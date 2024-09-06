September 6, 2024

Placing Solventum (SOLV) on a Buy

Solventum (SOLV), a spinoff of 3M’s healthcare business, was mentioned in last week’s CTL podcast. The company engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs, including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization, temperature management, surgical supplies and dental products.

The stock took a hit shortly after going public in late March, falling 45% over the next couple of months. But now that the IPO-chasers are out of the market, there’s been some evidence lately that deep-pocketed value investors and institutions have stepped in to fill the void. One of them was the billionaire investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, which recently initiated a stake in Solventum, to the tune of 5.4 million shares.

What typically follows is a gradual return to the IPO high, which I think is likely to materialize for Solventum in the coming months. The stock is not without risks, of course, given its relative lack of trading history, but participants who don’t mind it can start a small position around the current level of 66. Accordingly, I’m adding SOLV to the Cabot Turnaround Letter portfolio with a target of 90. BUY

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

