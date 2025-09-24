Cabot Turnaround Letter Issue: September 24, 2025

Three Stocks with Long-Term Rebound Potential

My modus operandi when writing the monthly version of the Cabot Turnaround Letter is to focus solely on a single stock when making a purchase recommendation. And in keeping with that spirit, I’ll be doing the same in this month’s edition of the newsletter. But I will also highlight two additional stocks with what I see as having excellent mid-to-long-term turnaround potential.

My reasoning for slightly shifting the format this month is that I had a harder time than normal deciding which stock would be the featured recommendation for October. In scouring countless hundreds of stocks and narrowing down a list of about eight or 10 stocks before making my final selection, the remaining top three or four stocks are often included in the monthly Catalyst Report (CR) issue.

But at this time, with so much of the current market environment being driven by either strong federal intervention in select areas of the tech sector—or else having experienced recent activist intervention, powerful institutional buying and/or other strong turnaround catalysts—I believe it would be an injustice to wait until the CR issue before naming the stocks that didn’t quite make the cut. (As an assurance, the upcoming CR issue will still contain some top candidates on my latest turnaround watchlist.)

With that said, let’s dive into the two stocks that didn’t quite measure up to my standards for making the grade for October’s recommendation…but which came very close!

The first is UnitedHealth Group (UNH), which is in the early-to-middle stages of a turnaround as of late 2025. Granted, the unusual case of UnitedHealth isn’t exactly a classic turnaround situation in that its share price crash earlier this year wasn’t the result of a business collapse, but of a sharp drop in profits and several significant structural changes that led to an abrupt loss of investor confidence.

The company itself needs no introduction: a long-time Dow Jones Industrial Average component, the multinational operation specializes in health insurance and healthcare services under two brands (UnitedHealthcare and Optum, respectively). It’s also the seventh-largest company in the world by revenue as of 2024 and the biggest healthcare company by revenue.

UnitedHealth’s stock collapse was blamed on a combination of factors, including escalating medical costs (particularly within Medicare Advantage), which led to a significant cut in its 2025 earnings guidance earlier this year. This was compounded by a U.S. Justice Department investigation into alleged Medicare fraud, plus a cyberattack and other leadership changes—including the abrupt departure of CEO Andrew Witty in May—all of which combined to create a perfect storm of investor uncertainty.

Adding to the company’s woes were various regulatory pressures, plus last December’s high-profile assassination of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, Brian Thompson, which led to a class-action investor lawsuit alleging that UnitedHealth Group concealed certain financial risks, as well as damaging the parent company’s reputation. The shares consequently fell from a year-ago high of around 620 to a low of 240 in early August (down 60%).

However, after several quarters of underperformance, UnitedHealth is seeing progress after the early stages of its turnaround plans have been successfully implemented. The company made a pledge to “earn back” shareholder trust and has so far delivered on it by means of a leadership reset, a renewed emphasis on cost discipline, a restoration of insurance profitability, a re-establishment of earnings guidance and numerous reforms for its Optum business.

Other aspects of its strategic plan now being implemented include the remediation of Medicare Advantage performance and tighter pricing underwriting practices, with 2026 premiums being adjusted where needed and taking remedial action to “reduce unexpectedly high utilization and the medical-care ratio that compressed margins,” in the company’s words.

On the leadership front, Stephen Hemsley, who was CEO from 2006 to 2017, returned to the helm at UnitedHealth in May, taking over from Andrew Witty (who stepped down for personal reasons). Hemsley’s prior years as head of the company were marked by success, and his return has heartened many investors (notwithstanding the stock’s initially negative reaction to his return). Hemsley has stated that he expects the company to return to earnings growth in 2026.

Another potential catalyst for the success of the turnaround was the announcement by Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRKB) Warren Buffett in mid-August that Berkshire acquired a new stake in the health insurer during the second quarter. Specifically, Berkshire acquired just over five million shares in UnitedhHealth Group, which was valued around $1.6 billion as of June 30.

