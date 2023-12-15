There were no earnings reports or ratings changes this week.
Friday, December 15, 2023 Subscribers-Only Podcast:
Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.
Today’s podcast is about 5 minutes and covers:
- Comments on recommended companies
- Macy’s (M) – Receives $21/share all-cash takeover offer.
- Nokia (NOK) – Cuts 2026 margin target due to mobile weakness but rest of company seems fine.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) – Considering an IPO of UK Boots retail pharmacy business.
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) – Interesting video on gold. Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7UikzYdgTc.
- Elsewhere in the market
- Loose bull in New Jersey train station is perfect analogy for stock market.
Please know that I personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks, including the stocks mentioned in this note.
|Market Cap
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|Rec. Issue
|Price at Rec.
|Current Price *
|Current Yield
|Rating and Price Target
|Small cap
|Gannett Company
|GCI
|Aug 2017
|9.22
|2.41
|-
|Buy (9)
|Small cap
|Duluth Holdings
|DLTH
|Feb 2020
|8.68
|5.09
|-
|Buy (20)
|Small cap
|Dril-Quip
|DRQ
|May 2021
|28.28
|22.67
|-
|Buy (44)
|Small cap
|L.B. Foster
|FSTR
|Jul 2023
|13.60
|19.79
|-
|Buy (44)
|Small cap
|Kopin Corp
|KOPN
|Aug 2023
|2.03
|1.46
|-
|Buy (5)
|Small cap
|Ammo, Inc.
|POWW
|Oct 2023
|1.99
|2.05
|-
|Buy (3.50)
|Mid cap
|Mattel
|MAT
|May 2015
|28.43
|19.08
|-
|Buy (38)
|Mid cap
|Adient plc
|ADNT
|Oct 2018
|39.77
|35.86
|-
|Buy (55)
|Mid cap
|Xerox Holdings
|XRX
|Dec 2020
|21.91
|17.58
|1.4%
|Buy (33)
|Mid cap
|Viatris
|VTRS
|Feb 2021
|17.43
|10.39
|1.2%
|Buy (26)
|Mid cap
|TreeHouse Foods
|THS
|Oct 2021
|39.43
|42.36
|-
|Buy (60)
|Mid cap
|Kaman Corporation
|KAMN
|Nov 2021
|37.41
|24.24
|0.8%
|Buy (57)
|Mid cap
|The Western Union Co.
|WU
|Dec 2021
|16.40
|12.11
|1.9%
|Buy (25)
|Mid cap
|Brookfield Re
|BNRE
|Jan 2022
|61.32
|39.07
|0.4%
|Buy (93)
|Mid cap
|Polaris
|PII
|Feb 2022
|105.78
|93.05
|-
|Buy (160)
|Mid cap
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber
|GT
|Mar 2022
|16.01
|15.00
|-
|Buy (24.50)
|Mid cap
|Janus Henderson Group
|JHG
|Jun 2022
|27.17
|29.72
|1.3%
|Buy (67)
|Mid cap
|Six Flags Entertainment
|SIX
|Dec 2022
|22.60
|25.57
|-
|Buy (35)
|Mid cap
|Kohl’s Corporation
|KSS
|Mar 2023
|32.43
|28.45
|1.8%
|Buy (50)
|Mid cap
|Frontier Group Holdings
|ULCC
|Apr 2023
|9.49
|5.15
|-
|Buy (15)
|Mid cap
|Advance Auto Parts
|AAP
|Sep 2023
|64.08
|63.97
|1.6%
|Buy (98)
|Large cap
|General Electric
|GE
|Jul 2007
|304.96
|121.35
|0.1%
|Buy (160)
|Large cap
|Nokia Corporation
|NOK
|Mar 2015
|8.02
|3.37
|0.7%
|Buy (12)
|Large cap
|Macy’s
|M
|Jul 2016
|33.61
|19.62
|0.8%
|Buy (25)
|Large cap
|Newell Brands
|NWL
|Jun 2018
|24.78
|8.98
|0.8%
|Buy (39)
|Large cap
|Vodafone Group plc
|VOD
|Dec 2018
|21.24
|8.45
|3.0%
|Buy (32)
|Large cap
|Berkshire Hathaway
|BRK.B
|Apr 2020
|183.18
|358.12
|-
|HOLD
|Large cap
|Wells Fargo & Company
|WFC
|Jun 2020
|27.22
|50.51
|0.7%
|Buy (64)
|Large cap
|Western Digital Corporation
|WDC
|Oct 2020
|38.47
|51.15
|-
|Buy (78)
|Large cap
|Elanco Animal Health
|ELAN
|Apr 2021
|27.85
|13.77
|-
|Buy (44)
|Large cap
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|WBA
|Aug 2021
|46.53
|25.14
|1.9%
|Buy (70)
|Large cap
|Volkswagen AG
|VWAGY
|Aug 2022
|19.76
|13.63
|1.7%
|Buy (70)
|Large cap
|Warner Bros Discovery
|WBD
|Sep 2022
|13.13
|12.49
|-
|Buy (20)
|Large cap
|Capital One Financial
|COF
|Nov 2022
|96.25
|129.20
|0.5%
|Buy (150)
|Large cap
|Bayer AG
|BAYRY
|Feb 2023
|15.41
|8.69
|1.6%
|Buy (24)
|Large cap
|Tyson Foods
|TSN
|Jun 2023
|52.01
|52.33
|0.9%
|Buy (78)
|Large cap
|Agnico Eagle Mines
|AEM
|Nov 2023
|49.80
|54.53
|2.9%
|Buy (75)
|Large cap
|Fidelity Natl Info Services
|FIS
|Dec 2023
|55.50
|60.36
|3.4%
|Buy (85)
Disclosure: The chief analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter personally holds shares of every Rated recommendation. The chief analyst may purchase securities discussed in the “Purchase Recommendation” section or sell securities discussed in the “Sell Recommendation” section but not before the fourth day after the recommendation has been emailed to subscribers. However, the chief analyst may purchase or sell securities mentioned in other parts of the Cabot Turnaround Letter at any time. Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at bruce@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.