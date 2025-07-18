July 18, 2025

Inflation Won’t Retreat; Silver Benefits

Just when it looked like happy days were here again, volatility has reared its ugly head.

Granted, this week’s volatility spike was muted by historical standards, but relative to the ultra-low volatility of the last few weeks, it was enough to give pause for the bulls.

As has been true for this year’s volatility events to date, the catalyst was entirely self-inflicted by Washington in the form of a rumor from a senior White House official that Fed Chair Powell was “likely to be fired soon.” However, President Trump denied the report by stating it’s “highly unlikely” he’ll fire Powell, but it was enough to get traders talking.

Although the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) retreated from its post-rumor intraday high on Wednesday, it nearly reached 20 on an intraday basis. The 20 level has been the dividing line in the past year or so for separating an overall sanguine environment for stocks from a decidedly choppier one. It has increasingly become a widely watched benchmark among short-term traders, which means it has taken on a self-fulfilling aspect whenever VIX spikes above 20.

Of course, this is not a short-term trading-focused advisory, so I’m not terribly concerned by a minor bump higher in the market’s volatility backdrop. What I am monitoring, though, is whether we might be on the precipice of another news-driven environment (like the one we had in February to April) in which investors lose confidence as the rhetoric out of Washington grows decidedly more truculent on the tariff front.

Thankfully, stocks aren’t in this unfavorable position yet, and with liquidity still profuse and showing no signs of retreating, I think it’s premature to assume another such market “event” is imminent.

Unfortunately, however, another trend that has remained constant with no sign of abating is inflation. Just when it looked like it was going to retreat, its presence returned with gusto as evidenced by last month’s U.S. consumer price index (CPI), which showed a nearly 3% year-over-year jump—the highest annual inflation rate since February—while the monthly rate increased 0.3% from May.

It’s perhaps convenient for Washington that food and energy are excluded from the report, for these are two key areas where persistently high prices on the retail level continue to plague consumers. Not only has the nationwide gasoline price average at the pump remained well over $3 a gallon this year, but prices for certain food and other retail sales categories show no signs of falling but are, in some cases, increasing.

My own consumer inflation gauge measures the weekly average for 15 of the most commonly purchased staple items by shoppers, and as the latest chart shows (below), there was a spike higher in the last two weeks as prices for staples like bacon, bread, coffee, orange juice and underwear increased, while other staple items like breakfast cereals remained steady. (Egg prices, however, have come down in recent weeks.)

A couple of observations relating to inflation’s persistence are worth highlighting:



Stubbornly high retail prices are driving investors toward cheaper safe havens, including silver. As previously mentioned, the white metal is exceptionally undervalued versus gold, and participants are clearly moving into this market to hedge against an erosion of purchasing power. The rising consumer prices trend at least partly accounts for the recent reduction in consumer credit use (see chart below). With some retailers and lenders also tightening lending standards, a further acceleration of credit contraction could not only increase broad equity market volatility but also benefit safe havens like precious metals (especially silver, see PAAS commentary below) and other inflation-sensitive assets like energy, healthcare and consumer staples stocks.

On a positive note, the aforementioned trends have also benefited some of our more recent portfolio additions, including Dollar Tree (DLTR), which is benefiting from a growth in budget-conscious shoppers—even among higher-income groups.

As for how much the recent tariffs will drive inflation going forward, that is still open to conjecture. Most analysts agree there will be at least some tangible increase to consumer prices in the coming months, however, which would only serve to accelerate the inflationary trend while potentially further benefiting the sectors mentioned above.

In conclusion, metals, healthcare, energy and consumer staples stocks should generally benefit from the ongoing inflation problem. I envision that these sectors will constitute a growing portion of our new portfolio additions in the coming months, while benefiting our existing positions in these areas.

Friday, July 18, 2025, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 6 minutes and covers:



Rumor-driven volatility makes a sudden appearance this week, but liquidity remains supportive.

Inflation remains a major concern, which should benefit metals, healthcare and energy sectors.

Consumer staples also stand to benefit from inflation’s persistence going forward.

Final note

Pan American Silver (PAAS) a key beneficiary of a new safe-haven move into silver.



Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Alcoa (AA) this week reported Q2 results, which were led by revenue $3 billion that increased 3% from a year ago, with earnings of 39 cents that were in line with estimates.

