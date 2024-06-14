June 14, 2024

Note: I have added a new video Quick Start Guide to Cabot Turnaround Letter, in which I take you on a guided video tour through the various features of this service, including issues, updates, alerts and where to email me with questions. Newer subscribers in particular may find it helpful. You can find the Quick Start Guide in the right rail of the Cabot Turnaround Letter main screen.

Ammo Inc (POWW) beat on revenue of $40.42M but its EPS of $0.01 per share missed expectations by $0.03. The company experienced sequential revenue growth in the ammunition segment and maintained robust margins in the GunBroker marketplace, but total revenues and gross profit margin were both down year-on-year, influenced by a shift in sales mix and macroeconomic pressures. The year ended with substantial operational cash flow and an improved net working capital position including $55.6M in cash, positioning the company for future growth.

Kopin (KOPN) recently announced changes to the Board of Directors. CEO Michael Murray will now also assume the Chairperson role, and Margaret Seif, former Chief Legal Officer for Analog Devices (ADI) was elected as a new director. Polaris (PII) launched its electric off-road vehicle charging network in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, just under a year after the company received a Mobility Public-Private Partnership & Programming (MP4) grant through the Michigan Office of Future Mobility & Electrification’s (OFME) program. VF Corp (VFC) President Bracken Darrell acquired more than 75,000 shares ($997,000) and director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares (~$350,000) of the apparel manufacturer on the open market. Darrell also bought $1M worth of stock in February, and Carucci took in $760,000 of shares last August. Barnes (B) Aerospace and RTX’s Pratt & Whitney Canada announced a long-term extension of a repair services agreement during the recent MRO Americas show in Chicago. Vodafone (VOD) reportedly plans to sell its entire $2.3 billion stake in India’s Indus Towers through stock market block deals next week in an effort to pay down debt. Volkswagen (VWAGY) teamed up with solar panel installer Otovo to begin selling solar panels alongside electric car chargers in a move it says will cut costs for drivers by two fifths.



Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 $ 4.37 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 $ 3.59 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 $ 17.56 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 $ 0.72 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 $ 1.91 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 $ 17.07 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 $ 25.23 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 $ 13.45 7.4% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 $ 10.19 4.7% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 $ 35.08 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 $ 11.99 7.8% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Reinsurance BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 $ 40.42 0.8% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 $ 76.65 3.4% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 $ 11.47 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 $ 32.54 4.8% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 $ 28.85 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 $ 21.95 9.1% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 $ 5.09 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 $ 61.23 1.6% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 $ 111.35 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 $ 13.69 2.6% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 $ 38.52 1.6% Buy (55) Mid cap First Quantum Minerals FM Apr 2024 15.93 $ 16.39 1.6% Buy (40) Mid cap United States Steel X Jun 2024 37.12 $ 36.37 0.5% Buy (55) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 $ 155.41 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 $ 3.61 3.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 $ 18.55 3.4% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 $ 6.92 3.4% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 $ 8.68 11.8% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 $ 405.39 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 $ 57.28 2.4% HOLD (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 $ 77.56 - HOLD (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 $ 18.08 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 $ 15.37 6.5% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 $ 11.96 7.7% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 $ 7.29 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 $ 134.07 1.8% HOLD (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 $ 7.24 7.5% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 $ 54.00 3.6% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 $ 63.81 2.3% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 $ 75.66 2.7% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 $ 33.56 3.3% Buy (60)

