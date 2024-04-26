April 26, 2024
Xerox (XRX) reported significant year-on-year decreases in both revenue and earnings on Tuesday, showing a net loss of -$113M (versus estimates of +$49.5M) on revenue of $1.5B, down 12.4% from last year’s 1Q. Despite the disappointing results, CEO Steve Bandrowczak remains optimistic about the company’s restructuring strategy, which aims to align Xerox more closely with market demands and improve operational efficiency.
Mattel (MAT) reported 1Q 2024 results on Wednesday, missing on revenue but beating on earnings, reporting an adjusted loss of $0.05/share, slightly narrower than consensus expected at -$0.12/share. Retail results tend to be very lumpy around 2Q (spring/summer sales) and 4Q (holiday sales), so it wasn’t exactly a surprise that management continued to guide net sales to flat year-on-year, and gross margins steady around 49%.
Western Union (WU) also reported on Wednesday, coming in spot-on with estimates, reflecting a 5% year-on-year rise in earnings. Western Union’s performance this quarter was driven by a 6% growth in Consumer Money Transfer transactions and a 13% increase in Branded Digital transactions. The Branded Digital segment itself saw a 9% rise in revenue on both reported and adjusted bases, which underscores Western Union’s successful adaptation to an evolving financial services landscape.
Polaris (PII) posted a disappointing quarter missing on both the top and bottom lines with revenue down 21% year on year. CEO Michael T. Speetzen called out stress within the dealer network as the primary culprit but held full-year guidance and noted that operational cost savings this year should be on the order of $150M.
Mohawk Industries (MHK) reported yesterday, beating just slightly on revenue but surpassing earnings expectations by nearly 10%. CEO Jeff Lorberbaum noted, “Though economic headwinds are impacting industry sales, margins and mix, our first quarter results reflected the positive effect of actions we are taking to enhance our performance. Our earnings per share rose year over year as a result of restructuring, productivity initiatives and benefits from lower cost raw materials and energy, partially offset by weaker pricing and mix.”
Newer holding Barnes Group (B) reported a 28% increase in revenue year-on-year, but underperformed relative to earnings expectations, posting GAAP EPS of $0.04 versus expectations of $0.36. CEO Thomas J. Hook highlighted the company’s ongoing business transformation strategy, which recently sold the Associated Spring and Hanggi businesses, and is now focused more on the aerospace sector.
Western Digital (WDC) 3Q results today crushed estimates, with revenue up 23% year-on-year and EPS of $0.63/share versus expectations of 1/3 of that amount. All of the company’s major product verticals (cloud/client/consumer) were up at least 17%+ with flash memory and HDD revenues both up close to 30%.
Capital One Financial (COF) reported first-quarter earnings of $3.21 per share, just under consensus four cents higher. CEO Richard Fairbank noted that “First quarter results continue to show top-line growth, stabilizing consumer credit, and balance sheet strength,” and pointed to their acquisition of Discover as “a singular opportunity that creates a consumer banking and global payments platform with the capabilities, technology, brands, and customer franchise to create significant value for merchants, consumers, small businesses and shareholders.”
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) beat on both the top and bottom lines as it reported record free cash flow on a record average realized price ($2,062 per oz.) versus an All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,190/ per oz. Production guidance was held at 3.35-3.55 million ounces of gold, with AISC expected to creep up slightly with inflation over the course of the year.
Friday, April 26, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:
Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.
Today’s podcast is about 13 minutes long and covers:
- Initial note
- Introduction – a quick look at the nine (!!!) CTL companies that reported this week.
- Comments on recommended companies
- Ammo, Inc. (POWW) announced the acquisition of a tooling manufacturer that provides key resources toward the production of ammunition in its Manitowoc, Wisc. factory. The company expects that this acquisition will result in annualized cost savings of over $1 million as they can now better streamline operations.
- Adient plc (ADNT) announced they are restructuring the Europe business by cutting jobs and transferring work to countries with lower labor expenses, in a bid to cut costs. Demand on the Continent remains soft due to higher borrowing costs that discourage car purchases, fierce competition from Chinese rivals, and higher input costs squeezing margins.
- First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) believes it will be able to take the already-mined 121,000 tonnes of copper concentrate out of its disputed mine in Panama after the national elections there in May. Our newest addition is up roughly 7% on the week as copper prices continue to perform well.
Please know that while I don’t yet personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks – including the stocks mentioned in this note – that will materially change over time.
