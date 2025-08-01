August 1, 2025

An Uneven Earnings Season (and a Caution Signal)

With the current earnings season more than halfway complete for S&P 500 companies, a clearer picture of the overall corporate health backdrop is beginning to emerge.

Around 82% of reporting S&P firms to date have exceeded profit estimates, with around the same percentage also beating revenue estimates. Next week (August 7 in particular, with around 1,300 companies reporting) will also be one of the busiest times of the season, which increases the odds of above-average volatility.

In terms of earnings growth, the year-over-year earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 6.4% as of July 25 which, if it continues, will mark the lowest earnings growth rate reported by the index since last year’s Q1 (at 5.8%), according to FactSet.

Although earnings are mostly coming in above expectations, growth can be described as modest-to-uneven, with the tech and communications sectors in a relative strength position, while energy is weak and the healthcare and retail sectors are mixed.

As Axios noted in a recent report, “Forward guidance is the new focus” during the earnings season, as strong earnings beats haven’t always been acceptable to investors unless accompanied by confident forward-looking statements from management.

Moreover, as reported by AInvest, “Markets are punishing even minor forecast shortfalls—only exceptional results are rewarded—especially under stretched valuations (~22× forward earnings) and rising tariff risks.”

The S&P’s year-over-year Q2 net profit margin is currently 12.3%, which is below the previous quarter’s 12.7% but barely above the year-ago 12.2% net margin and also above the five-year average of 11.8%. FactSet informs us this is also the fifth consecutive quarter the S&P is reporting a net margin above 12%, but the index is also reporting its first sequential decline in net profit margin since Q4 2023.

Source: FactSet Earnings Insight

The takeaway here is that the reporting season through July 31 is delivering mostly earnings beats, but at a slower pace compared to earlier this year. Also, the market is clearly not firing on all cylinders as earnings growth is very uneven across the 11 S&P sectors, with conspicuous areas of strength (tech/communications) and weakness (energy), producing a very uneven landscape. On that score, analysts at Morgan Stanley and FactSet are citing “cost inflation versus pricing power” as a main theme for the current earnings season.

All told, selectivity is of paramount importance right now. What’s more, my contention remains unchanged that the sectors that are somewhat immune to inflationary pressures should be given extra attention, as I anticipate the inflation-driven cross-currents we’re seeing will continue to compress margins across several industries.

On a technical note, I think it’s worth mentioning an indicator that was brought to my attention by market analyst Tom McClellan this week. It’s the notable divergence between the NAAIM Exposure Index and the S&P 500.

The National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) is comprised of money managers who believe that they should not just buy and hold, but also time the market at what they regard as judicious turning points. Each week they survey their members about their firms’ average stock market exposure.

As McClellan pointed out, “Even though these money managers are professionals, they still suffer from the same fears as anyone else, and so the Exposure Index tends to rise and fall with price action. It can be useful when it gets to an extreme value, which history shows consists of going above about 95 or below about 40.”

Source: McClellan Chart in Focus

As shown above, the index is beginning to diverge lower against the S&P 500 line, a development that happened ahead of the last couple of major corrections—including the 2022 bear market—and as such, served as a timely warning.

However, as McClellan also observed, “while the current divergence [may be] a warning of trouble and a sign to watch out for problems…it is not a guarantee that trouble has to show up.”

With retail investor day trading, meme stocks and forward stock splits making a comeback, it’s easy to see in the present market a potential bubble-type atmosphere forming. And perhaps that will prove to be the case. But the main indicators I look at remain bullish, so I think we need to continue tempering our caution with a bit of optimism, giving the bull market every last benefit of the doubt, at least until internal weakness becomes much more evident.

In other words, the NAAIM Index divergence is a warning of what could be in the months to come…but for now, it’s just that: a caution signal.

Friday, August 1, 2025 Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 12 minutes and covers:



Q2 earnings a mixed bag, with tech/communications leading and energy lagging.

Cost inflation versus pricing power a key theme of the latest earnings season.

Money manager sentiment diverges against S&P in a potential warning sign.

Final note

This month’s Catalyst Report features an interesting mix of potential turnarounds.



Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) on Wednesday reported Q2 revenue of $2.8 billion that increased 36% year-on-year, with earnings of $1.94 beating estimates by 14 cents.

It was another strong quarter for the Toronto-based gold miner, with highlights including record free cash flow, which more than doubled from the prior quarter, and which management attributed to the strength of the gold price environment, disciplined cost management and the consistency of Agnico’s operational execution.

Among the key metrics for Q2, quarterly gold production and cost performance were strong, with payable gold production of 866,029 ounces at production costs per ounce of $911 and total cash costs per ounce of $933.

