Cabot Turnaround Letter Issue: July 30, 2025

Newell Brands (NWL): Finally Turning a Corner

The turnaround path that Newell Brands (NWL) has navigated in the last few years has been anything but smooth, at times being downright torturous.

What started as a seemingly clear-cut turnaround story as far back as 2018 turned into a frustrating affair for investors who bought the stock back then and continued to hold it over the last seven years. But after the agonizing twists and turns since the stock’s 2017 peak, the road ahead appears clearer now than it has been in several years.

Newell is a name that really needs no introduction to long-time subscribers of this newsletter. That said, in the interest of providing some background for those who might be unfamiliar with its operations I’ll provide a basic overview of the business.

Founded in 1903, the company’s consumer brands span several categories, including storage and organization, writing and creative expression, baby and parenting, outdoor and recreation and food and beverage, with a focus on both the North American and international marketplace.

The outfit reports across three business segments: Home & Commercial Solutions, Learning & Development and Outdoor & Recreation. Home & Commercial (H&C) is the top business by sales, accounting for 52% of last year’s revenue, or $812 million of $1.6 billion, with the well-known brands Rubbermaid, Calphalon and Yankee Candle represented in this segment. It also includes kitchenware, home organization and fragrance products that are widely regarded as household staples.

H&C consistently outpaces the other two segments, with Learning & Development accounting for 37% of last year’s revenue ($572 million) and Outdoor & Recreation bringing in 12% of sales ($182 million).

Breaking the business down further, its current portfolio includes famous brands like Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Coleman, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, Elmer’s and Oster. Its product diversity is such that Newell can be classified as both a discretionary and a staples provider, allowing it to (theoretically) prosper in virtually any economic climate.

Source: Company Presentation

Its top-three performing brands in recent years—including 2024—are as follows:

1. Rubbermaid, the well-known food storage and home organization products used by millions of households for decades. It consistently leads Newell’s H&C segment thanks to its strong name recognition, consistent demand and strong retail presence.

2. Sharpie, which is in the Learning & Development segment. Recent growth in the Writing business for this segment have helped the company offset declines in other areas of the broader business. Thanks to its iconic status, enduring popularity and steady new product innovation, it remains near the top of Newell’s sales each year.

3. Yankee Candle, it’s another top revenue driver in the H&C segment, and more specifically, in the Home Fragrance unit. Brand loyalty, especially around the holidays, helps keep this product line consistently in demand.

Before we get into the details of why I think Newell is finally on the road to sustainable recovery, a bit of background on the company’s long and winding turnaround effort is in order. The company first implemented a comprehensive turnaround plan in 2018 following its expensive acquisition of Jarden Corporation, which contained many integration challenges. Newell’s strategic recovery plan involved several key initiatives aimed at improving key aspects of the business.

Starting with a teeming portfolio of around 80 brands, the firm began divesting non-core assets in order to streamline brand portfolio and focus on the most profitable and promising assets, ultimately reducing it to 55.

Source: Company Presentation

Ironically, the Covid era in 2020 and 2021 actually brought a degree of stability and recovery to the stock, thanks in no small part to that era’s shifting consumer trends. Due to the home-bound nature of those two years, many of Newell’s products in areas like food storage, cooking, cleaning and baby products prospered, and the firm wisely adapted its supply chain to prioritize staple items that were in high demand while shifting to an e-commerce sales model. The results were better-than-expected revenue and earnings during that period.

Newell’s early turnaround strategy at that time also focused on operational efficiency, innovation and brand building; and indeed, the early results then were favorable—including a much-improved balance sheet and leverage ratio.

But then came the post-pandemic recovery years, and with it, a return of slumping sales.

Core sales declined between 2021 and 2023, due to factors such as the shift in consumer behavior away from pandemic-induced demand for home and discretionary products, plus a slowdown in overall consumer spending as the monetary stimulus effect waned.

Additionally, retailer efforts to reduce inventory levels weighed on the company, along with challenges related to brand execution. On top of which were headwinds related to M&A debt and underperforming brands.

It was around this time (2023) that management rolled out Project Phoenix, which was described as “a comprehensive simplification strategy” which involved head-count reductions amounting to 20%, SKU rationalizations of 80%, along with the aforementioned brand portfolio reduction from around 80 to 55, all of which amounted to a major brand‐realignment for Newell.

Last year was another challenging one for many of Newell’s brands, as it saw a notable decline in both net sales (down 7% year-on-year) and core sales (down 3.4%). However, green shoots also began appearing in the form of improving margins due to improved cost-cutting and pricing strategies.

More specifically, there was a conspicuous increase in gross margin for 2024, rising to 34% for the full year versus 29% in 2023. Also, Newell’s realignment ended up generating around $75 million in annual pretax savings by 2024 (net of reinvestment) and addressed extensive reorganizational burden across finance, HR, supply chain and restructured go‑to‑market teams

Last year was also when management began implementing several new restructuring and cost reduction strategies to augment the firm’s real estate footprint and improve efficiency, which resulted in annualized pretax savings.

Moreover, operating cash flow improved by around $750 million, net debt fell, leverage declined toward 4.9x and is now targeted to be 4.5x by the end of this year.

At a recent industry conference, the outfit further outlined its turnaround strategy and growth plans for the coming years. It highlighted some of its more recent successes, including a global fill rate exceeding 95% in 2024 and 97% in this year’s Q1, along whopping 66% reduction in customer penalties and shortages in the U.S. (its largest market, currently 62% of revenue) since 2022.

Going forward, Newell said its investment of over $2 billion in factory automation over seven years will help it achieve its strategic goals. And it plans on reducing its reliance on China from 35% to less than 10% in the coming years.

