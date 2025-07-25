July 25, 2025

The Great Consolidation

The proposed merger between Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) throws into sharp relief an accelerating—some would say disturbing—trend of mega-consolidation across a number of key industries.

If it goes through, Union Pacific’s acquisition of Norfolk Southern would result in a $200 billion behemoth that would effectively be the first transcontinental railway in North America under a single operator, connecting both East and West Coasts. It would also, in the words of one observer, “mark the most significant consolidation in the [transportation] sector in decades.”

Within days of the proposed merger’s announcement, rumors surfaced that two of North America’s biggest railroads, the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B)-owned BNSF Railway and CSX Corp. (CSX), were also exploring the possibility of a merger. According to Reuters, BNSF has engaged Goldman Sachs to explore acquisition options, while CSX is also in talks with financial advisors to assess a possible deal. (However, Berkshire’s CEO, Warren Buffett, told CNBC on Tuesday that no one from Goldman has yet spoken to him or to CEO-in-waiting Greg Abel about a deal.)

Of course, the already shrinking rail industry was further consolidated in 2023 when Canadian Pacific bought Kansas City Southern, creating CPKC (CP), the first railway spanning Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. On that score, industry sources report that either CPKC or Canadian National Railway (CNI) could act as spoilers for the proposed merger.

Further muddying the railway consolidation waters, CPKC and CSX issued a joint press release on Monday announcing a new east-west freight route called the Southeast Mexico Express, which will connect shippers in Mexico, Texas and the southeastern U.S. As observed by Frank DeMatteo of Investing.com, “The timing of the announcement raised eyebrows.”

Meanwhile, in the financial sector, an M&A boom is underway among Europe’s banks this year, with European banking deals reaching over $30 billion being announced since the start of this year, up 100% year-on-year. This has understandably been a cause for consternation among several of Europe’s regulators, which see potential danger in the banking industry consolidation boom.

That’s why I found troubling the recent Financial Times article which reported that the European Union (EU) is cracking down on member nations interfering with bank M&A. Already, the EU has issued warnings to Spain and Italy for obstructing major bank deals, which it says constitutes a breach in EU banking regulations and infringes on the exclusive authority of Europe’s central bank to supervise member banks.

The EU’s latest move is ostensibly designed to strengthen the bloc’s financial sector, but critics see only a move toward reduced competition in banking.

What both stories have in common is the acceleration of the aforementioned multi-industry, multi-decade consolidation trend, which could be colloquially styled the Great Consolidation—and which arguably amounts to oligopolies being established across countless industries. My purpose in bringing this to your attention is to underscore how it plays into one of our major investment themes, namely, the phenomenon of secular inflation.

In the case of the latest railroad merger proposals, a further shrinkage of the North American rail industry could lead to increased freight rates for intermodal and bulk transport, which in turn would likely increase inflation due to shippers having fewer choices and higher transport costs (in turn leading to shippers passing the subsequently higher prices on to consumers).

Moreover, additional consolidation in the rail industry could prompt Class I railroads to prioritize higher-margin routes and customers, with the result that smaller sectors are underserved. Of course, any supply chain disruptions that might result from this would further exacerbate inflationary pressures.

In the case of Europe’s banking consolidation wave, the reduced competition resulting from it as the number of banks diminishes would result in less competition and, likely, higher interest rates on loans. Higher borrowing costs, in turn, can push the prices of goods and services higher, contributing to inflation. (And indeed, the inflationary trend of the last few years has been global in nature.)

However, inflation is currently more pronounced in the U.S. than it is in Europe, with headline CPI inflation around 2.7%, up from 2.4% in May, while core inflation (excluding food and energy) is currently 2.9%. Both metrics are above the Fed’s long-term inflation target of 2%, which implies the central bank has its work cut out for it.

Inflation’s naysayers contend that wage increases in the U.S. are outpacing CPI inflation based on the year-on-year hourly average wage for June rising 3.7% for all non-farm workers. However, it must be pointed out that there’s a distinction between average and median wages, with the former metric being skewed by very high-income earners. The latter metric isn’t influenced as such, which provides a more accurate vision of the real wage picture in America today.

By contrast, median wages are telling us that for millions of workers, earnings aren’t keeping pace with inflation. The Fed’s dataset entitled “Median usual weekly real earnings for wage and salary workers 16 years and over,” shows that the actual year-on-year increase for wages is only 2.17% (see chart below) as of July 22.