All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,289 per ounce—well under recent gold prices of around $3,400 and allowing the firm to realize exceptionally high margins, with nearly $2,100 in profit per ounce, which means Agnico can generate billions in free cash flow (depending on total production).

The company generated cash provided by operating activities of $1.8 billion, or $3.67 per share, and free cash flow of $1.3 billion, or $2.60 per share.

In terms of gold production and cost guidance, Agnico expects full-year payable gold production of 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces, with total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce in 2025 unchanged at $915 to $965 and $1,250 to $1,300, respectively.

The balance sheet, meanwhile, transitioned to a net cash position of $963 million, and on June 30, the company repaid $40 million of the 2017 Series A 4.42% senior notes at maturity and also redeemed the remaining outstanding principal of $260 million of the 2017 senior notes and $250 million of the 2016 senior notes with interest rates ranging from 4.64% to 4.94%.

Finally, the company continued quarterly share repurchases in the quarter, which it said “demonstrate continued focus on shareholder returns.” Analysts expect top- and bottom-line growth of 33% and 68%, respectively, for 2025.

AEM remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

On Thursday, Alcoa (AA) declared a 10-cent per share quarterly dividend, in line with the previous one and payable on August 28 for shareholders of record August 12. (The current yield is 1.3%).

AA remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

Intel (INTC) reported Q2 earnings late last week that were anything but pleasing to Wall Street. Revenue of $12.9 billion beat estimates by $1 billion but was flat from a year ago, while the per-share loss of a dime missed estimates by 11 cents.

Management put a positive spin on the results, with CEO Lip-Bu Tan highlighting the “initial progress we are making to improve our execution and drive greater efficiency,” with a focus on strengthening the core product portfolio and AI roadmap. Investors weren’t having it, however, as the stock was sold in the wake of earnings, with share currently down 12% from a week ago.

Detractors pointed out that Intel continues to lose market share to competitors like AMD while struggling to revive the foundry business, although it anticipates breaking even in this business by 2027 (assuming sufficient external contracts and scaling of advanced nodes like 18A).

To his credit, however, the very capable Tan is realigning Intel so as to tie investments to customer commitments instead of embracing speculative expansion. In the earnings call, he revealed the firm’s latest strategies for AI, foundry and x86 products, while making some big announcements.

One of the improvements Tan highlighted was the firm’s recent attempts at ensuring it’s retaining and hiring the best industry talent. During Q2, Intel completed most of the actions needed to achieve its year-end target of 75,000 employees, which management called, “necessary not just to reduce our operating expenses, but to make the company more agile, collaborative and vibrant.”

Tan further stated that Panther Lake is expected to launch this year, and once the product is ramping in high volume, Intel “will be in better position to attract external customers to this technology.”

And in what industry analysts are describing as a decisive move regarding Intel’s IDM/foundry strategy, Tan said he won’t proceed with the next generation 14A manufacturing node (and future nodes) without securing a significant external foundry customer—a move that potentially signals a transition to a more fabless model over the next three-to-four years.

Bottom line, the turnaround for Intel is taking longer than many analysts expected, and it’s likely to be a slow, grinding affair from here. But I maintain confidence in Tan’s prowess as a turnaround CEO and still believe he can eventually right-size the firm.

Meanwhile, in other company news, it was revealed last week that a federal judge in California threw out a lawsuit filed by a group of Intel investors who accused the company of hiding problems related to its foundry business that precipitated the share price weakness.

U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson said that Intel was not liable for delaying the foundry results given that the company said they would be “obscured” and releasing preliminary, unaudited data could have exposed the company to risks, according to Reuters.

Additionally, it was announced on July 31 that Swedish networking and telecom firm Ericcson (ERIC) is in discussion with Intel to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in its networking infrastructure business.

A deal hasn’t been finalized yet, but Bloomberg reported that an investment would make Ericcson “a minority investor in the planned spin-off of Intel’s networking and edge business, known as NEX.”

Also this week, Intel said it’s planning to cut 15% of jobs and will end the year with a global headcount of around 75,000 as a part of sweeping restructuring under Tan, per a Seeking Alpha report.

INTC remains a Buy in the portfolio.

****

Kenvue (KVUE) on Wednesday declared a 20-cent quarterly dividend, a 1.2% increase from the prior dividend, and payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 13. The dividend yield is 3.9%.

KVUE remains a Buy in the portfolio.

****

Paramount Global (PARA) reported revenue of $6.9 billion in Q2, missing estimates by $30 million but growing the top line by 1% year-on-year. Earnings of 29 cents a share beat estimates by 12%.