On the AI front, it has already implemented 75 applications company-wide, and has recently partnered with Adobe to integrate generative AI tools (including Adobe Firefly and Express) across its content creation and marketing strategies, with an aim at improving efficiency and customer reach.

Additional “evergreen” targets outlined by management included: low single-digit core sales growth, 50 basis points of operating margin improvement annually and free cash flow productivity around 90%.

In view of recent financial results, Newell seems to be making meaningful progress on several of its strategic initiatives, with evident signs of productivity increasing in the wake of its restricting efforts. Moreover, with Newell already reducing its restructuring efforts starting earlier this year, it suggests that its realignment plan be nearing completion, as several analysts have recently noted.

Granted, there are still challenges ahead for Newell, including slower sales across some of its brands, tariffs and the ever-present macroeconomic uncertainty. (To that end, the firm expects market growth to be minus 1% to minus 2% for this year.)

But with its recent affirmation that it plans to concentrates on high-return internal growth opportunities despite near-term obstacles, Wall Street sees revenue growth returning in 2026 and continuing steadily after that, with earnings also projected to turn the corner next year, with a sharp acceleration higher expected starting around 2028 as the company presumably achieves its strategic objectives.

As an added enticement to long-term investors, the company also just reaffirmed its commitment to capital returns, including plans to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 30% to 35%. (The stock carries a currently yield of around 4.5%.)

All told, I see Newell Brands as a worthwhile addition to the portfolio for participants with a medium-to-long-term outlook.

Recommendations

Purchase Recommendation: Newell Brands (NWL)

5 Concourse Parkway, Suite 8

Atlanta, GA 30328

Web Site: https://www.newellbrands.com/

Symbol: NWL

Market Cap: $2.6 Billion

Category: Mid-Cap

Business: Housewares

Revenues (2025e): $7.4 Billion

Earnings (2025e): $292.4 Million

7/28/25 Price: 6.30

52-Week Range: 4.22-11.78

Dividend Yield: 4.5%

Price target: 12

Background:

NWL was first listed on the NYSE in 1979 under its present ticker symbol. It was originally listed under the Nasdaq in 1972 before transitioning to the Big Board later that decade.

Its last major super-boom occurred in the years following the 2008 credit crisis, with the stock taking flight around early 2009 following a bear market which brought it down to around 5. The subsequent rally continued for a total of eight years before shares peaked in early 2017 around 53.

NWL entered another major bear phase after that, as the stock fell quickly out of favor with investors due to a worsening financial performance and misleading disclosures under then-CEO Michael Polk (the company was found to have pulled future sales into earlier quarters without proper disclosure, making adjustments that inflated its publicly reported core sales growth).

By early 2020 the shares had collapsed to 10, then came the aforementioned pandemic-era bounce to around 30. The rally fizzled by mid-2021 and NWL was firmly back in bear market mode by later that year, with the stock continuing to fall until finally hitting a major low just north of 4 during this past April’s tariff-related plunge. Since then, the stock has been undergoing what looks like a solid bottoming effort, with NWL showing signs of reversing the downward momentum that has plagued it in recent years.

The company can be said to be entering the middle stages of its turnaround, which I think affords a better risk/reward proposition for conservative investors. There’s an old saying among investors to the effect that, “Buying in the middle of a turnaround is like entering a movie halfway through: you miss some fireworks, but you also avoid the explosions.” I think that statement applies in the present case for Newell.

Accordingly, I view downside risk as being somewhat limited, with plenty of room for a favorable re-rating should financial results further improve. I estimate the window for a fully successful turnaround to be in the two-to-three-year range, with 2028 viewed by many institutional analysts as a pivotal year for Newell.

My intermediate-term upside target for this stock is at approximately 12 a share (nearly double the current level, if realized).

Analysis:

Despite reporting a 3% year-over-year revenue decline in Q1, Newell’s first quarter was shown to be something of a turning point. Earnings beat estimates by six cents, with improvements to the company’s cash conversion cycle and with core sales growth and operating margin all in-line or better than expectations.

In the April 30 earnings call, the company affirmed its decision to maintain and invest “in a robust and extensive in-house domestic manufacturing base” while many of its competitors outsourced or off-shored much of their production capability. Management believes this positions Newell to not only effectively manage tariff-related sourcing dislocations, but also to ultimately benefit from them.

The company also announced successful execution on several of its planned new product launches, including “significant” upcoming launches in the form of a revamped Yankee Candle portfolio, Rubbermaid Easy Store food storage solutions and Oster Extreme Mix Professional Blender with advanced features.

The top brass further emphasized that Newell began 2025 with a strong operational performance and an optimistic outlook, underpinned by a “robust innovation pipeline and proactive tariff mitigation strategies.”

And although tariff- and macroeconomic-related risks remain, the company believes its investments in domestic manufacturing and strategic adjustments position it to capitalize on potential market opportunities and navigate near-term uncertainties.

In terms of valuation, Newell currently trades at around 9x forward GAAP earnings, with industry peers trading at a whopping 19x forward GAAP earnings by comparison. Its price-to-forward cash flow ratio is currently 5.2x versus 11.05x for its competitors. By these, and other, key metrics, Newell is attractively valued.

A final consideration (admittedly a short-term technical factor only) is short interest: with around 8% of shares outstanding currently sold short, the stock is vulnerable to a short-covering event, in my estimation. What’s more, total short interest (below) has recently risen to a five-year peak.

In conclusion, I maintain the turnaround for Newell Brands will likely succeed over a two-to-three-year horizon, bolstered by recent green shoots across the business and a growing bullish consensus among institutional analysts. BUY

