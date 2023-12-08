Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
December 8, 2023

There were no earnings reports or ratings changes this week.

Bruce Kaser

Friday, December 8, 2023, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 8 minutes and covers:

  • Comments on recommended companies
    • Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) – surges on several pieces of favorable news.
    • Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) – union agreement could bolster turnaround.
    • Nokia (NOK) – loses AT&T’s mobile gear business.
    • General Electric (GE) – shares reach five-year high.
    • Wells Fargo (WFC) – taking large fourth-quarter severance charges.
    • Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) – incremental good news, and our thoughts on vertical integration in the healthcare industry.
    • Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) – gold reaches record high.
  • Elsewhere in the market
    • Year-end rally in value stocks.
    • Magnificent Seven obscure stealth bear and bull market.

Please know that I personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks, including the stocks mentioned in this note.

Market CapRecommendationSymbolRec. IssuePrice at Rec.Current Price *Current YieldRating and Price Target
Small capGannett CompanyGCIAug 20179.22 1.92- Buy (9)
Small capDuluth HoldingsDLTHFeb 20208.68 5.07- Buy (20)
Small capDril-QuipDRQMay 202128.28 20.94- Buy (44)
Small capL.B. FosterFSTRJul 202313.60 19.48- Buy (44)
Small capKopin CorpKOPNAug 20232.03 1.58- Buy (5)
Small capAmmo, Inc.POWWOct 20231.99 2.03- Buy (3.50)
Mid capMattelMATMay 201528.43 19.10- Buy (38)
Mid capAdient plcADNTOct 201839.77 32.99- Buy (55)
Mid capXerox HoldingsXRXDec 202021.91 14.611.7%Buy (33)
Mid capViatrisVTRSFeb 202117.43 9.761.2%Buy (26)
Mid capTreeHouse FoodsTHSOct 202139.43 41.96- Buy (60)
Mid capKaman CorporationKAMNNov 202137.41 21.640.9%Buy (57)
Mid capThe Western Union Co.WUDec 202116.40 11.832.0%Buy (25)
Mid capBrookfield ReBNREJan 202261.32 35.840.4%Buy (93)
Mid capPolarisPIIFeb 2022105.78 89.87- Buy (160)
Mid capGoodyear Tire & RubberGTMar 202216.01 14.02- Buy (24.50)
Mid capJanus Henderson GroupJHGJun 202227.17 26.981.4%Buy (67)
Mid capSix Flags EntertainmentSIXDec 202222.60 24.85- Buy (35)
Mid capKohl’s CorporationKSSMar 202332.43 23.902.1%Buy (50)
Mid capFrontier Group HoldingsULCCApr 20239.49 4.81- Buy (15)
Mid capAdvance Auto PartsAAPSep 202364.08 56.251.8%Buy (98)
Large capGeneral ElectricGEJul 2007304.96 119.480.1%Buy (160)
Large capNokia CorporationNOKMar 20158.02 3.100.7%Buy (12)
Large capMacy’sMJul 201633.61 16.991.0%Buy (25)
Large capNewell BrandsNWLJun 201824.78 8.400.8%Buy (39)
Large capVodafone Group plcVODDec 201821.24 8.842.9%Buy (32)
Large capBerkshire HathawayBRK.BApr 2020183.18 352.70- HOLD
Large capWells Fargo & CompanyWFCJun 202027.22 45.400.8%Buy (64)
Large capWestern Digital CorporationWDCOct 202038.47 47.31- Buy (78)
Large capElanco Animal HealthELANApr 202127.85 12.77- Buy (44)
Large capWalgreens Boots AllianceWBAAug 202146.53 22.912.1%Buy (70)
Large capVolkswagen AGVWAGYAug 202219.76 13.321.7%Buy (70)
Large capWarner Bros DiscoveryWBDSep 202213.13 10.82- Buy (20)
Large capCapital One FinancialCOFNov 202296.25 115.380.5%Buy (150)
Large capBayer AGBAYRYFeb 202315.41 8.531.6%Buy (24)
Large capTyson FoodsTSNJun 202352.01 51.541.0%Buy (78)
Large capAgnico Eagle MinesAEMNov 202349.80 52.513.0%Buy (75)
Large capFidelity Natl Info ServicesFISDec 202355.50 58.923.5%Buy (85)

Disclosure: The chief analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter personally holds shares of every Rated recommendation. The chief analyst may purchase securities discussed in the “Purchase Recommendation” section or sell securities discussed in the “Sell Recommendation” section but not before the fourth day after the recommendation has been emailed to subscribers. However, the chief analyst may purchase or sell securities mentioned in other parts of the Cabot Turnaround Letter at any time. Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at bruce@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.
Bruce Kaser
Bruce Kaser
Bruce Kaser has more than 25 years of value investing experience in managing institutional portfolios, mutual funds and private client accounts. He has led two successful investment platform turnarounds, co-founded an investment management firm, and was principal of a $3 billion (AUM) employee-owned investment management company.
