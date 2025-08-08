August 8, 2025

An Inflationary Recession? Not Likely

Last week’s release of the latest job market outlook did more than shock the market; it reopened a debate that has been intermittently raging over the last couple of years, namely: will the U.S. dodge an inflationary recession (i.e., stagflation)?

For the bulls, the argument is that the broader economy is strong enough in all the key areas to avoid a recession. The bears’ contention, by contrast, is that inflation is such a perpetual problem that it’s bound to drag the economy down at some point.

Missing from the debate is an objective reliance on historical precedent, which can provide valid clues as to which outcome is likely to occur this time around.

For context, last Friday’s labor market report for the month of July revealed the U.S. added only 73,000 new jobs, with steep revisions to the prior two months. For July, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), with payrolls averaging just 35,000 in the last three months, “the weakest pace of jobs growth since the onset of the pandemic in 2020,” per a CNBC report.

What’s more, the revisions made to the August 2024 jobs report found that a whopping 818,000 fewer jobs were created over a 12-month period than previously reported. As CNBC noted, before last week’s BLS report, it had been widely assumed the economy was largely “resilient” in the face of inflation and tariff-related challenges. However, the downward jobs revisions for May and June, which only added 19,000 jobs instead of the previously reported 291,000 jobs, called this assumption into question.

Here’s where things get tricky: to presume that a recession—which is characterized by falling (or at least stable) prices—is likely to occur in the present environment isn’t strongly supported by the economy’s historical tendency when beset with inflation. And while there have been a couple of instances of what might be styled an “inflationary recession” over the last several decades (notably in the 1970s), they involved some variables that are missing in today’s economic picture.

In fact, perversely enough—and by its very nature—inflation tends to discourage recessions from happening. That’s because the persistent increase in retail prices that it brings prompts consumers to exchange their increasingly worthless dollars for more durable goods, or in some cases, services. This is known as the “hot potato effect,” and it keeps the velocity of money fairly constant, which is pretty much the opposite of what happens in an economy in the throes of recessionary headwinds.

And while it’s true that persistently rising prices often prompt the Fed to raise interest rates, which can cause recessions, it’s unlikely the Fed will raise its benchmark rate in the foreseeable future. In fact, the consensus among economists is that the central bank will lower rates at some point in the coming months, with many seasoned Fed watchers projecting a rate cut as soon as September. The Fed itself has signaled it will likely cut rates at some point before the end of 2025, with most analysts expecting an easing policy to be firmly in place by early next year.

Assuming the Fed doesn’t deviate from its stated intention, investors shouldn’t fear a recession anytime soon, which in turn suggests a bear market isn’t imminent. (Indeed, a lack of recession is the best possible outcome for investors if you accept the oft-repeated bromide of Wall Street economist Ed Yardeni, namely that “recessions cause bear markets.”)

However, what investors will likely be forced to contend with in the coming months is inflation’s annoying persistence. Even if it doesn’t cause a recession, it looks like it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. And while it may not trigger a bear market, it’s already weighing on a growing number of individual stocks—especially in the latest earnings season, where some companies missed estimates due in part to margin compression from rising costs.

As for consumers, one recent example of them having to contend with relentlessly rising costs can be seen in the latest string of beef price hikes. While shoppers are finally getting a break from “eggflation” (as retail egg prices have come down in the last few weeks), meat prices are projected to continue rising in the wake of diminished supplies of cattle due from Mexico, thanks to a screwworm disease outbreak (which is said to be threatening U.S. cattle ranchers near the border).

Compounding matters is that cattle prices are already at all-time highs, with the average U.S. beef price per pound up 79 cents from a year ago, according to industry reports. Axios, meanwhile, says the industry experts it has consulted expect beef prices to remain high into 2026 and potentially beyond.

Source: Axios

Even more distressing is the number of times the word “inflation” has lately crept up in the earnings calls of countless publicly traded companies. In just the last two weeks, we’ve seen quite a few instances where major firms have reported that cost inflation is becoming problematic for them.

