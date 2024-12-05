December 5, 2024

Sell a Quarter of American Airlines (AAL)

I’m recommending that we sell a quarter of our position in American Airlines (AAL).

The stock rallied 17% on Thursday on positive airline trend news, and the position is up nearly 30% since first being added to the portfolio in late October. Both American Airlines and its competitor, Southwest Airlines, provided bullish forecasts for the holiday travel season today, which was the catalyst for the latest show of strength across the broader airline industry.

Specifically, American disclosed that it raised its Q4 adjusted earnings forecast to a midpoint of 65 cents a share, up 30 cents from the previous forecast. This compares favorably to the consensus estimate for Q4 adjusted EPS of 39 cents.

After taking the partial profit, we’ll retain the remaining three-quarter position with a “hold” rating. SELL A QUARTER.