The company said it maintained operational performance despite macro headwinds, including strong aluminum production in spite of lower alumina and aluminum pricing.

In the Aluminum segment, production increased 1% sequentially to 572,000 metric tons (Mt) primarily due to continued progress at two of its smelter restarts. Alumina production was flat sequentially at 2.4 million Mt.

Total aluminum shipments increased 4% sequentially, primarily due to the timing of shipments, while in the Alumina segment, third-party shipments of alumina increased 4% sequentially, primarily due to timing of shipments and increased trading.

Elsewhere on the tariff front, Alcoa redirected aluminum produced by the company’s Canadian smelters to customers outside the U.S. to mitigate additional tariff costs. Additionally, the company maintained active engagement with administrations, governments and policy makers, primarily in the U.S. and Canada, regarding the impacts of tariffs.

Looking ahead, management expects total 2025 Alumina segment production and shipments to remain unchanged from its prior projection of around 9.6 million Mt and around 13.2 million Mt, respectively.

Aluminum segment production is expected to remain unchanged from its prior projection of around 2.4 million Mt, with aluminum shipments of around 2.5 million Mt, down by about 0.1 million Mt from the prior projection (due to the reduced production at the San Ciprián smelter as a result of the delayed restart).

AA remains a Hold in the portfolio.

Despite a prevailing sense of skepticism among investors and analysts, the turnaround for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) continues apace.

Indeed, as a Seeking Alpha report recently noted concerning the Outback Steakhouse parent: “The general analyst vibe on [Bloomin’] is that the consumer backdrop is tough, with customers even pickier in their dining choices, and Outback not on the winning end of that trend.”

But the company is quietly making changes to facilitate a return to growth, including increased menu item reductions and labor improvements. During the Q1 earnings call, CEO Mike Spanos said:

“I don’t think it’s going to happen overnight. We didn’t get here overnight, and we’re very much in the early stages of the turnaround…We’re going to just keep making the right short-term decisions that enable our long-term success.”

He emphasized the company is streamlining menus, both on and off-premises, while removing items with a “low sales mix, low satisfaction scores, or items that do not travel well.” On that score, Outback’s spring menu had 10% fewer food items compared to a year ago. What’s more, by the end of this year, Outback’s menu item reduction is expected to be 15%.

Additionally, Outback is making improvements in terms of staffing levels and server-to-table station ratios. In the words of Spanos, “We want our managing partners coaching Outbackers and interacting with guests during peak hours to improve both the guest experience and throughputs.”

Q2 earnings are due out on August 6 (pre-market), with analysts having set a very low bar for the firm: Revenue is expected to come in 55% lower year-on-year, while earnings are expected to decrease 82%. However, given cautious consumer sentiment and prevailing macro headwinds, U.S. restaurant customer spending is generally holding up well this summer by all accounts.

Indeed, the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Performance Index (RPI) rose to 100.1 in May—expansion territory—marking improvements in sales and traffic, with June’s performance expected to be similar. All told, I believe we’ll likely see beats on both the top and bottom lines next month for Bloomin’.

BLMN remains a Buy in the portfolio.

Utility infrastructure services provider Centuri Holdings (CTRI) announced this week it has entered into a sixth amendment to its existing credit agreement, securing an $800 million term loan.

The amendment, dated July 9, 2025, involves Centuri Holdings, Centuri Group, Inc., Centuri Canada Division Inc., a group of lenders and Wells Fargo Bank as administrative agent. Under the revised agreement, Centuri joins as a borrower and several terms of the credit facility have been updated.

Key changes include the refinancing and full replacement of the previous term loan facility with a new $800 million term loan maturing on July 9, 2032. Of this amount, $94 million consists of new term loans used to refinance existing debt, while $706.4 million refinances existing term loans. The senior secured revolving credit facility has been increased from $400 million to $450 million, with its maturity extended from August 27, 2026, to July 9, 2030.

In related developments, Southwest Gas Holdings announced a secondary public offering of 9.5 million shares of Centuri, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1.425 million shares. Concurrently, Southwest Gas entered into an agreement to sell $22 million in Centuri shares to entities affiliated with Carl C. Icahn in a private placement.

CTRI remains a Hold in the portfolio.

GE Aerospace (GE) reported Q2 results before the market opened on Thursday. Revenue of $10.2 billion increased 24% from a year ago, while earnings of $1.66 beat estimates by 23 cents.

