August 15, 2025

Inflation Continues to Fuel Equity Demand

Just when the market appeared vulnerable to selling pressure, news from an unexpected source rode to the rescue, lifting stocks.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department announced that inflation rose 2.7% in July from a year earlier, which was the same as the previous month and up from a post-pandemic low of 2.3% in April. “Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 3.1%, up from 2.9% in June,” according to the Associated Press.

The news was a catalyst for the rally that followed over the next couple of days, with the S&P 500 edging higher by 1.3% but, more significantly, the small-cap Russell 2000 was up by as much as 5% at mid-week and at its highest level since February.

Aside from the inflation news, the small caps were evidently galvanized by Wall Street’s growing expectation that the Fed will lower interest rates soon. Indeed, President Trump vociferously demanded that Chairman Powell “must NOW lower the rate” in a social media post on Tuesday. (It should be noted that smaller companies particularly benefit from lower rates due to small-cap firms’ heavier reliance on borrowed capital.)

Further stimulating rate cut expectations was last week’s quarter-point rate cut by the Bank of England (BOE)—the fifth such cut by the Bank over the past year—driven by inflation and global trade concerns. While it’s not a perfect correlation historically, the Fed has at times taken its cues from the BOE, and many Fed watchers expect that to happen by next month’s FOMC meeting. Specifically, traders are pricing in a 92% probability of a September 17 rate cut, up sharply from just 38% earlier this month.

However, headline inflation (which includes food and energy prices) remains a thorn in the economy’s side. Last month’s inflation report notwithstanding, consumer prices are still on the rise, as evidenced by my 15-item consumer price gauge (national price average from a major retailer). As you can see, this index hit a multi-year high last week on the back of a jump in milk, bacon and coffee prices.

Meanwhile, the nationwide retail gasoline price average remains stubbornly above the five-year and 10-year averages, while other markers of inflation also remain near multi-year highs.

Further underscoring this problem was Thursday’s release of the July Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures wholesale costs. The latest report showed that inflation rose by 0.9% month-over-month, surpassing the expected 0.2% increase and representing the largest monthly gain since June 2022. The hotter-than-expected reading suggests businesses are struggling with higher costs, which could lead to even higher consumer prices.

My continued emphasis on the inflation factor underpins my view of the broad market, namely that stocks will continue to benefit from inflation in the aggregate as investors use equites as an inflation hedge, while traditional safe havens like gold and silver also will continue benefiting from it.

Beyond the traditional safe havens, I’m seeing evidence that even crypto is taking on a new life as an inflation hedge. Despite its short-term volatility, a growing number of investors now view Bitcoin’s finite supply, decentralized nature and abundant liquidity as appealing reasons for using it as an inflation hedge. (As an aside, I still view Bitcoin-backed funds as serving as leading indicators for the S&P 500, with recent crypto ETF strength serving as a harbinger for the stock market’s latest rally.)

Ironically, one of the recent factors driving the secular inflation trend—namely global supply chain disruptions across a number of key sectors due to war in Europe—is also driving strength in certain market segments and individual stocks. In particular, the U.S. government’s recent overture in making investment stakes in critical resource companies like MP Materials (MP), while encouraging big tech firms like Apple (AAPL) to invest in the U.S. (and while also investing in some of Apple’s suppliers), is another underlying support for equities in general.

Pertinently, one of our turnaround portfolio stocks is now reportedly another such target—beneficially I might add—of a potential federal government investment (as we’ll discuss in the section below).

Friday, August 15, 2025 Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 6 minutes and covers:



Inflation headlines continue to steer market sentiment and Fed expectations.

Federal investments are increasingly galvanizing for stocks in general.

Intel (INTC) is the latest such potential target for federal investment activity.

Final note

Biotech/genomic stocks still offer a number of turnaround prospects.



Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Summary: As mentioned above, this week’s inflation-related news headlines rode to the market’s rescue and particularly benefited some of the stocks in the portfolio. My suspicion is that the rallies we saw in several of our turnaround positions (and other stocks) wasn’t so much in reaction to the news, but was rather a response to the market’s expectations for further “official” interventions. Whether those interventions might take the form of additional federal investments in individual stocks (à la Intel) or an imminent interest rate cut is a moot point. But with the market being a forward-looking creature, it evidently sees something it likes on the horizon.

****

After posting stellar Q2 numbers recently, which featured record free cash flow of $1.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion, the CEO for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) outlined a path for advancing its key projects while achieving record gold production in the coming years.

Agnico currently has 120 diamond drill rigs in operation on various mine sites and regional exploration projects throughout its project portfolio, which is slightly ahead of program expectations, with 670 kilometers of drilling completed and with expenditures standing at about 9% below budget as of July. The company also highlighted “robust” exploration results at its Canadian Malartic, Detour and Hope Bay mines, including a 53-gram over 8.4-meter intercept at Hope Bay.

