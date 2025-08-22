August 22, 2025

Rotating into the Laggards

A theme that has emerged in the last couple of weeks is rotation out of this summer’s high-flyers and into some of the market’s biggest laggards of recent months. While this is encouraging from our perspective, especially since it bodes well for some of the turnarounds in our portfolio, it’s also a reason for embracing a measure of caution, as it shows that the broad market still isn’t firing on all cylinders.

More than a few of the market’s biggest “dogs” of the spring and summer season have recently come to life—and in explosive fashion for some—even as the favored tech sector leaders have begun to show signs of fading. Witness, for instance, the loss of momentum in the formerly white-hot AI stocks: After a four-month run of making consecutive higher highs between April and July, the AI-tracking iShares Future & AI Tech ETF (ARTY) has failed to make a new high in the last three weeks and risks breaking its string of successes since the April market low.

Perhaps even more disconcerting for momentum traders is the weakness over the last several days in the crypto-tracking ETFs. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has served as something of a leading indicator for the S&P 500 index in the last few years, is also in danger of losing forward momentum after a failed attempt at breaking out to new highs last week. On a related note, the widely watched stock Coinbase Global (COIN) has even more ominously broken under its 50-day moving average in a sign that speculative juices are waning among traders, at least on a near-term basis.

Normally, a rotation out of tech- and crypto-related stocks and ETFs is followed by a move into defensive safe havens like gold, utilities and consumer staples. And while there has definitely been evidence of this lately—particularly in the latter two sectors—the risk aversion hasn’t completely taken on a “head to the hills” aspect. Instead, what we’re also witnessing is some bottom fishing among investors keen on rotating into stocks with attractive valuations and other out-of-favor names.

Among the sectors that have benefited from the latest round of rotation are the long-neglected healthcare sector stocks, particularly biotechs and pharmaceuticals. After being stuck in a seemingly interminable lateral range over the last several months, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) is finally showing a measure of strength as investors have turned their attention to the bargain names within this group.

Granted, the increasing relative strength now evident in healthcare sector stocks can be interpreted as a sign of defensiveness among reticent traders, but it can also be viewed favorably from the standpoint of participants finally recognizing the value within the sector.

Along those lines, it was gratifying to see more than a few of the more beaten-down and ignored semiconductor stocks getting some love this week, including Intel (INTC). As we’ll discuss further in the portfolio comments section below, our trading position in Intel provided us with a nice profit-taking opportunity earlier this week, thanks to a well-timed investment in the stock by SoftBank. Yet other neglected names in the chip space were also winners, which suggests rotation among investors seeking bargains in a narrowing market (as opposed to dumping stocks wholesale and running to the sidelines).

Finally, there are also preliminary signs that some of the more neglected areas of the broader energy sector are benefiting from rotation, including natural gas infrastructure and midstream companies that benefit from regional price spreads and export demand. Moreover, storage solutions providers are gaining traction as a hedge against energy price volatility.

All told, the trends mentioned here should support several of the stocks in our turnaround portfolio in the coming weeks. We’ll still need to exercise a measure of caution in terms of selecting new portfolio entries, but recent trends point to the above-referenced sectors and industries benefiting from ongoing rotation.

Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Summary: It was a typical late-August week for most of the stocks in the portfolio, with limited action and few significant news items of note. The end of the summer vacation season in a couple of weeks will no doubt see a corresponding increase in activity, but for now, all remains quiet. The only meaningful action this week was seen in Intel (INTC), which got a big boost from a $2 billion investment from an unexpected source, prompting my recommendation to book a partial profit.

****

In news relating to our holding of Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Vancouver-based Maple Gold Mines (MGM:TSXV) intends to raise about C$5 million pursuant to a non-brokered private placement with a lead order from strategic investor Michael Gentile.

The offering will consist of, on a post-consolidation basis, the issuance of up to 4.1 million charity flow-through units of the company at a price of 85 cents per FT unit and the issuance of up to 2.5 million non-flow-through units of the company at a price of 60 cents per NFT unit. The offering is expected to close on or about September 8.

In addition, pursuant to an investor rights agreement between the company and Agnico Eagle, the latter has indicated that it intends to participate in the offering to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in the company.

Agnico also intends to complete the consolidation of the common shares of the company on a 10-to-1 basis with an expected effective date of September 8.

AEM remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

In news that concerns Alcoa (AA), the White House has added over 400 product categories to the list of “derivative” steel and aluminum goods covered by Section 232 tariffs, making their steel and aluminum content subject to a 50% duty.

