August 6, 2025

Sell Remaining Quarter of Paramount Global (PARA)

Today I’m recommending that we sell the remaining one-quarter of our position in Paramount Global (PARA).

After rallying into last month’s U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval of the company’s acquisition by Skydance, the stock has since succumbed to heavy profit taking in an apparent “sell the news” move. PARA came within a few dimes of reaching our upside target of 14 a share—at which time we took an additional 50% profit—and I think this would be a good place to close out what remains of our position.

All told, it was a profitable run for us in the stock, which we purchased last December and which rallied 30% into last week’s news-driven peak. SELL REMAINING QUARTER

Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Earnings Update

On Wednesday, Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) reported Q2 earnings that beat estimates on both top and bottom lines, but which disappointed in terms of margin guidance. Consequently, the stock was down heavily in afternoon trading.

Restaurant-level operating margin was down in Q2, which management blamed on higher labor, commodity and operating costs, “mainly due to inflation,” plus higher insurance expenses and an unfavorable product cost mix. However, some of those declines were offset by higher revenue and average check per customer.

Adjusting operating income margin fell to 3.5% of sales, down from the year-ago 6%, while restaurant-level operating margin fell to 12% of sales (from 14%).

For Q3, management guided for U.S. comparable restaurant sales growth to fall in a range of -1%-to-flat, while a per-share earnings loss of 10 to 15 cents is expected versus the positive 5-cent EPS consensus. Full-year EPS of around $1.05 is anticipated versus the prior mid-point guidance for $1.30 and the consensus estimate of $1.23.

CEO Mike Spanos reminded analysts that “turnaround takes time” and emphasized Bloomin’s commitment to improving service and product excellence, particularly at Outback Steakhouse, while highlighting recent strategic initiatives and leadership changes as part of his focus on operational priorities.

Bloomin’ also just announced a new CFO with experience at PepsiCo and Campbell’s, and who the company believes will drive financial discipline, while the outgoing CFO will shift to a strategic role, focusing on Outback’s revival through menu simplification, digital upgrades and operational cost cuts. (Other leadership changes were just announced, which I’ll discuss in Friday’s CTL update.)

The turnaround at Bloomin’ Brands is still early, with management emphasizing that its strategic initiatives are ramping up and need more time to have a positive impact on margins. Accordingly, I’m inclined to give our position in BLMN a loose leash for now and am maintaining our rating on the shares. BUY

