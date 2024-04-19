April 19, 2024

Nokia (NOK) missed on revenue but beat on earnings yesterday, reporting EPS of $0.10/share, which exceeded estimates by over 50%. CEO Pekka Lundmark noted that 2024 will probably remain a weak year for the mobile RAN (radio access network) market, but reiterated expectations that it will likely pick up over the final two quarters. Declining demand for 5G equipment in the U.S./Canada, and a significant slowdown in China (also notably affecting AAPL) are the root cause, but economic data has only recently started to inflect.

Introduction – a quick look at Nokia (NOK) earnings and some thoughts on gold and our position in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

Comments on recommended companies

Six Flags (SIX) announced the issuance and pricing of $850M in 6.625% Senior Secured Notes on Thursday, the net proceeds of which will be applied toward its term loan and revolving credit facilities and a portion of the outstanding 7% Senior Secured Notes due July 1, 2025. Any remaining proceeds will be put toward general corporate purposes including the special dividend in connection to the company’s merger of equals with fellow Amusement Park operator CedarFair. Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) announced they will release earnings on Thursday, May 2 nd . Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) priced ¥263.3 billion ($1.71 billion) of bonds in the firm’s largest yen debt deal in 5 years, raising suspicions that the holding company may increase holdings of Japanese stocks. Western Digital (WDC) was in the news this week as NAND memory company Kioxia Holdings announced plans to go public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, fueling rumors they may seek to revive merger talks with WDC. Volkswagen (VWAGY) is waiting on the results of a recent union vote at its only U.S. operation in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The UAW has tried for years to organize the facility, but right-to-work labor laws have made it challenging thus far. Results are expected soon.



Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 2.57 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 4.31 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 19.55 - Buy (44) Small cap L.B. Foster FSTR Jul 2023 13.60 24.39 - SELL Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 1.24 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 2.52 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 18.12 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 28.15 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 16.40 6.1% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 11.24 4.3% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 36.79 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 12.93 7.3% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Re BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 38.92 0.8% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 87.36 3.0% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 11.87 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 30.41 5.1% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 23.60 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 23.08 8.7% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 7.05 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 77.61 1.3% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 109.03 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 12.91 2.8% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 35.76 - Buy (55) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 148.82 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 3.54 3.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 18.84 3.7% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 6.79 4.1% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 67.00 1.5% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 402.66 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 60.62 2.3% Buy (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 66.12 - Buy (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 13.01 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 17.92 5.6% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 15.00 6.1% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 8.34 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 143.92 1.7% Buy (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 7.07 7.6% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 59.74 3.3% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 87.67 1.8% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 71.19 2.0% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 39.61 2.9% Buy (60)

