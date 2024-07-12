July 12, 2024

Wells Fargo (WFC) kicked off the Cabot Turnaround Letter earnings season today, showing solid EPS of $1.33/share, which exceeded estimates by 4 cents. WFC also beat revenue estimates by $410M, coming in at $20.69B, but the stock is trading lower this morning as the company posted a 9% YoY decline in net interest. We moved this one to HOLD back in the May 27 issue at 60, and it just hasn’t quite been able to clear that prior high. Given that we have a 119% overall gain on this stock in the rear-view mirror, and that interest rates – and therefore WFC earnings – are only likely to go lower from here, we’re moving this one to SELL.

While we’re at it, we’re going to move our other bank stock – Capital One Financial (COF) – to SELL as well for the same reasons. They’re due to report earnings in a couple weeks, but the stock hasn’t quite been able to get up above Bruce’s 150 target. And with interest rates having peaked, there’s just no sense in chancing a 5-10% drawdown from here … nobody ever went broke taking profits.

And on an opposite note, I got a question from Andrew about our position in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) asking if we should take profits given that the stock is approaching Bruce’s price target. The truth is that I have mixed feelings on the matter. On one hand, I genuinely think the precious metals sector is about to RIP higher as interest rates come down. On the other hand, the multiple for AEM is so big compared to others in the sector that I’m moving it to HOLD.

If you want to lock in profits (not a bad idea) that can be accomplished either by selling a percentage of shares (25-50%) or applying a trailing stop of 10-20% and just HOLD while declining rates and a falling dollar cause precious metals to blast off. I suspect there is more torque to be had in smaller-cap gold and silver names – for instance, Catalyst Report member Coeur Mining (CDE), Endeavour Silver (EKX), or B2Gold (BTG) – while the more risk-averse among you might prefer to just downshift to the precious metals ETFs (GLD, SLV).

Friday, July 12, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 13 minutes long and covers:



Initial note

Earnings results, ratings changes, and some thoughts on rates, the dollar, and gold.

Comments on recommended companies

Dril-Quip (DRQ) announced that some previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon due to an error in the classification of inventory write-downs pertaining to $19.3 million related to the 2018 global strategic plan and $47.7 million from the 2021 global strategic plan. These items were incorrectly classified under “Restructuring and other charges” instead of “Cost of sales” as per ASC 420-10-S99-3 guidelines. Treehouse Foods (THS) will report financial results for its second quarter before the market open on Monday, August 5, 2024. Six Flags (FUN) completed its merger with Cedar Fair and is now trading under the ticker FUN. We adjusted historical entry prices and exit targets to reflect the new share structure and pricing in the tables below. Mohawk Industries (MHK) will announce 2Q results on Thursday, July 25 after the bell. U.S. Steel (X) will release financial results for the second quarter 2024 on Thursday, August 1, 2024, after the close. Nokia’s (NOK) second-quarter and half-year financial report on July 18, 2024, at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). Newell Brands (NWL) announced its second-quarter 2024 earnings results will be released Friday, July 26, 2024, prior to market open. Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) completed the divestiture of its aqua business to Merck Animal Health (MRK) for roughly $1.3 billion in cash, with over $1 billion available for paying down debt in Q3. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on September 12, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 21, 2024.



Please know that while I don’t yet personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks – including the stocks mentioned in this note – that will materially change over time.

Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at mwarder@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits, we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 $ 4.85 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 $ 3.81 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 $ 17.25 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 $ 1.01 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 $ 1.64 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 $ 16.93 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 $ 24.26 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 $ 10.95 9.1% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 $ 11.35 4.2% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 $ 37.94 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 $ 12.52 7.5% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Reinsurance BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 $ 45.07 0.7% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 $ 81.86 3.2% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 $ 11.41 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 $ 35.34 4.4% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment FUN Dec 2022 38.62 $ 52.92 - Buy (60) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 $ 22.81 8.8% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 $ 4.31 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 $ 63.07 1.6% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 $ 124.20 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 $ 13.57 2.7% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 $ 42.26 1.6% Buy (55) Mid cap First Quantum Minerals FM Apr 2024 15.93 $ 19.17 1.6% Buy (40) Mid cap United States Steel X Jun 2024 37.12 $ 39.20 0.5% Buy (55) Mid cap Foot Locker FL Jul 2024 26.56 $ 25.12 0.0% Buy (55) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 $ 160.93 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 $ 4.00 3.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 $ 19.28 3.4% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 $ 6.13 3.4% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 $ 9.19 11.1% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 $ 423.81 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 $ 55.71 2.5% SELL Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 $ 78.85 - HOLD (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 $ 13.74 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 $ 11.41 8.8% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 $ 12.50 7.4% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 $ 7.42 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 $ 137.69 1.7% SELL Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 $ 7.32 7.4% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 $ 57.21 3.4% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 $ 74.86 2.3% HOLD (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 $ 76.07 2.7% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 $ 35.37 3.3% Buy (60)

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.