Source: St. Louis Fed

That’s well under the current 2.9% core CPI rate—25% below it to be exact! The bottom line is that the purchasing power for a substantial number of workers isn’t keeping pace with rising living costs…and that’s a definite reason for concern.

As for how this trend ties into our main investment theme, I can only reiterate that my expectation is for inflation to remain an ongoing problem going forward—particularly as the White House’s tariffs begin to be factored into production and shipping costs in the coming months.

As previously emphasized, this means we’ll need to continue focusing on sectors and industries that are poised to outperform in an inflationary environment, including: consumer staples, healthcare, metals/mining and energy. I’ll elaborate on this in more specific terms in next week’s monthly edition of the Cabot Turnaround Letter, as well as in next Friday’s Catalyst Report update.

Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Alcoa (AA) said last Friday it has paused work on all its growth projects in Canada due to the White House’s tariffs. CEO Bill Oplinger told Bloomberg the company may need to turn to the Canadian government for help if the tariffs remain in place.

Oplinger said he will wait until August 1, the negotiation deadline for a deal between the U.S. and Canada, before deciding whether Alcoa will seek assistance from the Canadian government to support its aluminum operations in Quebec.

He further told Bloomberg the firm is “looking very hard at capital investments” in Quebec, adding that, “The plans we had for growth projects in Quebec are on hold until we have some resolution on the tariffs.”

Alcoa has significant production in the U.S. but also depends on operations in Canada to meet industrial demand by way of its three smelting and casting facilities in Quebec (which mainly supply U.S. customers). However, it’s currently rerouting cargoes to other parts of the world due to the tariffs, Oplinger said.

AA remains a Hold in the portfolio.

Centuri Holdings (CTRI) received a price target update from a major investment bank this week. The utility infrastructure services provider had its share price objective raised from 18 to 19 in a research note issued on Tuesday by JPMorgan Chase.

In spite of the price target increase, the bank maintained its “underweight” rating on the stock, but institutional sentiment on Centuri is clearly improving.

In a separate development, Wells Fargo raised its price target on Centuri from 22 to 25 and assigned the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note earlier this month.

Fiscal Q2 earnings for the company are due out July 29 (during market hours).

CTRI remains a Hold in the portfolio.

As mentioned last week, GE Aerospace (GE) reported Q2 results, which included total revenue of $10.2 billion (up 24% year-on-year), with earnings of $1.66 beating estimates by 23 cents. Shares of the company have remained steady since then but within reach of the recent highs.

Of interest, CEO Lawrence Culp provided the following update for the firm’s 2028 outlook during the earnings call:

“For 2028, we’re raising our outlook for profit and free cash flow by $1.5 billion versus our prior view driven by strong operating and commercial services performance. We expect to sustain strong adjusted revenue growth at a double-digit compounded rate...adjusted EPS reaching roughly $8.40. Operating profit is expected to reach approximately $11.5 billion with margins expanding to more than 21%.”

For 2025, GE Aerospace also expects total revenue growth in the mid-teens, up from low double digits, with increasing revenue growth expectations for commercial services to high teens and commercial equipment to high teens to 20%. This supports the company’s total revenue growth of high teens for its Commercial Engines & Services (CES) segment. For the Defense & Propulsion Technologies (DPT) segment, the outfit’s expectations are unchanged from mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth.

Free cash flow guidance was raised to a range of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion for 2025 and to at least $8.5 billion by 2028.

GE remains a Hold in the portfolio.

Silver prices rallied to their highest level in nearly 14 years at mid-week, thanks in part to lingering worries over U.S. tariff policy, as well as signs of increasing tightness in the spot market. Both trends have combined to increase investor interest in lower-priced alternatives to gold, which in turn is benefiting Pan American Silver (PAAS).

Silver is up 36% in the year to date, outperforming gold’s 31% growth and nearing the round-number $40 per ounce mark. The white metal hit a record high of $49 in 2011.

Further boosting silver, as reported this week by Mining.com is the White House’s plan to impose 50% import tariffs on copper from August 1, along with the U.S. import tariffs for Mexico, which widened the premium of the U.S. futures for silver and other metals against the London benchmarks in July, in turn leading to a growth in lease rates in the silver spot market.

Gold, silver, platinum and palladium were excluded from Washington’s April reciprocal tariffs, but “the broader market isn’t trading it that way and is taking a page out of Comex copper’s handbook,” said Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP, who raised her target for silver to $42 per ounce by the end of this year.

