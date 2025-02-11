February 11, 2025

Sell Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Fidelity National (FIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.40 a share that beat estimates by 3% and revenue of $2.6 billion that disappointed expectations by 1%. However, the company’s sales and earnings outlook were a lot less than investors were expecting, which prompted a massive 17% sell-off in the stock.

For Q1, Fidelity National guided for EPS of $1.20 at the midpoint, or 6% below consensus, while expected revenue of $2.5 billion was 3% below consensus. Moreover, management expects full-year 2025 revenue and earnings to be below Wall Street’s consensus expectations.

This stock is a legacy member of the portfolio and was initiated in December 2023 by one of my predecessors at 55.50 a share, meaning it’s still up by 24% from the initial purchase price. As I have no desire to hold this particular stock down to a potential loss, I’m recommending that we sell the remaining half of our position in FIS (after our previous half-position profit was taken back in September). SELL

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

