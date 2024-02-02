February 2, 2024

In today’s note, we discuss the recent earnings reports from Janus Henderson Group (JHG) and Polaris (PII). Our note also includes the monthly Catalyst Report and a summary of the February edition of the Cabot Turnaround Letter, which was published on Wednesday.

We encourage you to look through the Catalyst Report. This report is a listing of all of the companies that have reported a catalyst in the past month. These catalysts include new CEOs, activist activity, spin-offs and other possible game-changers. We source many of our feature recommendations from this list. You will find it nowhere else on Wall Street.

In this month’s edition of the Cabot Turnaround Letter, we focus exclusively on spin-offs. Spin-offs should be part of every turnaround investor’s toolkit, as they can provide outstanding investment opportunities. We discuss why companies undertake spin-offs, what an “ideal” spin-off might look like, and how management is a key risk in a spin-off. We examine seven attractive spin-offs.

Our Buy recommendation this month, Baxter International (BAX), will be involved in a spin-off transaction later this year, not as the spun-off company but as the parent of a spin-off. We believe this side of the transaction offers contrarian investors an opportunity to buy an out-of-favor company that will have much better fundamentals, partly resulting from the separation.

Comments on Earnings

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) – Janus is a global investment management company focused on publicly-traded equities and bonds. The 2017 merger of Denver-based Janus Capital Group and London-based Henderson Group was unsuccessful on most counts. Activist Trian Partners, the firm’s largest shareholder with a 19% stake, is pressing a major overhaul by replacing the CEO and taking two board seats. Janus is highly profitable, has a fortress balance sheet and pays a generous dividend.

Janus uncorked an impressively strong quarter compared to a year ago and consensus estimates. A rebound in performance fees, encouraging stability in asset outflows and a strong equity market boosted revenues while expenses were somewhat contained – this combination boosted the operating margin by 3.9 percentage points. The performance of its funds is incrementally improving, which is key to Janus’ turnaround. Cash flow was strong and the balance sheet remains solid with net cash of $864 million.

From a big-picture perspective, Janus is a cash flow machine that mostly needs to maintain its profits to be valuable to shareholders. This machine worked again in 2023. Full-year earnings of $435 million matched last year’s $434 million. This allowed Janus to tick up its dividend and repurchase about 1.4% of its shares – returning $321 million in cash to investors. What would drive the stock to our 41 price target is higher assets (particularly if resulting from better investment product performance) and stabilized expenses.

We notice that the fully diluted share count (which includes stock options) didn’t decline, suggesting that the company is issuing options that fully offset the repurchases. From an economic perspective, Janus’ $62 million in buybacks is an expense that would reduce full year adjusted income by about 14%. We’re not highly concerned about this, but investors should be aware that value is being transferred to employees in a subtle way.

All-in, the turnaround under new CEO Ali Dibadj is making progress. We like the strategy, but more improvements are needed from investment performance. The value of better performance can be seen by how asset flows were helped by strong 3Q performance (weak 4Q performance will probably nick 1Q24 flows).

In the quarter, revenues rose 12% and were 10% above estimates. Adjusted earnings of $0.82/share rose 34% and were 49% above estimates.

Polaris (PII) – Shares of this high-quality manufacturer of powersports equipment like off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles and boats fell out-of-favor due to concerns over a post-stimulus falloff in demand as well as supply chain disruptions. We believe the company’s long-term prospects remain intact. Polaris produces strong profits and free cash flow, has a solid balance sheet, and a strong, shareholder-friendly management team.

Polaris reported weak results compared to a year ago and estimates. Demand is weakening and margins are being nicked by rising promotional expenses, higher warranty costs and higher finance costs for its distribution channel. The 2024 outlook is for further incremental revenue and profit weakness but stable cash flow. A $150 million cost-cutting program will help the company’s efforts to maintain margins. Polaris’ core offroad/snow mobile business is reasonably healthy.

The company overall remains decently profitable, generates strong enough free cash flow and has a solid balance sheet, so we are not worried about failure. And, the valuation is depressed at 6.6x estimated 2024 EBITDA. However, we are unlikely to see a meaningful recovery in the shares until demand improves, which could be a ways away. For now, we remain patient but uninspired.

