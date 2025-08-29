August 29, 2025

Rate Outlook Provides a Catalyst for Ford

The ever-present temptation for equity investors is to become complacent when everything is going along swimmingly. That’s the situation now facing them as, admittedly, the market hasn’t looked this good in months, as measured by several key metrics.

Indeed, even the lagging small-cap stocks are finally starting to show strength, while most indications show liquidity to be abundant. A growing number of stocks across even the most underperforming sectors are starting to participate in the broadening strength, while new 52-week lows on the NYSE have lately shrunk to virtually nothing while new highs are expanding.

This isn’t my attempt at pouring cold water over what looks, by all appearances, to be a flowering bull market. Quite the opposite, as I believe we should follow the weight of evidence while being careful not to indulge the contrarian impulse of fighting a strong “tape.”

Instead, being a judicious contrarian in this case means being constantly aware that prevailing market winds can reverse suddenly, but at the same time taking full advantage of the prevailing trend. And that means not being afraid of embracing risk while scouring the most attractive areas of the market for opportunities.

With that said, let’s take a brief look at some key market indicators to get an idea of what’s happening beneath the surface. As already mentioned, the new high/low ratio on the Big Board remains favorable for the bulls right now, as does the advance-decline (A-D) line. The strength in the latter indicator is a good sign that liquidity is ample right now, which supports the uptrend.

Even more remarkable is that, notwithstanding all the worry about what the Fed may or may not do with rates next month, corporate credit and even low-grade credit have been resilient. High-quality corporate bonds are teasing a move back up to the levels last seen in 2021. The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), for instance, has been trending higher in recent months even in the face of government bond market volatility.

The outperformance in corporates over Treasuries suggests that recession risk is currently low, while risk aversion is on the wane. What’s more, according to Bloomberg, high-quality corporates’ borrowing costs are near their lowest levels since 1998 as investors shift more of their risk into credit markets. And as Bloomberg further noted, credit spreads are expected to widen further in the coming months as companies take full advantage of cheaper borrowing costs.

Meanwhile, lower-grade “junk” debt is outperforming even high-grade corporate credit right now, as investors “double down on U.S. junk bonds,” in the words of a Reuters article. Interestingly, investors’ move into the junk bond market was initially catalyzed in July by the White House’s latest “tariff tantrum” (in Reuters’ words).

The initial tariffs initiated earlier this year pushed investors out of junk bonds, but these same investors are now apparently “once-bitten, twice-shy” and are loathe to sell junk bonds on any new tariff headlines. Per Reuters, “Credit market shops as a whole are [now] likely to avoid a knee-jerk reaction to sell the riskiest bonds in their portfolios.”

A final consideration is the latest show of strength in the once-lagging small-cap arena. On a total return basis, small-cap stocks have underperformed large-cap stocks by almost 60% for the last four-and-a-half years, according to Bloomberg. Many analysts attribute this to the Fed’s tight monetary policy in recent years, which has favored large caps over small caps.

But since last week’s Jackson Hole Fed meeting, small caps as measured by the Russell 2000 index have been on a tear, with the Russell hitting its highest level since last December. The dovish nature of Chairman Powell’s remarks prompted a push into small-cap stocks among participants under the assumption that (presumably) lower rates in the coming months will favor this segment of the market. As economist Scott Grannis observed in a blog last week:

“It is commonly thought that easy money is good for small-cap stocks because small companies are generally more leveraged and thus more sensitive to changes in interest rates, whereas large companies are less leveraged and thus better able to weather adverse conditions, among other things.”

(Incidentally, the improved interest rate and credit market outlook is expected to come into play for at least one of the featured stocks in this month’s Catalyst Report, discussed later in this issue.]

Based on the indications mentioned above, the market is clearly expecting a more accommodative Fed in the coming months, which should in turn bode well for the bull market’s continuance. Again, vigilance is still warranted as those expectations can always be upset, but for now at least the winds are favorable, which favors even higher prices ahead.

