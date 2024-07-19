Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Turnaround Letter
Out-of-Favor Stocks with Real Value
Premium Value Advisories  Cabot Turnaround Letter

July 19, 2024

V.F. Corporation (VFC) announced the sale of Supreme, the famed streetwear brand, to EssilorLuxottica, the owner of Ray-Ban, for $1.5 billion, leading to a 13.6% surge in VFC’s shares on Wednesday. Supreme, a New York City skate shop turned global fashion icon since 1994, became renowned for its exclusive collaborations with luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Nike. VFC acquired Supreme in 2020 for $2.1B, hoping to leverage its trendy image to boost its portfolio. However, the huge debt load and miserable margins took their toll, and by last year the company had written down two-thirds of Supreme’s value.

July 19, 2024
Matt Warder

Download PDF

This is a great development, and in line with the company’s “Reinvent” turnaround plan, as it offloads the debt and allows VFC to cut losses and refocus on the blocking/tackling of generating free cash flow with its core brands. More importantly for us, it pulls share prices back up above our initial entry, with a clear bottom in the rear view mirror and the ability to let earnings do the talking for the stock from here.

Macy’s (M) terminated discussions with an investor group comprising Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital regarding a potential buyout, citing a “lack of compelling value.” The company will now shift its full focus to executing its “A Bold New Chapter” turnaround strategy, which includes store closures, job cuts, and a renewed emphasis on its luxury brands.

To be fair, $25 per share wasn’t really a serious offer to begin with, but I do suspect a real estate play could happen here. Rather than a broad sale I would expect more incremental sales of 10, maybe 20 of the prime real estate annually as opposed to a mass sale of a large portfolio of mall-based properties.

RATINGS CHANGE:

This exercise did get me thinking about our position in Kohl’s (KSS), however … more specifically how their real estate is worth nowhere near that of Macy’s. I’ve had my doubts for a while, but this excuse to dig into the holdings and model the steady decline in the overall business has convinced me this stock is just a melting ice cube.

As such, I’m cutting it here, and moving it to SELL.

Friday, July 19, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 7 minutes long and covers:

  • Initial note
    • M&A divestitures, ratings changes, and the comments below.
  • Comments on recommended companies
    • Gannett (GCI) announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2024, prior to the open.
    • Adient (ADNT) will host a conference call before the open on August 6, 2024, to discuss its third-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results.
    • Western Union (WU) announced they will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second-quarter 2024 results after the close on July 30.
    • Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) announced its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders will be held via webcast on July 22, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. (ET).
    • Six Flags (FUN) will announce 2024 second-quarter Pre-Merger Results on Thursday, August 8.
    • Barnes Group Inc. (B) declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents ($0.16) per share, payable September 10, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2024.
    • Newell Brands (NWL) announced its second-quarter 2024 earnings results will be released Friday, July 26, 2024, prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET.
    • Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) announced that it will report its second-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after the market closes.
    • Fidelity Natl Info Services (FIS) will announce second-quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, prior to market open.
    • Baxter International (BAX) will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

Please know that while I don’t yet personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks – including the stocks mentioned in this note – that will materially change over time.

Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at mwarder@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits, we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.

Portfolio

Market CapRecommendationSymbolRec.
Issue		Price at
Rec.		Current Price *Current
Yield		Rating and Price Target
Small capGannett CompanyGCIAug 20179.22 $ 4.74 -Buy (9)
Small capDuluth HoldingsDLTHFeb 20208.68 $ 3.80 -Buy (20)
Small capDril-QuipDRQMay 202128.28 $ 17.24 -Buy (44)
Small capKopin CorpKOPNAug 20232.03 $ 1.09 -Buy (5)
Small capAmmo, Inc.POWWOct 20231.99 $ 1.71 -Buy (3.50)
Mid capMattelMATMay 201528.43 $ 16.34 -Buy (38)
Mid capAdient plcADNTOct 201839.77 $ 23.98 -Buy (55)
Mid capXerox HoldingsXRXDec 202021.91 $ 11.908.4%Buy (33)
Mid capViatrisVTRSFeb 202117.43 $ 11.704.1%Buy (26)
Mid capTreeHouse FoodsTHSOct 202139.43 $ 37.64 -Buy (60)
Mid capThe Western Union Co.WUDec 202116.40 $ 12.427.6%Buy (25)
Mid capBrookfield ReinsuranceBNREJan 202261.32 $ 46.200.7%Buy (93)
Mid capPolarisPIIFeb 2022105.78 $ 82.663.2%Buy (160)
Mid capGoodyear Tire & RubberGTMar 202216.01 $ 12.05 -Buy (24.50)
Mid capJanus Henderson GroupJHGJun 202227.17 $ 35.334.4%Buy (67)
Mid capSix Flags EntertainmentFUNDec 202238.62 $ 50.85 -Buy (60)
Mid capKohl’s CorporationKSSMar 202332.43 $ 21.439.3%Buy (50)
Mid capFrontier Group HoldingsULCCApr 20239.49 $ 3.57 -Buy (15)
Mid capAdvance Auto PartsAAPSep 202364.08 $ 59.871.7%Buy (98)
Mid capMohawk IndustriesMHKJan 2024103.11 $ 128.69 -Buy (165)
Mid capVF CorporationVFCMar 202416.24 $ 16.302.2%Buy (25)
Mid capBarnes GroupBApr 202436.55 $ 42.301.6%Buy (55)
Mid capFirst Quantum MineralsFMApr 202415.93 $ 16.261.6%Buy (40)
Mid capUnited States SteelXJun 202437.12 $ 37.610.5%Buy (55)
Mid capFoot LockerFLJul 202426.56 $ 25.050.0%Buy (55)
Large capGeneral ElectricGEJul 2007304.96 $ 159.470.2%Buy (160)
Large capNokia CorporationNOKMar 20158.02 $ 3.673.4%Buy (12)
Large capMacy’sMJul 201633.61 $ 16.533.4%Buy (25)
Large capNewell BrandsNWLJun 201824.78 $ 6.323.4%Buy (39)
Large capVodafone Group plcVODDec 201821.24 9.0711.3%Buy (32)
Large capBerkshire HathawayBRK.BApr 2020183.18 $ 435.15 -HOLD
Large capWestern Digital CorporationWDCOct 202038.47 $ 70.26 -HOLD (78)
Large capElanco Animal HealthELANApr 202127.85 $ 12.73 -Buy (44)
Large capWalgreens Boots AllianceWBAAug 202146.53 $ 11.069.0%Buy (70)
Large capVolkswagen AGVWAGYAug 202219.76 $ 12.057.6%Buy (70)
Large capWarner Bros DiscoveryWBDSep 202213.13 $ 8.63 -Buy (20)
Large capBayer AGBAYRYFeb 202315.41 $ 7.097.6%Buy (24)
Large capTyson FoodsTSNJun 202352.01 $ 59.283.3%Buy (78)
Large capAgnico Eagle MinesAEMNov 202349.80 $ 74.472.3%HOLD (75)
Large capFidelity Natl Info ServicesFISDec 202355.50 $ 75.162.7%Buy (85)
Large capBaxter InternationalBAXFeb 202438.79 $ 35.353.3%Buy (60)