Polaris raised its quarterly dividend by 1 cent, to $0.66/share.

In the quarter, revenues fell 5% but were about 2% above estimates. Adjusted earnings of $1.98/share fell 43% and were 24% below estimates. Adjusted EBITDA of $235 million fell 31% from a year ago and was 17% below estimates.

Friday, February 2, 2024 Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 11 minutes and covers:



Comments on earnings

Comments on recommended companies

Bayer AG (BAYRY) – Loses a pesticide lawsuit. Fidelity National Info Service (FIS) – Sale of 55% stake in Worldpay is done. Western Digital (WDC) – Restart of merger talks with SK Hynix? Dril-Quip (DRQ) – Weak on news of Saudi capacity limits Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) – Success with Lamborghinis

Elsewhere in the markets

Macro: focus on the season, not tomorrow afternoon’s temperature

Final note

Stunning amount of momentum in Magnificent Seven stocks.



Please know that I personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks, including the stocks mentioned in this note.

The Catalyst Report

Continuing a trend from December, several pharma companies announced large biotech acquisitions in January. GSK (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Sanofi (SNY) each announced biotech acquisitions worth at least $1 billion, while Merck (MRK) announced a $680 million deal. Novartis (NVS) terminated its $10 billion deal for Cytokinetics (CYTK).

The restaurant industry had several catalysts, including new CEOs at Wendy’s (WEN), BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) and Shake Shack (SHAK), and the new CEO at Restaurant Brands (QSR) is driving an acquisition of franchisee Carrol’s Restaurant Group (TAST).

The Catalyst Report is a proprietary monthly report that is unique on Wall Street. It is an extensive listing of companies that have experienced a recent strategic event, such as new leadership, a spin-off transaction, interest from an activist investor, emergence from bankruptcy, and others. An effective catalyst can jump-start a struggling company toward a more prosperous future.

This list is intended to be comprehensive. While not all catalysts are meaningful, some can bring much-needed positive changes to out-of-favor companies.

One highly effective way to use this tool is to pair the names with weak stocks. Combining these two traits can generate a short list of high-potential turnaround investment candidates. The spreadsheet indicates these companies with an asterisk (*), some of which are highlighted below. Market caps reflect current market prices.

here.

The following catalyst-driven stocks look interesting:

Holcim Ltd (HCMLY) $46 billion market cap – This Swiss-based cement and construction materials maker announced that it will spin off its North American operations in 2025. With a valuation of as high as $30 billion, this deal will be worth watching. We’re familiar with Holcim as it was a previously recommended name which produced a 48% return.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Talen Energy (TLNE) $3.9 billion market cap – This company recently emerged from bankruptcy. Talen is an independent power producer with a fleet heavily weighted toward nuclear power and carbon-light natural gas turbines. What adds to the intrigue is that the company is building a data center to be powered by one of its nuclear facilities, offering the potential for fixed-cost and highly reliable power for this critical use. The shares have run up a bit since its bankruptcy exit, but there is likely considerably more upside if the strategy successfully plays out.

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 2.50 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 5.01 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 20.26 - Buy (44) Small cap L.B. Foster FSTR Jul 2023 13.60 23.03 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 1.84 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 2.25 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 18.27 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 35.89 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 18.54 5.4% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 11.87 4.0% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 42.90 - Buy (60) Mid cap Kaman Corporation KAMN Nov 2021 37.41 45.21 1.8% SELL Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 12.73 7.4% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Re BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 38.84 0.7% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 90.64 2.9% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 14.04 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 30.03 5.2% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 25.48 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 26.25 7.6% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 5.31 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 69.24 1.4% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 110.02 - Buy (165) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 135.41 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 3.59 3.3% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 18.44 3.6% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 8.47 3.3% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 8.73 11.7% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 386.44 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 48.73 2.9% Buy (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 57.40 - Buy (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 14.79 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 23.25 4.3% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 14.24 6.5% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 10.46 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 134.56 1.8% Buy (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 7.78 6.9% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 56.63 3.5% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 50.61 3.2% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 62.87 3.3% Buy (85)