Portfolio
|Market Cap
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|Rec. Issue
|Price at Rec.
|Current Price *
|Current Yield
|Rating and Price Target
|Small cap
|Gannett Company
|GCI
|Aug 2017
|9.22
|2.56
|-
|Buy (9)
|Small cap
|Duluth Holdings
|DLTH
|Feb 2020
|8.68
|4.31
|-
|Buy (20)
|Small cap
|Dril-Quip
|DRQ
|May 2021
|28.28
|19.79
|-
|Buy (44)
|Small cap
|Kopin Corp
|KOPN
|Aug 2023
|2.03
|0.84
|-
|Buy (5)
|Small cap
|Ammo, Inc.
|POWW
|Oct 2023
|1.99
|2.57
|-
|Buy (3.50)
|Mid cap
|Mattel
|MAT
|May 2015
|28.43
|18.42
|-
|Buy (38)
|Mid cap
|Adient plc
|ADNT
|Oct 2018
|39.77
|30.13
|-
|Buy (55)
|Mid cap
|Xerox Holdings
|XRX
|Dec 2020
|21.91
|14.26
|6.1%
|Buy (33)
|Mid cap
|Viatris
|VTRS
|Feb 2021
|17.43
|11.55
|4.3%
|Buy (26)
|Mid cap
|TreeHouse Foods
|THS
|Oct 2021
|39.43
|36.01
|-
|Buy (60)
|Mid cap
|The Western Union Co.
|WU
|Dec 2021
|16.40
|13.47
|7.3%
|Buy (25)
|Mid cap
|Brookfield Re
|BNRE
|Jan 2022
|61.32
|40.55
|0.8%
|Buy (93)
|Mid cap
|Polaris
|PII
|Feb 2022
|105.78
|84.46
|3.0%
|Buy (160)
|Mid cap
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber
|GT
|Mar 2022
|16.01
|11.91
|-
|Buy (24.50)
|Mid cap
|Janus Henderson Group
|JHG
|Jun 2022
|27.17
|31.55
|5.1%
|Buy (67)
|Mid cap
|Six Flags Entertainment
|SIX
|Dec 2022
|22.60
|23.79
|-
|Buy (35)
|Mid cap
|Kohl’s Corporation
|KSS
|Mar 2023
|32.43
|24.53
|8.7%
|Buy (50)
|Mid cap
|Frontier Group Holdings
|ULCC
|Apr 2023
|9.49
|6.12
|-
|Buy (15)
|Mid cap
|Advance Auto Parts
|AAP
|Sep 2023
|64.08
|75.14
|1.3%
|Buy (98)
|Mid cap
|Mohawk Industries
|MHK
|Jan 2024
|103.11
|114.64
|-
|Buy (165)
|Mid cap
|VF Corporation
|VFC
|Mar 2024
|16.24
|12.92
|2.8%
|Buy (25)
|Mid cap
|Barnes Group
|B
|Apr 2024
|36.55
|33.64
|-
|Buy (55)
|Mid cap
|First Quantum Minerals
|FM.TO
|May 2024
|15.93
|16.67
|-
|Buy (40)
|Large cap
|General Electric
|GE
|Jul 2007
|304.96
|148.82
|0.2%
|Buy (160)
|Large cap
|Nokia Corporation
|NOK
|Mar 2015
|8.02
|3.54
|3.4%
|Buy (12)
|Large cap
|Macy’s
|M
|Jul 2016
|33.61
|18.84
|3.7%
|Buy (25)
|Large cap
|Newell Brands
|NWL
|Jun 2018
|24.78
|6.79
|4.1%
|Buy (39)
|Large cap
|Vodafone Group plc
|VOD
|Dec 2018
|21.24
|67.00
|1.5%
|Buy (32)
|Large cap
|Berkshire Hathaway
|BRK.B
|Apr 2020
|183.18
|402.66
|-
|HOLD
|Large cap
|Wells Fargo & Company
|WFC
|Jun 2020
|27.22
|60.62
|2.3%
|HOLD
|Large cap
|Western Digital Corporation
|WDC
|Oct 2020
|38.47
|66.12
|-
|Buy (78)
|Large cap
|Elanco Animal Health
|ELAN
|Apr 2021
|27.85
|13.01
|-
|Buy (44)
|Large cap
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|WBA
|Aug 2021
|46.53
|17.92
|5.6%
|Buy (70)
|Large cap
|Volkswagen AG
|VWAGY
|Aug 2022
|19.76
|15.00
|6.1%
|Buy (70)
|Large cap
|Warner Bros Discovery
|WBD
|Sep 2022
|13.13
|8.34
|-
|Buy (20)
|Large cap
|Capital One Financial
|COF
|Nov 2022
|96.25
|143.92
|1.7%
|HOLD
|Large cap
|Bayer AG
|BAYRY
|Feb 2023
|15.41
|7.07
|7.6%
|Buy (24)
|Large cap
|Tyson Foods
|TSN
|Jun 2023
|52.01
|59.74
|3.3%
|Buy (78)
|Large cap
|Agnico Eagle Mines
|AEM
|Nov 2023
|49.80
|87.67
|1.8%
|Buy (75)
|Large cap
|Fidelity Natl Info Services
|FIS
|Dec 2023
|55.50
|71.19
|2.0%
|Buy (85)
|Large cap
|Baxter International
|BAX
|Feb 2024
|38.79
|39.61
|2.9%
|Buy (60)