To name just a few such instances, the following companies have reported problems with cost inflation—whether due to tariffs or for structural reasons—in their Q2 earnings calls: Amazon (AMZN), Air Products & Chemicals (APD), Caterpillar (CAT), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), McDonald’s (MCD) and Royal Caribbean (RCL). Meanwhile, retail giants like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have mentioned struggles with inflation (particularly wholesale food costs) in recent months.

The news isn’t all bad for investors, though. In the past, stock prices have often risen during inflationary periods, partly due to the depreciation of a currency’s purchasing power, but also because inflation can cause revenues to rise faster than costs for many companies.

It’s for this reason that I continue to recommend having exposure to companies in the metals and mining, healthcare, energy and consumer staples sectors—all of which tend to especially benefit from endemic inflation. And as I envision these sectors will outperform in the coming months, I believe they should constitute at least a portion of any new portfolio additions we make from here.

Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Summary: It’s not always easy being a turnaround investor, and this is one of those times. A theme that has emerged during the ongoing Q2 earnings season is for investors to “fade” the earnings of seemingly any company undergoing a turnaround or otherwise not a favored momentum play (e.g., AI-related stocks). There were numerous such casualties of this fade-the-earnings trade this week, whether the earnings were good or bad, with the latest one being Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT). In most cases, I view the selling as unwarranted, but with a good chance the losses will be recovered in the coming weeks and months due partly to the market’s psychological overreaction but also because of the fundamental strength of the various turnarounds in the portfolio. However, this is the climate we’re in, so buckle up and be prepared for potentially more turbulence in the near term.

In a potentially transformative development for Alcoa (AA), the firm’s subsidiary, Alcoa of Australia, has just entered into a joint development agreement with Japan Australia Gallium Associates (JAGA) to assess the feasibility of extracting the critical metal gallium as a co-product at one of Alcoa’s alumina refineries in Western Australia.

Gallium is a critical mineral used in semiconductors where demand continues to grow with the expansion of EVs, mobile devices and other electronic items. Additionally, the metal is considered to be crucial in various aerospace and defense industry applications, including advanced systems like radar, missile defense, electronic warfare and high-frequency communication technologies and is on the U.S. federal government’s “critical minerals” list.

To that end, the U.S. federal government is actively investing in gallium-related technologies across multiple fronts, with the Department of Energy making investments in the metal late last year via its Critical Materials Innovation Hub, along with additional recent investments relating to the metal and its supply chain from the Department of Defense, Department of Commerce, Air Force Research Laboratory and other agencies and military branches.

Alcoa’s stated goal is to leverage existing infrastructure to extract gallium from bauxite refining by-products, potentially adding new value streams while supporting technology and defense supply chains. According to a recent press release, the partners are aiming for a final investment decision by the end of 2025, with plans to commence production next year (provided that the requisite commercial agreements and regulatory approvals are secured).

The companies said they plan to reach a final investment decision by the end of this year and begin production in 2026, with gallium to be sold in Japan and in other countries, according to Seeking Alpha.

This is potentially favorable news for Alcoa, and if the company can produce gallium as a by-product of its alumina refining business, the incremental production cost would likely be low, leading to high potential margins.

Moreover, with China controlling much of the metal’s global supply, Western governments—including the U.S. federal government—have lately shown an outsized willingness to fund or provide long-term purchase agreements for domestic-friendly suppliers, in turn possibly giving Alcoa cost or price advantages going forward. HOLD

On Wednesday, Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) reported Q2 earnings that beat estimates on both top and bottom lines, but which disappointed in terms of margin guidance, prompting a sell-off in the shares.

Revenue of $1 billion was essentially unchanged from a year ago, while earnings of 32 cents a share beat estimates by three cents but were 13 cents lower than the year-ago Q2.

The company also reported U.S. comparable restaurant sales were down 10 basis points while traffic was down 200 basis points, noting that “these results were above our expectations” but were below the casual dining industry average.

