July 11, 2025

In today’s note, we discuss pertinent developments for some of the stocks in the portfolio, including Alcoa (AA), Centuri Holdings (CTRI), Dollar Tree (DLTR), GE Aerospace (GE), Intel (INTC) and Paramount Global (PARA).

Alcoa (AA) could benefit from Canadian support for aluminum makers.

Centuri Holdings (CTRI) continues to grow its impressive contract pipeline.

Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Canada has discussed offering financial support to large aluminum producers like Rio Tinto impacted by Washington’s 50% tariff on imports of the metal, especially if they persist beyond the near term.

Aluminum Association of Canada CEO Jean Simard told Reuters last week that the proposal could support the country’s industrial metals sector in the event that Ottawa is unable to reach a planned deal with its key trading partner by July 21.

Although the major aluminum producers operating in Canada do not have liquidity problems, Simard said, “a 50% U.S. tariff on aluminum imports would inevitably have an impact on finances if it continues longer term.”

Around half of all aluminum used in the U.S. is imported, with the vast majority coming from Canada, according to Mining.com.

While the discussions in Canada won’t directly benefit producers like Alcoa (AA), the American aluminum giant operates smelters in Canada, which means the Canadian government’s support for the industry could indirectly help the company’s operations (particularly if Alcoa’s Canadian operations lobby for inclusion in the proposed government support programs).

Moreover, if Canada boosts support for its producers, it may keep Canadian output of aluminum strong, partially offsetting the impact on North American supply chains and helping sustain volumes, which is another indirect potential benefit for Alcoa’s global business.

As an aside, Q2 earnings for Alcoa are due out next Wednesday (post-market), with analysts predicting a 140% year-on-year bottom line increase, to 38 cents a share.

AA remains a Hold in the portfolio.

Utility infrastructure services provider Centuri Holdings (CTRI) continues to build on its already sizable contracts pipeline, with more than $550 million in new customer awards announced this week.

The company is expanding its presence in key markets, building both natural gas and electric infrastructure for its utility customers. The revenue value of the announced awards largely reflects a significant multi-year contract renewal for one of the largest regulated combination utilities in the U.S., with strategic expansion into adjacent territories.

The total also includes a contract to build a renewable natural gas facility in the Northeast, the fourth of its kind for Centuri’s union electric division, where the company will serve as the lead project delivery contractor.

CTRI remains a Hold in the portfolio.

Earlier this week, Dollar Tree (DLTR) announced the completion of the previously announced sale of its Family Dollar business segment to Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management for an aggregate base purchase price of $1.1 billion in cash. Net proceeds from the sale are estimated to total approximately $800 million.

As a standalone company, Dollar Tree expects to continue to grow through compelling initiatives like its expanded assortment, new store growth and attracting new customers.

Separately, Dollar Tree said on Wednesday that its board has replenished the company’s prior share repurchase authorization to an aggregate amount of $2.5 billion, reflecting the limit previously approved by the board in September 2021.

DLTR remains a Hold in the portfolio.

GE Aerospace (GE) was informed by the U.S. Department of Commerce that it can restart jet engine shipments to China’s state-owned aircraft manufacturer COMAC.

According to Reuters, the license suspensions lifted for the company affect LEAP-1C engines to COMAC for its C919 single-aisle aircraft, plus GE’s CF34 engine for COMAC’s C909 regional jet.

The C919 is made in China but many of its components come from overseas, and COMAC depends on GE Aerospace-made engines for its C919 aircraft – a jet model that seeks to rival Boeing and Airbus in the single-aisle market.

Additionally, the Commerce Department’s decision, along with other recent moves such as the lifting of restrictions on exports to China for chip design software developers and ethane producers, has been welcomed by analysts as a sign of easing trade tensions between both nations.

In other news, GE Aerospace announced this week that it has reached a multi-year service agreement with China Airlines that covers the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of GE9X engines for the airline’s 14 new Boeing 777X aircraft.