High-quality and “junk” credit markets are supportive of the equity bull market.

Improvement in the small caps another bullish leading indicator.

Fed outlook supports not only the bull market, but also Ford’s (F) turnaround.

Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Trading at around 11 times earnings, which compares favorably with many other blue-chip companies, Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) is being seen by a growing number of analysts as a “buy” despite recent investor worries over Warren Buffett’s departure as CEO at the end of this year.

Weighing in on the ongoing debate over Berkshire’s future without Buffett at the helm, Steven Sears of Barron’s recently opined that Berkshire’s stock price “doesn’t fully reflect the company’s strength” since the company’s culture and quality of operations will still “thrive without Buffett’s day-to-day oversight.”

Sears further noted that in a volatile market environment, “investors will remember that Berkshire is a stable, well-run business” with $350 billion in Treasuries that can be used to purchase distressed securities “at a time when others are panicking.”

Indeed, the market seems to have shaken off its apprehensions over Buffett’s departure with a strong rally in recent weeks, gaining 9% from its early-August low (when peak fear for Berkshire was evident). On a year-to-date basis, the shares are also up 9%.

Sears concluded his overview of Berkshire’s long-term prospects with the famous observation of Charles de Gaulle that “the cemeteries of the world are filled with indispensable men.” I agree with Sears’ take and remain bullish on the shares.

BRKB remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

Centuri Holdings (CTRI) announced more than $300 million in customer awards spanning the U.S. on Wednesday.

The company said the awards “reflect growing demand for [our] comprehensive mix of energy solutions among utility and infrastructure clients across the U.S.”

The revenue value of the announced awards includes additional scopes of work to power data center campuses across Pennsylvania, two new contracts to perform distribution work for gas and electric utilities in the Midwest and Southeast and an MSA renewal with a long-standing utility customer in the Northeast.

The latest announcement complements the previously announced $550 million in awards on July 9.

CTRI remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of sustainment, logistics and program support for F-35 jets to the government of Poland for an estimated cost of $1.85 billion.

GE Aerospace (GE) was named as the principal contractor for the sale.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political and economic stability in Europe,” said the U.S. Defense Department, adding that the proposed sale will “improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by increasing the reliability of its F-35 fleet.”

GE remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

On Thursday, Intel (INTC) CFO David Zinsner said the firm had received $5.7 billion of the U.S. government’s 10% stake in the company.

“This was a quick way to getting, initially, $5.7 billion in the door,” he told investors at the Deutsche Bank 2025 Technology Conference. “We got it last night. So that’s on the balance sheet. So that was one thing that eliminated the need to access the capital markets in any other way in the near term.”

The latest investment came from part of the company’s share of the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act funding. Under the agreement, the U.S. is buying 433 million shares at 20.47 per share. (Intel had already received $2.2 billion in grants from CHIPS at an earlier date, with another $3.2 billion coming from the Secure Enclave program through the Defense Department, bringing the total investment to just over $11 billion.)

Zinsner said the federal investment in Intel “is absolutely helpful…with customers,” adding that “when you take the grant money and switch it over into equity, it does have a dilutive impact...but when you run the math, it doesn’t take a lot of volume of foundry wafers for us to make this accretive for us.”

On a related note, sentiment on Wall Street from institutional analysts is mostly bullish in the wake of the recent investments from the government, as well as from SoftBank. Analysts at KeyBank said it sees “positive implications associated with this transaction,” while T.D. Cowen analysts said the federal investment means Intel is “less likely to abandon foundry goals.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley believes the warrants that were granted to the government in the event that Intel divests majority interest in foundry “is an interesting angle, suggesting that there is some possibility of selling the majority interest in foundry to someone else,” adding that the flexibility this provides “is at least a positive” for Intel.

INTC remains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

The Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) has approved Pan American Silver’s (PAAS) $2.1 billion acquisition of MAG Silver (MAG), paving the way for the deal to close in September.

