January 12, 2024

In today’s note, we discuss the earnings reports from Wells Fargo (WFC). Please note that our comments on Well’s earnings didn’t make it into the podcast.

Comments On Earnings

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) – Wells Fargo is one of the nation’s largest banks. Under its previously weak leadership, the company never fully recovered from the 2009 financial crisis and its loose compliance culture led to a fake accounts scandal and other reputation-tarnishing problems. Also, like all banks, Wells is struggling with secular pressure on most of its profit drivers. The bank is further weighed down by regulatory costs including a cap on its asset size. Under CEO Charles Scharf, the bank is aggressively restructuring its operations, cost structure and regulatory compliance.

Wells reported a reasonable quarter that showed incremental net interest income pressure and higher credit costs, partly offset by controlled expenses aside from one-time costs like the FDIC special assessment. For the full year, Wells is making progress, as its return on equity increased to 11.0% from 7.8% in 2022. Wells’ capital remains strong and ticked higher to 11.4% CET1, even as it repurchased $2.4 billion of shares in the quarter. The bank has a lot of work ahead to hit its 15% sustained return on tangible capital (was 13.3% in the fourth after adjustments). The shares trade at about 121% of the updated tangible book value of $39.23. We are keeping our Buy rating on Wells shares.

The bank’s deposit base was stable with no incremental losses, but the mix continued to shift toward interest-bearing deposits and away from interest-free deposits. Loan growth remains elusive. These moves helped trim net interest income by 5% from a year ago and 3% from the third quarter. The net interest margin fell to 2.92% from 3.03% in the third quarter and 3.14% a year ago. Wells’ core business is making lower profits on differences in interest rates, although we have no insight into the effect of directly related fees, which are a hidden source of added margins, as it were.

Fee income rose from nearly all major buckets. After removing a variety of one-time costs, personnel and non-personnel expenses each rose 2% - we’d consider these “wins” given the bank’s added regulatory costs. For 2024, Wells provided expectations for another 2% decline in expenses.

Credit card numbers like volumes charged at point-of-sale and number of new accounts jumped, but we’re not convinced these are favorable trends. Money is a commodity and gaining market share can readily be equivalent to lower profitability. Curiously, automobile lending fell sharply.

Wells got more aggressive about charge-offs, perhaps clearing house for 2024. Charge-offs of $1.25 billion rose nearly 50% from the prior quarter and were more than double the year-ago amount. Loss reserves were essentially unchanged from the third quarter, as new provisions largely matched charge-offs. As a percent of total assets, reserves were a reasonably healthy 1.61%, up fractionally from the third quarter and up meaningfully from 1.42% a year ago. Non-performing assets increased fractionally, to 0.90% of total loans, compared to the third quarter.

In the quarter, revenues increased 2% and were in line with estimates. Adjusted earnings of $1.29/share fell 12% from a year ago but were 19% above estimates.

Friday, January 12, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 8 minutes and covers:



Comments on recommended companies

Walgreens (WBA) – Paying $360 million to settle a lawsuit Bayer AG (BAYRY) – Leadership changes at crop science unit Wells Fargo (WFC) – Pressing fight against Basel Endgame rules Newell Brands (NWL) – Reorganization moves turnaround forward.

Elsewhere in the markets

Comments on SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs A few words on forecasting.

Final note

A few favorable comments on Michigan football (painful as it is to say them).



Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 2.38 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 5.30 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 20.47 - Buy (44) Small cap L.B. Foster FSTR Jul 2023 13.60 21.99 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 2.26 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 2.10 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 18.29 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 33.64 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 16.07 6.2% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 12.07 4.0% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 41.15 - Buy (60) Mid cap Kaman Corporation KAMN Nov 2021 37.41 23.03 3.5% Buy (57) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 12.05 7.8% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Re BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 39.10 0.7% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 88.62 2.9% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 13.20 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 29.05 5.4% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 24.68 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 26.73 7.5% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 5.25 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 62.43 1.6% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 - Buy (165) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 129.83 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 3.50 3.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 18.62 3.6% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 8.75 3.2% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 8.61 11.8% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 363.34 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 49.04 2.9% Buy (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 50.60 - Buy (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 15.49 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 24.03 4.2% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 13.49 6.8% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 10.54 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 128.34 1.9% Buy (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 9.36 5.8% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 54.28 3.6% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 51.63 3.1% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 62.30 3.3% Buy (85)

Disclosure: The chief analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter personally holds shares of every Rated recommendation. The chief analyst may purchase securities discussed in the “Purchase Recommendation” section or sell securities discussed in the “Sell Recommendation” section but not before the fourth day after the recommendation has been emailed to subscribers. However, the chief analyst may purchase or sell securities mentioned in other parts of the Cabot Turnaround Letter at any time. Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at bruce@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.