China Airlines, a leading Taiwan-based carrier, has been a GE Aerospace customer since 1999 when it first purchased GE CF6-80C2 powered Boeing 747-400 aircraft. China Airlines has previously signed service agreements with GE Aerospace for GE90 and GEnx to provide services for its B777-300ER and B787 fleet.

Q2 earnings for GE Aerospace are due out next Thursday (pre-market).

GE remains a Hold in the portfolio.

According to The Oregonian newspaper, Intel (INTC) plans to reduce its workforce in Oregon by 529 employees by July 15, in an initial wave of cuts that will eventually add up to thousands of employees.

“Removing organizational complexity and empowering our engineers will enable us to better serve the needs of our customers and strengthen our execution,” Intel said, according to The Oregonian.

It was reported in April that Intel planned to reduce its global workforce by 20,000, or 20%.

In other news on Thursday, Intel announced the pricing of a previously disclosed secondary public offering of 50 million shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are being sold by Intel Overseas Funding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel, at 16.50 per share.

The selling stockholder has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7.5 million shares, with the offering expected to close on July 11 (today).

In addition, Mobileye has agreed to repurchase 6,231,985 shares of its Class A common stock from the seller at the same 16.50 per share price, with the repurchase set to occur concurrently with the offering’s closing.

INTC remains a Buy in the portfolio.

In a move that was supported by Paramount Global (PARA), as represented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, an appellate court has struck down the FTC’s “click-to-cancel” rule requiring businesses to make it as easy for consumers to cancel subscriptions as it was to sign up, citing flaws in the rulemaking process.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit noted that the FTC did not issue a preliminary regulatory analysis of the costs and benefits of the rule, which was set to take effect on July 14. The analysis is a requirement for rules that will have an annual effect on the national economy of $100M or more.

The rule was passed under former Democratic Chair Lina Khan as part of a crackdown on deceptive subscription practices.

PARA remains a Hold in the portfolio.

RATINGS CHANGES: None this week.

NEW POSITIONS: None this week.

Friday, July 11, 2025 Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 8 minutes and covers:



Sector rotation out of momentum suggests turnarounds are coming back into fashion.

Leading indicators support the bulls, as well as our portfolio.

Currently, retail stocks are in good shape with short interest a positive factor.

Final note

Macy’s (M) and Target (TGT) stand to benefit from retail sector tailwinds.



Market Outlook

After endless months of waiting, it looks like finally, the market is beginning to favor turnaround stocks!

With the momentum trade being the dominant theme on Wall Street for much of this year, a rotation out of trendy growth stocks and into lagging, underappreciated names is now apparently underway.

Of course, this was bound to happen at some point as the bromide “every dog has his day” definitely applies where the market is concerned. Regardless, it’s gratifying to finally have our patience rewarded in what has largely been a sluggish environment for turnarounds.

Given that the white-hot segments of the market like info tech, industrials, financials and utilities are among the S&P 500 index sectors closest to their respective all-time highs, it makes sense from a contrarian perspective that the groups furthest from their highs are now becoming more favored. These include some of the sectors we’ve been emphasizing in recent months, including energy, healthcare and consumer discretionary (see chart below).

Source: Bloomberg via First Trust

What’s more, the rotation from momentum to value has been categorical as a broad array of sectors and industry groups have lately participated in it. Leadership has been especially pronounced in the healthcare sector—biotechs in particular—in recent days, with industrial, materials and transportation stocks increasingly showing strength.

With the broad market dynamic reversing from a top-heavy to a bottom-up affair, it provides greater confidence that the latest show of strength is sustainable. Confirming this outlook are the leading indicators, which continue to favor the bulls.

Throughout the steady rising trend of the last few weeks, internal momentum has been strong with new 52-week highs on the NYSE typically outnumbering new lows by a three-to-one ratio or greater on most days; moreover, the new lows have remained steadfastly below 40 almost every day in a sign that internal selling pressure is non-existent right now.

The financially sensitive broker/dealer and bank stocks have also been leaders throughout the post-correction recovery, and cryptocurrencies and related ETFs have also led the equity market higher (which is ideal since it shows a willingness among large speculators to embrace risk).

