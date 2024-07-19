July 19, 2024

V.F. Corporation (VFC) announced the sale of Supreme, the famed streetwear brand, to EssilorLuxottica, the owner of Ray-Ban, for $1.5 billion, leading to a 13.6% surge in VFC’s shares on Wednesday. Supreme, a New York City skate shop turned global fashion icon since 1994, became renowned for its exclusive collaborations with luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Nike. VFC acquired Supreme in 2020 for $2.1B, hoping to leverage its trendy image to boost its portfolio. However, the huge debt load and miserable margins took their toll, and by last year the company had written down two-thirds of Supreme’s value.

This is a great development, and in line with the company’s “Reinvent” turnaround plan, as it offloads the debt and allows VFC to cut losses and refocus on the blocking/tackling of generating free cash flow with its core brands. More importantly for us, it pulls share prices back up above our initial entry, with a clear bottom in the rear view mirror and the ability to let earnings do the talking for the stock from here.

Macy’s (M) terminated discussions with an investor group comprising Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital regarding a potential buyout, citing a “lack of compelling value.” The company will now shift its full focus to executing its “A Bold New Chapter” turnaround strategy, which includes store closures, job cuts, and a renewed emphasis on its luxury brands.

To be fair, $25 per share wasn’t really a serious offer to begin with, but I do suspect a real estate play could happen here. Rather than a broad sale I would expect more incremental sales of 10, maybe 20 of the prime real estate annually as opposed to a mass sale of a large portfolio of mall-based properties.

RATINGS CHANGE:

This exercise did get me thinking about our position in Kohl’s (KSS), however … more specifically how their real estate is worth nowhere near that of Macy’s. I’ve had my doubts for a while, but this excuse to dig into the holdings and model the steady decline in the overall business has convinced me this stock is just a melting ice cube.

As such, I’m cutting it here, and moving it to SELL.

Friday, July 19, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 7 minutes long and covers:



Initial note

M&A divestitures, ratings changes, and the comments below.

Comments on recommended companies

Gannett (GCI) announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2024, prior to the open. Adient (ADNT) will host a conference call before the open on August 6, 2024, to discuss its third-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. Western Union (WU) announced they will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second-quarter 2024 results after the close on July 30. Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) announced its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders will be held via webcast on July 22, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. (ET). Six Flags (FUN) will announce 2024 second-quarter Pre-Merger Results on Thursday, August 8. Barnes Group Inc. (B) declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents ($0.16) per share, payable September 10, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2024. Newell Brands (NWL) announced its second-quarter 2024 earnings results will be released Friday, July 26, 2024, prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET. Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) announced that it will report its second-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after the market closes. Fidelity Natl Info Services (FIS) will announce second-quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, prior to market open. Baxter International (BAX) will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. CT.



Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec.

Issue Price at

Rec. Current Price * Current

Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 $ 4.74 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 $ 3.80 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 $ 17.24 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 $ 1.09 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 $ 1.71 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 $ 16.34 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 $ 23.98 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 $ 11.90 8.4% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 $ 11.70 4.1% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 $ 37.64 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 $ 12.42 7.6% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Reinsurance BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 $ 46.20 0.7% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 $ 82.66 3.2% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 $ 12.05 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 $ 35.33 4.4% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment FUN Dec 2022 38.62 $ 50.85 - Buy (60) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 $ 21.43 9.3% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 $ 3.57 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 $ 59.87 1.7% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 $ 128.69 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 $ 16.30 2.2% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 $ 42.30 1.6% Buy (55) Mid cap First Quantum Minerals FM Apr 2024 15.93 $ 16.26 1.6% Buy (40) Mid cap United States Steel X Jun 2024 37.12 $ 37.61 0.5% Buy (55) Mid cap Foot Locker FL Jul 2024 26.56 $ 25.05 0.0% Buy (55) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 $ 159.47 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 $ 3.67 3.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 $ 16.53 3.4% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 $ 6.32 3.4% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 9.07 11.3% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 $ 435.15 - HOLD Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 $ 70.26 - HOLD (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 $ 12.73 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 $ 11.06 9.0% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 $ 12.05 7.6% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 $ 8.63 - Buy (20) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 $ 7.09 7.6% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 $ 59.28 3.3% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 $ 74.47 2.3% HOLD (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 $ 75.16 2.7% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 $ 35.35 3.3% Buy (60)

