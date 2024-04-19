April 19, 2024
Nokia (NOK) missed on revenue but beat on earnings yesterday, reporting EPS of $0.10/share, which exceeded estimates by over 50%. CEO Pekka Lundmark noted that 2024 will probably remain a weak year for the mobile RAN (radio access network) market, but reiterated expectations that it will likely pick up over the final two quarters. Declining demand for 5G equipment in the U.S./Canada, and a significant slowdown in China (also notably affecting AAPL) are the root cause, but economic data has only recently started to inflect.
Friday, April 19, 2024, Subscribers-Only Podcast:
Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.
Today’s podcast is about 11 minutes long and covers:
- Initial note
- Introduction – a quick look at Nokia (NOK) earnings and some thoughts on gold and our position in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).
- Comments on recommended companies
- Six Flags (SIX) announced the issuance and pricing of $850M in 6.625% Senior Secured Notes on Thursday, the net proceeds of which will be applied toward its term loan and revolving credit facilities and a portion of the outstanding 7% Senior Secured Notes due July 1, 2025. Any remaining proceeds will be put toward general corporate purposes including the special dividend in connection to the company’s merger of equals with fellow Amusement Park operator CedarFair.
- Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) announced they will release earnings on Thursday, May 2nd.
- Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) priced ¥263.3 billion ($1.71 billion) of bonds in the firm’s largest yen debt deal in 5 years, raising suspicions that the holding company may increase holdings of Japanese stocks.
- Western Digital (WDC) was in the news this week as NAND memory company Kioxia Holdings announced plans to go public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, fueling rumors they may seek to revive merger talks with WDC.
- Volkswagen (VWAGY) is waiting on the results of a recent union vote at its only U.S. operation in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The UAW has tried for years to organize the facility, but right-to-work labor laws have made it challenging thus far. Results are expected soon.
Portfolio
|Market Cap
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|Rec. Issue
|Price at Rec.
|Current Price *
|Current Yield
|Rating and Price Target
|Small cap
|Gannett Company
|GCI
|Aug 2017
|9.22
|2.57
|-
|Buy (9)
|Small cap
|Duluth Holdings
|DLTH
|Feb 2020
|8.68
|4.31
|-
|Buy (20)
|Small cap
|Dril-Quip
|DRQ
|May 2021
|28.28
|19.55
|-
|Buy (44)
|Small cap
|L.B. Foster
|FSTR
|Jul 2023
|13.60
|24.39
|-
|SELL
|Small cap
|Kopin Corp
|KOPN
|Aug 2023
|2.03
|1.24
|-
|Buy (5)
|Small cap
|Ammo, Inc.
|POWW
|Oct 2023
|1.99
|2.52
|-
|Buy (3.50)
|Mid cap
|Mattel
|MAT
|May 2015
|28.43
|18.12
|-
|Buy (38)
|Mid cap
|Adient plc
|ADNT
|Oct 2018
|39.77
|28.15
|-
|Buy (55)
|Mid cap
|Xerox Holdings
|XRX
|Dec 2020
|21.91
|16.40
|6.1%
|Buy (33)
|Mid cap
|Viatris
|VTRS
|Feb 2021
|17.43
|11.24
|4.3%
|Buy (26)
|Mid cap
|TreeHouse Foods
|THS
|Oct 2021
|39.43
|36.79
|-
|Buy (60)
|Mid cap
|The Western Union Co.
|WU
|Dec 2021
|16.40
|12.93
|7.3%
|Buy (25)
|Mid cap
|Brookfield Re
|BNRE
|Jan 2022
|61.32
|38.92
|0.8%
|Buy (93)
|Mid cap
|Polaris
|PII
|Feb 2022
|105.78
|87.36
|3.0%
|Buy (160)
|Mid cap
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber
|GT
|Mar 2022
|16.01
|11.87
|-
|Buy (24.50)
|Mid cap
|Janus Henderson Group
|JHG
|Jun 2022
|27.17
|30.41
|5.1%
|Buy (67)
|Mid cap
|Six Flags Entertainment
|SIX
|Dec 2022
|22.60
|23.60
|-
|Buy (35)
|Mid cap
|Kohl’s Corporation
|KSS
|Mar 2023
|32.43
|23.08
|8.7%
|Buy (50)
|Mid cap
|Frontier Group Holdings
|ULCC
|Apr 2023
|9.49
|7.05
|-
|Buy (15)
|Mid cap
|Advance Auto Parts
|AAP
|Sep 2023
|64.08
|77.61
|1.3%
|Buy (98)
|Mid cap
|Mohawk Industries
|MHK
|Jan 2024
|103.11
|109.03
|-
|Buy (165)
|Mid cap
|VF Corporation
|VFC
|Mar 2024
|16.24
|12.91
|2.8%
|Buy (25)
|Mid cap
|Barnes Group
|B
|Apr 2024
|36.55
|35.76
|-
|Buy (55)
|Large cap
|General Electric
|GE
|Jul 2007
|304.96
|148.82
|0.2%
|Buy (160)
|Large cap
|Nokia Corporation
|NOK
|Mar 2015
|8.02
|3.54
|3.4%
|Buy (12)
|Large cap
|Macy’s
|M
|Jul 2016
|33.61
|18.84
|3.7%
|Buy (25)
|Large cap
|Newell Brands
|NWL
|Jun 2018
|24.78
|6.79
|4.1%
|Buy (39)
|Large cap
|Vodafone Group plc
|VOD
|Dec 2018
|21.24
|67.00
|1.5%
|Buy (32)
|Large cap
|Berkshire Hathaway
|BRK.B
|Apr 2020
|183.18
|402.66
|-
|HOLD
|Large cap
|Wells Fargo & Company
|WFC
|Jun 2020
|27.22
|60.62
|2.3%
|Buy (64)
|Large cap
|Western Digital Corporation
|WDC
|Oct 2020
|38.47
|66.12
|-
|Buy (78)
|Large cap
|Elanco Animal Health
|ELAN
|Apr 2021
|27.85
|13.01
|-
|Buy (44)
|Large cap
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|WBA
|Aug 2021
|46.53
|17.92
|5.6%
|Buy (70)
|Large cap
|Volkswagen AG
|VWAGY
|Aug 2022
|19.76
|15.00
|6.1%
|Buy (70)
|Large cap
|Warner Bros Discovery
|WBD
|Sep 2022
|13.13
|8.34
|-
|Buy (20)
|Large cap
|Capital One Financial
|COF
|Nov 2022
|96.25
|143.92
|1.7%
|Buy (150)
|Large cap
|Bayer AG
|BAYRY
|Feb 2023
|15.41
|7.07
|7.6%
|Buy (24)
|Large cap
|Tyson Foods
|TSN
|Jun 2023
|52.01
|59.74
|3.3%
|Buy (78)
|Large cap
|Agnico Eagle Mines
|AEM
|Nov 2023
|49.80
|87.67
|1.8%
|Buy (75)
|Large cap
|Fidelity Natl Info Services
|FIS
|Dec 2023
|55.50
|71.19
|2.0%
|Buy (85)
|Large cap
|Baxter International
|BAX
|Feb 2024
|38.79
|39.61
|2.9%
|Buy (60)
