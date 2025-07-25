July 25, 2025

Sell a Half Position in Paramount Global (PARA)

I’m recommending that we further trim our position in Paramount Global (PARA).

The stock was up strongly in early trading on Friday after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved Paramount’s acquisition by Skydance, which removed the final obstacle in the seemingly endless takeover process.

Although the stock initially rallied on strong volume, it has since reversed intraday (as of early afternoon trading) and looks like it will close down for the day. This suggests to me that participants are taking profits in a “sell the news” fashion. And since PARA came within 40 cents of reaching our upside target of 14 a share, I think this would be a good place to take additional profits.

I’m not confident the 14 level will be reached anytime soon; but by the same token, I’m not ready to completely sell out of the remaining position since the stock still has some forward momentum. That’s why I’m recommending that we sell a 50% stake in PARA and hold the remaining quarter of our position (after taking a one-quarter profit in March). SELL A HALF

