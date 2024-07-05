Earnings season is over, so there were no companies that reported earnings this past week. However, the next earnings season is just around the corner, starting with Mattel (MAT) on July 23rd.

Friday, July 5, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 19 minutes long and covers:



Initial note

Discussing the additions to the Catalyst Report

Comments on recommended companies

Mattel (MAT) announced that it plans to release its second-quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, after the close. Viatris (VTRS) announced the finalization of a transaction to divest its over-the-counter (OTC) business, completing the last step in its previously declared $3.37bn divestitures. The U.S.-headquartered company divested its entire OTC business to Cooper Consumer Health, a European OTC drug manufacturer, on July 3 rd . Six Flags (SIX) announced its merger with Cedar Fair Entertainment Company has now formed the “largest” amusement park operator in North America, with a new combined portfolio of 42 parks across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. First Quantum (FM.TO) closed 5% higher on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday after Panama said it would conduct an environmental audit of the company’s Cobre Panama mine to decide whether it can safely reopen – a significant step in our catalyst-driven thesis. U.S. Steel (X) will once again entertain Nippon Steel’s vice chairman Takahiro Mori, who plans to return to the United States next week again to discuss its proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. Macy’s (M) has had their acquisition offer from Arkhouse Management, a real estate investment company, and Brigade Capital Management, a global asset manager, raised a second time, to $24.80 per share, valuing Macy’s at roughly $6.9bn, The Wall Street Journal reported. Volkswagen (VWAGY) was rebuffed by Rivian (RIVN) on Tuesday, as the EV truck maker said it “had no plans to produce vehicles with Volkswagen after a media report said the U.S. electric vehicle maker was in early talks with the German automaker to extend a recent partnership beyond software.”



Please know that while I don’t yet personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks – including the stocks mentioned in this note – that will materially change over time.

Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at mwarder@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits, we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec.

Issue Price at

Rec. Current Price * Current

Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 $ 4.82 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 $ 3.69 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 $ 18.59 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 $ 0.92 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 $ 1.59 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 $ 16.38 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 $ 24.71 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 $ 11.61 8.6% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 $ 10.38 4.6% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 $ 36.97 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 $ 12.25 7.7% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Reinsurance BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 $ 43.12 0.7% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 $ 75.67 3.5% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 $ 11.07 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 $ 34.49 4.5% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 $ 32.00 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 $ 21.46 9.3% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 $ 4.86 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 $ 59.86 1.7% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 $ 109.85 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 $ 13.00 2.8% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 $ 40.65 1.6% Buy (55) Mid cap First Quantum Minerals FM Apr 2024 15.93 $ 19.15 1.6% Buy (40) Mid cap United States Steel X Jun 2024 37.12 $ 39.19 0.5% Buy (55) Mid cap Foot Locker FL Jul 2024 26.56 $ 23.07 0.0% Buy (55) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 $ 163.00 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 $ 3.85 3.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 $ 17.93 3.4% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 $ 6.27 3.4% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 $ 8.84 11.5% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 $ 405.77 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 $ 60.66 2.3% HOLD (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 $ 77.79 - HOLD (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 $ 14.13 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 $ 11.10 9.0% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 $ 12.14 7.6% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 $ 7.23 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 $ 138.42 1.7% HOLD (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 $ 7.05 7.7% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 $ 56.60 3.5% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 $ 68.05 2.3% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 $ 75.81 2.7% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 $ 33.16 3.3% Buy (60)

