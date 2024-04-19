Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Turnaround Letter
Out-of-Favor Stocks with Real Value
Premium Value Advisories  Cabot Turnaround Letter

April 19, 2024

Nokia (NOK) missed on revenue but beat on earnings yesterday, reporting EPS of $0.10/share, which exceeded estimates by over 50%. CEO Pekka Lundmark noted that 2024 will probably remain a weak year for the mobile RAN (radio access network) market, but reiterated expectations that it will likely pick up over the final two quarters. Declining demand for 5G equipment in the U.S./Canada, and a significant slowdown in China (also notably affecting AAPL) are the root cause, but economic data has only recently started to inflect.

April 19, 2024
Matt Warder

Download PDF

Friday, April 19, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 11 minutes long and covers:

  • Initial note
    • Introduction – a quick look at Nokia (NOK) earnings and some thoughts on gold and our position in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).
  • Comments on recommended companies
    • Six Flags (SIX) announced the issuance and pricing of $850M in 6.625% Senior Secured Notes on Thursday, the net proceeds of which will be applied toward its term loan and revolving credit facilities and a portion of the outstanding 7% Senior Secured Notes due July 1, 2025. Any remaining proceeds will be put toward general corporate purposes including the special dividend in connection to the company’s merger of equals with fellow Amusement Park operator CedarFair.
    • Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) announced they will release earnings on Thursday, May 2nd.
    • Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) priced ¥263.3 billion ($1.71 billion) of bonds in the firm’s largest yen debt deal in 5 years, raising suspicions that the holding company may increase holdings of Japanese stocks.
    • Western Digital (WDC) was in the news this week as NAND memory company Kioxia Holdings announced plans to go public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, fueling rumors they may seek to revive merger talks with WDC.
    • Volkswagen (VWAGY) is waiting on the results of a recent union vote at its only U.S. operation in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The UAW has tried for years to organize the facility, but right-to-work labor laws have made it challenging thus far. Results are expected soon.

Please know that while I don’t yet personally own shares of all Cabot Turnaround Letter recommended stocks – including the stocks mentioned in this note – that will materially change over time.

Portfolio

Market CapRecommendationSymbolRec. IssuePrice at Rec.Current Price *Current YieldRating and Price Target
Small capGannett CompanyGCIAug 20179.22 2.57 -Buy (9)
Small capDuluth HoldingsDLTHFeb 20208.68 4.31 -Buy (20)
Small capDril-QuipDRQMay 202128.28 19.55 -Buy (44)
Small capL.B. FosterFSTRJul 202313.60 24.39 -SELL
Small capKopin CorpKOPNAug 20232.03 1.24 -Buy (5)
Small capAmmo, Inc.POWWOct 20231.99 2.52 -Buy (3.50)
Mid capMattelMATMay 201528.43 18.12 -Buy (38)
Mid capAdient plcADNTOct 201839.77 28.15 -Buy (55)
Mid capXerox HoldingsXRXDec 202021.91 16.406.1%Buy (33)
Mid capViatrisVTRSFeb 202117.43 11.244.3%Buy (26)
Mid capTreeHouse FoodsTHSOct 202139.43 36.79 -Buy (60)
Mid capThe Western Union Co.WUDec 202116.40 12.937.3%Buy (25)
Mid capBrookfield ReBNREJan 202261.32 38.920.8%Buy (93)
Mid capPolarisPIIFeb 2022105.78 87.363.0%Buy (160)
Mid capGoodyear Tire & RubberGTMar 202216.01 11.87 -Buy (24.50)
Mid capJanus Henderson GroupJHGJun 202227.17 30.415.1%Buy (67)
Mid capSix Flags EntertainmentSIXDec 202222.60 23.60 -Buy (35)
Mid capKohl’s CorporationKSSMar 202332.43 23.088.7%Buy (50)
Mid capFrontier Group HoldingsULCCApr 20239.49 7.05 -Buy (15)
Mid capAdvance Auto PartsAAPSep 202364.08 77.611.3%Buy (98)
Mid capMohawk IndustriesMHKJan 2024103.11 109.03 -Buy (165)
Mid capVF CorporationVFCMar 202416.24 12.912.8%Buy (25)
Mid capBarnes GroupBApr 202436.55 35.76 -Buy (55)
Large capGeneral ElectricGEJul 2007304.96 148.820.2%Buy (160)
Large capNokia CorporationNOKMar 20158.02 3.543.4%Buy (12)
Large capMacy’sMJul 201633.61 18.843.7%Buy (25)
Large capNewell BrandsNWLJun 201824.78 6.794.1%Buy (39)
Large capVodafone Group plcVODDec 201821.24 67.001.5%Buy (32)
Large capBerkshire HathawayBRK.BApr 2020183.18 402.66 -HOLD
Large capWells Fargo & CompanyWFCJun 202027.22 60.622.3%Buy (64)
Large capWestern Digital CorporationWDCOct 202038.47 66.12 -Buy (78)
Large capElanco Animal HealthELANApr 202127.85 13.01 -Buy (44)
Large capWalgreens Boots AllianceWBAAug 202146.53 17.925.6%Buy (70)
Large capVolkswagen AGVWAGYAug 202219.76 15.006.1%Buy (70)
Large capWarner Bros DiscoveryWBDSep 202213.13 8.34 -Buy (20)
Large capCapital One FinancialCOFNov 202296.25 143.921.7%Buy (150)
Large capBayer AGBAYRYFeb 202315.41 7.077.6%Buy (24)
Large capTyson FoodsTSNJun 202352.01 59.743.3%Buy (78)
Large capAgnico Eagle MinesAEMNov 202349.80 87.671.8%Buy (75)
Large capFidelity Natl Info ServicesFISDec 202355.50 71.192.0%Buy (85)
Large capBaxter InternationalBAXFeb 202438.79 39.612.9%Buy (60)

