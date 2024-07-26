July 26, 2024

Mattel (MAT) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, down 0.7% from last year, and missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion by 1%. Earnings per share, however, exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.16 by 18.75%, coming in at $0.19. Key metrics showed mixed performance: Barbie sales fell 5.9% to $266.10 million, Fisher-Price dropped 17.5% to $135.90 million, while Hot Wheels rose 3.9% to $327.40 million, and other brands reached $471.90 million, beating estimates.

Xerox (XRX) reported revenue of $1.58 billion, down from $1.75 billion last year, missing FactSet’s estimate of $1.6 billion. The company posted a profit of $18 million (11 cents a share) compared to a loss of $61 million last year, but missed the expected 47 cents a share. Revenue guidance for 2024 was cut to a decline of 5%-6%, down from 3%-5%, due to reductions in non-strategic revenue and reinvention actions.

Polaris (PII) cut its guidance after Q2 earnings tumbled due to cautious customer sentiment amid inflation and high interest rates. Revenue fell 12.3% year-over-year to $1.96 billion, missing analysts’ expectations. GAAP profit dropped to $1.21 per share from $2.32 last year. Key financial results include $1.99 billion in revenue (down 11% from Q2 2023), $68.7 million in net income (down 49%), and a profit margin of 3.5% (down from 6.0%). EPS declined to $1.21 from $2.35.

Barnes Group (B) made significant progress in its transformation to an aerospace-focused company in Q2 2024. Sales increased by 13% to $382 million, with organic sales up 5%. Adjusted operating margin was 12.4%, and adjusted EPS was $0.37, down 36%. The company recorded a goodwill impairment for Automation. For 2024, the company is forecasting sales growth of 10%-12%, adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%-22%, and adjusted EPS of $1.55-$1.75. Despite industry challenges, Barnes expects continued growth in aerospace aftermarket sales and benefits from the MB Aerospace acquisition.

Newell Brands (NWL) reported a second-quarter net income of $45 million, or 11 cents per share. Adjusted earnings were 36 cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations of 21 cents per share. Revenue was $2.03 billion, slightly below the forecast of $2.04 billion. For the current quarter, Newell expects earnings of 14 to 17 cents per share and full-year earnings of 60 to 65 cents per share.

Mohawk Industries (MHK) reported quarterly earnings of $3 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76, an 8.70% surprise. This compares to $2.76 per share a year ago. The company posted revenues of $2.8 billion, missing estimates by 1.47%, down from $2.95 billion last year. Over the last four quarters, Mohawk has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times and revenue estimates three times.

RATING CHANGE: Shares of MHK have risen about 22.9% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500’s 13.8% gain, and are beginning to approach our price target of 165. As such, we are moving this one to HOLD.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2025 ended June 30, 2024, after the stock market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Western Union (WU) announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable September 30, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) will report second-quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 31, followed by an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 1. First Quantum (FM.TO) CEO Tristan Pascall said on Wednesday that he did not see the company’s Cobre Panama mine reopening this year. The company is open and committed to a dialogue with new Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino about the mine, but negotiations have yet to begin in earnest. US Steel (X) and its potential acquirer Nippon Steel have hired former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to assist in the effort to complete the merger. Bayer AG (BAYRY) subsidiary Monsanto agreed to a $160 million settlement with Seattle for its part in polluting a river that runs through the middle of the city and empties into Puget Sound. Although Monsanto stopped producing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in 1977, the chemicals continue to exist in paints, caulking and sealants on local buildings.



Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 $ 4.82 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 $ 3.80 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 $ 16.65 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 $ 1.04 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 $ 1.93 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 $ 18.90 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 $ 25.07 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 $ 10.60 9.4% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 $ 12.01 4.0% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 $ 38.66 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 $ 12.78 7.4% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Reinsurance BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 $ 47.14 0.7% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 $ 80.77 3.3% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 $ 11.83 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 $ 36.25 4.3% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment FUN Dec 2022 38.62 $ 47.58 - Buy (60) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 $ 3.88 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 $ 60.69 1.6% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 $ 158.36 - HOLD (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 $ 16.14 2.2% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 $ 42.22 1.6% Buy (55) Mid cap First Quantum Minerals FM Apr 2024 15.93 $ 16.80 1.6% Buy (40) Mid cap United States Steel X Jun 2024 37.12 $ 40.49 0.5% Buy (55) Mid cap Foot Locker FL Jul 2024 26.56 $ 26.50 0.0% Buy (55) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 $ 169.04 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 $ 3.82 3.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 $ 16.52 3.4% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 $ 8.58 3.4% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 $ 9.33 10.9% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 $ 437.20 - HOLD Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 $ 67.46 - HOLD (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 $ 12.93 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 $ 11.54 8.7% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 $ 11.93 7.7% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 $ 8.10 - Buy (20) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 $ 7.41 7.3% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 $ 60.88 3.2% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 $ 73.59 2.3% HOLD (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 $ 76.13 2.7% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 $ 35.57 3.3% Buy (60)