The company touted a strong overall performance, with “strong profitability” in the quarter and a “significant improvement” in EPS, driven by operational efficiencies and growth in its Direct-to-Consumer segment.

The company maintained strong liquidity with a current ratio of 1.29, indicating sufficient assets to cover short-term obligations. Per the earnings call last night, “While the slight revenue miss and challenges in the digital advertising market may have contributed to investor concerns, the company’s position as a top global streaming service remains robust, with Paramount+ showing substantial subscriber growth.”

The shares were hit hard prior on Thursday in anticipation of the mixed earnings report, with Paramount stock down by as much 13% intraday before recovering somewhat and closing 5% lower.

Because of the upcoming transaction with Skydance Media, no guidance was issued by management for Q3, including no full-year expectations. Management indicated it continues to focus on its streaming-first strategy and content investment, with upcoming shows and franchise extensions expected to drive future growth.

We have already taken a three-quarters profit in PARA, with the remaining one-quarter position rated a Hold in the portfolio.

****

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) reported a mixed Q2 earnings report on Thursday, with revenue of $2.1 billion decreasing 2% from a year ago but beating estimates by $10 million, while earnings of 67 cents a share beat estimates by 2%.

Self-pay subscribers decreased by approximately 68,000 in the second quarter of 2025, which was an improvement of 32,000 compared to the year-ago period, with Sirius saying it reflected “meaningful improvements in new acquisition programs, paired with continued low churn.”

The company ended the quarter with approximately 33 million total subscribers, with the total trial funnel growing 7.6 million as of quarter-end, up from 7.4 million as of the end of both the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024.

During the earnings call, Sirius warned that it’s seeing “challenges” in the ad market due to economic, consumer and tariff uncertainty, ranging from budget pullbacks to dollars shifting to lower funnel channels to drive short-term sales with categories such as retail more adversely impacted. Additionally, the firm is seeing pricing pressure in streaming from an excess of CTV inventory and audio competitors reacting.

However, it emphasized that podcasting remains a bright spot, with podcast ad revenue climbing almost 50% year-over-year in the quarter. Sirius continues to sign new podcasting talent agreements, with the company able to quickly and effectively monetize the growth it brings to that segment of the business.

Also during the quarter, the outfit streamlined its organizational and product focus with a comprehensive technology and workforce realignment, including a noncash write-off of approximately $100 million in unnecessary software assets. It also reduced its product and tech workforce by 20% among contractors and 10% among full-time employees, which it said allows Sirius to react “more nimbly and with greater use of AI-enhanced development in the future.”

Looking ahead, management guided for full-year revenue of $8.5 billion (down 2% if realized), adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion (down 4%) and free cash flow (FCF) of $1.5 billion (up 14%). (On the latter metric, Sirius sees potential upside to FCF guidance given potential tax-related benefits from recent legislation and some degree of lower CapEx.)

SIRI remains a Buy in the portfolio.

RATINGS CHANGES: We sold an additional 50% of our stake in Paramount Global (PARA) on July 25, reducing our holding to 25%. HOLD

I’m recommending that we also further reduce our stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as of Friday by selling 50% of the position, as the stock is very close to reaching my upside target. With this sell, our remaining position in DLTR will amount to 25%. HOLD

NEW POSITIONS: We added Newell Brands (NWL) to the portfolio this week with an upside target of 12 a share. BUY

Catalyst Report

Unlike prior recent editions of the monthly Catalyst Report, which often tracked a theme across one or two similar sectors, this month’s report features a mix of stocks across a range of completely unrelated industries. I attribute this mix to the market’s aforementioned asynchrony at the present time.

Let’s start with one of the top names on my list of stocks that almost made it into the August edition of the Cabot Turnaround Letter. This is a name we’ve covered in these pages in past months: Sandisk (SNDK), the Western Digital (WDC) spinoff.

The company develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions using NAND flash technology in the U.S. and globally. It also provides solid state drives for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles and set top boxes, as well as flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs and other portable and wearable devices, automotive and other applications.

Sandisk keeps showing up on my screens for various reasons—it’s still a turnaround in progress—but one of the main reasons I’m intrigued by the company is its solid position in the NAND flash memory market, which is currently experiencing supply constraints. (It must be added, however, that Sandisk’s NAND market position still lags behind dominant manufacturers like Samsung and Micron Technology.)

That said, demand growth for NAND is a potential catalyst for Sandisk, with management believing its addressable market could be as high as $100 million by 2030. It further believes customer demand for NAND products will grow faster than supply, specifically, low-double digits growth versus mid-single digits.