Pan American said all required regulatory, shareholder and court approvals, including the final court order, have been received and the acquisition is expected to be completed by September 4.

The acquisition will give the company a 44% interest in the Juanicipio silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, with the remaining 56% operated by Fresnillo. The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world’s premier silver mining camp.

PAAS remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

Recent analyst ratings activity on Toast Inc. (TOST) has been trending bullish, with one of the most recent upgrades coming from Truist Securities.

The investment bank raised its price target for TOST to 51 a share (current share price 45) while maintaining a “Buy” rating. The price target adjustment follows Toast’s strong Q2 performance, with Truist citing expectations for “faster recurring gross profit growth in coming years despite some near-term margin adjustments.”

Truist also factored in potential tariff impacts, assuming the average cost of hardware sold in 2026 by Toast will increase by 15%. However, it said these near-term margin pressures will likely be offset by “faster recurring gross profit growth.”

The higher price target implies a 49x multiple on Toast’s 2026 estimated adjusted free cash flow, compared to expectations for 43% year-over-year free cash flow growth in 2027, representing a 1.2x growth-adjusted ratio.

In other news related to Toast, Bernstein SocGen raised its price target to 48 a share, citing the addition of 8,500 new locations and a steady performance. RBC Capital boosted its target to 50 on Toast’s “strong annual recurring revenue growth and record net location additions,” while JPMorgan raised its target for the company to 52, noting “better-than-expected recurring gross profit and EBITDA metrics.”

Needham set the highest target at 60, citing Toast’s consensus-beating second quarter and strong guidance for Q3 and the full year.

TOST remains a Buy in the portfolio.

****

RATINGS CHANGES: None.

NEW POSITIONS: We initiated a new long position in Helen of Troy (HELE) in this week’s monthly edition of the Cabot Turnaround Letter. Our upside target for this position is 40 a share. BUY

Catalyst Report

The multifaceted turnaround at Ford Motor (F) continues apace, with management having success in revitalizing the core business while still experiencing challenges pertaining to quality, EV execution and organizational transformation.

The automaker posted a 14% year-over-year revenue increase in Q2, selling over 612,000 vehicles (well ahead of industry trends). The mostly sanguine results were led by SUV and truck sales—particularly the F-series—with Lincoln vehicle sales soaring and hybrids increasing 23%. The excellent sales showing helped fund the company’s pivot toward EVs while maintaining investor confidence as the company executes on its strategic plan.

Ford’s journey hasn’t been without headwinds, however, as it experienced a staggering 88-vehicle recall during the first half of this year, resulting in nearly $2.3 billion in warranty payouts. Analysts at AInvest called this a “make-or-break moment” for the company’s turnaround. But as AInvest’s Cyrus Cole noted in a recent analysis, Ford’s response to this quality crisis has been a wholesale adoption of Toyota’s lean manufacturing principles, including collaborative problem-solving and zero defects at point of sale.

The company has invested in advanced technologies like the Mobile AI Vision System (MAIVS) and laser-guided assembly lines, which aims at finding defects in real time. “Early results, such as improved J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study scores for the F-150 and Mustang, suggest progress,” said Cole.

Additionally, management is doubling down on lean manufacturing, cost discipline, EV platform redesign and strategic focus. And while executions risks in its EV rollout and software integration continue to pose threats to the turnaround’s trajectory, the company’s strong balance sheet and operational momentum should guide it through to a successful conclusion.

One catalyst for Ford’s turnaround success in the intermediate term is the projected downward trajectory of interest rates in the coming year. Projections show that fed funds rates are expected to decline to 3.9% by year’s end and to 3.4% by the end of 2027 which, if realized, should help investors pay less for vehicles while potentially stimulating vehicle demand. As Ford analyst William Davis recently observed, “These savings greatly enhance the buying power of consumers and help to release latent demand that has been building during the vehicle affordability crisis.”

