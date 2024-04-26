April 26, 2024

Xerox (XRX) reported significant year-on-year decreases in both revenue and earnings on Tuesday, showing a net loss of -$113M (versus estimates of +$49.5M) on revenue of $1.5B, down 12.4% from last year’s 1Q. Despite the disappointing results, CEO Steve Bandrowczak remains optimistic about the company’s restructuring strategy, which aims to align Xerox more closely with market demands and improve operational efficiency.

Mattel (MAT) reported 1Q 2024 results on Wednesday, missing on revenue but beating on earnings, reporting an adjusted loss of $0.05/share, slightly narrower than consensus expected at -$0.12/share. Retail results tend to be very lumpy around 2Q (spring/summer sales) and 4Q (holiday sales), so it wasn’t exactly a surprise that management continued to guide net sales to flat year-on-year, and gross margins steady around 49%.

Western Union (WU) also reported on Wednesday, coming in spot-on with estimates, reflecting a 5% year-on-year rise in earnings. Western Union’s performance this quarter was driven by a 6% growth in Consumer Money Transfer transactions and a 13% increase in Branded Digital transactions. The Branded Digital segment itself saw a 9% rise in revenue on both reported and adjusted bases, which underscores Western Union’s successful adaptation to an evolving financial services landscape.

Polaris (PII) posted a disappointing quarter missing on both the top and bottom lines with revenue down 21% year on year. CEO Michael T. Speetzen called out stress within the dealer network as the primary culprit but held full-year guidance and noted that operational cost savings this year should be on the order of $150M.

Mohawk Industries (MHK) reported yesterday, beating just slightly on revenue but surpassing earnings expectations by nearly 10%. CEO Jeff Lorberbaum noted, “Though economic headwinds are impacting industry sales, margins and mix, our first quarter results reflected the positive effect of actions we are taking to enhance our performance. Our earnings per share rose year over year as a result of restructuring, productivity initiatives and benefits from lower cost raw materials and energy, partially offset by weaker pricing and mix.”

Newer holding Barnes Group (B) reported a 28% increase in revenue year-on-year, but underperformed relative to earnings expectations, posting GAAP EPS of $0.04 versus expectations of $0.36. CEO Thomas J. Hook highlighted the company’s ongoing business transformation strategy, which recently sold the Associated Spring and Hanggi businesses, and is now focused more on the aerospace sector.

Western Digital (WDC) 3Q results today crushed estimates, with revenue up 23% year-on-year and EPS of $0.63/share versus expectations of 1/3 of that amount. All of the company’s major product verticals (cloud/client/consumer) were up at least 17%+ with flash memory and HDD revenues both up close to 30%.

Capital One Financial (COF) reported first-quarter earnings of $3.21 per share, just under consensus four cents higher. CEO Richard Fairbank noted that “First quarter results continue to show top-line growth, stabilizing consumer credit, and balance sheet strength,” and pointed to their acquisition of Discover as “a singular opportunity that creates a consumer banking and global payments platform with the capabilities, technology, brands, and customer franchise to create significant value for merchants, consumers, small businesses and shareholders.”

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) beat on both the top and bottom lines as it reported record free cash flow on a record average realized price ($2,062 per oz.) versus an All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,190/ per oz. Production guidance was held at 3.35-3.55 million ounces of gold, with AISC expected to creep up slightly with inflation over the course of the year.

Friday, April 26, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 13 minutes long and covers:

Initial note

Introduction – a quick look at the nine (!!!) CTL companies that reported this week.

Comments on recommended companies

Ammo, Inc. (POWW) announced the acquisition of a tooling manufacturer that provides key resources toward the production of ammunition in its Manitowoc, Wisc. factory. The company expects that this acquisition will result in annualized cost savings of over $1 million as they can now better streamline operations. Adient plc (ADNT) announced they are restructuring the Europe business by cutting jobs and transferring work to countries with lower labor expenses, in a bid to cut costs. Demand on the Continent remains soft due to higher borrowing costs that discourage car purchases, fierce competition from Chinese rivals, and higher input costs squeezing margins. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) believes it will be able to take the already-mined 121,000 tonnes of copper concentrate out of its disputed mine in Panama after the national elections there in May. Our newest addition is up roughly 7% on the week as copper prices continue to perform well.



Please know that while I don’t yet personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks – including the stocks mentioned in this note – that will materially change over time.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 2.56 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 4.31 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 19.79 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 0.84 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 2.57 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 18.42 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 30.13 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 14.26 6.1% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 11.55 4.3% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 36.01 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 13.47 7.3% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Re BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 40.55 0.8% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 84.46 3.0% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 11.91 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 31.55 5.1% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 23.79 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 24.53 8.7% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 6.12 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 75.14 1.3% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 114.64 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 12.92 2.8% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 33.64 - Buy (55) Mid cap First Quantum Minerals FM.TO May 2024 15.93 16.67 - Buy (40) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 148.82 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 3.54 3.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 18.84 3.7% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 6.79 4.1% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 67.00 1.5% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 402.66 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 60.62 2.3% HOLD Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 66.12 - Buy (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 13.01 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 17.92 5.6% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 15.00 6.1% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 8.34 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 143.92 1.7% HOLD Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 7.07 7.6% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 59.74 3.3% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 87.67 1.8% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 71.19 2.0% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 39.61 2.9% Buy (60)

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.