In the recent earnings call, Agnico said its project pipeline has the potential to add up to 1.5 million ounces of gold in future production. What’s more, the top brass outlined plans for accelerating capital spending and continuing its generous capital returns policy (it’s targeting 1/3 of free cash flow being returned to shareholders), while also maintaining its focus on leveraging high gold prices with operational improvements.

Additionally, the company ended the second quarter with net cash of almost $1 billion, after significantly deleveraging the balance sheet by $1.3 billion over the last 15 months. Agnico further believes that at current gold prices, it could be “well north of…$2.5 billion in cash” on the balance sheet by the end of this year.

AEM remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

Southwest Gas (SWX) has priced a secondary public offering of 15 million shares of Centuri Holdings (CTRI) at 19.50 per share.

The company is the sole selling shareholder and has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 2.25 million shares. The offering is expected to close on August 11, pending standard closing conditions.

Separately, Southwest Gas will sell about 1.6 million shares of Centuri stock to Carl Icahn’s investment firms, Icahn Partners and Icahn Partners Master Fund, through a private placement at the same per-share price.

CTRI remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

In its Q2 earnings call, management at Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) acknowledged that while results were below the firm’s expectations and reflect an “unprecedented level of industry disruption given changes in global trade,” it still managed to progress on the Goodyear Forward strategic plan, which continues to deliver profitability benefits ahead of schedule.

Goodyear said broad-based price increases were implemented in the U.S. and Canada in response to tariffs and that it increased its product offerings in the premium segment, emphasizing growth in the greater than 18-inch high-performance tire market, plus the launch of new 18-inch plus SKUs.

Management also emphasized that it’s paving the way for the organization to deliver increased value and focus on becoming “number one in tires and service,” while also referencing a strong balance sheet supported by three divestitures committed in Goodyear Forward.

The CFO commented that weakness in Goodyear’s Commercial business, due to weaker OEM replacement demand globally, has prompted the company to focus on improvements in this segment, along with a goal of exceeding the near-term expectations for cost savings and asset sale proceeds as outlined in the strategic plan.

Commercial truck recovery isn’t anticipated until 2026, and the firm expects that it will take longer for it to achieve its 2025 year-end margin and leverage objectives.

However, management also expressed confidence in the Goodyear Forward’s benefits going forward, notwithstanding tariff-related headwinds. The company also remains focused on premium product launches, strategic distributor partnerships and “aggressive cost controls,” expressing confidence that earnings and margin improvements will return once market uncertainty subsides.

GT remains a Buy in the portfolio.

****

The Trump administration has reportedly expressed interest in purchasing a stake in Intel (INTC), prompting the shares to rally nearly 8% on Thursday. The move is putatively part of a federal initiative to increase domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Bloomberg reported that the White House is considering investing in Intel to help fund Intel’s chip foundry in Ohio, a facility currently being built and intended to be a major hub for leading-edge chip manufacturing. The project, which is part of Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy, is designed to boost domestic chip production and strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain.

The project was originally expected to open by 2025, but has been repeatedly postponed. Sources believe the government’s potential investment could help shore up the delayed manufacturing hub, initially projected to be the world’s largest chip facility but now expected in the 2030s.

Intel has declined to comment directly on the investment discussions but “affirmed its commitment to advancing U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership” per a Reuters report.

INTC remains a Buy in the portfolio.

****

Newell Brands (NWL) declared a seven-cent per share quarterly dividend on Monday, in line with the previous one and at a 5.4% yield.

The dividend is payable on September 15 to shareholders of record as of August 29.

NWL remains a Buy in the portfolio.

****

Gold exploration and production firm Mineros S.A. (MNSAF) of Colombia will acquire an 80% interest in the La Pepa Project for $40 million from Pan American Silver (PAAS), bringing its interest in the La Pepa Project to 100%.

The La Pepa Project Purchase is structured as a transaction between subsidiaries of Mineros and Pan American for the purchase and sale of all shares of Minera Cavancha not currently owned by Mineros.

The La Pepa Project Purchase is expected to close on or before September 30.

PAAS remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

Solventum (SOLV) last Thursday released Q2 results that included $2.2 billion in revenue which increased 4% year-on-year, plus earnings of $1.69 that beat estimates by 24 cents.

In the earnings call, CEO Bryan Hanson pointed out that the results marked the fifth consecutive quarter of positive sales volume growth for the firm since implementing its turnaround strategy.

Hanson further emphasized Solventum is “quickly and importantly, decisively building on the strong foundation established by 3M” and is “on a clear path to achieve our long-range plan commitments.”

The company innovation process revamp remains “on track” with a “forecasted new product pipeline...steadily increasing in value,” according to Hanson. He also noted that after closing the Purification & Filtration (P&F) transaction in June, Solventum plans to focus on disciplined tuck-in M&A to further enhance the progress of the ongoing transformation.