Buffett’s foray into the stock was also followed by some additional new high-profile stakes in UnitedHealth by several major institutional investors and hedge funds, including Lone Pine Capital. All told, the boost to the stock’s sentiment profile has been enough to establish what looks like a tenable market bottom.

The turnaround for UnitedHealth will undoubtedly require patience and is likely to be fraught with periodic bouts of heavy volatility—especially given the outlook for a sharp increase in its medical expenses. But the positive factors for the company are finally beginning to outweigh the negatives, and the return of several major institutional investors further bolsters my confidence that the stock will eventually return to the higher levels of recent years.

Our next stock with longer-term rebound potential that didn’t quite make first place this month is Ceva (CEVA). The Maryland-based company designs and licenses signal processing platforms and AI processors for use in electronic devices, rather than manufacturing physical chips themselves. Ceva provides silicon and software intellectual property (IP) solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), enabling them to create products for diverse markets like mobile, automotive and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Ceva specializes in IP for areas such as 5G connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 5G), Edge AI (AI at the network’s edge) and sensor fusion. Its customers are major semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, which Ceva helps to integrate its IP into their own products, and its technologies are used in a wide range of applications, including smartphones, consumer IoT devices, industrial equipment and infrastructure.

In other words, Ceva is basically a pure-play semiconductor IP licensor whose portfolio is well positioned to benefit from secular trends in on-device AI and connectivity markets.

The company operates a licensing business model in which it collects upfront license fees and recurring royalties from its semiconductor customers, with royalties playing a big role in its annual revenues.

Ceva’s stock fell out of favor after hitting a major peak in early 2021 due to a mix of macroeconomic and company-specific challenges, along with growing competition from China. The stock’s multi-year decline was also driven by weak demand in the smartphone market and periods of disappointing financial results. (Its situation, however, is probably best characterized as a strategic refocus instead of a deep turnaround.)

But after hitting a major low around 16 per share last summer (down 80% from its prior high), Ceva has been establishing what looks like a major bottom, with recent signs pointing to a gradual return of forward momentum (although the stock is currently just $10 above the low).

The firm’s strategic plan going forward focuses on strengthening its position in high-growth “smart edge” markets. Specifically, Ceva is expanding its portfolio into emerging areas like automotive technology and Edge AI, which involves computing power closer to the end-user. In fact, the outfit has already made progress in expanding its portfolio for edge AI and next-generation connectivity, which analysts believe could serve as a catalyst for a rebound and drive additional new growth.

It has also been shedding non-core assets in order to focus more on its main business of licensing wireless connectivity solutions and smart sensing technologies. For instance, in 2023 Ceva sold its Intrinsix Corporation subsidiary to Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), which helped propel its shift of strategy in securing new IP licenses with higher engineering value. Consequently, Ceva’s gross margins have shown significant improvement and are now averaging 86%, thanks to the improved IP sales.

Additionally, in its recent Q2 earnings call, management outlined expectations for a significant increase in net income going forward, as well as a strong outlook for AI licensing in the coming quarters. CEO Amir Panush further emphasized, “a pivotal moment for our AI business as we enter the broad adoption phase for our [self-contained Edge Neural Processing Units].”

Indeed, a shift away from cloud and increasingly toward AI is one of the major demand catalysts that should propel a sustained rebound for Ceva in the years ahead, with the firm’s NeuPro offering having been “built and designed for the AI era,” in the words of one Wall Street analyst. Its high-value portfolio is another attraction that should allow it to remain a relevant name in an otherwise competitive field as more customers adopt its essential and in-demand IP.

Finally, we come to our featured recommendation for the month, BILL Holdings (BILL), which offers a financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses worldwide.

In particular, BILL provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud-based payments and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable businesses to connect with their suppliers and customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back-office efficiency.

The California-based company also offers onboarding implementation support and ongoing support and training services. Moreover, its AI-enabled financial software platform provides connections between suppliers and clients, serving accounting firms, financial institutions and software providers.