It’s also worth noting that industrial demand for silver is approaching its fifth year of being in a structural market deficit, further bolstering the bullish case, while silver’s investment demand is gaining traction as a more affordable alternative to pricier gold.

Source: Macquarie via Mining.com

Other analysts see silver’s recent gains leading to significant improvement in Pan American Silver’s all-in sustaining cost (AISC) margins at least into Q3. When the company reports Q2 earnings on August 6 (post-market), analysts see a 13% year-on-year revenue increase and a whopping 260% earnings jump.

PAAS remains a Hold in the portfolio.

On Monday, Paramount Global (PARA) and the creators of the popular animated adult comedy series, South Park, struck a $1.5 billion streaming deal, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The newspaper reported that Paramount agreed to buy the global streaming rights for South Park, which will be coming to Paramount+ for the first time in the U.S.

Park County, the media and entertainment company founded by creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, has reportedly signed over the streaming rights deal at $300 million a year for a period of five years, and the company has agreed to produce 10 episodes a year.

Meanwhile, in Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge report for June, Netflix (NFLX) saw the largest gain among media distributors, adding 0.8 share points during the month versus May to finish with 8.3% share of total television usage, landing the number three spot on the list—and breaking into the top three for the first time.

Coming in at number one was Alphabet (GOOG), which captured 12.8% of TV usage in June by way of YouTube, its largest share of television to date and the largest lead among media distributors. Disney (DIS) came in at number two, winning 10% of total TV viewing.

Paramount landed the number five spot on the list, with 7.2% of total TV viewership.

Source: Nielsen

Worth noting is that Paramount recently secured a new multi-year measurement and analytics deal with Nielsen across all of Paramount’s platforms, including advanced services such as Advanced Audiences and Big Data + Panel measurements. Industry analysts believe this partnership could provide Paramount with valuable insights into viewership trends and help the firm to adjust its strategies and navigate the evolving media landscape.

PARA remains a Hold in the portfolio.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) declared a 27-cent per share quarterly dividend on Wednesday, in line with the previous one and payable on August 27 to shareholders of record August 8. The current dividend yield is 4.4%.

When the company reports Q2 earnings on July 31 (during market), analysts see revenue dipping 2% year-on-year, to $2.13 billion, with earnings of 76 cents a share expected (up from the prior quarter’s 67 cents).

SIRI maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

SLB Ltd. (SLB) reported Q2 earnings last Friday that included revenue of $8.5 billion, declining 6% year-on-year but beating estimates by 6%. Earnings of 74 cents a share were in line with estimates, while adjusted EBITDA and margins were both slightly higher on a sequential basis.

The company said its second-quarter performance was supported by “steady” results in its digital segment, with double-digit sequential revenue growth from its various platforms, and with applications and digital operations largely offset by lower sales of exploration data following a strong first quarter.

Production Systems segment revenue climbed 3% sequentially and marked the 17th consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth. The sequential growth was driven by strong sales of artificial lift and midstream production systems.

Additionally, SLB said it benefited from strategically diversifying its portfolio outside of the oil and gas businesses.

Looking ahead, SLB said it remains “constructive” for the second half of the year if oil and natural gas prices remain stable, with a strong contribution anticipated from its increased exposure to the growing production and recovery market through its acquisition of ChampionX. Management further said it remains focused on delivering peer-leading adjusted EBITDA margins.

SLB remains a Buy in the portfolio.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current

Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Jul 2025 $9.00 $ 10.20 6.0% 13.0% Buy (20) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 21.00 0.0% 12.0% Hold Mid cap Paramount Global PARA Dec 2024 $10.45 $ 13.30 1.5% 27.0% Hold (14) Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 12.50 0.0% -9.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 28.30 1.4% 17.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 24.50 4.4% 0.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 11.40 0.0% 0.0% Buy (15) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 269.00 0.5% 38.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 483.00 0.0% 164.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 126.00 1.3% 153.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 32.00 1.3% -18.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 35.20 3.3% -20.0% Buy (55) Large cap Toast Inc. TOST Dec 2024 $43.00 $ 48.00 0.0% 12.0% Buy (70) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 22.50 3.6% -3.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 23.00 0.0% 10.0% Buy (50) Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 115.50 0.0% 44.0% Hold (120) Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 74.50 0.0% 2.0% Buy (85)