CEO H. Lawrence Culp commented:

“The GE Aerospace team delivered an excellent second quarter with free cash flow nearly doubling and more than 20% growth in orders, revenue, operating profit and EPS. We are raising our 2025 guidance and 2028 outlook, with our operating performance and robust commercial services outlook underpinning our higher revenue, earnings and cash growth expectations. Our team is using FLIGHT DECK to improve safety, quality, delivery and cost—always in that order—as we strive to provide unrivaled customer service and deliver on our roughly $175 billion backlog.”

Leading the bullish results was the firm’s Commercial Engines & Services (CES) segment, which reported orders of $11.7 billion that increased 28%, with services also increasing 28%. Revenue of $8 billion was up 30%, with services growing 29%, driven by spare parts and internal shop visit revenue. Equipment revenue grew 35%, as unit volume and price more than offset customer mix. Profit of $2.2 billion was up 33% as services volume, productivity and price more than offset investments and inflation.

For full-year 2025, CES now expects to deliver high-teens revenue growth and operating profit of around $8.1 billion, representing a roughly $1 billion of operating profit improvement year over year.

The Defense & Propulsion Technologies (DPT) segment saw Q2 orders of $2.9 billion that increased 24%. Revenue of $2.6 billion grew 7%. Defense & Systems revenue grew 6% as higher units and price more than offset engine mix and services. Profit of $362 million was up 5% as volume, productivity and price more than offset self-funding investments and inflation.

For 2025, DPT continues to expect to deliver mid-single-digit to high-single-digit revenue growth and around $1.2 billion in operating profit.

GE remains a Hold in the portfolio.

Earlier this week, consumer health firm Kenvue (KVUE) fired CEO Thibaut Mongon at the prompting of the company’s board as part of a broader strategic shake-up. Board member Kirk Perry was immediately named as interim CEO, according to Kevnue.

Several news outlets reported that the Kenvue board-led review was prompted by pressure from activist investors to enhance efficiency and profitability, particularly within its beauty and skin care divisions.

This lays, in the words of a Reuters report, “what some investors expect will be the groundwork for an eventual sale of the entire company or pieces of it.”

Kenvue was subject to some rather intense call option buying activity for much of the last few weeks, as traders with knowledge of the firm’s inner workings apparently had advance knowledge of the not-yet-announced management change. Shares of Kenvue rose by as much as 6% intraday in the wake of the announcement.

Activist investors Third Point and Toms Capital were among the buyers of Kenvue stock earlier this year, with Toms specifically pushing for a sale. Kenvue also settled a proxy fight with activist investor Starboard Value in March, appointing its CEO Jeffrey Smith to the board.

KVUE remains a Buy in the portfolio.

According to a recent report issued by London bullion supplier Sharps Pixley, silver’s “pent-up bullishness” is likely on the cusp of being fully released.

From at least March of this year, silver significantly underperformed gold, as reflected by the gold/silver ratio hitting a multi-year peak of 1:107 in April, from either side of 1:90 in Q1. “But,” said Sharps Pixley, “this may be changing as we roll into [summer], as the ratio has since fallen back” with the implication that silver’s pent-up bullishness is finally being unleashed.

Additional factors in support of silver’s nascent bull run include the still-high gold/ silver ratio, growing demand from electrification and tech sectors and a projected fifth consecutive year of supply deficits that, in the firm’s words, “could offset weak industrial sentiment and the lack of central bank support that gold has enjoyed.”

Moreover, managed funds trading Comex silver have started to increase their net long positions in silver again, the report said, with shorts also reducing their positions in recent months. “The fact shorts closed out positions while prices were trading sideways,” the report said, “suggests sentiment is getting more bullish overall.”

Silver’s bullish outlook, of course, favors our holding in Pan American Silver (PAAS), the share price of which has increased 38% year to date.

In other news, MAG Silver (MAG) shareholders have approved Pan America’s previously announced $2.1 billion acquisition of the company. The approval was given at a special shareholder meeting held last Thursday.

Under the terms of the arrangement, each MAG shareholder will receive, at their election: $20.54 in cash for each MAG share held and 0.755 of a common share in the capital of Pan American for each MAG share held.

PAAS remains a Hold in the portfolio.

Skydance Media CEO David Ellison has held preliminary talks to acquire The Free Press, an online news outlet, the New York Times reported last Friday.