Purchase Recommendation: BILL Holdings (BILL)

6220 America Center Drive, Ste. 100

San Jose, CA 95002

Web Site: https://www.bill.com/

Symbol: BILL

Market Cap: $5.4 Billion

Category: Mid-Cap

Business: Application Software

Revenues (2026e): $1.62 Billion

Earnings (2026e): $229 Million

9/23/25 Price: 53.40

52-Week Range: 36.55-100.20

Dividend Yield: NA

Price target: 80

BILL Holdings (formerly Bill.com) had a falling out with investors beginning in November 2021 after its stock price peaked around 350 a share. The stock then collapsed steadily through 2022, landing at 68 by early 2023, and after a brief rebound attempt until the middle of that year, the stock again fell under the sway of sellers, continuing to trend lower into 2025.

Partly accounting for the stock’s weakness was a post-pandemic era shift away from high-valuation tech stocks and concerns over slowing growth. This was particularly true of SaaS companies like BILL Holdings, since rising interest rates and inflation pressures caused a broad re-evaluation of such firms among investors.

Moreover, BILL faced stiff competition from larger and more established players in the fintech space, including Intuit (INTU)—especially after that firm launched its own QuickBooks Bill Pay to directly compete for small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers.

By April of this year, however, BILL’s stock had established a major low above 36 and confirmed this low in August, with a recent spate of favorable company news pushing shares higher on excellent volume as the company’s renewed growth prospects are now becoming increasingly understood by investors.

Following the company’s multi-year slump, BILL’s prospects are reviving due to a successful turnaround strategy focused on profitability and new AI-powered products.

In fiscal 2025 (ended June 30), the company reported its first profitable fiscal year since its 2019 IPO. This was achieved by carefully managing operating expenses which, while growing 3%, represented a major improvement compared to previous years.

What’s more, fiscal 2025 total revenue of $1.5 billion increased 13% year-over-year, while core revenue jumped 16%. The company characterized 2025 as a “pivotal” year “as we drove growth and profitability, launched essential new software and payment products for customers and suppliers and expanded our market opportunity.”

On the new product front, BILL has attracted the attention of investors lately through its new offerings focused on AI-powered solutions to enhance its platform’s value for its SMB customers.

For example, it has released a new Agentic AI platform, which has begun automating financial operations for clients. And for the full year, its AI features increased the number of fully automated bills by 80%, while stopping over eight million fraudulent attempts.

Moreover, the launch of its Supplier Payments Plus product, an advanced payment offering with higher monetization rates, created a new revenue stream and improved platform monetization. Elsewhere, a collaboration with Paychex for a new integrated financial management solution was announced in September. (The new offering is designed to streamline payroll, HR and accounts payable for small businesses.)

In the wake of the bullish financial results, and underscoring management’s own confidence in the company, it was announced during the fiscal Q4 earnings call that the Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which BILL may purchase up to $300 million of its outstanding common stock (approximately 3.3% of the float).

Further adding to the stock’s allure are recent buyout rumors, with surging levels of M&A activity within the fintech industry prompting the speculation. In fact, several of BILL’s rivals have already been acquired, further leading analysts to speculate the firm could also be an attractive acquisition target.

A final consideration—and a potentially big catalyst at that—is the interest that a couple of major activist investors have taken in BILL Holdings. In September, Paul Singer’s Elliott Holdings announced it had acquired a large position (at least 5%) in the stock, while Jeffrey Smith’s Starboard Value also announced it had built a sizable position (8.5%) in the stock and planned to nominate directors to the board.

And for the proverbial “cherry on top,” short interest in BILL has been accelerating in recent months (see chart below) to multi-year highs, which could well provide the fuel for a potentially major short-covering rally ahead.

All told, the weight of evidence suggests that BILL’s management is executing well on the strategic plan and the company’s fundamentals are improving. What’s more, with the added external pressure from the high-profile activist investors pushing for change, the odds that BILL’s turnaround will ultimately succeed are very high, in my estimation.

