Cabot Turnaround Letter Issue: August 27, 2025

Helen of Troy (HELE): A Potential Ground Floor Opportunity

As you’ve probably surmised by now, I’m not the world’s biggest fan of buying stocks that are coming off fresh 52-week lows, preferring instead those that have carved out a decent bottoming pattern—both in terms of price and sentiment. Nor, for that matter, do I tend to favor buying stocks that are so far out of favor with investors that continued selling pressure is still an ever-present possibility.

But sometimes a stock becomes so cheap, so out of favor and so “wound up” with short interest and capitulation that the temptation to do some bottom fishing is simply too great to pass up. This is especially the case when the turnaround story is so compelling that it practically writes itself. Such is the case with this month’s featured recommendation, Helen of Troy (HELE).

Normally, I wouldn’t add another economically sensitive consumer discretionary stock to our stock list given the present macroeconomic headwinds. But Helen of Troy is something of a hybrid; it’s essentially a mix of both consumer staples and discretionary products across several market sectors. As Zack’s put it, “While it is classified by some financial services as a consumer staples stock, its performance has been influenced by trends in both market segments.”

Founded in 1968, the company operates under two primary business segments: Beauty & Wellness and Home & Outdoor. The former segment includes beauty and health-related products, such as hair care appliances, personal care products and health and home comfort products. The latter business covers housewares, kitchen and food storage items, cleaning supplies and outdoor products like hydration and travel gear.

Source: Helen of Troy

In the Beauty & Wellness segment, key branding licenses include Vicks, Braun, Hot Tools, Drybar and Revlon. Some of these names are instantly recognizable, with products spanning hair styling tools like Revlon heat brushes, curling/flat irons and dryers, Vicks vaporizers and humidifiers, Braun thermometers and blood pressure monitors, Drybar shampoos, conditioners and haircare accessories and Hot Tools hair care products (similar to the Revlon line). Additionally, the recently acquired Olive & June adds a high-growth, high-margin nail care line to the product portfolio.

In Home & Outdoor, the company owns OXO (housewares, including kitchen tools and outdoor products), Hydro Flask (thermoses, specialized food jars and insulated travel mugs), Osprey (everyday packs, including backpacks, travel packs and accessories) and PUR (pitchers, dispensers and faucet systems for water filtration).

The firm’s retail distribution chain is immense, with many of its products available at big-name retailers like Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Hermosa Beauty, as well as through digital channels like Amazon. And those retail channels are holding up well for Helen of Troy, which reported a “strong performance” in its Beauty segment in the latest quarter, with notable gains in U.S. major retailers like Ulta.

The company had a strong performance during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, but it fell out of favor starting in early 2022. Contributing to the share price weakness that followed were factors including rising inflation, shifting consumer behavior, distribution disruptions and mounting interest expenses.

As the covid-era boost in home and health products faded, Helen of Troy faced declining demand, especially for humidifiers and hair appliances, leading to lower replenishment orders from retailers. In addition to this, the outfit faced significant pressures from rising wholesale costs and higher interest rates starting in 2022, which negatively impacted gross profit margins.

Compounding these problems were various internal problems, including “unexpected challenges” with integrating new automation technology at a Tennessee distribution center, which disrupted the fulfillment of customer orders for products under the Oxo and Hydro Flask brands. The firm’s interest expenses also began increasing, with investors viewing Helen of Troy as over-leveraged—a perception that was further heightened by recent acquisitions like Osprey and Curlsmith.

More recently, CEO Noel Geoffroy abruptly resigned from her position in May after occupying that spot for just 14 months, creating confusion for shareholders and putting additional pressure on the stock.

However, the leadership departure appears to have served as a sentiment turning point for the stock. It catalyzed a rather dramatic increase in selling pressure—even among bottom-fishing investors who thought the company’s woes had finally ended last summer. Capitulation, along with a rash of analyst downgrades, followed suit and by July, Helen of Troy’s share price was at a fresh 15-year low.