Across other metrics, average check increased by 2% compared to 2024, and off-premises sales remained at 24% of total U.S. sales, with Outback at 26% and Carrabba’s at 35%.

Restaurant-level operating margin was down in Q2, which management blamed on higher labor, commodity and operating costs, “mainly due to inflation,” plus higher insurance expenses and an unfavorable product cost mix. However, some of those declines were offset by higher revenue and average check per customer.

Adjusting operating income margin fell to 3.5% of sales, down from the year-ago 6%, while restaurant-level operating margin fell to 12% of sales (from 14%).

For Q3, management guided for U.S. comparable restaurant sales growth to fall in a range of -1% to flat, while a per-share earnings loss of 10 to 15 cents is expected versus the positive 5-cent EPS consensus. Full-year EPS of around $1.05 is anticipated versus the prior mid-point guidance of $1.30 and the consensus estimate of $1.23.

The company emphasized its recent efforts at simplifying the menu at its restaurants with a focus on operational execution. It said menu reductions are now fully implemented across the portfolio with further reductions planned for Outback, while also introducing the Aussie 3-course as the everyday value offer for that restaurant, “which is easy for the restaurants to execute and is a great value for the guest,” said CEO Mike Spanos

In the earnings call, Spanos reminded analysts that “turnaround takes time” and emphasized Bloomin’s commitment to improving service and product excellence, particularly at Outback Steakhouse, while highlighting recent strategic initiatives and leadership changes as part of his focus on operational priorities.

Among those leadership changes is Susan Cline, who was just promoted to Group VP, Strategy & Transformation in support of the turnaround, with a particular focus on Outback operations. Ali Charri was appointed SVP, Guest Insights & Analytics to lead analytics, guest insights, digital capabilities and brand positioning. Additionally, three other appointments were made this month to support the company’s product sourcing, logistics, financing and overall quality improvements.

Bloomin’ also just announced a new CFO with experience at PepsiCo and Campbell’s, Eric Christel, who the company believes will drive financial discipline, while the outgoing CFO will shift to a strategic role, focusing on Outback’s revival through menu simplification, digital upgrades and operational cost cuts.

As I stated in this week’s intraweek earnings alert, the turnaround at Bloomin’ Brands is still early, with management emphasizing that its strategic initiatives are ramping up and need more time to have a positive impact on margins. Accordingly, I’m inclined to give our position in BLMN a loose leash for now and am maintaining our rating on the shares. BUY

In the latest news for our position in Centuri Holdings (CTRI), Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) is offering 15 million existing common shares of Centuri in a secondary public offering.

Underwriters may receive a 30-day option to buy an additional 2.3 million shares. Activist investor Carl Icahn’s investment entities will purchase around 1.6 million shares directly from Southwest Gas Holdings in a concurrent private placement, according to Southwest’s press statement. HOLD

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) on Thursday reported Q2 revenue of $4.5 billion that declined 2% from a year ago but beat estimates by $40 million, while earnings of 17 cents a share beat estimates by three cents. The quarterly report was mostly upbeat—especially in terms of the near-term outlook—but was apparently ill-received by Wall Street (surprise, surprise!) with shares down 7% in overnight trading.

In the earnings press release, the company acknowledged that the second quarter “proved challenging in both our consumer and commercial businesses, driven by industry disruption stemming from shifts in global trade—including a surge of low-cost imports across our key markets.”

However, Goodyear said it expects conditions to stabilize in the coming quarters, and it sees a “clear opportunity ahead” as it capitalizes on its strong U.S. manufacturing footprint. The top brass also continues to expect to exceed the original goals for the Goodyear Forward turnaround plan, both in terms of cost savings and proceeds from asset sales.

I’ll have more to say about the Q2 report after Friday’s earnings call. BUY

Kenvue (KVUE) posted revenue of $3.8 billion in Q2, down 4% from a year ago, while per-share earnings of 29 cents beat estimates by a penny.