The news comes as Skydance is seeking to close its $8.4 billion merger with Paramount Global (PARA), which is awaiting approval from the U.S. FCC.

The Free Press, co-founded by former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss, bills itself as a “platform committed to independent journalism.” According to the New York Times, Ellison and Weiss have discussed several potential collaborations, including “a role for Weiss in shaping CBS News’ editorial direction, though not in a managerial capacity.”

Paramount recently agreed to pay $16 million to resolve a civil suit filed by Donald Trump against Paramount subsidiary CBS News.

PARA remains a Hold in the portfolio.

A major Wall Street institution has just reiterated its Hold rating and price target for UiPath (PATH). Truist Securities maintains its cautious stance on the automation software provider, despite UiPath’s impressive gross profit margins of 83%.

Truist made adjustments to the firm’s quarterly estimates for fiscal year 2026, reducing Q2 free cash flow projections, which were “likely too aggressive post strong 1Q performance and in relation to Street.” However, consensus estimates put UiPath at “slightly undervalued” based on Fair Value calculations, with revenue anticipated to grow 9% year over year in this fiscal year and by the same amount in each of the next two years.

Truist’s key estimates for fiscal year 2026—including total revenue, annualized renewal run-rate, operating income and free cash flow—remain aligned with the company’s own guidance.

Truist further acknowledged UiPath is “making aggressive moves with its combination of automation robots, AI agents and orchestration in a single agnostic platform emphasizing security and governance,” but continues to maintain its Hold rating while looking for “evidence of a growth inflection.”

PATH remains a Buy in the portfolio.

I was just asked by a subscriber my opinion of investment bank Morgan Stanley’s comments concerning SiriusXM Holdings (SIRI).

The bank raised its price target to 22 a share (from a prior 21) on July 16. The ratings change was in response to U.S. tax changes that presumably improve the company’s near-term cash flow outlook.

Specifically, the White House’s “Big Beautiful Bill” bonus depreciation provision allows the company to immediately write off more of its capital expenditures. Consequently, Sirius expects substantially lower cash taxes in 2025 and 2026.

For its part, Morgan Stanley believes the tax relief will improve Sirius’s free cash flow (FCF) by 3% to 4% in the next two years. The improved FCF profile should provide Sirius with a better position to pay down debt.

While Morgan Stanley’s has assigned Sirius an “underweight” designation, seeing it as less attractive than many of its peers in the entertainment and broadcasting space, the average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 26.50, which comes closer into alignment with my favorable expectations for the company—especially given its deep value status, excellent FCF and attractive dividend yield (currently 4.6%).

Earnings are due out July 31 (during market), with analysts setting a fairly low bar, with revenue expected to decline 2% year-on-year, while EPS is projected to fall 5%.

SIRI maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

While Morgan Stanley is somewhat downbeat on Sirius, it’s far more upbeat on our holding in medical device maker Solventum (SOLV). The company received a ratings upgrade this week from the investment bank, from “equal weight” to “overweight.”

Analysts at Morgan Stanley pointed to “solid progress” in Solventum’s spinoff from 3M (MMM), along with a “highly compelling cash flow yield” based on several projections, including a potential earnings per share of nearly $9, over 20% above consensus, by 2028.

Consequently, Morgan Stanley raised Solventum’s target price to 103, from a previous 80 per share upside target.

SOLV remains a Buy in the portfolio.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec.

Issue Price at

Rec. Current Price * Current

Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Jul 2025 $9.00 $ 9.50 6.4% 6.0% Buy (20) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 21.00 0.0% 12.0% Hold Mid cap Paramount Global PARA Dec 2024 $10.45 $ 13.00 1.5% 24.0% Hold (14) Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 12.50 0.0% -9.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 28.30 1.4% 17.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 23.30 4.6% -5.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 11.20 0.0% -2.0% Buy (15) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 266.00 50.0% 36.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 471.00 0.0% 157.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 117.00 1.4% 135.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 30.40 1.3% -22.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 34.60 3.3% -21.0% Buy (55) Large cap Toast Inc. TOST Dec 2024 $43.00 $ 45.50 0.0% 6.0% Buy (70) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 22.00 3.8% -5.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 22.80 0.0% 9.0% Buy (50) Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 107.50 0.0% 34.0% Hold (120) Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 73.50 0.0% 1.0% Buy (85)