An additional catalyst for the automaker could be its recent focus on the commercial vehicles and services division known as Ford Pro. This segment could potentially boost earnings growth for Ford by generating higher-margin vehicles sales, layering in subscription-based services and leveraging EV-based fleet transition.

Indeed, many analysts argue that Ford Pro could be the firm’s version of “AWS inside Ford”—a business unit that drives outsized profits versus its consumer-focused business. Consequently, the consensus Wall Street has forecast that earnings will ramp up significantly starting next year and in each of the next few years.

While it’s not a classic turnaround in the sense that the company has emerged from deep distress, Digital Ocean (DOCN) is currently executing a strategic turnaround, marked by strong growth, profitability and investor optimism.

The New York-based company operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia and elsewhere, providing on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers at growing technology companies. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions including compute, storage and networking products, as well as IP address management and domain name system management. Additionally, the firm provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

The share price is down 75% from its peak from over four years ago, but the evidence is growing that a sustainable rebound is in its early stages for Digital Ocean. The stock’s decline was attributed to many of the same factors that pushed other firms into the 2022 bear market, among them: surging inflation, aggressive rate hikes, supply chain disruptions and recession worries.

Moreover, Digital Ocean’s focus on small- and mid-sized businesses and developers made it more vulnerable during the economic downturn that followed, due to aggressive budget and spending cuts. However, increased adoption of the firm’s AI solution, Gradient AI, which allows developers to create their own AI agents, helped turn things around for the company and resulted in over 5,000 GenAI platform customers in recent quarters.

On the financial front, the company recently closed a $625 million convertible notes offering and used proceeds to retire its 2026 notes and fund a $100 million share repurchase program—moves that improved the balance sheet and has seemingly increased investors’ confidence in the firm’s outlook.

Additional strategic developments include the opening of a new data center, a growing focus on expanding enterprise sales coverage and acquiring platforms like Paperspace, all of which have boosted its competitive positioning. The moves have also helped Digital Ocean retain customers while increasing spend per customer. On that score, net dollar retention (a key metric) recently reached 100% for the first time since 2023.

Speaking of acquisitions, it’s likely that this is where the next major catalyst will come from that will propel the ultimate success of the strategic rebound. Strategic alliances with AI startups, dev tools providers or cloud-native platforms would almost certainly bring in massive new workloads while significantly increasing revenue growth.

Digital Ocean is also positioning itself as an affordable alternative to hyperscalers for AI developers. If this effort succeeds, its products could serve as a major engine for future growth. Looking ahead, Wall Street sees 15%-ish revenue growth in each of the next three years, which could prove to be too conservative if the company’s strategic AI plans meet with higher uptake among its customers.

Disclosure: The chief analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter personally holds shares of every Rated recommendation. The chief analyst may purchase securities discussed in the “Purchase Recommendation” section or sell securities discussed in the “Sell Recommendation” section but not before the fourth day after the recommendation has been emailed to subscribers. However, the chief analyst may purchase or sell securities mentioned in other parts of the Cabot Turnaround Letter at any time.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Jul 2025 $9.00 $ 7.30 8.2% -19.0% Buy (20) Small cap Helen of Troy HELE Sep 2025 $24.30 $ 24.30 0.0% 0.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 21.20 0.0% 13.0% Hold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 11.40 0.0% -17.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 33.00 1.5% 36.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 23.50 4.7% -4.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 8.50 0.0% -25.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 6.00 5.0% 2.0% Buy (12) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 276.00 0.5% 42.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 500.00 0.0% 173.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 139.00 1.1% 179.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 32.00 1.3% -18.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 36.50 3.4% -17.0% Buy (55) Large cap Toast Inc. TOST Dec 2024 $43.00 $ 45.00 0.0% 5.0% Buy (70) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 20.50 4.2% -12.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 25.00 0.0% 19.0% Hold Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 113.00 0.0% 41.0% Hold (120) Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 73.00 0.0% 0.0% Buy (85)