Granted, there are no guarantees when it comes to situations like this, but the requisite pieces are basically in place. Accordingly, I’m recommending that we add BILL to the portfolio with an intermediate-term upside target of 68, and with 80 being a reachable target from a longer-term standpoint. BUY

Last week, we took a 50% profit in our position in Intel (INTC) after it rallied 30% in the wake of the recently announced Nvidia (NVDA) deal. After the sell, this brings our final position in the stock to 25%. SELL A HALF

I also recommended last week that we sell our full position in Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN). While I still see long-term turnaround potential in the stock, I think we should reduce some of the risk in the more economically-sensitive companies right now given the macro environment. SELL

I’m also recommending today that we exit our position in Toast (TOST). I’ve been patient with the stock after adding it to the portfolio last year, and while recurring revenue is still robust and profitability is improving, there are mounting concerns in the form of softening industry fundamentals. The rising risks include: increasing competition from other point-of-sale providers, declining comp sales across the broader restaurant industry, stretched valuations (chiefly the EV/EBITDA multiple) and low subscription revenue. And with shares starting to show signs of cracking, I’m not willing to risk a potentially big decline down to the nearest support levels. Finally, my decision to include TOST in our sells for this month is to make room in the portfolio for what I see as superior value opportunities. SELL

The chief analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter does not yet personally hold shares of every company on the Current Recommendations List, but that will change over time subject to the following guidelines. The chief analyst may purchase securities discussed in the “Purchase Recommendation” section or sell securities discussed in the “Sell Recommendation” section but not before the fourth day after the recommendation has been emailed to subscribers. However, the chief analyst may currently hold and may purchase or sell securities mentioned in other parts of the Cabot Turnaround Letter at any time.

The following tables show the performance of all our currently active recommendations, plus recently closed out recommendations.

Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Buy Issue Current Price Total Return Current Yield Rating and Target General Electric GE Jul-07 195 301 54% 0.50% Hold Berkshire Hathaway BRK/B Apr-20 183.2 494 170% 0% Hold Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM Nov-23 49.8 162 225% 1.00% Hold Alcoa Corp. AA Oct-24 39.25 33 -14% 1.20% Hold (50) Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct-24 18.7 21.4 14% 0% Hold SLB Ltd. SLB Nov-24 44 34 -21% 3.30% Buy (55) Toast Inc. TOST Dec-24 43 39 -9% 0.00% Sell UiPath PATH Jan-25 13.85 13.15 -5% 0.00% Buy (18) Pan American Silver PAAS Feb-25 24.2 37.4 55% 1.10% Hold SiriusXM Holdings SIRI Mar-25 24.75 23 -5% 4.70% Buy (40) Kenvue KVUE Apr-25 23.3 17 -27% 4.90% Buy (30) Intel INTC Apr-25 21 29 38% 0.00% Sell a Half Solventum SOLV Jun-25 73 74 1% 0.00% Buy (85) Dollar Tree DLTR May-25 80.6 95 18% 0.00% Hold (120) Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun-25 10.95 8.5 -22% 0.00% Buy (15) Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Jul-25 9.5 7 -26% 0.00% Sell Newell Brands NWL Aug-25 6.3 5.6 -10% 5.10% Buy (12) Helen of Troy HELE Sep-25 24.55 23 -6% 0.00% Buy (40) BILL Holdings BILL Oct-25 53.4 53.4 0% 0.00% Buy (80)

1. Based on market capitalization on the Recommendation date.

2. Total return includes price changes and dividends, with adjustments as necessary for stock splits and mergers.

* Indicates mid-month change in Recommendation rating. For Sells, price and returns are as-of the Sell date.

** BNT return includes spin-off value in BAM shares.

*** GE total return includes spin-off value of GEHC shares at January 6, 2023 closing price to reflect our sale.

**** Indicates a partial sell.

Recommendation Symbol Category Buy Issue Price At Buy Sell Issue Price At Sell Total Return * Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Small Jul-25 9.5 Sep-25 7 -26% Toast Inc. TOST Mid Dec-25 43 Oct-25 39 -9% *Includes dividends and prior profits