More importantly, liquidity as measured by the high-yield and investment-grade bond market has been supportive for stocks, while the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) continues to push higher in a sign that liquidity is plentiful.

Perhaps most gratifying is the recent inclusion of the economically-sensitive retail stocks, many of which took their time in joining the major averages in recovering their former highs. Now that retail stocks across the board are breaking out, we can truly say it’s an all-inclusive market, with a growing number of defensive-oriented names being exchanged for the riskier consumer discretionary stocks.

With that said, let’s turn our attention to the retail sector, which I regard as containing some of the most attractive stocks with turnaround potential right now. Unsurprisingly, many of these names have the added attraction of massive short interest buildups as a result of the negative sentiment that still surrounds the sector over the tariff outlook. The rallies among retail stocks lately are starting to ignite what could be a vibrant short-covering event across the sector.

One of those interesting retail sector turnaround stories is a once-vibrant name that seems to have been forgotten by most investors, Macy’s (M). The department store retailer is in the early-to-mid stages of its turnaround, with closures of underperforming stores and leadership structure changes underway—but with evident signs of success already apparent in store refreshes and in its luxury business (mainly through the luxury store Bloomingdale’s and the beauty products Bluemercury brands).

For instance, Macy’s has been refocusing its efforts on designer fragrances by offering higher-end labels like Dior, Cartier and Chanel, albeit with a more accessible price tag for the average shopper. Additionally, the retailer is focused on mini store-in-store concepts (similar to what Target is doing with Ulta Beauty and what Kohl’s has done with Sephora).

Along with closing down underperforming stores, Macy’s has refreshed about 50–125 “go-forward” stores out of a target of more than 350. Moreover, recent executive changes are working to quickly implement the firm’s strategic initiatives for a return to growth.

All told, the store is managing costs, repurchasing shares again and investing strategically, which point to the eventual success for its strategic execution. A recent short interest spike in the shares, moreover, could serve to fuel a rally as the market begins to appreciate the turnaround story here.

Next up for consideration is Target (TGT), the well-known general retailer with a focus on providing a curated, on-trend assortment of merchandise.

In the last three years, the company has faced steep declines due to inventory control mistakes, poor in-store execution, shrinking traffic, political backlash and macroeconomic headwinds. In response to these problems, management has unveiled a multi-year, multi-pronged recovery strategy.

As part of the turnaround plan, Target is actively remodeling its stores while modernizing its supply chains to address the empty shelves problem of recent years. An additional focus on digital enhancements and omnichannel fulfillment is also being pursued (to good effect so far).

Management is also revamping merchandising with thousands of new private-label offerings and exclusive brands, including the aforementioned in-store partnerships (including Warby Parker and Ulta Beauty) in an attempt at reclaiming its formerly illustrious “Tarzhay” allure.

Finally, the firm is embracing AI and automation in its ongoing efforts to improve inventory management, reduce shrink and expand product availability.

Aside from the luxury focus, Target sells many essential items, which adds to the allure, and the market seems to like what it’s seeing right now. This includes recent boosts to traffic and sales resulting from its store remodeling projects (tariff challenges notwithstanding). A significant short interest increase over the last year (see chart below) is another potential positive for the stock from a near-term perspective.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Jul 2025 $9.00 $ 10.20 5.9% 13.0% Buy (20) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 21.60 0.0% 16.0% Hold Mid cap Paramount Global PARA Dec 2024 $10.45 $ 12.80 1.6% 23.0% Hold (14) Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 13.00 0.0% -6.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 29.30 1.4% 21.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 24.50 4.3% 0.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 11.50 0.0% 1.0% Buy (15) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 253.00 0.6% 30.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 478.00 0.0% 161.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 118.20 1.4% 137.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 31.60 1.3% -19.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 37.00 3.1% -16.0% Buy (55) Large cap Toast Inc. TOST Dec 2024 $43.00 $ 44.30 0.0% 3.0% Buy (70) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 21.00 3.9% -10.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 24.00 0.0% 14.0% Buy (50) Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 108.50 0.0% 36.0% Hold (120) Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 76.00 0.0% 4.0% Buy (85)

