September 5, 2025

It’s been an interesting week for the market, with some iffy action last Friday and especially this Tuesday (after Labor Day), with the iffy growth complex getting hit hard and even the big-cap indexes testing their respective 10-week lines. But the bounce since then has been solid, though we’re again seeing a bout of rotation today, with many growth leaders getting hit.

That keeps the top-down evidence positive, as it has been for months now—the intermediate-term trend is pointed up, the broad market is in solid health (though admittedly it’s gone back and forth the past two months) and defensive stocks (especially compared to growth areas) continue to lag.

We also have to mention interest rates here, with the 10-year Treasury yield down nearly 0.15 percentage points this week alone, to its lowest level since the April meltdown.

The question in our minds is, after two months of rotation out of (most) growth areas (yes, some AI infrastructure stocks look good, but even there it’s a mixed bag), whether some of them can get going—or whether their weakness (this morning looks iffy) is going to infect the rest of the market. Usually these bifurcated situations get back in gear eventually.

Right now, we’re again leaving our Market Monitor at a level 7—there are enough stocks acting well that we think there are still opportunities on the buy side, but the crosscurrents remain in place, with lots of selling on strength and as many breakdowns as breakouts out there. Overall, we’re leaning bullish because most of the evidence is bullish, but things remain tricky while some yellow flags are apparent, so we’d stay alert.

SUGGESTED BUYS

TechnipFMC (FTI) hasn’t been the easiest thing to hold onto, but after a dip to the 50-day line, it slowly gathered strength and then really lifted this week on elevated volume. We’re not huge into chasing oil stocks, but buying some in the 38-39 area with a stop at 35.5 seems like a decent risk-reward.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

If you have a double-digit gain in D.R. Horton (DHI), we think it’s OK to let a few shares go up here, as the view of rate cuts seems to be more cemented—looks good overall, but we’d book some profit on the way up.

Full Sells

Armstrong World (AWI) – looks OK, but not much strength despite buying seen in housing-related issues.

Five Below (FIVE) – taking a profit on the way up.

Rocket Labs (RKLB) – the bounce off the 50-day line was great, but the 50 level brought in heavy selling, and now shares are close to cracking. We’ll step aside here.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Amer Sports (AS) near 36

Argenx (ARGX) near 665

Astera Labs (ALAB) near 160

Bloom Energy (BE) near 44

Cloudflare (NET) near 190

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 110

GeneDX (WGS) near 108

GE Vernova (GEV) near 535

Gold Fields (GFI) near 31

Granite Construction (GVA) near 100

Guardant Health (GH) near 54

Insmed (INSM) near 122

Kinross Gold (KGC) near 19.5

Life360 (LIF) near 71

Nebius (NBIS) near 60

Seagate (STX) near 158

TechnipFMC (FTI) near 35.5

TempusAI (TEM) near 67