Additionally, the AI boom is another major potential growth catalyst for Sandisk since AI requires fast, high-performance data storage in order to work. This in turn could benefit the company’s enterprise solid-state drive (SSD) business, with its products specifically designed for data center workloads, industrial applications and commercial data storage.

This week, the shares got a bit of a boost from Citi initiating coverage of Sandisk with a Buy rating and a 57 a share target. The investment bank sees “durable, strong underlying data center demand plus stable-to-favorable supply/demand conditions through 2026.”

Moreover, a growing number of institutional analysts believe that improving NAND supply and demand dynamics in the second half of this year could also benefit Sandisk, particularly as it improves its position in the enterprise storage market.

Another interesting stock with turnaround potential is Quanex Building Products (NX), a global manufacturer of engineered products and components for the window, door and cabinetry industries. The firm specializes in items like insulating glass spacers, vinyl profiles, door and window screens and components for solar panels, and its products are used in both residential and commercial buildings, with a focus on energy efficiency.

The company sees secular trends in the residential construction space in both the U.S. and Europe, with a long-term undersupply of homes in the three largest western European nations (a total 1.1 million home deficit by some estimates), with the U.S. homebuilding sector currently sporting a nearly five million housing unit deficit. Quanex believes these trends will serve as a sustainable growth catalyst in the coming years.

And despite near-term risks (due to domestic housing price weakness), the company is trading at a significant discount to industry competitors and should benefit from renovation trends (particularly in Europe where homeowners must comply with thermal regulations), which analysts believe will provide a strong tailwind for the company in the next couple of years.

Strategically, Quanex acquired Tyman in mid-2024 in order to broaden its geographic footprint, scale operations and shift from a purely U.S. window-components supplier to a more diversified global building products firm. And while the timing of that deal ended up hurting the stock, it’s expected that Tyman will benefit Quanex over the longer term, as Tyman adds significant exposure to Europe, Australia and New Zealand, thereby reducing the firm’s dependence on the U.S. housing cycle.

On the financial front, adjusted cash flow and EBITDA are improving, with the latter metric up 67% year-on-year in the latest quarter. Wall Street expects sales and earnings growth of 45% and 20%, respectively, for 2025.

Finally, Campbell’s Co. (CPB) is another stock on my turnaround watchlist that I think could finally witness an inflection after a long period of underperformance. The company is transitioning from its traditional soup focus into a broader food and snack business, while working through operational and market pressures.

To accelerate its turnaround plan, the company earlier this year brought in a new CEO, Mick Beekhuizen, who boasts an impressive resume in driving growth and innovation within the competitive packaged foods sector. His vision for the new Campbell’s is based on leveraging both organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

To that end, the company is in the midst of integrating its 2024 acquisition of Sovos Brands (notably the Rao’s pizza sauce brand), with the addition of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, frozen pizza and yogurts expected to broaden Campbell’s portfolio.

The Sovos acquisition is also expected to enhance Campbell’s earnings power over time, with the Wall Street consensus expecting the turnaround plan to pay off in the next couple of years (this will likely be a slow-going turnaround). Nevertheless, the dividend yield (currently 4.9%) is an added attraction that should justify the wait.

Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at cdroke@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.

Disclosure: The chief analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter personally holds shares of every Rated recommendation. The chief analyst may purchase securities discussed in the “Purchase Recommendation” section or sell securities discussed in the “Sell Recommendation” section but not before the fourth day after the recommendation has been emailed to subscribers. However, the chief analyst may purchase or sell securities mentioned in other parts of the Cabot Turnaround Letter at any time.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Jul 2025 $9.00 $ 9.20 6.6% 2.0% Buy (20) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 22.00 0.0% 18.0% Hold Mid cap Paramount Global PARA Dec 2024 $10.45 $ 12.60 1.6% 21.0% Hold (14) Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 11.75 0.0% -15.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 27.00 1.5% 12.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 21.20 5.0% -13.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 10.30 0.0% -9.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 5.60 5.0% -5.0% Buy (12) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 271.00 0.5% 39.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 472.00 0.0% 158.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 124.50 1.3% 150.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 30.00 1.3% -23.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 34.00 3.4% -22.0% Buy (55) Large cap Toast Inc. TOST Dec 2024 $43.00 $ 49.00 0.0% 14.0% Buy (70) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 21.50 3.9% -7.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 20.00 0.0% -5.0% Buy (50) Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 113.50 0.0% 42.0% Hold (120) Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 71.50 0.0% -2.0% Buy (85)

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.