The action applies to a wide range of items, including wind turbines and parts, mobile cranes, bulldozers and other heavy machinery, railcars, furniture, compressors, pumps and hundreds of other products.

In a released statement, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler said the action “expands the reach of the steel and aluminum tariffs and shuts down avenues for circumvention—supporting the continued revitalization of the American steel and aluminum industries.”

Steelmakers, led by Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Nucor (NUE), had urged the administration to expand the tariffs to additional steel and aluminum auto parts. However, a group of foreign automakers pressed the department not to add the parts, warning that U.S. producers lack capacity to meet current demand.

Tesla (TSLA) also unsuccessfully requested that the department reject a request to add metal parts used in EVs and wind turbines, stating there was no U.S. capacity to produce them.

AA remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

GE Aerospace (GE) and United Nuclear Corp. agreed to a U.S. consent decree requiring an estimated $63 million cleanup of uranium mine waste at sites in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.

The agreement requires both companies to excavate and remove around one million cubic yards of uranium mine waste from the Northeast Church Rock Superfund Site on the Navajo Nation and transfer it to the UNC Mill Site, a federally licensed uranium mill and tailings disposal facility located adjacent to the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico. The cleanup process is expected to take more than a decade.

The Northeast Church Rock Mine operated from 1967 to 1982 and was the primary source of uranium ore for the UNC Mill. The mining operations left behind uranium mine waste piles, several former ponds and former mill tailings storage areas.

GE remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

Out-of-fashion semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) got major support earlier this week in what could serve as a major catalyst for finally gaining some traction after months of no progress. In a client note published Tuesday morning, Wells Fargo pointed out that SoftBank’s surprise $2 billion investment in Intel is a “vote of confidence…in INTC’s long-term transformation efforts, which includes the company’s focus on improving its balance sheet positioning.”

Additionally, Bloomberg reported on Monday that the U.S. federal government also has plans of its own to invest in Intel, with the latest update involving taking a 10% ownership stake in the chipmaker. This would require about $10.5 billion and would make the government the largest shareholder, according to Seeking Alpha, which noted:

“The [Trump] Administration is considering using funds from the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act to pay for the investment…However, a precise size in the stake and the best route to fund it remains up in the air.”

Intel is already scheduled to receive around $11 billion in CHIPS Act grants for commercial and military programs combined. Further, the potential investment by the U.S. Department of Commerce would help the company expand its domestic foundry plans, particularly its hub in Ohio.

Wall Street was buoyed by both announcements, pushing the shares up over 11% at one point, which provided us with an opportunity to book a one-quarter profit in our Intel position on Tuesday morning, while putting our total gain in the stock at +25% earlier this week.

In separate news, CNBC reported on Wednesday that Intel is in discussions with other large investors to get an equity infusion at a discounted price. As of this writing, Intel hasn’t responded to requests for comments from multiple sources.

After taking a one-quarter profit in INTC this week, the remaining three-quarter position is rated a Hold.

****

Last week, Solventum (SOLV) priced a previously announced secondary offering of 8.8 million shares of its common stock, which is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $648 million to 3M Company (MMM).

All the shares of common stock are being sold by the selling shareholder, and Solventum will not receive any of the proceeds, according to a company press release. The offering closed on August 15.

SOLV remains a Buy in the portfolio.

****

RATINGS CHANGES: We took a one-quarter profit in Intel (INTC) earlier this week after an 11% rally in the wake of the SoftBank investment announcement. Our position was up 25% as of Tuesday at the time of the recommendation. The remaining three-quarter position in INTC has been re-rated to Hold. HOLD

NEW POSITIONS: None this week.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Bloomin' Brands BLMN Jul 2025 $9.00 $ 7.10 8.6% -21.0% Buy (20) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 20.20 0.0% 8.0% Hold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 11.00 0.0% -20.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 32.00 1.5% 32.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 22.30 4.8% -9.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 8.30 0.0% -25.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 5.50 5.1% -7.0% Buy (12) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 270.00 0.5% 38.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 488.00 0.0% 167.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 136.50 1.2% 174.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 29.60 1.4% -24.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 34.00 3.4% -22.0% Buy (55) Large cap Toast Inc. TOST Dec 2024 $43.00 $ 42.50 0.0% -1.0% Buy (70) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 21.50 4.0% -7.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 23.50 0.0% 12.0% Sold a Quarter Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 112.20 0.0% 40.0% Hold (120) Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 72.80 0.0% 0.0% Buy (85)

