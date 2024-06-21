Earnings season is over, so there were no companies that reported earnings this past week. However, we do have at one last company on a slightly different fiscal schedule reporting next week – Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), who will announce results on the 27th.

Friday, June 21, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 9 minutes long and covers:

Initial note

Introduction and setup for next CTL issue.

Comments on recommended companies

Kopin (KOPN) announced it has received a contract from the U.S. Army to develop novel see-through Augmented Reality (AR) display optics for dismounted soldier vision system applications. Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) announced the senior management team that will lead the combined company following the completion of their previously announced merger of equals with Cedar Fair (FUN). In short, Cedar Fair management will be the new C-suite for the combined entity, while SIX CFO Gary Mick will serve as Chief Integration Officer and oversee the transition. Kohl’s (KSS) is introducing “The Return Drop” across more than 1,100 U.S. locations through a partnership with Narvar and Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions, the retailer is accepting returns from brands like Carhartt, Hanes and Levi’s at its stores in an effort to boost foot traffic, per the press release. Barnes (B) announced it will release second-quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, July 26, 2024, before the market opens. U.S. Steel (X) provided second quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings per diluted share guidance of $0.76 to $0.80. Second-quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $425 million. GE Aerospace (GE) declared a $0.28 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company. The dividend is payable July 25, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 11, 2024. Macy’s (M) is kicking off summer with its first marketing campaign under new CMO Sharon Otterman. The ad ( which can be watched here Tyson Foods (TSN) is selling a broiler processing plant in Dexter, Missouri – one of four it planned to close in 2024 – to Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) . Agnico Eagle (AEM) says an expansion of its Detour Lake Mine will push production above 1M ounces per year.



Please know that while I don’t yet personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks – including the stocks mentioned in this note – that will materially change over time.

Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at mwarder@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits, we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec.

Issue Price at

Rec. Current Price * Current

Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 $ 4.43 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 $ 3.89 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 $ 17.99 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 $ 0.70 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 $ 1.88 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 $ 17.38 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 $ 25.27 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 $ 13.45 7.4% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 $ 10.26 4.7% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 $ 36.60 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 $ 12.27 7.7% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Reinsurance BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 $ 40.12 0.8% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 $ 78.31 3.4% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 $ 11.18 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 $ 33.76 4.6% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 $ 31.12 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 $ 22.54 8.9% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 $ 5.15 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 $ 65.66 1.5% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 $ 111.38 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 $ 14.14 2.5% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 $ 39.26 1.6% Buy (55) Mid cap First Quantum Minerals FM Apr 2024 15.93 $ 17.14 1.6% Buy (40) Mid cap United States Steel X Jun 2024 37.12 $ 36.67 0.5% Buy (55) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 $ 163.44 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 $ 3.69 3.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 $ 18.32 3.4% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 $ 6.59 3.4% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 9.01 11.3% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 $ 408.88 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 $ 58.17 2.4% HOLD (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 $ 76.16 - HOLD (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 $ 18.06 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 $ 15.87 6.3% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 $ 12.04 7.6% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 $ 7.09 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 $ 136.07 1.8% HOLD (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 $ 7.00 7.7% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 $ 55.95 3.5% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 $ 64.78 2.3% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 $ 76.33 2.7% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 $ 34.08 3.3% Buy (60)

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.