In his first earnings call as interim CEO, Kirk Perry emphasized the urgency of leadership changes, along with a comprehensive strategic alternatives review. He said the company’s board is “making changes in leadership, working Kenvue on an accelerated growth trajectory in progressing our comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.”

It should be noted that Perry brings extensive experience from Procter & Gamble and Google, with plans to drive a turnaround for Kenvue by focusing on execution and simplification while returning to its roots as a customer-oriented company.

The company revised its 2025 guidance and now expects organic sales to be down low single digits with a mostly neutral impact from currency. Moreover, adjusted operating margin is anticipated to contract versus last year, largely due to strategic price investments, fixed cost deleveraging and inflationary pressures.

On a segment-by-segment basis, and despite top-line softness, the Self Care unit remains a bright spot when it comes to the strength of Kenvue’s brands and the underlying health of the business. In the U.S., 83% of its business held or gained share. The unit’s largest brand, Tylenol, continued to gain share after posting its 12th consecutive quarter of share improvement in the U.S. for adult Tylenol.

(Significantly, Tylenol continues to be at the forefront of the firm’s innovation as it leverages and extends this brand into adjacent categories via several new products.)

In the Skin Health and Beauty category, the firm’s largest market, the U.S., is seeing overall consumption trends that continue to improve sequentially, benefiting from the strategic price investments Kenvue has implemented starting late last year across several of its brands.

Perry concluded that despite the soft results in Q2 and lowered guidance, “We are committed to moving with speed to improve our operating performance and financial results and are making the necessary interventions to strengthen the business.”

Sentiment on Kenvue among analysts has soured significantly of late, but I think this is likely one of those instances where the market has drastically underestimated the stock’s potential. Moreover, Kenvue’s recent decision to increase the dividend, while modest, could be interpreted as a sign that management believes in the company’s ability to generate steady cash flow, as well as confidence in the turnaround strategy. BUY

Last Friday, Newell Brands (NWL) reported Q2 earnings which, like many other companies currently undergoing a turnaround, disappointed investors. Revenue of $1.9 billion was 5% lower year-on-year. Earnings of 24 cents a share were in line with estimates, with gross margin increasing to a four-year high of 36% (compared with 35% a year ago) while adjusted EBITDA of $280 million was essentially unchanged.

The headline numbers weren’t exactly a picture of strength, but neither were they a sign of undue weakness (especially given the company’s self-admitted “challenging” economic climate). However, as has been the case through the latest earnings season, the market reacted with predictable malice toward the shares.

However, what investors apparently overlooked in the earnings call were comments from management to the effect that it has achieved incremental wins in 13 out of the 19 categories where it has tariff-advantaged (i.e., domestically manufactured) positions. In that regard, it must be pointed out that it often takes several months for large retail suppliers of Newell’s products to begin making purchase orders of these “wins” (in terms of buying cycles and shelf reset schedules). In other words, there’s a lag between “winning” the business and actually shipping the product.

In the Q2 earnings call, Newell’s top brass essentially hinted at this timing gap. They explained that while they’ve landed incremental business in those 13 of 19 categories, the full revenue benefit won’t be immediate, because the rollout and deliveries depend on the retailers’ inventory planning and logistical timelines.

Further, management is targeting even more normalized margin improvement and disclosed a planned increase in marketing investment for the back half of 2025—the highest in any six-month period since 2017.

The company also believes (and I agree with this assessment) that these developments will translate to both revenue and earnings improvements beginning around Q4 and into next year, with the turnaround presumably gaining traction. BUY

Earlier this week, Pan American Silver (PAAS) posted a stellar Q2 earnings report led by revenue of $812 million that increased 18% year-on-year, plus earnings of 43 cents that beat estimates by three cents, led by substantially higher bullion prices. In the wake of the sanguine earnings, the shares popped to new highs.

