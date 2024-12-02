December 2, 2024

Sell a Quarter of Super Hi International Holding (HDL)

I’m recommending that we sell a quarter of our position in Super Hi International Holding (HDL).

The stock popped 21% on Friday on no news in particular. The rally follows last Monday’s mixed Q3 earnings results, which featured revenue of nearly $200 million that increased 15% from a year ago, plus EPS of six cents that missed estimates by six cents.

After taking the partial profit, we’ll retain the remaining three-quarters position with a “hold” rating. SELL A QUARTER