By segment, MedSurg showed progress in Q2, with expanded V.A.C. Peel and Place launched in Europe—and with several large customer wins in negative pressure wound therapy. Additionally, “strong demand” was noted for the company’s Tegaderm antimicrobial solutions. Dental Solutions strengthened with product launches in the quarter including Clinpro Clear and Filtek Easy Match.

Elsewhere, the Health Information Systems (HIS) segment witnessed continued expansion, with a new partnership announced with Ensemble Health Partners in revenue cycle management. (Specifically, the two companies are collaborating to use AI to advance autonomous inpatient coding across all medical specialties, aiming for greater accuracy and preventing revenue loss.)

Looking ahead, the outfit guided for free cash flow to remain at $450 million to $550 million for 2025. Full-year organic sales growth guidance was raised to a range of 2% to 3%, while EPS guidance increased to a range of $5.80 to $5.95 (up from the previous guidance of $5.45 to $5.65). Hanson added that this reflects “the strong performance in the quarter, combined with further improvements into the second half of the year.”

SOLV remains a Buy in the portfolio.

****

RATINGS CHANGES: None this week.

NEW POSITIONS: None this week.

Stocks of Interest

As part of our ongoing discussion of the biotech space, I’m finding that biotech stocks generally—and genomics stocks specifically—continue to provide a large number of potential turnaround candidates.

Earlier this summer we discussed stocks in this space including 10X Genomics (TXG) and Illumina (ILMN). Today I want to bring two more stocks in the biotech sector to your attention.

The first is Myriad Genetics (MYGN), which specializes in genetic testing and precision medicine, with a focus on areas like hereditary cancer risk assessment, prenatal screening and molecular diagnostics.

Myriad’s share price has cratered in recent years after a string of setbacks—including most recently UnitedHealthcare stopping coverage for the firm’s GeneSight pharmacogenomics test, a critical revenue driver. But the outfit is making some meaningful moves towards a U-turn, as evidenced by recently stronger margins, renewed guidance and strategic repositioning.

To resume growth, management is planning to revamp the firm’s strategic focus more toward prenatal testing and oncology. Even more specifically, it’s investing heavily for its offering of a tumor-informed, whole genome sequencing (WGC)-based test called Precise MRD for detecting minimal residual disease (MRD) in cancer patients.

Myriad is actively collaborating with research institutions to further develop and validate the clinical utility of Precise MRD, especially in areas like breast cancer. And on the financing front, Myriad recently secured a $200 million term loan from OrbiMed, a well-known investor in the health care industry, which provides the company with liquidity and flexibility to support its growth initiatives.

Analysts expect a big drop in earnings for 2025 but see the initiatives resulting in a substantial bottom-line rebound for next year. It’s a compelling story.

Another intriguing story in the biotech space that has lately caught my attention is Prothena (PRTA). It’s a late-stage clinical biotech focused on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the U.S. Its key pipeline candidate is Prasinezumab, an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody which is in a mid-stage clinical trial, as well as Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of early-stage Parkinson’s disease.

The drug experienced a major setback in a previous clinical trial in which Prazinezumab failed to demonstrate a significant improvement over a placebo. However, the company has decided to move forward with its clinical development in collaboration with Roche Holding (RHHBY), with both companies now having better data at their disposal.

The company’s recent revitalization efforts are also the result of a pipeline failure, resulting in significant financial restructuring (including a 63% workforce reduction) and a strategic pivoting toward leaner operations and enhanced industry partnerships.

Currently, Prothena holds around $372 million in cash and cash equivalents, which it expects will provide enough cash to finance operations until at least mid-2026. Industry analysts, meanwhile, now view the company’s past failures as paving the way for a successful outcome to its latest Phase III testing.

Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at cdroke@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.

Disclosure: The chief analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter personally holds shares of every Rated recommendation. The chief analyst may purchase securities discussed in the “Purchase Recommendation” section or sell securities discussed in the “Sell Recommendation” section but not before the fourth day after the recommendation has been emailed to subscribers. However, the chief analyst may purchase or sell securities mentioned in other parts of the Cabot Turnaround Letter at any time.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Jul 2025 $9.00 $ 7.30 8.3% -18.0% Buy (20) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 20.50 0.0% 10.0% Hold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 10.80 0.0% -21.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 31.50 1.5% 30.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 23.50 4.5% -4.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 8.50 0.0% -25.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 5.40 5.2% -8.0% Buy (12) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 270.00 0.5% 38.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 479.00 0.0% 162.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 133.00 1.2% 167.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 31.40 1.3% -20.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 33.30 3.4% -24.0% Buy (55) Large cap Toast Inc. TOST Dec 2024 $43.00 $ 43.00 0.0% 0.0% Buy (70) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 21.10 4.0% -9.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 24.00 0.0% 14.0% Buy (50) Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 115.00 0.0% 44.0% Hold (120) Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 73.50 0.0% 1.0% Buy (85)

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.