Silver production of just over five million ounces increased 13%, while gold production of 179 million ounces decreased 19%. Silver all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) came in at $19.69 per ounce and gold AISC was $1,611, with both key metrics substantially below current market prices for both metals—allowing for the firm to realize higher margins while generating significantly higher free cash flow (depending on total production).

Additional highlights included record free cash flow of $233 million, which resulted in a record-high cash balance of $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter. The company said it will invest $500 million of that cash in support of its acquisition of MAG Silver, with the high-margin Juanicipio mine in Mexico immediately contributing to free cash flow upon the transaction closing.

In the earnings call, management said Juanicipio is expected to increase Pan American’s silver production by roughly 35% on an annualized basis and “meaningfully reduce all-in sustaining costs, while offering excellent exploration potential for future growth,” positioning the company as the “leading investment name in the silver space.”

The firm also announced a 20% dividend increase (from 10 cents to 12 cents per common share) at a yield of 1.3%, with shareholder returns in the first half of this year approximating to $104 million.

For 2025, management said its operating teams are focused on meeting the outfit’s production targets and maintaining “strong control” over costs, while also being on track to achieve its bullish guidance for 2025.

Incidentally, in the wake of the strong earnings—and with our position in PAAS now up 30%—I’m recommending that we book another one-quarter profit in the stock, with the remaining 50% position rated a Hold. SELL A QUARTER

Of relevance to our position in Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) has purchased approximately $106 million worth of Sirius stock, according to recent regulatory filings.

Specifically, Berkshire bought just over five million shares of SIRI common stock in a series of transactions between July 31 and August 4. It now beneficially owns around 125 million shares in the company following the transactions. BUY

Toast (TOST) released Q2 earnings this week which featured total sales of $1.6 billion and which rose 25% from a year ago. Earnings of 13 cents beat estimates by two cents, while adjusted EBITDA of $161 million increased 75%.

The firm added a record 8,500 net new locations during the quarter, with total locations increasing 24% to approximately 148,000. The firm’s annualized recurring run-rate grew 31% to just under $2 billion.

Additional highlights of the quarter included Toast entering a multi-year partnership with American Express (AXP), as well as the release of the Toast Go 3, the firm’s “most powerful handheld yet.”

Going forward, Toast sees additional opportunities as it grows market share in its core and accelerates momentum across its new customer segments. It also just announced a big launch in Australia, marking the company’s fourth international market, and the entrance into new customer segments with over 10,000 live locations across enterprise, international and food and beverage retail.

For the full year, Toast expects 29% growth in fintech and subscription gross profit and $575 million in adjusted EBITDA, a margin of 32%, up 5 percentage points versus 2024. BUY

RATINGS CHANGES: In the wake of the strong earnings for Pan American Silver (PAAS), and with our position now up 30%, I’m recommending that we book another one-quarter profit in the stock, with the remaining 50% position rated a Hold. SELL A QUARTER

Earlier this week, we sold our remaining one-quarter stake in Paramount Global (PARA) for a profit after the stock nearly reached our upside target. SELL

NEW POSITIONS: None this week.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Jul 2025 $9.00 $ 6.75 8.9% -25.0% Buy (20) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 21.20 0.0% 13.0% Hold Mid cap Paramount Global PARA Dec 2024 $10.45 $ 12.00 1.6% 15.0% Sold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 11.00 0.0% -20.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 31.50 1.5% 30.0% Sell a Quarter Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 21.30 5.0% -13.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 10.30 0.0% -9.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 5.00 5.7% -15.0% Buy (12) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 272.00 0.5% 40.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 462.00 0.0% 152.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 136.00 1.2% 173.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 30.10 1.3% -23.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 33.00 3.5% -25.0% Buy (55) Large cap Toast Inc. TOST Dec 2024 $43.00 $ 45.60 0.0% 6.0% Buy (70) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 22.00 3.8% -5.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 20.00 0.0% -5.0% Buy (50) Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 117.20 0.0% 47.0% Hold (120) Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 72.00 0.0% -1.0% Buy (85)