That said, the recent “noise” did much to distract investors from the progress the company has made in executing its strategic plan in recent quarters despite ongoing headwinds. The restructuring plan, known as Project Pegasus, is aimed at expanding operating margins through improving efficiency, reducing costs, streamlining operations and optimizing the brand portfolio.

Key features of the plan also include accelerating cost-of-goods savings projects, improving supply-chain efficiency and enhancing cash flow and working capital. Already, the plan has delivered conspicuous operating efficiencies and cost savings, and as of fiscal Q1 2026 (ended in May), the company has said the plan is 75% complete and is on track to achieve a total of $75 to $85 million in targeted operating profit improvements by the end of fiscal 2027.

Moreover, Helen of Troy’s free cash flow rose to $45 million in Q1, compared to $16 million in the same period last year (up 180%), which demonstrates the improved cash management under the turnaround plan. Additionally, the company can point to positive point-of-sale unit growth for eight out of 11 key brands in the U.S. as of the latest quarter, with brands like Osprey and Curlsmith demonstrating revenue growth.

Then there was the good news that was announced in mid-August in which turnaround specialist G. Scott Uzzell will assume the CEO role as of September 1, replacing Geoffroy. Uzzell’s experience includes leading a significant turnaround at Nike subsidiary Converse as President and CEO, which helped revitalize the brand and boost revenue to $2.3 billion by 2022. Before that, he built a portfolio of several high-growth brands at Coca-Cola and led various M&A deals. So, it looks like Helen of Troy is in good hands going forward.

All in all, I see Helen of Troy as something of a deep value “bottom fishing” opportunity that’s too tempting to pass up at current prices. I therefore recommend adding it to the portfolio for participants with a medium-to-long-term outlook.

Recommendations

Purchase Recommendation: Helen of Troy (HELE)

One Helen of Troy Plaza

El Paso, TX 79912

Website: https://www.helenoftroy.com/

Symbol: HELE

Market Cap: $564 Million

Category: Small-Cap

Business: Consumer Products

Revenues (2025e): $1.76 Billion

Earnings (2025e): $104 Million

8/26/25 Price: 24.55

52-Week Range: 20-77.50

Dividend Yield: NA

Price target: 40

Background:

HELE was first listed on the Nasdaq in 1972 and has been trading under that same ticker symbol for more than 50 years.

The stock’s last secular uptrend got underway in 2009 after the credit crisis ended and accelerated between 2013 and 2015. A couple of years of consolidation followed, then even more acceleration as the uptrend extended into the all-time peak at around the 250 a share level in 2021.

Then came the bear market in early 2022, with prices collapsing to a low of 20 in July of this year—a 90% decline over a three-and-a-half-year period.

The decline during the 2022-2025 period was largely driven by the fundamental factors mentioned above, but technical selling and an increase in negative investor sentiment—including numerous targeted bear raids by short sellers along the way—kept the downward momentum intact for much of that time. (For perspective, the percentage of the stock’s float sold short reached highs of over 25% during 2023!)

What I interpret to be capitulation selling was in evidence in July, which witnessed a massive downside gap after the release of the Q1 earnings report, in which the company missed revenue and adjusted earnings estimates. However, this also set the stage for a potential rebound in the coming months, as we’ll discuss in the section below.

HELE can be said to be in the middle stages of its turnaround—not yet complete but well underway—and which I think affords a worthwhile risk/reward proposition for conservative investors given current fundamentals.

That said, I view downside risk as being somewhat limited, with plenty of room for a favorable re-rating should financial results further improve in the months ahead. I estimate the window for a fully successful turnaround to be in the one-to-two-year range, with fiscal 2027 viewed by many institutional analysts as the year the firm will likely complete its restructuring goals.

My intermediate-term upside target for HELE is at approximately 40 a share, up over 60% if realized.

Analysis:

As mentioned above, fiscal Q1 wasn’t well received by the market after Helen of Troy missed revenue estimates, with total sales of $372 million declining 11% from a year ago, with earnings of 41 cents a share missing the consensus by 43 cents.

