead to the closure of thousands of its U.S. pharmacies as the company’s retail business continues to struggle. “We are at a point where the current pharmacy model is not sustainable, and the challenges in our operating environment require we approach the market differently,” Wentworth said, also noting that a quarter of the stores are not contributing to operating income. While there were positives – a well-performing international business and a growing U.S. healthcare segment for instance – future performance will heavily rely on the company’s shift toward greater efficiency.

Comments on recommended companies

Mattel (MAT) announced that 80% of its global games portfolio will be colorblind accessible by the end of the year, and 90% in 2025, as part of its commitment to create more inclusive play experiences. Western Union (WU) launched its first “concept store” in Morocco, in collaboration with Cash Plus. This is the first Western Union concept store to open in Africa and marks a significant milestone in the company’s “Evolve 2025” strategy for the country and the continent. U.S. Steel (X) addressed concerns brought by an activist shareholder of potential acquirer Nippon Steel saying the takeover would increase decarbonization costs. The company is in the process of ramping up recycling facility Big River Steel which will replace a portion of traditional, carbon-intensive blast furnace capacity. Foot Locker (FL) unveiled an enhanced FLX Rewards program and announced forthcoming upgrades to its mobile app, marking significant milestones under its Lace Up Plan – the Company’s strategy designed to drive sustainable and profitable growth. Volkswagen (VWAGY) announced a joint venture with EV truck manufacturer Rivian (RIVN) , providing them with a cash injection of $5 billion to create new proprietary technologies for future EV releases.



Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 $ 4.60 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 $ 3.78 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 $ 18.51 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 $ 0.83 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 $ 1.66 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 $ 16.21 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 $ 24.68 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 $ 11.56 8.6% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 $ 10.65 4.5% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 $ 36.27 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 $ 12.16 7.7% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Reinsurance BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 $ 41.55 0.8% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 $ 77.29 3.4% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 $ 11.38 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 $ 33.59 4.6% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 $ 33.18 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 $ 22.66 8.8% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 $ 4.84 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 $ 62.08 1.6% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 $ 112.47 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 $ 13.41 2.7% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 $ 41.33 1.6% Buy (55) Mid cap First Quantum Minerals FM Apr 2024 15.93 $ 17.43 1.6% Buy (40) Mid cap United States Steel X Jun 2024 37.12 $ 37.65 0.5% Buy (55) Mid cap Foot Locker FL Jul 2024 26.56 $ 24.60 0.0% Buy (55) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 $ 158.38 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 $ 3.78 3.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 $ 19.13 3.4% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 $ 6.31 3.4% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 $ 8.85 11.5% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 $ 407.20 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 $ 59.03 2.4% HOLD (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 $ 76.25 - HOLD (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 $ 14.63 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 $ 12.12 8.3% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 $ 11.97 7.7% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 $ 7.43 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 $ 137.51 1.7% HOLD (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 $ 7.02 7.7% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 $ 57.01 3.4% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 $ 65.10 2.3% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 $ 74.95 2.7% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 $ 33.15 3.3% Buy (60)

