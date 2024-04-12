Wells Fargo (WFC) kicked off the Cabot Turnaround Letter earnings season today, showing EPS of $1.26/share, which exceeded estimates by 17 cents. WFC also beat top-line revenue estimates by $710M, coming in at $20.86B. Despite the comfortable beats, WFC shares are essentially flat for the day.

Friday, April 12, 2024 Subscribers-Only Podcast:

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 10 minutes long and covers:

Initial note

Introduction – a quick look at Wells Fargo earnings and some thoughts on insider transactions.

Comments on recommended companies

Dril-Quip (DRQ) CEO Jeffrey Bird sold 7,500 shares of the company according to a recent SEC filing Adient (ADNT) announced they will release earnings on Friday, May 3. Xerox (XRX) announced the nomination of seven new candidates for election to its Board of Directors. The election will be held at the Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 22. Treehouse Foods (THS) announced they will release earnings Monday, May 6. Western Union (WU) announced they will release earnings Wednesday, April 24. JanusHenderson Group (JHG) announced they will release earnings Thursday, May 2. Advance Auto Parts (AAP) director Brent Windom bought more than $800k worth of company stock recently. Unlike sales – which are often completely uncorrelated to the company itself – purchases do at least tend to convey positive sentiment around valuation. That said, they are not very predictive, which I discuss a bit in today’s podcast. Mohawk Industries (MHK) announced they will release earnings Friday, April 26. Barnes Group (B) subdivision Barnes Aerospace announced the completion of its expanded Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in East Granby, CT. Macy’s (M) ended its proxy battle with Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management after rejecting their takeover bids. The company will, however, add two directors nominated by Arkhouse. Newell Brands (NWL) announced they will release earnings Friday, April 26. Volkswagen (VWAGY) unveiled plans to invest US$2.68B in China to help expand its production/innovation hub in Hefei, Anhui Province. Bayer AG (BAYRY) had the US$1.56B verdict against its Roundup weed killer cut to US$611M by a Missouri judge last week.



Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 2.34 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 4.88 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 23.20 - Buy (44) Small cap L.B. Foster FSTR Jul 2023 13.60 27.17 - SELL Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 1.64 - Buy (5) Small cap Ammo, Inc. POWW Oct 2023 1.99 2.66 - Buy (3.50) Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 19.31 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 31.15 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 17.28 5.6% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 11.80 4.1% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 37.48 - Buy (60) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 13.50 6.9% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Re BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 40.35 0.8% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 97.27 2.7% Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 12.95 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 32.51 4.7% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 25.32 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 25.50 7.0% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 7.13 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 77.34 1.2% Buy (98) Mid cap Mohawk Industries MHK Jan 2024 103.11 122.36 - Buy (165) Mid cap VF Corporation VFC Mar 2024 16.24 13.76 2.4% Buy (25) Mid cap Barnes Group B Apr 2024 36.55 35.83 1.7% Buy (55) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 156.30 0.2% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 3.49 3.3% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 18.58 3.5% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 7.23 3.6% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 68.58 11.6% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 418.62 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 57.40 2.4% Buy (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 73.11 - Buy (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 15.56 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 19.13 4.8% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 16.03 6.1% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 8.32 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 143.52 1.7% Buy (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 7.55 7.0% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 59.05 3.3% Buy (78) Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 49.80 62.00 2.8% Buy (75) Large cap Fidelity Natl Info Services FIS Dec 2023 55.50 0.08 2.0% Buy (85) Large cap Baxter International BAX Feb 2024 38.79 42.62 2.7% Buy (60)