Additional selling pressure was provided by the market’s fears over the White House’s tariffs on China. (The tariffs significantly raised the company’s import costs, resulting in supply chain disruption as well as order cancellations and shifts in inventory behavior.) Consequently, selling pressure boiled over and the shares cascaded in July, which I view as a capitulation event that might have put a major bottom on the stock.

To address these concerns, management is aggressively reducing reliance on Chinese manufacturing with a goal of cutting Chinese-sourced cost of goods sold (COGS) to under 25% by end of fiscal 2026 (ending on May 31).

Further, the outfit is now focusing on ramping up manufacturing sources in areas like Vietnam and Thailand, while repositioning some of its production closer to home. It’s also implementing 7% to 10% price hikes across the portfolio to pass along some of the tariff costs to consumers.

While there’s no denying the negative tenor of the latest earnings, overlooked by investors is the fact that Helen of Troy is cash flow positive and is expected to remain as such through 2026. Plus, with a normalized trailing price/earnings ratio of just over 3x, it compares extremely favorably to the industry average of around 19x. A forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.75 also compares well to the peer average of 11.

Then there’s the short interest factor, which is also potentially bullish from a contrarian perspective: while overall short interest in the stock declined from its 2023 peak, it has consistently remained at elevated levels in the last couple of years—typically between 10% and 15% of the float. Currently around 13%, this is still a significant level, which suggests that short sellers are likely overlooking the company’s recent progress in executing the turnaround plan.

A final consideration is the rather conspicuous amount of insider buying that has taken place in recent months. This includes recent large share purchases by the interim CEO and the CFO. Granted, insider buying isn’t always an accurate indication of where the stock is headed in the near term, but it does suggest confidence on the part of management as to where they see the company headed as it continues to execute the strategic plan.

Source: Nasdaq

In conclusion, I foresee a successful conclusion to the turnaround at Helen of Troy over the next one to two years, with an eventual recognition among both retail and institutional investors that the company is deeply undervalued at current levels and worthy of a favorable re-evaluation. BUY

Performance

The following tables show the performance of all our currently active recommendations, plus recently closed out recommendations.

Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Buy Issue Current Price Total Return Current Yield Rating and Target General Electric GE Jul-07 195 267 40% 0.50% Hold Berkshire Hathaway BRK/B Apr-20 183.2 486 166% 0% Hold Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM Nov-23 49.8 137 175% 1.40% Hold Alcoa Corp. AA Oct-24 39.25 32 -18% 1.40% Hold (50) Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct-24 18.7 20.5 10% 0% Hold SLB Ltd. SLB Nov-24 44 36 -18% 3.30% Buy (55) Toast Inc. TOST Dec-24 43 43.2 0% 2.00% Buy (70) Paramount Global PARA Dec-24 10.45 16 53% 1.50% Sold UiPath PATH Jan-25 13.85 11 -20% 0.00% Buy (18) Pan American Silver PAAS Feb-25 24.2 32.5 34% 1.50% Hold SiriusXM Holdings SIRI Mar-25 24.75 23.4 -5% 4.70% Buy (40) Kenvue KVUE Apr-25 23.3 21.2 -9% 3.90% Buy (30) Intel INTC Apr-25 21 25.5 21% 0.00% Hold (50) Solventum SOLV Jun-25 73 73 0% 0.00% Buy (85) Dollar Tree DLTR May-25 80.6 112 39% 0.00% Hold (120) Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun-25 10.95 8.5 -22% 0.00% Buy (15) Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Jul-25 9.5 7.2 -24% 9.00% Buy (20) Newell Brands NWL Aug-25 6.3 5.8 -8% 5.20% Buy (12) Helen of Troy HELE Sep-25 24.55 24.55 0% 0.00% Buy (40)

Most Recent Closed-Out Recommendations

Recommendation Symbol Category Buy Issue Price At Buy Sell Issue Price At Sell Total Return * Paramount Global PARA Large Dec-25 10.45 Aug-25 11 45% *Includes dividends and prior profits

